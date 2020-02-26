Lykill fjármögnun hf. conducted an auction of a bond series, LYKILL 16 , on February 26th 2020.

The issue attracted bids amounting to the nominal amount of ISK 5,470m at the price 100,0. Lykill accepted all offers.

The bond series was originally issued in 2016 with a 7-year maturity. It carries interest linked to 1M REIBOR rate plus a 1.1% margin and is secured by a cover pool, consisting of loans and lease agreements. The series is an annuity with monthly payments and will mature on October 15th, 2023. The bond series LYKILL 16 1 has been admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Iceland stock exchange.Outstanding nominal amount in the bond series after the issue is ISK 10,550,000,000.

Arion bank managed the auction on behalf of Lykill fjármögnun hf.