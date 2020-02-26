Mike Judd, Chief Operations Officer and U.S. Army Lieutenant Commander Frederick Parker signed the partnership agreement between Exide Technologies and the U.S. Army to support the U.S. Army Partnership for Youth Success recruiting program.

Milton, Georgia, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exide Technologies, LLC (exide.com), today signed a partnership agreement with the U.S. Army to join its Partnership for Youth Success (PaYS) program. The PaYS program is a strategic partnership between the Army and a cross-section of private industry, academia and state and local public institutes designed to help Soldiers prepare for a career after the Army. The program helps Soldiers make connections with prospective employers and secure job interviews.

Exide signed the partnership agreement at a ceremony attended by Captain Martin Ursitti, Company Commander, Atlanta Recruiting Company; Lieutenant Commander Fredrick Parker, Battalion Commander, Atlanta Recruiting Battalion; City of Milton, Ga., public officials; and Exide Chief Executive Officer Tim Vargo and Chief Operations Officer Mike Judd, a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Navy and U.S. Army.

“We are honored and excited to be part of the U.S. Army’s PaYS program and its mission of preparing our youth to make the transition from Solider to a future career,” said Vargo. “Exide has a long-standing commitment to hiring veterans, and this partnership with the U.S. Army will help us reach more Soldiers and connect them with resources to build their post-Army careers.”

As part of the PaYS program, Exide will conduct job interviews with qualified Soldiers and consider them for full-time positions. Exide will also participate in U.S. Army events and recruiting functions.

“As a veteran myself, I can tell you that there’s nothing more rewarding than supporting others who have served our country,” said Judd. “It’s a win-win for companies who are getting employees with a strong sense of discipline and work ethic and who have numerous skills to bring to the workforce.”

A global company with its headquarters in Milton, Ga., Exide has numerous locations across the U.S. that produce battery and energy storage systems and specialty applications that power everything from cars and trucks to forklifts and heavy-duty equipment to marine vehicles, locomotives and more. For more than 100 years, Exide has partnered with the U.S. Military to provide batteries for submarines and heavy tanks as well as solar, UPS and standby systems for remote monitoring sites.

In August 2019, Exide was recognized for earning the Bronze Military Friendly® designation – the standard that measures an organization’s commitment, effort and success in creating sustainable and meaningful opportunities for the military community. To learn more about Exide’s activities and opportunities for the military community visit exide.jobs.

About Exide Technologies

For more than 130 years, Exide Technologies, LLC (exide.com) has been Powering the World Forward as a global provider of stored electrical-energy solutions for the Transportation and Industrial markets. Headquartered in Milton, Georgia, Exide operates in 80 countries with more than 9,000 employees. Exide produces a range of battery and energy storage systems and specialty applications for the Transportation, Network Power and Motive Power markets and industries including agricultural, automotive, electric, light and heavy-duty truck, marine, materials handling, military, mining, power-sport, railroad, security, telecommunications, utility and uninterruptible power supply (UPS), among others. As one of the world’s largest secondary recyclers, the company is committed to environmental sustainability.

