Salt Lake City, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inception Mining Inc. (OTCQB: IMII ) (“Inception”) is pleased to announce multiple advances in exploration and production, including initiating an extensive drill program within the Clavo Rico concession totaling 7,340 meters, of which at least 6,700 meters will be core-drilled.



The focus of this ambitious program is to augment Inception’s current knowledge of the ore body, identify the boundaries of the mineralization, and upgrade the concessions reserves from inferred to indicated resources while more than doubling the Company’s collection of core information. The program will also drill over 100 meters deeper than previous programs to discover the base of the mineralization zone, and stretch over 300 meters East of previous drill campaigns to further expand Inception’s resource analysis.

About Inception Mining, Inc.:

Inception Mining Inc., a Nevada corporation, is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold projects in Central and North America. Inception’s core asset is the Clavo Rico gold project in Honduras, which features a heap leach facility and on-site ADR plant.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements with respect to the potential mineralization and geological merits of the Company properties. There can be no assurance statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from anticipated in such statements.

Inception Mining Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events except as required by applicable securities legislation.

