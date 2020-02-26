HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVEE) (“NV5” or the “Company”), a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 28, 2019.



“2019 was another strong year for NV5 delivering annual gross revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth. We are pleased with the performance and integration of the nine acquisitions completed in 2019, including the Quantum Spatial ("QSI") acquisition that was made in late December. We are particularly excited about Quantum Spatial’s performance and the growth prospects of our geospatial solutions business,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5. “We are pleased that the delayed large liquefied natural gas project contract and our North Carolina Department of Transportation projects that impacted our financial performance in the second half of 2019 are moving forward this month. Additionally, the issues related to initial set-up of project contracts in our project management system and adequate documentation to support the analysis of certain percentage of completion projects, have been addressed and remediated as of December 28, 2019. We expect that the performance of our core business will continue to be strong in 2020, and we are well-positioned for another successful year.”

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Total Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $133.8 million from $116.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Gross Revenues - GAAP for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $132.6 million from $115.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. QSI had revenues in the month of December 2019 of $13.3 million. The acquisition closed on December 20, 2019, which was later in the month than originally anticipated and coincided with the holiday week. As a result, during the period that we owned QSI in 2019, gross revenues were $1.4 million.





Net Revenues for the quarter were $104.3 million from $88.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.





Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter 2019, excluding stock compensation and acquisition-related costs, was $17.9 million, an increase from $16.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, after excluding a $1.5 million reversal of 401K accruals in the fourth quarter of 2018.





Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $3.6 million from $7.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.





GAAP EPS was $0.28 per share in the fourth quarter of 2019 from $0.62 per share in the fourth quarter of 2018.





Adjusted EPS in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $0.64 per share from $0.91 in the fourth quarter of 2018. Excluding non-recurring income tax adjustments in the fourth quarter of 2019, Adjusted EPS was $0.69.





Cash flows from operating activities increased to $18.3 million for 2019 from $17.4 million in 2018.

Full Year 2019 Financial Highlights

Total Revenues for 2019 were $512.9 million from $422.1 million in 2018. Gross Revenues - GAAP for 2019 were $508.9 million from $418.1 million in 2018.





Net Revenues for 2019 were $398.4 million from $334.3 million in 2018.





Adjusted EBITDA in 2019 was $68.6 million from $59.8 million in 2018.





Net income for the year was $23.8 million from $26.9 million in 2018.





GAAP EPS in 2019 was $1.90 per share (based on 12,513,034 diluted shares outstanding) from $2.33 per share (based on 11,506,466 diluted shares outstanding) in 2018.





Adjusted EPS for 2019 was $3.19 per share (based on 12,513,034 diluted shares outstanding) from $3.24 in 2018 (based on 11,506,466 diluted shares outstanding).





Cash flows from operating activities increased to $39.9 million for 2019 from $35.0 million in 2018.

2020 Outlook



As previously communicated by the Company on January 7, 2020, the Company expects Gross Revenues to range from $700 million to $730 million and full year 2020 Adjusted EPS to range from $4.38 per share to $4.90 per share, an increase of 37% to 54% over 2019 Adjusted EPS of $3.19 per share.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Total Revenues and Net Revenues are not measures of financial performance under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Gross Revenues - GAAP include sub-consultant costs and other direct costs, which are generally pass-through costs. Furthermore, Gross Revenues - GAAP eliminates intercompany revenues where the Company performed the service in lieu of utilizing third-party sub-consultants. The Company believes that Total Revenues and Net Revenues, which are non-GAAP financial measures commonly used in our industry, provide a meaningful perspective on our business results. A reconciliation of Gross Revenues as reported in accordance with GAAP to Total Revenues and Net Revenues is provided at the end of this news release.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA reflects adjustments to EBITDA to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and acquisition-related costs. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA, in addition to operating profit, Net Income and other GAAP measures, is a useful indicator of our financial and operating performance and our ability to generate cash flows from operations that are available for taxes, capital expenditures and debt service. A reconciliation of Net Income, as reported in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA is provided at the end of this news release.

Adjusted earnings per diluted share (“Adjusted EPS”) is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Adjusted EPS reflects adjustments to reported diluted earnings per share (“GAAP EPS”) to eliminate amortization expense of intangible assets from acquisitions, net of tax benefits. As we continue our acquisition strategy, the growth in Adjusted EPS will likely increase at a greater rate than GAAP EPS. A reconciliation of GAAP EPS to Adjusted EPS is provided at the end of this news release.

Our definition of Total Revenues, Net Revenues, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS may differ from other companies reporting similarly named measures. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as Gross Revenues, Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share.

NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

December 28, 2019 December 29, 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 31,825 $ 40,739 Billed receivables, net 131,041 98,324 Unbilled receivables, net 79,428 43,411 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,907 2,582 Total current assets 251,200 185,056 Property and equipment, net 25,733 11,677 Right-of-use lease assets, net 46,313 — Intangible assets, net 255,961 99,756 Goodwill 309,216 140,930 Other assets 4,714 2,002 Total Assets $ 893,137 $ 439,421 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 36,116 $ 22,588 Accrued liabilities 47,434 20,853 Income taxes payable — 2,697 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts 3,303 7,625 Client deposits 221 208 Current portion of contingent consideration 1,954 1,845 Current portion of notes payable and other obligations 25,332 17,139 Total current liabilities 114,359 72,955 Contingent consideration, less current portion 2,048 2,853 Long-term lease liabilities 34,573 — Notes payable and other obligations, less current portion 332,854 29,847 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 53,341 16,224 Total liabilities 537,175 121,879 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized, 12,852,357 and 12,550,711 shares issued and outstanding as of December 28, 2019 and December 29, 2018, respectively 129 126 Additional paid-in capital 251,187 236,525 Retained earnings 104,647 80,891 Total stockholders’ equity 355,962 317,542 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 893,137 $ 439,421

NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Fiscal Years Ended December 28,

2019 December 29,

2018 December 28,

2019 December 29,

2018 Gross revenues $ 132,598 $ 115,344 $ 508,938 $ 418,081 Direct costs (excluding depreciation and amortization): Salaries and wages 39,261 34,380 153,023 132,922 Sub-consultant services 22,629 18,869 79,598 62,218 Other direct costs 5,690 7,998 30,934 21,537 Total direct costs 67,581 61,247 263,556 216,677 Gross Profit 65,017 54,097 245,382 201,404 Operating Expenses: Salaries and wages, payroll taxes and benefits 35,126 26,099 128,558 102,221 General and administrative 11,871 8,365 42,658 31,713 Facilities and facilities related 4,737 3,849 17,145 14,401 Depreciation and amortization 6,908 5,724 25,816 17,384 Total operating expenses 58,643 44,037 214,176 165,719 Income from operations 6,374 10,060 31,207 35,685 Interest expense (1,045 ) (254 ) (2,275 ) (1,966 ) Income before income tax expense 5,329 9,806 28,932 33,719 Income tax expense (1,754 ) (2,147 ) (5,176 ) (6,863 ) Net Income and Comprehensive Income $ 3,575 $ 7,659 $ 23,756 $ 26,856 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.29 $ 0.64 $ 1.96 $ 2.44 Diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.62 $ 1.90 $ 2.33 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 12,204,650 11,916,546 12,116,185 10,991,124 Diluted 12,589,800 12,418,788 12,513,034 11,506,466

NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Fiscal Years Ended December 28,

2019 December 29,

2018 Cash Flows From Operating Activities: Net income $ 23,756 $ 26,856 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 25,816 17,384 Non-cash lease expense 9,410 — Provision for doubtful accounts 1,239 797 Stock based compensation 10,430 6,697 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (216 ) 424 Loss on disposals of property and equipment 21 26 Deferred income taxes (6,634 ) (3,585 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 131 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions: Billed receivables 5,140 (8,662 ) Unbilled receivables (11,807 ) (2,813 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (3,599 ) (109 ) Accounts payable 534 398 Accrued liabilities (7,315 ) (2,984 ) Income taxes payable (2,697 ) (3,405 ) Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts (4,322 ) 3,964 Deposits 13 11 Net cash provided by operating activities 39,900 34,999 Cash Flows From Investing Activities: Cash paid for acquisitions (net of cash received from acquisitions) (348,375 ) (58,155 ) Purchase of property and equipment (2,625 ) (2,203 ) Net cash used in investing activities (351,000 ) (60,358 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities: Proceeds from common stock offering — 100,330 Proceeds from borrowings from Senior Credit Facility 330,457 — Payments of borrowings from Senior Credit Facility (10,000 ) (36,500 ) Payments on notes payable (13,393 ) (9,741 ) Payments of contingent consideration (1,202 ) (728 ) Payments of common stock offering costs — (6,861 ) Proceeds from exercise of warrant — 1,093 Payments of debt issuance costs (3,676 ) (246 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 302,186 47,347 Net increase (decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents (8,914 ) 21,988 Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period 40,739 18,751 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $ 31,825 $ 40,739

NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GROSS REVENUES TO TOTAL REVENUES

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Fiscal Years Ended December 28,

2019 December 29,

2018 December 28,

2019 December 29,

2018 Gross Revenues - GAAP $ 132,598 $ 115,344 $ 508,938 $ 418,081 Add: Intercompany revenues in lieu of sub-consultants 1,219 793 3,939 4,011 Total Revenues $ 133,817 $ 116,137 $ 512,877 $ 422,092

NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GROSS REVENUES TO NET REVENUES

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Fiscal Years Ended December 28,

2019 December 29,

2018 December 28,

2019 December 29,

2018 Gross Revenues - GAAP $ 132,598 $ 115,344 $ 508,938 $ 418,081 Less: Sub-consultant services (22,629 ) (18,869 ) (79,598 ) (62,218 ) Other direct costs (5,690 ) (7,998 ) (30,934 ) (21,537 ) Net Revenues $ 104,279 $ 88,477 $ 398,406 $ 334,326

NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Fiscal Years Ended December 28,

2019 December 29,

2018 December 28,

2019 December 29,

2018 Net Income $ 3,575 $ 7,659 $ 23,756 $ 26,856 Add: Interest expense 1,045 254 2,275 1,966 Income tax expense 1,754 2,147 5,176 6,863 Depreciation and Amortization 6,908 5,724 25,816 17,384 Acquisition related costs* 1,148 — 1,148 — Share-based compensation 3,441 2,156 10,430 6,697 Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,871 $ 17,940 $ 68,601 $ 59,766

* Acquisition related costs were added back beginning in the fourth quarter of 2019.

NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EPS TO ADJUSTED EPS

(Unaudited)