SAN JOSE, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McManis Faulkner, a leading Northern California trial firm, has added Patrick Hammon as a partner. He joins from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP in Palo Alto, Calif.

“First and foremost, we are trial lawyers – and Patrick has a proven track record in court. With an outstanding reputation, enduring ties to the region’s legal and business communities, and a deep passion for defending his clients, he is an excellent addition to our trial team,” said Elizabeth Pipkin, managing partner of McManis Faulkner.

Hammon has more than a decade of litigation experience focused on a wide range of complex commercial disputes, including intellectual property, white collar crime and antitrust issues, and he is already proving his mettle in the courtroom, having jumped into two trials since joining the firm. In addition to his trial prowess, he is well regarded for his significant discovery process management and witness preparation skills by his clients, which include large, multinational corporations. Hammon has also counseled clients in the family law arena, particularly where closely held business assets are in dispute.

Appointed by the State Bar of California’s Board of Trustees in 2018 to serve as a commissioner on the Commission on Judicial Nominees Evaluation, Hammon is charged with providing independent evaluations as a part of California’s judicial selection process. Additionally, he sits on the board of trustees for the Santa Clara County Bar Association. Hammon serves on the board of directors for Christmas in the Park and is active with the Silicon Valley Urban Debate League. He was a professor at San Jose’s Lincoln Law School from 2015-2016, and he founded and coached the Downtown College Prep Debate Team and Mock Trial Team.

Hammon received the Daily Journal’s “California Lawyer Attorney of the Year (CLAY) Award” in 2017 for his work on the team that successfully defended FedEx against a high-profile, high-stakes criminal indictment. He also was recognized on the Silicon Valley Business Journal’s “40 Under 40” list in 2018. Hammon received his J.D. from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law (2007) and his B.A. from the University of California, Berkeley (2004).

McManis Faulkner , a San Jose, California based trial firm, provides a full range of litigation services, representing both corporations and individuals through trial and appeal. The firm handles a wide range of litigation, including business, civil rights, class actions, criminal, employment, family, general civil, intellectual property, personal injury, probate, and professional negligence. With experienced, well-trained trial lawyers and staff, McManis Faulkner prides itself on its ethnic, cultural and religious diversity.