VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- George Sanders, President of Goldcliff Resource Corporation (“Goldcliff” or the “Company”) (GCN: TSX.V, GCFFF: OTCBB PINKS) reports that Goldcliff recently filed its Annual Audited Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis. The MD&A contains a detailed and chronological account of the activities of the Company during this past, highly pivotal year. Of primary significance is the acquisition of the Nevada Rand gold property in Mineral County, Nevada, the financing of that acquisition and follow on exploration programmes, and the disposition of the lease on the Wilson patented claims in Lyon County Nevada.



Drilling at Nevada Rand is progressing well. Goldcliff’s geological management team and our drill contractors have been very patient and diligent with drilling in the highly altered and fractured setting which hosts the historic high grade silver and gold mineralization. A summary of drilling activity will be provided upon completion of drilling.

Ed Rockel, P. Geo, qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 supervised the preparation and verification of the technical information contained in this release.

