ROCK HILL, S.C., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.



For the fourth quarter of 2019, the company reported GAAP revenue of $164.6 million, compared to $180.7 million in the same period last year. Printer revenue decreased by 22.8 percent due to the delay in factory metals printing shipments, timing of large enterprise customer orders and the softer macro industrial environment. Materials revenue increased 7.3 percent, healthcare solutions revenue decreased 5.9 percent including a large enterprise customer and decreased 2.3 percent excluding this same customer, on demand services revenue decreased 17.2 percent and software revenue decreased 10.2 percent. The company reported fourth quarter 2019 GAAP loss of $0.04 per share compared to a GAAP loss of $0.04 per share in the same period last year, and non-GAAP earnings of $0.05 per share compared to non-GAAP earnings of $0.10 per share in the same period last year.

For the full year 2019, the company reported GAAP revenue of $629.1 million compared to $687.7 million for the prior year. Printer revenue decreased 24.3 percent, again due to the delay in factory metals printing shipments, timing of large enterprise customer orders and the softer macro industrial environment. Materials revenue decreased 0.6 percent, healthcare solutions revenue decreased 3.5 percent including a large enterprise customer and increased 9.8 percent excluding this same customer, on demand services revenue decreased 13.5 percent and software revenue decreased 2.7 percent. The company reported full year 2019 GAAP loss of $0.61 per share compared to a GAAP loss of $0.41 per share in the prior year, and non-GAAP loss of $0.08 per share compared to non-GAAP earnings of $0.15 per share in the prior year.

"In 2019 we demonstrated how our digital manufacturing strategy has come alive, with customers realizing the benefits of our production solutions across a range of industries and creating over 200 million production parts using 3D Systems’ solutions. Despite macroeconomic headwinds, I’m pleased with the growth in materials in the second half and our continued focus on cost structure," commented Vyomesh Joshi ("VJ"), president and chief executive officer, 3D Systems. "Now in 2020 we believe we have the right products and solutions, including our planned shipment of factory metals printers in the second quarter, to accelerate the adoption of additive manufacturing technology and drive profitable revenue growth."

For the fourth quarter 2019, the company reported GAAP gross profit margin of 43.6 percent compared to 45.7 percent in the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross profit margin was 43.8 percent in the fourth quarter compared to 46.3 percent in the same period last year.

For the full year, the company reported GAAP gross profit margin of 44.2 percent compared to 47.2 percent in the prior year. Non-GAAP gross profit margin was 45.0 percent for the full year compared to 47.4 percent in the prior year.

For the fourth quarter of 2019, GAAP operating expenses decreased 14.6 percent to $76.5 million compared to $89.6 million in the same period last year. GAAP SG&A expenses decreased 10.3 percent to $59.3 million. GAAP R&D expenses decreased 27.2 percent to $17.1 million. Non-GAAP operating expenses in the fourth quarter decreased 12.3 percent to $66.4 million compared to $75.7 million in the same period last year, as a result of execution of the company's cost reduction plans.

For the full year 2019, GAAP operating expenses decreased 8.8 percent to $335.1 million compared to $367.6 million in the prior year. GAAP SG&A expenses decreased 6.6 percent to $254.4 million. GAAP R&D expenses decreased 15.2 percent to $80.8 million. Non-GAAP operating expenses for the full year decreased 9.0 percent to $280.3 million compared to $307.9 million in the prior year, as a result of execution of the company's cost reduction plans.

The company generated $21.5 million of cash from operations during the fourth quarter. Cash generation was driven by improvements in working capital, including planned reductions of inventory.

The company had $133.7 million of unrestricted cash on hand at December 31, 2019.

Forward-Looking Statements

Presentation of Information in this Press Release

To facilitate a better understanding of the impact that strategic acquisitions, non-recurring charges and certain non-cash expenses had on its financial results, the company reported non-GAAP measures excluding the impact of amortization of intangibles, non-cash interest expense, acquisition and severance expenses, stock-based compensation expense, litigation settlements and charges related to strategic decisions and portfolio realignment. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the accompanying schedule.

Tables Follow

3D Systems Corporation

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018

(In thousands, except par value) December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 133,665 $ 109,998 Accounts receivable, net of reserves — $8,762 (2019) and $8,423 (2018) 109,408 126,618 Inventories 111,106 133,161 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,991 27,697 Total current assets 373,170 397,474 Property and equipment, net a 92,940 107,718 Intangible assets, net 48,338 68,275 Goodwill 223,176 221,334 Right of use assets 36,890 — Deferred income tax asset 5,408 4,217 Other assets 27,390 26,814 Total assets $ 807,312 $ 825,832 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long term debt $ 2,506 $ — Current right of use liabilities 9,569 — Current portion of capitalized lease obligations — 654 Accounts payable 49,851 66,722 Accrued and other liabilities 63,095 59,265 Customer deposits 5,712 4,987 Deferred revenue 32,231 32,432 Total current liabilities 162,964 164,060 Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs 45,215 25,000 Long-term right of use liabilities 35,402 — Long-term portion of capitalized lease obligations — 6,392 Deferred income tax liability 4,027 6,190 Other liabilities 45,808 39,331 Total liabilities 293,416 240,973 Redeemable noncontrolling interests ("RNCI") — 8,872 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value, authorized 220,000 shares; issued 121,266 (2019) and 118,650 (2018) 120 117 Additional paid-in capital 1,371,564 1,355,503 Treasury stock, at cost — 3,670 shares (2019) and 2,946 shares (2018) (18,769 ) (15,572 ) Accumulated deficit (793,709 ) (722,701 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (37,047 ) (38,978 ) Total 3D Systems Corporation stockholders' equity 522,159 578,369 Noncontrolling interests (8,263 ) (2,382 ) Total stockholders’ equity 513,896 575,987 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and stockholders’ equity $ 807,312 $ 825,832

(a) Prior year balance includes $4,466 of capitalized lease assets accounted for under ASC 840.

3D Systems Corporation

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue: Products $ 103,966 $ 113,062 $ 384,577 $ 429,215 Services 60,604 67,650 244,517 258,445 Total revenue 164,570 180,712 629,094 687,660 Cost of sales: Products 63,012 61,731 229,821 229,793 Services 29,802 36,428 121,232 133,473 Total cost of sales 92,814 98,159 351,053 363,266 Gross profit 71,756 82,553 278,041 324,394 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 59,319 66,062 254,355 272,287 Research and development 17,136 23,510 80,790 95,298 Total operating expenses 76,455 89,572 335,145 367,585 Loss from operations (4,699 ) (7,019 ) (57,104 ) (43,191 ) Interest and other (expense) income, net (1,222 ) (1,172 ) (7,996 ) (37 ) Loss before income taxes (5,921 ) (8,191 ) (65,100 ) (43,228 ) Benefit (provision) for income taxes 1,260 4,051 (4,532 ) (2,035 ) Net loss (4,661 ) (4,140 ) (69,632 ) (45,263 ) Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 53 (4 ) 248 242 Net loss attributable to 3D Systems Corporation $ (4,714 ) $ (4,136 ) $ (69,880 ) $ (45,505 ) Net loss per share available to 3D Systems Corporation common stockholders - basic and diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.61 ) $ (0.41 )

3D Systems Corporation

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Year Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

Year Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (69,632 ) $ (45,263 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 50,396 59,293 Stock-based compensation 23,587 29,253 Provision for bad debts 1,308 1,824 Loss on the disposition of property, equipment and other assets 2,282 — Provision for deferred income taxes (3,354 ) (2,990 ) Impairment of assets 1,728 1,998 Changes in operating accounts: Accounts receivable 15,071 599 Inventories 18,447 (34,035 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,150 40,922 Accounts payable (16,846 ) 11,559 Deferred revenue and customer deposits 677 (2,383 ) Accrued and other current liabilities 960 (47,851 ) All other operating activities (2,193 ) (8,130 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 31,581 4,796 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (23,985 ) (40,694 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 1,620 333 Purchase of noncontrolling interest (2,500 ) — Other investing activities (2,007 ) (1,466 ) Net cash used in investing activities (26,872 ) (41,827 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings 100,000 25,000 Repayment of borrowings/long term debt (76,768 ) — Payments related to net-share settlement of stock based compensation (3,194 ) (7,367 ) Payments on earnout consideration — (2,675 ) Other financing activities (1,338 ) (694 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 18,700 14,264 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 289 (3,145 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 23,698 (25,912 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period a 110,919 136,831 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period a $ 134,617 $ 110,919

(a) The amounts for cash and cash equivalents shown above include restricted cash of $952 and $921 as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, which were included in other assets, net in the condensed consolidated balance sheets.

3D Systems Corporation

Loss Per Share

Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Numerator for basic and diluted net loss per share: Net loss attributable to 3D Systems Corporation $ (4,714 ) $ (4,136 ) $ (69,880 ) $ (45,505 ) Denominator for basic and diluted net loss per share: Weighted average shares 114,476 113,016 113,811 112,327 Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.61 ) $ (0.41 )

3D Systems Corporation

Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (in millions, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP Net loss attributable to 3D Systems Corporation $ (4.7 ) $ (4.1 ) $ (69.9 ) $ (45.5 ) Adjustments: Amortization, stock-based compensation & other (1) 8.2 13.9 43.9 58.7 Legal, acquisition and divestiture related (2) 0.5 0.1 7.4 (2.0 ) Cost optimization plan, including severance costs (3) 0.7 1.5 7.7 4.0 Impairment of cost-method investments (4) 0.9 — 1.2 1.4 Non-GAAP net income attributable to 3D Systems Corporation $ 5.5 $ 11.4 $ (9.6 ) $ 16.5 Non-GAAP net income per share available to 3D Systems common stock holders - basic and diluted (5) $ 0.05 $ 0.10 $ (0.08 ) $ 0.15

(1) For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, the adjustment included $0.1 in COGS and $8.1 in SG&A. For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, the adjustment included $(0.2) in COGS and $14.1 in SG&A. For the year ended December 31, 2019, the adjustment included $0.4 in COGS and $43.4 in SG&A. For the year ended December 31, 2018, the adjustment included $0.1 in COGS and $58.6 in SG&A.

(2) For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, the adjustment included $0.1 in COGS and $1.4 in SG&A . For the year ended December 31, 2019, the adjustment included $(2.8) in Revenues, $4.1 in COGS, $5.5 in SG&A, and $0.7 in other income (expense). For the quarter ended December 31, 2018 the adjustment included $0.6 in COGS,$(1.0) in SG&A, and $0.5 in other income (expense) and for the year ended December 31, 2018, the adjustment included $0.6 in COGS, in SG&A $(1.7) and $(0.9) in other income (expense).

(3) For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, the adjustment included $0.6 in SG&A. For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, the adjustment included $0.7 in COGS and $0.8 in SG&A. For the year ended December 31, 2019, the adjustment included $1.8 in COGS, $5.6 in SG&A and $0.3 in R&D. For the year ended December 31, 2018, the adjustment included $1.1 in COGS, $2.4 in SG&A and $0.5 in R&D.

(4) For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 the adjustment included $0.9 and $1.2 in interest and other income (expense), net, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2018, the adjustment included $1.4 in interest and other income (expense), net.

(5) Denominator based on weighted average shares used in the GAAP EPS calculation.

* Tables may not foot due to rounding; amounts calculated based on dollars in thousands.