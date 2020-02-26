New York, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) market is forecast to reach USD 555.3 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Intravascular ultrasound uses a probe or transducer to generate sound waves and produce images of blood vessels.
When the probe is used to evaluate the coronary arteries, intravascular ultrasound can show the entire artery wall and provide important information about the amount and type of plaque buildup, which helps in determining the risk for heart attack. Ultrasound has no known harmful effects as it does not use ionizing radiation, and can provide clear pictures of soft tissues that are not well seen on x-ray images.
An increase in the number of cosmetic procedures, a rise in the incidence of chronic diseases, and a surge in the number of surgeries among the aging population is driving the demand for the market. However, development in the non-invasive surgical technologies and intense competition among the manufacturers are expected to limit the growth of the market.
North America held the largest market share in the year 2018, owing to an extensive advancement in research and technology in the region. Improvements in the reimbursement scenario and increase in the surgical procedures are likely to propel the demand for the market in the region. High treatment efficacy standards are expected to augment the market in North American region.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) market on the basis of modality, products, end-users, and region:
Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)
Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)
End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)
