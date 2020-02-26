New York, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Biological Organic Fertilizers Market - Global Market Shares, Forecasts and Trends (2019 - 2024)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05865745/?utm_source=GNW

The emphasis on sustainable farming and government support to the manufacturers are two other factors that are augmenting the growth of the market.



Scope of the Report

Organic fertilizers are derived from many animal and plant-based residues and mineral ores; they are also developed from beneficial microorganisms. Biofertilizers or microbial inoculants are carrier-based ready-to-use live bacterial or fungal formulations, which on application to plants, soil or composting pits, helps in mobilization of various nutrients by their biological activity. Biological organic fertilizers add nutrients through the natural processes of fixing atmospheric nitrogen, solubilizing phosphorus and stimulating plant growth through the synthesis of growth-promoting substances.



Key Market Trends

Increased practise of organic farming is driving the market



The growth of the organic food industry is driving the organic fertilizer market. Increased environmental concerns have paved the way for the use of bio-based organic fertilizers. The growth in the rate of adoption of sustainable farming and increasing costs of chemical fertilizers are other driving factors for the market. The push from governments towards sustainable farming in many developing countries is expected to help maintain steady growth in the market.



Asia Pacific dominates the market



The regional organic fertilizers market is divided into two major segments namely organic residue based fertilizers and microorganism (biofertilizers) depending on the source of nutrients and raw materials. More than half of the market share is covered by microorganism based organic fertilizers. The consumption of organic fertilizers in Asia-Pacific is expected to increase with rising awareness among the farmers about the benefits of bio-based and organic residue based fertilizers. The regional demand is concentrated among major agriculture-based countries like China, India, and Vietnam while China and India are leading the market developments. The organic fertilizer market in Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing among all the other regions. The key players in the market are focused on new product launch to cater to a wider consumer base and expand market share in the local market.



Competitive Landscape

The biological organic fertilizer market is fragmented owing to the presence of large international as well as local markets. Collaborations with government organizations and expansion in the market along with product innovation are some of the strategies adopted by the companies.



