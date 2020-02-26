



RAMSAY SANTE

Half-year Financial Report at the end of December 2019





About Ramsay Santé





After the successfull acquisition of Capio AB Group in 2018, Ramsay Santé is becoming one of the leaders of the hospitalisation and primary care in Europe with 36 000 employees and 8 600 practitioners serving 7 million patients in our 343 facilities in six countries : France, sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Italy.

Ramsay Santé offers almost all medical and surgical care in three jobs : general hospitals (medicine – surgery – obstetric), follow-up care and rehabilitation clinics, mental health. In all its territories, the group develops missions of public service and contributes to the territorial sanitory disposal, as in Sweden with more than 100 proximity care units.

The quality and security of care is the group’s priority in all its countries. That’s why our group is today a reference in terms of modern medicine, especially in outpatient care and rapid recovery.

Each year, the group invests more than 200M€ in innovation whether it is in new surgical or imaging technologies, in building or modernising its facilities… The group also innovates with new digital tools to the benefit of its patients or in improving its organisations for a more efficient care.

