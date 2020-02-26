SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- APT Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: APTY), a fintech company, introduces ‘Spot of Gold’ created by its subsidiary, AUREX Trading and Recovery Inc. In an effort to create awareness of our gold recovery and environmental efforts, we launched an Indiegogo campaign and you can see it here: https://igg.me/at/spot-of-gold. A Spot of Gold is one-tenth of an ounce of pure .999 recovered gold, being a little smaller than a dime and buying one directly helps us keep eWaste out of our landfills.



AUREX Trading enjoyed the first real operational revenues in the second half of 2019 and landed on its road to build future profits in 2020. One key element identified in our growth plan is to secure more capital to buy and refine larger quantities of eWaste and further, to expand upon in-roads made into the precious metal recovery business. We continue to engage with enterprise clients and advise on how we can supply and apply eco-gold for stunning high-end retail products, employing techniques similar to those used by the ancient Egyptians for encasing items with gold.

CEO of APT Systems, Glenda Dowie, said, “First, I would like thank everyone for your continued patience with, and your confidence in our commitment to APT Systems and its operational goals. I would also like to acknowledge that 2019 had been a tough year for the business with the effects being mainly felt by our shareholders. We are confident that the capital we need for the eWaste business can be provided by one of various ways that we have identified, and are actively exploring. We have also been working hard on the software side of operations and have narrowed down a potential partner, and continue to negotiate considerations.”

We remain fully committed to the success of the Company and are very encouraged by the discussions we are having with our industry partners and clients. We will continue to work diligently to build the business that was envisioned when this journey started, and hope that you will remain supportive and stay with us on this road.

TheRefiningCompany.com website continues to deliver daily inquiries for us to assist customers with collecting, processing and refining precious metal. We are also working with professionals to offer customers a Spot of Gold, as an alternative payment or as an investment in the future of our environment.

APT Systems management continues to collaborate on its financial platforms including Verifundr, and the Spera stablecoin, and hope to talk more about our great partners in the near future.

Visit www.therefiningcompany.com to learn more about the company’s refinery and precious metal recovery business, and visit www.sperastablecoin.com to learn more about Spera, a stablecoin that we plan to partially back with recovered gold.

Disclaimer - Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements; projected events in this press release may not occur due to unforeseen circumstances, various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K and other filings made by such company. APT Systems, Inc (APTY) may opt to also disseminate information about itself, including the results of its operations and financial information, via social media platforms such as Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.



