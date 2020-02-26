New York, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Urinary Catheter Market was valued at USD 1.49 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2.81 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 8.2%. The urinary catheter is basically a device that is used in urinary incontinence; it is like a tube connected to the bladder and leads to a bag. Catheters are generally important as they help in the discharge of the urine, especially for those who are facing a disorder in urinary inconsistency. If it is not treated further, there is a chance of affecting the Kidney and also can lead to failure.
The rise in the geriatric population is the key to the market, Whereas the alternative treatment options for urinary incontinence are the major restraint to the market. But obesity acts as a dominant market, this individual is likely to suffer from frequent urinary incontinence as fat deposits around the abdomen, which leads to health problems, like hernia, weakened bladder muscles, and nerve damage, which progress to lead urinary incontinence.
Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2514
Urinary catheters providers are concerned about making patient compliance products. This is likely to boost the market further. The rise in surgical procedures across the world and also the favorable reimbursement scenario is likely to drive the market.
Further key findings from the report suggest
To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/urinary-catheter-market
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Urinary Catheters Market on the basis of product, type, patient, indication, end use and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)
Type Outlook Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026
Patient Outlook Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026
Indication Outlook Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)
End Use Outlook Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)
Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2514
Regional Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)
Browse more similar reports on Medical Devices category by Reports And Data
Dental X-Ray Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/dental-x-ray-market
Artificial Ventilators and Anesthesia Masks Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/artificial-ventilators-and-anesthesia-masks-market
Apheresis Equipment Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/apheresis-equipment-market
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
Reports and Data
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
Reports and Data.jpeg-01LOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: