New Drug Application (NDA) submission for trilaciclib in small cell lung cancer on track for 2Q20
Trilaciclib selected for inclusion in I-SPY 2 breast cancer trial
Rintodestrant (G1T48) combination trial with palbociclib expected to initiate in 2Q20
Management to host webcast and conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a clinical-stage oncology company, today provided a corporate and financial update for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2019.
“We achieved significant clinical and regulatory milestones across our pipeline in 2019. In 2020, our primary focus is the execution of our U.S. and European regulatory filings for trilaciclib for patients with small cell lung cancer and preparation for its commercial launch in the U.S.,” said Mark Velleca, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer. “We believe trilaciclib has the potential to improve outcomes for patients receiving chemotherapy across a broad range of tumor types. In 2020, we will initiate a Phase 3 trial in colorectal cancer and evaluate trilaciclib in the I-SPY 2 breast cancer trial.”
Fourth Quarter Regulatory, Clinical and Corporate Highlights
Fourth Quarter/Full-Year 2019 Financial Highlights and 2020 Guidance
Key Anticipated 2020 Milestones
Webcast and Conference Call
The management team will host a webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET today to provide a corporate and financial update for the fourth quarter and full-year 2019 ended December 31, 2019. The live call may be accessed by dialing 866-763-6020 (domestic) or 210-874-7713 (international) and entering the conference code: 4188787. A live and archived webcast will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the company’s website: www.g1therapeutics.com. The webcast will be archived on the same page for 90 days following the event.
About G1 Therapeutics
G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and delivery of innovative therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer. The company is advancing three clinical-stage programs. Trilaciclib is a first-in-class therapy designed to improve outcomes for patients being treated with chemotherapy. Trilaciclib has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA; a rolling NDA submission for small cell lung cancer is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2020. Rintodestrant (formerly G1T48) is a potential best-in-class oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) for the treatment of ER+ breast cancer. Lerociclib is a differentiated oral CDK4/6 inhibitor designed to enable more effective combination treatment strategies.
G1 Therapeutics is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @G1Therapeutics.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, those relating to the therapeutic potential of trilaciclib, rintodestrant and lerociclib, the timing of marketing applications in the U.S. and Europe for trilaciclib in SCLC, the planned initiation of the additional arm of the rintodestrant trial to evaluate combination with Ibrance® (palbociclib), and lerociclib’s differentiated safety and tolerability profile over other marketed CDK4/6 inhibitors and are based on the company’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause the company’s actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" sections contained therein and include, but are not limited to, the company’s ability to complete clinical trials for, obtain approvals for and commercialize any of its product candidates; the company’s initial success in ongoing clinical trials may not be indicative of results obtained when these trials are completed or in later stage trials; the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies and operating as a development-stage company; and market conditions. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.
Contact:
Jeff Macdonald
Senior Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
919-213-9835
jmacdonald@g1therapeutics.com
|G1 Therapeutics, Inc.
Balance Sheet Data
(in thousands)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|269,208
|$
|369,290
|Working capital
|$
|251,234
|$
|357,771
|Total assets
|$
|284,831
|$
|371,270
|Accumulated deficit
|$
|(336,853
|)
|$
|(214,406
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|$
|255,527
|$
|358,820
|G1 Therapeutics, Inc.
Condensed Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Revenue
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Operating expenses
|Research and development
|24,492
|19,077
|89,002
|70,683
|General and administrative
|12,061
|7,009
|40,039
|18,603
|Total operating expenses
|36,553
|26,086
|129,041
|89,286
|Operating loss
|(36,553
|)
|(26,086
|)
|(129,041
|)
|(89,286
|)
|Other income (expense)
|Other income
|1,112
|1,994
|6,594
|3,998
|Total other income, net
|1,112
|1,994
|6,594
|3,998
|Net loss
|$
|(35,441
|)
|$
|(24,092
|)
|$
|(122,447
|)
|$
|(85,288
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.94
|)
|$
|(0.65
|)
|$
|(3.27
|)
|$
|(2.56
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|37,586,218
|37,203,233
|37,499,256
|33,316,719
G1 Therapeutics
Durham, North Carolina, UNITED STATES
G1 Therapeutics.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: