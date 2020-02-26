DeWitt, Mich., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTCO® President Scott Milnes announced today industry veteran Kimberly Goldovich will be joining the team as its New Business Developer.



Goldovich has over 26 years of sales experience, also having worked in the facility management field for 10 years as Director of National Accounts & Architectural Support. She managed relationships with clients, established proactive sales approaches and developed go-to-market plans to develop new client connections.

Goldovich’s career started in sales for several TV and radio media outlets, eventually moving her way up to National Sales Manager. She was also an entrepreneur, when she co-founded her own marketing company, which is now named MADISON ad.

“Kimberly has great experience in the field of facility management as well as in business development – which are a great combination for us. She also has a great skillset and personality to foster and maintain customer relationships,” said Milnes.

In her new role, Goldovich will join the team of Teresa Phelps, DENTCO’s National Sales Manager, and will focus on helping nationwide multi-unit clients consolidate their landscaping and snow removal needs to a single-source provider.

“Kimberly’s range of experience in sales is a great addition to our team,” said Phelps. “She understands our industry and will be a valuable asset to help clients with their facility management needs.”

Goldovich received her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a minor in Marketing from Misericordia University in Dallas, Pennsylvania. She lives between Waverly, Pennsylvania and Goodyear, Arizona with her fiancé, Sean, and enjoys outdoor activities such as biking, hiking and boating.

About DENTCO

DENTCO is the first Exterior Services Management Company in the United States. With over 43 years of experience with retail store and facility exteriors, DENTCO offers portfolio management for landscaping, snow removal and ice control, parking lot maintenance, irrigation management and various other ESM® services. For more information, please visit www.dentco.com or call (800) 993-3689.

