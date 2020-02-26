LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) will present at the Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday, March 3 at 11:00 a.m. ET. Interested parties may access a live listen-only webcast of the presentation through the Investor Relations section of Bank OZK’s website at https://ir.ozk.com/event . A replay of the presentation will be available for seven days following the conference. Bank OZK will reference in the live presentation its most recent investor presentation which is available at https://ir.ozk.com/Presentations .



Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Bank OZK has been recognized as the top performing bank in the nation in its asset size 13 times and was named Best Bank in the South for 2019-2020 by Money, the personal finance news and advice brand. Headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, Bank OZK conducts banking operations through more than 250 offices in Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Alabama, South Carolina, New York, California and Mississippi and had $23.56 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2019.

