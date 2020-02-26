Newark, NJ, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global silicon on insulator market is expected to grow from USD 523.7 Million in 2017 to USD 2,910.3 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period 2018-2025. High adoption of SOI wafers in consumer electronic devices, better utilisation of silicon during the manufacture of thin SOI wafers, low operating voltage and better performance displayed by SOI-based devices are the factors fuelling the silicon on insulator market.

Silicon on insulator (SOI) technology is defined as a layered form of the substrate that has silicon-insulator-silicon as its layers rather than using conventional silicon substrates in semiconductor manufacturing, especially microelectronics, to improve performance. Silicon-on-insulators includes a thin silicon topmost layer, a thicker silicon lowermost layer, and an insulating material (such as silicon dioxide) middle layer. The silicon layer thickness differs based on the product application, which can be for electrical power switching devices or for high-performance microprocessors. SOI portrays considerable performance gains over the past few years, both in terms of speed and power, compared to corresponding bulk solutions. It not only provides for better scaling but also, simplifies the CMOS process, due to which it is considered to be an easy way to co-integrate different materials at the wafer level.

High acceptance of SOI wafers in consumer electronic devices is a major factor driving the market. However, lack of intellectual property (IP) ecosystems may obstruct the growth of market. Nevertheless, rising IC industry and growth of SOI Ecosystem may boost the market in forthcoming years.

Key players operating in the global silicon on insulator market include IBM Corporation, ARM Holdings PLC, Free scale Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, Applied Material Inc., Soitec SA, Synopsis Inc. United Microchip Corp., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp., SunEdison, and Global Foundries among others. To enhance their market position in the global Silicon on Insulator market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

In March 2017, Qorvo announced an agreement to acquire GreenPeak Technologies (Netherlands), a major player in the ultralow power and short-range RF communications technology. This acquisition would help Qorvo expand its offerings in the connected home and IoT market. GreenPeak Technologies provides system-level expertise regarding wireless RF technology. The company further offers a wide range of antenna solutions.

Leaders are providing better opportunities and continuously focused on new product developments and venture capital investments to capture market share. For instance, In February 2018, Delphi Technologies, PLC launched the first combined inverter and DC/DC converter (CIDD) in the Chinese market. For automakers, these components create a more efficient and cost-effective solution delivering higher power density, integrated into a smaller and lighter package.

The 300 mm segment is growing rapidly at the highest CAGR of 26.7% in the forecast period

The wafer size segment is classified into 200 mm and Less Than 200 mm and 300 mm. The 300 mm segment is growing rapidly at the highest CAGR of 26.7% in the forecast period. Wafer and foundry players are growing their capacity by producing 300-mm wafers which act as essential driving factors for the growth of the SOI market.

Smart cut technology segment valued around USD 271.80 Million in 2017

Technology segment includes smart cut, bonding and layer transfer. Smart cut segment is dominating the market with the highest share in 2017. The smart-cut technique (ion-cut technique) is currently used to produce silicon-on-insulator (SOI) wafers on a commercial basis and has been shown to be applicable to a variety of semiconductor materials such as germanium, silicon carbide, gallium arsenide, and gallium antimonide.

FD-SOI segment held the market share of 40.50% in 2017

Wafer type segment is divided into segments such as RF-SOI, PD-SOI, FD-SOI, Power-SOI, and Emerging-SOI. FD-SOI segment is dominating the market in 2017. It is due to advantages offered by FD-SOI compared to bulk silicon technologies, including reduced complexity, the ability to optimize power/performance tradeoffs, lower operating voltage requirements, and improved gain and noise characteristics, which would further help applications of low-power, high-performance portable electronic devices

The RF Fem segment valued around USD 205.29 Million in 2017

The product segment includes RF Fem, MEMS, power, optical communication, and image sensing. The RF Fem segment held a market share in 2017 its patented silicon on sapphire (SOS) process is widely used in high-performance RF applications. The intrinsic benefits of the insulating sapphire substrate allow for high isolation, high linearity, and electro-static discharge (ESD) tolerance.

The automotive segment is dominating the market and valued around USD 216.81 Million in 2017

The application segment includes consumer electronics, automotive, datacom & telecom, industrial and military, defense, & aerospace. The automotive segment is dominating the market and valued around USD 216.81 Million. Automotive giants and other business leaders are increasingly investing in ADAS and driverless cars. ADAS and driverless cars require high-speed, low-power, compact electronic devices for their operations. To fulfill this requirement, SOI-based wafers are used

Regional Segment Analysis of the Silicon on Insulator Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America region dominated the global Silicon on Insulator market with USD 227.80 Million in 2017 where as the Asia Pacific region is rapidly growing in the market. North America region is dominating the market due to increased demand for microcontrollers and microprocessors. Also, due to rising R&D endeavours by the companies and the presence of numerous market players dedicated to developing technology, the market is leading. The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region due to an increase in the use of SOI products owing to the presence of a large number of consumer electronics companies, smartphone manufacturers, and wafer and foundry players in APAC.

About the report:

The global silicon on insulator market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

