26 February 2020 - Afarak Group Plc ("Afarak" or "the Company")

AFARAK GROUP: Q4 EBITDA WEAKER THAN EXPECTED

Afarak Group Plc´s ("Afarak" or the "Company") wishes to inform that, due to further worsening market conditions for Mogale, the Q4 result will show a higher than expected loss.

Accordingly, the Company expects that EBITDA for the fourth quarter will be approximately EUR -6.4 million.

The Mogale smelter impairment assessment has been updated for the financial year closing in accordance of current market conditions and resulted in a further write-down of EUR 7.4 million.

All other business units have also been tested and no indication for the necessity of an asset write-down has been identified.

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa.

