NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- S’well , a design company for good, announced today that Founder Sarah Kauss has appointed Hugh Rovit as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Kauss will take on the role of Executive Chairwoman with a renewed focus on brand vision and global innovation through partnerships to help further S’well’s founding mission to rid the world of single-use plastic bottles.



“After ten years of holding multiple roles, I’m thrilled to have Hugh join S’well’s management team to help us continue to scale and evolve the business,” said Kauss. “Hugh’s experience in leading consumer-facing businesses through omni-channel growth will be invaluable as I focus on developing new opportunities to further the evolution of the brand and our impact on the world.”

Rovit joins S’well after serving as CEO at Ellery Homestyles, a leading manufacturer and distributor of branded and private label functional window curtains and fashion bedding products. Previously, he was CEO of Sure Fit Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of home furnishing products and also held Chief Financial Officer positions with Best Manufacturing and Royce Hosiery Mills. He currently serves on the board of directors of a number of consumer durable companies, including Spectrum Brands (NYSE: SPB).

“I’m both humbled and thrilled that Sarah is passing on the charge as S’well’s CEO to me,” Rovit said. “Armed with a history of brand leadership and product innovation in sustainability, S’well allows me to deploy my experience in accelerating growth for founder-owned companies, while Sarah reorients her time to strategic partnerships and alliances. Together, we’ll be able to expedite S’well’s reach and influence over the next 10 years.”

This news comes on the heels of Josh Dean joining the leadership team as Chief Marketing Officer, and the launch of S’well’s first global marketing campaign.



About S’well:

Launched in 2010, S’well is a global manufacturer, wholesaler and retailer of reusable, insulated products that created the first hydration fashion accessory. S’well continues to develop new products and offerings for consumers dedicated to discovering more ways to use less. S’well products are beautifully crafted, BPA/BPS-free and composed of food-grade, stainless steel. Most S’well beverage products keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12, while its S’well Eats food bowls offer extended temperature control and versatility. Additional product lines include S’ip by S’well and S’nack by S’well.

S’well is committed to helping create and sustain positive change, by minimizing single-use plastic consumption through programs like the Million Bottle Project and supporting communities in need with UNICEF and Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). S’well has been named to the Inc. 500 List of fastest-growing, privately-held companies (#99) and a #1 Fastest-Growing, Women-Led Company by The Women Presidents’ Organization, among other honors. S’well products are sold in 65 countries. Visit www.swell.com to learn more.