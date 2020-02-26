HUNTLEY, Ill., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently acquired by Sonoco (NYSE: SON), TEQ Thermoform Engineered Quality, a global manufacturer of thermoformed packaging, serving healthcare, medical device and consumer markets, will rename and brand all its manufacturing locations strictly as TEQ. This includes facilities across Europe, currently branded as Plastique. The legal name will become SONOCO TEQ, with the appropriate company type dependent on the region of the facility.



In January 2020, Sonoco, one of the most sustainable, diversified global packaging companies, completed the acquisition of Thermoform Engineered Quality, LLC, and Plastique Holdings, LTD, (together TEQ).

The comprehensive rebrand will unite manufacturing locations globally and focus on creating a more seamless customer experience. TEQ operates three thermoforming facilities as well as one extrusion operation in the United States, a thermoforming operation in the United Kingdom, and thermoforming and molded-fiber manufacturing in Poland. Each facility has state-of-the-art cleanroom capabilities enabling the production of sterile, barrier packaging systems for pharmaceuticals and medical devices. In addition, TEQ produces recyclable, molded-pulp-fiber packaging and thermoformed plastic packaging for multiple consumer products.

“The rebranding of TEQ Thermoform Engineered Quality and Plastique to the TEQ name displays the evolution of how our brands have grown more cohesive to address the needs of our mutual customers,” said Todd McDonald, director of sales and marketing for TEQ.

Fibrepak, the fiber molding division of TEQ, will retain its own separate brand identity. Fibrepak uses the latest 'Cure-In-The-Mold' technology to produce the highest quality, most well-defined fiber packaging available. Products differ from traditional molded pulp packaging in several ways. For example, the packaging boasts a high tolerance that enables accurate registration to ensure a consistent fit. The process also allows for thin walls, defined hinges and a smooth premium finish.

TEQ has recently made significant investments at all their business locations. This includes building ISO 7 controlled environments certified to ISO 13485 at the facilities in Nottingham, United Kingdom, and Poznan, Poland. The company has also added Kiefel KMD 78’s in both locations, making them one of the largest users of Kiefel thermoforming machines in the world. Additionally, an extrusion facility has been installed at the manufacturing facility in Huntley, Ill. This expansion will help provide proprietary materials: TEQethylene, TEQpropylene and TEQconnex.

About TEQ

For over 25 years, TEQ has been dedicated to being the leader of global quality thermoform manufacturing. With recent expansion, TEQ’s continuous innovation, design capability, and process control gives the company the ability to serve customers better than anyone else. TEQ is uniquely positioned to help medical device manufacturers meet demanding testing and validation requirements and reduce their time to market by avoiding costly redesign efforts and delays. In addition, TEQ provides value added products like heat seal machines, engineering services, and flexible packaging.

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global provider of a variety of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging, and displays and packaging supply chain services. With annualized net sales of approximately $5.4 billion, the Company has 23,000 employees working in approximately 300 operations in 36 countries, serving some of the world’s best known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company ranked first in the Packaging sector on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 2020 as well as Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies. For more information, visit www.sonoco.com.

