GALVESTON, Texas, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While other carriers are exiting or scaling back their indexed annuity portfolios, American National is expanding its offering. [Jan. 1, 2020] ANICO ASIA PLUS 7 and 10 now allow flexible premiums to provide a more competitive product. This product offers a new uncapped index strategy as well as a Lifetime Income Rider. ASIA PLUS 7 and 10 provide the ability to gain upside reward with downside protection and provides a plan to access future cash.



Signature Performance IUL [Feb. 1, 2020] replaces the old Signature IUL and provides a new, safe and effective means for customers to leave their loved ones a legacy. It can also serve as an emergency or supplemental retirement fund with cash value available if circumstances change. Signature Performance IUL retains several popular features seen in the previous version such as Accelerated Benefit Riders and Accelerated Underwriting. In addition to keeping some of the great features of this product, there are some new key features as well. Signature Performance IUL is an indexed universal life policy with two new indexed crediting strategies. This product also includes, at no additional premium, Living Benefits covering chronic, critical and terminal illness in the form of Accelerated Benefit Riders.

Executive Vice President, Independent Marketing Group, President, David A. Behrens stated, “These new Signature Performance IUL and newly enhanced ASIA PLUS products provide more options to our clients.”

About the Company: American National Insurance Company (American National), headquartered in Galveston, Texas, was founded in 1905 and is licensed in all states except New York. American National and its subsidiaries offer a broad line of products and services, which include life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension product and property and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness and certain commercial exposures. The family of companies operates in all 50 states.

For more information, including company news and investor relations information, visit the company's web site at americannational.com ."

American National Insurance Company, Galveston, Texas Contact: Amanda Hilden (888) 501-4043