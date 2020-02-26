







LACROIX Group: 2020 financial calendar

LACROIX Group (LACR - FR0000066607), an international technological equipment supplier, has unveiled the upcoming financial publication dates for its 2019-2020 fiscal year. All publications will be issued after market close.

·First-half revenue: 12 May 2020 (1)

·First-half results 30 June 2020 (2)

·Q3 revenues: 27 August 2020

·Annual revenue: 12 November 2020

·2019-2020 earnings and presentation of new strategy plan: January 2021

(1) Instead of 14 may as initially announced

(2) Instead of 23 June as initially announced

About LACROIX Group

LACROIX Group is an international technological equipment manufacturer determined to put its technical and industrial expertise to work building a connected, responsible world.

A 30% listed, 70% family-owned ISE, LACROIX Group combines the agility that is crucial for innovating in a constantly changing technological world with the capacity to industrialise robust, secure equipment and the long-term vision to invest and build the future.

LACROIX Group supplies secure, connected equipment used to manage Smart City infrastructures (public lighting, signage, traffic management, V2X) as well as water and energy infrastructures.

LACROIX Group also designs and manufactures electronics for its clients, particularly in the automotive, automation, aerospace, industry and healthcare sectors.

Drawing on its extensive experience and expertise, the Group is working with its clients and partners to forge a bridge between the world of today and the world of tomorrow. It is helping them build the industry of the future and seize the opportunities for innovation all around them, and providing them with the equipment for a smarter world.

Contacts

LACROIX Group

Deputy CEO & Executive VP - Finance

Nicolas Bedouin

info@lacroix-group.com

Tel: +33 (0)2 40 92 58 56 ACTIFIN

Press Relations

Jennifer Jullia

jjullia@actifin.fr

Tel: +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19 ACTIFIN

Financial Communication

Stéphane Ruiz

sruiz@actifin.fr

Tel: +33 (0)6 85 82 41 86

Attachment