HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVEE) (“NV5” or the “Company”), a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 28, 2019.

“2019 was another strong year for NV5 delivering annual gross revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth. We are pleased with the performance and integration of the nine acquisitions completed in 2019, including the Quantum Spatial ("QSI") acquisition that was made in late December. We are particularly excited about Quantum Spatial’s performance and the growth prospects of our geospatial solutions business,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5. “We are pleased that the delayed large liquefied natural gas project contract and our North Carolina Department of Transportation projects that impacted our financial performance in the second half of 2019 are moving forward this month. Additionally, the issues related to initial set-up of project contracts in our project management system and adequate documentation to support the analysis of certain percentage of completion projects, have been addressed and remediated as of December 28, 2019. We expect that the performance of our core business will continue to be strong in 2020, and we are well-positioned for another successful year.”

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

  • Total Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $133.8 million from $116.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Gross Revenues - GAAP for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $132.6 million from $115.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. QSI had revenues in the month of December 2019 of $13.3 million. The acquisition closed on December 20, 2019, which was later in the month than originally anticipated and coincided with the holiday week. As a result, during the period that we owned QSI in 2019, gross revenues were $1.4 million.

  • Net Revenues for the quarter were $104.3 million from $88.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

  • Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter 2019, excluding stock compensation and acquisition-related costs, was $17.9 million, an increase from $16.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, after excluding a $1.5 million reversal of 401K accruals in the fourth quarter of 2018.

  • Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $3.6 million from $7.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

  • GAAP EPS was $0.28 per share in the fourth quarter of 2019 from $0.62 per share in the fourth quarter of 2018.

  • Adjusted EPS in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $0.64 per share from $0.91 in the fourth quarter of 2018. Excluding non-recurring income tax adjustments in the fourth quarter of 2019, Adjusted EPS was $0.69.

  • Cash flows from operating activities increased to $18.3 million for 2019 from $17.4 million in 2018.

Full Year 2019 Financial Highlights

  • Total Revenues for 2019 were $512.9 million from $422.1 million in 2018. Gross Revenues - GAAP for 2019 were $508.9 million from $418.1 million in 2018.

  • Net Revenues for 2019 were $398.4 million from $334.3 million in 2018.

  • Adjusted EBITDA in 2019 was $68.6 million from $59.8 million in 2018.

  • Net income for the year was $23.8 million from $26.9 million in 2018.

  • GAAP EPS in 2019 was $1.90 per share (based on 12,513,034 diluted shares outstanding) from $2.33 per share (based on 11,506,466 diluted shares outstanding) in 2018.

  • Adjusted EPS for 2019 was $3.19 per share (based on 12,513,034 diluted shares outstanding) from $3.24 in 2018 (based on 11,506,466 diluted shares outstanding).

  • Cash flows from operating activities increased to $39.9 million for 2019 from $35.0 million in 2018.

2020 Outlook

As previously communicated by the Company on January 7, 2020, the Company expects Gross Revenues to range from $700 million to $730 million and full year 2020 Adjusted EPS to range from $4.38 per share to $4.90 per share, an increase of 37% to 54% over 2019 Adjusted EPS of $3.19 per share.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Total Revenues and Net Revenues are not measures of financial performance under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Gross Revenues - GAAP include sub-consultant costs and other direct costs, which are generally pass-through costs. Furthermore, Gross Revenues - GAAP eliminates intercompany revenues where the Company performed the service in lieu of utilizing third-party sub-consultants. The Company believes that Total Revenues and Net Revenues, which are non-GAAP financial measures commonly used in our industry, provide a meaningful perspective on our business results. A reconciliation of Gross Revenues as reported in accordance with GAAP to Total Revenues and Net Revenues is provided at the end of this news release.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA reflects adjustments to EBITDA to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and acquisition-related costs. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA, in addition to operating profit, Net Income and other GAAP measures, is a useful indicator of our financial and operating performance and our ability to generate cash flows from operations that are available for taxes, capital expenditures and debt service. A reconciliation of Net Income, as reported in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA is provided at the end of this news release.

Adjusted earnings per diluted share (“Adjusted EPS”) is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Adjusted EPS reflects adjustments to reported diluted earnings per share (“GAAP EPS”) to eliminate amortization expense of intangible assets from acquisitions, net of tax benefits. As we continue our acquisition strategy, the growth in Adjusted EPS will likely increase at a greater rate than GAAP EPS. A reconciliation of GAAP EPS to Adjusted EPS is provided at the end of this news release.

Our definition of Total Revenues, Net Revenues, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS may differ from other companies reporting similarly named measures. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as Gross Revenues, Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share.

Conference Call

NV5 will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2019 financial results at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on February 26, 2020.  The accompanying presentation for the call is available by visiting http://ir.nv5.com.

Date:   Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Time:   4:30 p.m. Eastern
Toll-free dial-in number:   +1 844-348-6875
International dial-in number:   +1 509-844-0152
Conference ID:   9378304
Webcast:   http://ir.nv5.com

Please dial-in at least 5-10 minutes prior to the start time in order for the operator to log your name and connect you to the conference.

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via the “Investors” section of the NV5 website.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions ranked #34 on the Engineering News-Record’s Top 500 Design Firms list. NV5 serves public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate and environmental markets. NV5 primarily focuses on six business verticals: construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering and support services, energy, program management, environmental solutions, and geospatial solutions. The Company operates out of more than 115 locations worldwide. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and on the conference call. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

NV5 Global, Inc.
Jack Cochran
Vice President, Marketing & Investor Relations
Tel: +1-954-637-8048
Email: ir@nv5.com

NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)

 December 28, 2019 December 29, 2018
Assets   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$31,825  $40,739 
Billed receivables, net131,041  98,324 
Unbilled receivables, net79,428  43,411 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets8,907  2,582 
Total current assets251,200  185,056 
Property and equipment, net25,733  11,677 
Right-of-use lease assets, net46,313   
Intangible assets, net255,961  99,756 
Goodwill309,216  140,930 
Other assets4,714  2,002 
Total Assets$893,137  $439,421 
    
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity   
    
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$36,116  $22,588 
Accrued liabilities47,434  20,853 
Income taxes payable  2,697 
Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts3,303  7,625 
Client deposits221  208 
Current portion of contingent consideration1,954  1,845 
Current portion of notes payable and other obligations25,332  17,139 
Total current liabilities114,359  72,955 
Contingent consideration, less current portion2,048  2,853 
Long-term lease liabilities34,573   
Notes payable and other obligations, less current portion332,854  29,847 
Deferred income tax liabilities, net53,341  16,224 
Total liabilities537,175  121,879 
    
Commitments and contingencies   
    
Stockholders’ equity:   
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding   
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized, 12,852,357 and 12,550,711 shares issued and outstanding as of December 28, 2019 and December 29, 2018, respectively129  126 
Additional paid-in capital251,187  236,525 
Retained earnings104,647  80,891 
Total stockholders’ equity355,962  317,542 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$893,137  $439,421 
        

NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(in thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)

 Three Months Ended Fiscal Years Ended
 December 28,
2019		 December 29,
2018		 December 28,
2019		 December 29,
2018
Gross revenues$132,598  $115,344  $508,938  $418,081 
        
Direct costs (excluding depreciation and amortization):       
Salaries and wages39,261  34,380  153,023  132,922 
Sub-consultant services22,629  18,869  79,598  62,218 
Other direct costs5,690  7,998  30,934  21,537 
Total direct costs67,581  61,247  263,556  216,677 
        
Gross Profit65,017  54,097  245,382  201,404 
        
Operating Expenses:       
Salaries and wages, payroll taxes and benefits35,126  26,099  128,558  102,221 
General and administrative11,871  8,365  42,658  31,713 
Facilities and facilities related4,737  3,849  17,145  14,401 
Depreciation and amortization6,908  5,724  25,816  17,384 
Total operating expenses58,643  44,037  214,176  165,719 
        
Income from operations6,374  10,060  31,207  35,685 
        
Interest expense(1,045) (254) (2,275) (1,966)
        
Income before income tax expense5,329  9,806  28,932  33,719 
Income tax expense(1,754) (2,147) (5,176) (6,863)
Net Income and Comprehensive Income$3,575  $7,659  $23,756  $26,856 
        
Earnings per share:       
Basic$0.29  $0.64  $1.96  $2.44 
Diluted$0.28  $0.62  $1.90  $2.33 
        
Weighted average common shares outstanding:       
Basic12,204,650  11,916,546  12,116,185  10,991,124 
Diluted12,589,800  12,418,788  12,513,034  11,506,466 
            

NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)

 Fiscal Years Ended
 December 28,
2019		 December 29,
2018
Cash Flows From Operating Activities:   
Net income$23,756  $26,856 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization25,816  17,384 
Non-cash lease expense9,410   
Provision for doubtful accounts1,239  797 
Stock based compensation10,430  6,697 
Change in fair value of contingent consideration(216) 424 
Loss on disposals of property and equipment21  26 
Deferred income taxes(6,634) (3,585)
Amortization of debt issuance costs131   
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions:   
Billed receivables5,140  (8,662)
Unbilled receivables(11,807) (2,813)
Prepaid expenses and other assets(3,599) (109)
Accounts payable534  398 
Accrued liabilities(7,315) (2,984)
Income taxes payable(2,697) (3,405)
Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts(4,322) 3,964 
Deposits13  11 
Net cash provided by operating activities39,900  34,999 
    
Cash Flows From Investing Activities:   
Cash paid for acquisitions (net of cash received from acquisitions)(348,375) (58,155)
Purchase of property and equipment(2,625) (2,203)
Net cash used in investing activities(351,000) (60,358)
    
Cash Flows From Financing Activities:   
Proceeds from common stock offering  100,330 
Proceeds from borrowings from Senior Credit Facility330,457   
Payments of borrowings from Senior Credit Facility(10,000) (36,500)
Payments on notes payable(13,393) (9,741)
Payments of contingent consideration(1,202) (728)
Payments of common stock offering costs  (6,861)
Proceeds from exercise of warrant  1,093 
Payments of debt issuance costs(3,676) (246)
Net cash provided by financing activities302,186  47,347 
    
Net increase (decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents(8,914) 21,988 
Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period40,739  18,751 
Cash and cash equivalents – end of period$31,825  $40,739 
        

NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GROSS REVENUES TO TOTAL REVENUES
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended Fiscal Years Ended
  December 28,
2019		 December 29,
2018		 December 28,
2019		 December 29,
2018
Gross Revenues - GAAP$132,598  $115,344  $508,938  $418,081 
Add:Intercompany revenues in lieu of sub-consultants1,219  793  3,939  4,011 
Total Revenues$133,817  $116,137  $512,877  $422,092 
                

NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GROSS REVENUES TO NET REVENUES
(in thousands)
   (Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended Fiscal Years Ended
  December 28,
2019		 December 29,
2018		 December 28,
2019		 December 29,
2018
Gross Revenues - GAAP$132,598  $115,344  $508,938  $418,081 
Less:Sub-consultant services(22,629) (18,869) (79,598) (62,218)
 Other direct costs(5,690) (7,998) (30,934) (21,537)
Net Revenues$104,279  $88,477  $398,406  $334,326 
                

NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended Fiscal Years Ended
  December 28,
2019		 December 29,
2018		 December 28,
2019		 December 29,
2018
Net Income$3,575  $7,659  $23,756  $26,856 
Add:Interest expense1,045  254  2,275  1,966 
 Income tax expense1,754  2,147  5,176  6,863 
 Depreciation and Amortization6,908  5,724  25,816  17,384 
 Acquisition related costs*1,148    1,148   
 Share-based compensation3,441  2,156  10,430  6,697 
Adjusted EBITDA$17,871  $17,940  $68,601  $59,766 
                

* Acquisition related costs were added back beginning in the fourth quarter of 2019.

NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EPS TO ADJUSTED EPS
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended Fiscal Years Ended
  December 28,
2019		 December 29,
2018		 December 28,
2019		 December 29,
2018
Net Income - per diluted share$0.28  $0.62  $1.90  $2.33 
Per diluted share adjustments:       
Add:Amortization expense of intangible assets0.41  0.36  1.64  1.14 
 Acquisition-related costs0.09    0.09   
 Income tax expense(0.14) (0.07) (0.44) (0.23)
Adjusted EPS$0.64  $0.91  $3.19  $3.24 