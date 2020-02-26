VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (the Company), reports the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held February 25, 2020 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The following six nominees were re-elected as directors of the Company by the following votes:

 NomineeVotes ForPercentVotes WithheldPercent
Marvin Haasen3,344,132  87.24%489,30012.76%
Sam Grippo3,344,130  87.24%489,30212.76%
Michael W. Delesalle3,344,130  87.24%489,30212.76%
Peter J. Bonner3,344,130  87.24%489,30212.76%
Mark E. Elliott3,344,132  87.24%489,30012.76%
Jonathan H. B. Rees3,833,430100.00%          2  0.00%

In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was re-appointed as the auditor for the Company.

About the Company: Madison Pacific Properties Inc. is a Vancouver-based real estate company with approximately $561 million in investment and development properties, including the Company’s proportionate share of properties held through jointly-controlled partnerships. The Company’s investment portfolio comprises 48 properties with approximately 1.82 million rentable sq. ft. of industrial and commercial space. Approximately 98.7% of the available space of the investment properties is currently leased. The Company’s development properties include a 50% interest in the Silverdale Hills LP which owns approximately 1,380 acres of undeveloped residential designated lands in Mission, British Columbia.

Contact:Mr. Marvin HaasenMr. Dino Di Marco
 President & CEOInvestor Information
Telephone:(604) 732-6540 (604) 732-6540
Fax:(604) 732-6550 
   
Address:389 West 6th Avenue 
 Vancouver, B.C. 
 V5Y 1L1 