Narcotics are often smuggled, and this has paved the way for the narcotics drug trade.



- The rising instances of trafficking of drugs such as cocaine, heroin, etc., have increased the demand for narcotic scanners in various industries, such as aviation, law, and military. The adoption rate of narcotics scanners is on the rise in order to scan and monitor people and luggage, prevent permanent losses, and ensure the safety of people.

- The factors responsible for the growth of narcotics scanner are the rise in the investments made in the research and development activities for the narcotic scanners and the requirement for the speedy response to the catastrophic attacks. Advancements made in the technology such as the development of the dual-sensor technologies and the improvement made in the detection quality of narcotics scanners triggers the growth of the market.

- The narcotics scanner offers protection from the illegal movement of drugs, and therefore, there is a surge in the demand of these scanners. The deployment of narcotics scanners is essential to reduce the increasing unauthorized transportation of narcotics between different locations and countries.

- The factors responsible for hindering the growth of the market are issues related to lack of investments from the transport operators.



Scope of the Report

Narcotics scanners are used to protect country borders from the unauthorized movement of drugs. The demand for narcotics scanners is high because they help to reduce and stop illegal immigration of individual carrying drugs and drug trade in order to protect the prosperity of a nation. Narcotics scanners help to detect raw drugs, such as powders, tablets, rocks, crystals, and pastes, in a single swipe directly from any surface.



Key Market Trends

Airport Expected to Witness Significant Growth



- Airports find maximum applications of narcotics scanners, and hence, it is expected to witness significant growth for the market. The devices and machines used for airport security purposes use science from many different fields.

- The hand-held metal detector and narcotics devices are increasingly being used in airports around the US to identify illegal drugs, such as cocaine, heroin, etc. Since these devices provide fast and accurate drug identification and prosecution of people involved in the trade, the market is expected to experience growth in the coming years.

- The high-tech machines excel at detecting tiny packets of illegal drugs hidden on a person’s body or in a pocket. According to Dwayne Beird, Transportation Security Administration, scanners used in airports are always operational, and the machines tipped off authorities to more than 80 people who were trying to smuggle drugs or sometimes weapons through airport security,

- In April, TSA stated there were 60 cases of illegal items hidden on folks. With only 20 or so more incidents since then, it would seem many high fliers have figured out how to beat the system or just left their goodies at home.



Asia-Pacific Expected to Witness Significant Growth



- Asia-Pacific is expected to have significant growth for narcotics scanner market, due to the increasing inflow of investments for the development of the transit sector, particularly airports. The escalation in the production and use of synthetic drugs amphetamines, in economies, such as Singapore, China, and Vietnam, is anticipated to play a crucial role in the growth of the market.

- Moreover, the UN Office on Crime and Drugs reported a massive seizure of 287 million methamphetamine tablets in East Asia, which has raised concerns related to excessive usage of drugs in Singapore, China, and Malaysia. These factors are further expected to drive the demand for narcotic scanners to support the prosperity of countries.

- Adoption of advanced sensor technologies in narcotics scanners is fueling the narcotics scanner market. The factor contributing to the growth of the market in this region is the high rate of adoption of technologies such as advanced sensors.



Competitive Landscape

The narcotics scanner market is fragmented and highly competitive. The players are focusing on expanding their market presence and market reach by mergers and acquisitions. They are also focusing on enhancing their product portfolio with advanced technologies to sustain and survive in an intensely competitive market.



- March 2018 - OSI Systems Inc. facilitated Albanian Customs and State Police, in seizing 1,350 lbs. of cocaine being smuggled into Albania. The narcotics were detected by Rapiscan Eagle scanning systems, operated by the company’s Albania subsidiary.

- January 2018 - Bruker Corporation announced the merging of its subsidiaries in Japan. Bruker Daltonics K.K., Bruker Optics K.K., and Bruker AXS K.K. got merged with Bruker BioSpin K.K., and the surviving company has been renamed to Bruker Japan K.K.



