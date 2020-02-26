SUNRISE, Fla., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FedNat Holding Company (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FNHC) today reported results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019.
Q4 2019 highlights (as measured against the same three-month period last year, except where noted):
“The claims environment in the Florida homeowners market remains challenging, even despite the enactment of AOB reform on July 1, 2019,” said Mr. Michael H. Braun, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. "Increased litigation costs were a major factor in the reserve strengthening in our Florida homeowners line and also contributed to the adverse development in our non-core lines, which continue to be in run-off. While FedNat has been a leader in taking rate in Florida homeowners and ensuring stringent underwriting practices, nonetheless at this time we have a cautious near-term outlook in this market and do not expect our Florida policy count to grow in 2020."
Mr. Braun added, "Following the successful acquisition of Maison in 2019, we have expanded our presence in more stable and profitable coastal homeowners markets outside of Florida. Our non-Florida book of business was profitable in the fourth quarter, including Maison's contribution for the month of December. We believe our non-Florida growth opportunities position FedNat for improved financial performance in 2020, and long-term profitable growth. FedNat's balance sheet remains strong and will enable us to continue our commitment to returning value to shareholders through growth, as appropriate, and our dividend and share repurchases.”
Consolidated
Revenues
Expenses
Line of Business Results
2019 vs. 2018 Full Year Results
Stock Repurchase Program
Subsequent Event/Premium Rate Activity
About the Company
FedNat is a regional, insurance holding company that controls substantially all aspects of the insurance underwriting, distribution and claims processes through our subsidiaries and contractual relationships with independent agents and general agents. The Company, through our wholly owned subsidiaries, is authorized to underwrite, and/or place homeowners multi-peril, federal flood and other lines of insurance in Florida and other states. We market, distribute and service our own and third-party insurers’ products and other services through a network of independent and general agents.
The Company’s supplemental line of business information is designed to afford users greater transparency into our results. The “Homeowners” line of business consists of our homeowners and fire property and casualty insurance business, which currently operates in Florida, Alabama, Texas, Louisiana and South Carolina. The “Automobile” line of business consists of our nonstandard personal automobile insurance business which operated in Georgia, Texas, Alabama, and Florida. The “Other” line of business primarily consists of our commercial general liability and federal flood businesses, along with corporate and investment operations.
Forward-Looking Statements /Safe Harbor Statements
Safe harbor statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:
Statements that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those discussed herein. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “budget,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “envision,” “estimate,” “expect,” “guidance,” “indicate,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possibly,” “potential,” “predict,” “probably,” “pro-forma,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” or “will” or the negative or other variations thereof, and similar words or phrases or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements might also include, but are not limited to, one or more of the following:
The risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to estimates, assumptions and projections generally; the nature of the Company’s business; the adequacy of its reserves for losses and loss adjustment expense; claims experience; weather conditions (including the severity and frequency of storms, hurricanes, tornadoes and hail) and other catastrophic losses; reinsurance costs and the ability of reinsurers to indemnify the Company; raising additional capital and our compliance with minimum capital and surplus requirements; potential assessments that support property and casualty insurance pools and associations; the effectiveness of internal financial controls; the effectiveness of our underwriting, pricing and related loss limitation methods; changes in loss trends, including as a result of insureds’ assignment of benefits; court decisions and trends in litigation; our potential failure to pay claims accurately; ability to obtain regulatory approval applications for requested rate increases, or to underwrite in additional jurisdictions, and the timing thereof; the impact that the results of our subsidiaries’ operations may have on our results of operations; inflation and other changes in economic conditions (including changes in interest rates and financial markets); pricing competition and other initiatives by competitors; legislative and regulatory developments; the outcome of litigation pending against the Company, and any settlement thereof; dependence on investment income and the composition of the Company’s investment portfolio; insurance agents; ratings by industry services; the reliability and security of our information technology systems; reliance on key personnel; acts of war and terrorist activities; and other matters described from time to time by the Company in releases and publications, and in periodic reports and other documents filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.
In addition, investors should be aware that generally accepted accounting principles prescribe when a company may reserve for particular risks, including claims and litigation exposures. Accordingly, results for a given reporting period could be significantly affected if and when a reserve is established for a contingency. Reported results may therefore appear to be volatile in certain accounting periods.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.
FEDNAT HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|As of or For the
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|2019
|2018
|% Change
|2019
|2018
|% Change
|Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Shareholders
|Net income (loss):
|Homeowners
|$
|(2,316
|)
|$
|(1,354
|)
|71.0
|%
|$
|5,665
|$
|22,175
|(74.5
|)
|%
|Automobile
|(1,799
|)
|(3,980
|)
|(54.8
|)
|%
|(4,040
|)
|(5,648
|)
|(28.5
|)
|%
|Other
|(2,778
|)
|(3,971
|)
|(30.0
|)
|%
|(614
|)
|(1,599
|)
|(61.6
|)
|%
|Consolidated
|$
|(6,893
|)
|$
|(9,305
|)
|(25.9
|)
|%
|$
|1,011
|$
|14,928
|(93.2
|)
|%
|Adjusted operating income (loss):
|Homeowners
|$
|(2,306
|)
|$
|(1,049
|)
|119.8
|%
|$
|5,912
|$
|23,663
|(75.0
|)
|%
|Automobile
|(1,799
|)
|(3,979
|)
|(54.8
|)
|%
|(4,035
|)
|(5,578
|)
|(27.7
|)
|%
|Other
|(3,820
|)
|91
|NCM
|(2,238
|)
|1,905
|(217.5
|)
|%
|Consolidated
|$
|(7,925
|)
|$
|(4,937
|)
|60.5
|%
|$
|(361
|)
|$
|19,990
|(101.8
|)
|%
|Per Common Share
|Net income (loss) - diluted
|$
|(0.51
|)
|$
|(0.73
|)
|(29.4
|)
|%
|$
|0.08
|$
|1.16
|(93.3
|)
|%
|Adjusted operating income (loss) - diluted
|(0.59
|)
|(0.39
|)
|53.0
|%
|(0.03
|)
|1.55
|(101.8
|)
|%
|Dividends declared
|0.09
|0.08
|12.5
|%
|0.33
|0.24
|37.5
|%
|Book value
|17.25
|16.84
|2.4
|%
|17.25
|16.84
|2.4
|%
|Book value, excluding AOCI
|16.54
|17.13
|(3.5
|)
|%
|16.54
|17.13
|(3.5
|)
|%
|Return to Shareholders
|Repurchases of common stock
|$
|3,867
|$
|—
|NCM
|$
|3,867
|$
|5,061
|(23.6
|)
|%
|Dividends declared
|1,176
|1,043
|12.8
|%
|4,309
|3,120
|38.1
|%
|$
|5,043
|$
|1,043
|383.5
|%
|$
|8,176
|$
|8,181
|(0.1
|)
|%
|Revenue
|Total revenues
|$
|108,987
|$
|96,442
|13.0
|%
|$
|414,961
|$
|396,093
|4.8
|%
|Adjusted operating revenues
|106,953
|101,502
|5.4
|%
|407,877
|400,237
|1.9
|%
|Gross premiums written
|150,074
|127,613
|17.6
|%
|610,608
|567,764
|7.5
|%
|Gross premiums earned
|157,201
|141,781
|10.9
|%
|582,334
|580,020
|0.4
|%
|Net premiums earned
|95,188
|91,098
|4.5
|%
|363,652
|355,257
|2.4
|%
|Ratios to Net Premiums Earned
|Net loss ratio
|82.8
|%
|79.4
|%
|75.1
|%
|64.3
|%
|Net expense ratio
|39.3
|%
|38.9
|%
|35.9
|%
|40.3
|%
|Combined ratio
|122.1
|%
|118.3
|%
|111.0
|%
|104.6
|%
|In-Force Homeowners Policies
|Florida
|241,000
|247,000
|(2.4
|)
|%
|241,000
|247,000
|(2.4
|)
|%
|Non-Florida
|133,000
|44,000
|202.3
|%
|133,000
|44,000
|202.3
|%
|374,000
|291,000
|28.5
|%
|374,000
|291,000
|28.5
|%
FEDNAT HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statement of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Revenues:
|Net premiums earned
|$
|95,188
|$
|91,098
|$
|363,652
|$
|355,257
|Net investment income
|3,864
|3,402
|15,901
|12,460
|Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses)
|2,034
|(5,060
|)
|7,084
|(4,144
|)
|Direct written policy fees
|2,892
|2,681
|10,200
|13,366
|Other income
|5,009
|4,321
|18,124
|19,154
|Total revenues
|108,987
|96,442
|414,961
|396,093
|Costs and expenses:
|Losses and loss adjustment expenses
|78,796
|72,318
|273,080
|228,416
|Commissions and other underwriting expenses
|31,539
|29,642
|107,189
|121,109
|General and administrative expenses
|5,867
|5,838
|23,203
|22,183
|Interest expense
|1,916
|1,038
|10,776
|4,177
|Total costs and expenses
|118,118
|108,836
|414,248
|375,885
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|(9,131
|)
|(12,394
|)
|713
|20,208
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|(2,238
|)
|(3,089
|)
|(298
|)
|5,498
|Net income (loss)
|(6,893
|)
|(9,305
|)
|1,011
|14,710
|Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
|—
|—
|—
|(218
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to FedNat Holding Company shareholders
|$
|(6,893
|)
|$
|(9,305
|)
|$
|1,011
|$
|14,928
|Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share
|Basic
|$
|(0.51
|)
|$
|(0.73
|)
|$
|0.08
|$
|1.17
|Diluted
|$
|(0.51
|)
|$
|(0.73
|)
|$
|0.08
|$
|1.16
|Weighted Average Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding
|Basic
|13,409
|12,777
|12,977
|12,775
|Diluted
|13,409
|12,777
|13,023
|12,867
|Dividends Declared Per Common Share
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.24
FEDNAT HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Operating Metrics
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|(In thousands)
|Gross premiums written:
|Homeowners Florida
|$
|104,536
|$
|102,834
|$
|451,856
|$
|458,652
|Homeowners non-Florida
|42,163
|21,941
|142,485
|81,037
|Automobile
|—
|(25
|)
|(1
|)
|8,603
|Commercial general liability
|(24
|)
|(135
|)
|(145
|)
|5,384
|Federal flood
|3,399
|2,998
|16,413
|14,088
|Total gross premiums written
|$
|150,074
|$
|127,613
|$
|610,608
|$
|567,764
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|(In thousands)
|Gross premiums earned:
|Homeowners Florida
|$
|114,249
|$
|116,614
|$
|452,730
|$
|473,121
|Homeowners non-Florida
|38,908
|19,499
|112,836
|66,571
|Automobile
|—
|526
|26
|18,402
|Commercial general liability
|(24
|)
|1,650
|1,669
|8,794
|Federal flood
|4,068
|3,492
|15,073
|13,132
|Total gross premiums earned
|$
|157,201
|$
|141,781
|$
|582,334
|$
|580,020
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|(In thousands)
|Net premiums earned:
|Homeowners
|$
|95,212
|$
|89,390
|$
|362,183
|$
|342,247
|Automobile
|—
|132
|6
|4,658
|Commercial general liability
|(24
|)
|1,576
|1,463
|8,352
|Total net premiums earned
|$
|95,188
|$
|91,098
|$
|363,652
|$
|355,257
FEDNAT HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Operating Metrics (continued)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|
|December 31,
|December 31,
|
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|
|(In thousands)
|Commissions and other underwriting expenses:
|Homeowners Florida
|$
|13,152
|$
|13,897
|$
|52,962
|$
|56,693
|All others
|7,695
|5,460
|25,491
|19,948
|Ceding commissions
|(3,235
|)
|(3,966
|)
|(12,128
|)
|(12,743
|)
|Total commissions
|17,612
|15,391
|66,325
|63,898
|Automobile
|—
|93
|3
|4,322
|Homeowners non-Florida
|1,028
|793
|3,365
|2,147
|Total fees
|1,028
|886
|3,368
|6,469
|Salaries and wages
|3,024
|2,997
|12,114
|14,279
|Other underwriting expenses
|9,875
|10,368
|25,382
|36,463
|Total commissions and other underwriting expenses
|$
|31,539
|$
|29,642
|$
|107,189
|$
|121,109
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Net loss ratio
|82.8
|%
|79.4
|%
|75.1
|%
|64.3
|%
|Net expense ratio
|39.3
|%
|38.9
|%
|35.9
|%
|40.3
|%
|Combined ratio
|122.1
|%
|118.3
|%
|111.0
|%
|104.6
|%
|Gross loss ratio
|100.8
|%
|277.6
|%
|120.5
|%
|149.8
|%
|Gross expense ratio
|25.9
|%
|27.8
|%
|24.5
|%
|26.9
|%
FEDNAT HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheet
(Unaudited)
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|ASSETS
|(In thousands)
|Investments:
|Debt securities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $512,645 and $433,664, respectively)
|$
|526,265
|$
|428,641
|Debt securities, held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
|4,337
|5,126
|Equity securities, at fair value
|20,039
|17,758
|Total investments
|550,641
|451,525
|Cash and cash equivalents
|133,361
|64,423
|Prepaid reinsurance premiums
|145,659
|108,577
|Premiums receivable, net of allowance of $159 and $77, respectively
|41,422
|29,791
|Reinsurance recoverable, net
|209,615
|211,424
|Deferred acquisition costs and value of business acquired, net
|56,136
|39,436
|Income taxes, net
|2,552
|5,220
|Goodwill
|10,997
|—
|Other assets
|28,633
|14,975
|Total assets
|$
|1,179,016
|$
|925,371
|
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Liabilities
|Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves
|$
|324,362
|$
|296,230
|Unearned premiums
|360,870
|281,992
|Reinsurance payable
|102,467
|63,599
|Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs of $1,478 and $596, respectively
|98,522
|44,404
|Deferred revenue
|6,856
|4,585
|Other liabilities
|37,246
|19,302
|Total liabilities
|930,323
|710,112
|Shareholders' Equity
|Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 1,000,000 shares authorized
|—
|—
|Common stock, $0.01 par value: 25,000,000 shares authorized; 14,414,821 and 12,784,444 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|144
|128
|Additional paid-in capital
|167,677
|141,128
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|10,281
|(3,750
|)
|Retained earnings
|70,591
|77,753
|Total shareholders’ equity attributable to FedNat Holding Company shareholders
|248,693
|215,259
|Non-controlling interest
|—
|—
|Total shareholders’ equity
|248,693
|215,259
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|1,179,016
|$
|925,371
FEDNAT HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
Statements of Operations and Operating Metrics by Line of Business
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|Homeowners
|Automobile
|Other
|Consolidated
|Homeowners
|Automobile
|Other
|Consolidated
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Revenues:
|Gross premiums written
|$
|146,699
|$
|—
|$
|3,375
|$
|150,074
|$
|124,775
|$
|(25
|)
|$
|2,863
|$
|127,613
|Gross premiums earned
|153,157
|—
|4,044
|157,201
|136,113
|526
|5,142
|141,781
|Ceded premiums
|(57,945
|)
|—
|(4,068
|)
|(62,013
|)
|(46,723
|)
|(394
|)
|(3,566
|)
|(50,683
|)
|Net premiums earned
|95,212
|—
|(24
|)
|95,188
|89,390
|132
|1,576
|91,098
|Net investment income
|—
|—
|3,864
|3,864
|—
|—
|3,402
|3,402
|Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses)
|—
|—
|2,034
|2,034
|—
|—
|(5,060
|)
|(5,060
|)
|Direct written policy fees
|2,833
|—
|59
|2,892
|2,506
|93
|82
|2,681
|Other income
|4,570
|1
|438
|5,009
|3,461
|64
|796
|4,321
|Total revenues
|102,615
|1
|6,371
|108,987
|95,357
|289
|796
|96,442
|Costs and expenses:
|Losses and loss adjustment expenses
|70,777
|2,334
|5,685
|78,796
|64,634
|4,840
|2,844
|72,318
|Commissions and other underwriting expenses
|30,799
|—
|740
|31,539
|27,819
|730
|1,093
|29,642
|General and administrative expenses
|4,498
|50
|1,319
|5,867
|4,718
|50
|1,070
|5,838
|Interest expense
|—
|—
|1,916
|1,916
|—
|—
|1,038
|1,038
|Total costs and expenses
|106,074
|2,384
|9,660
|118,118
|97,171
|5,620
|6,045
|108,836
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|(3,459
|)
|(2,383
|)
|(3,289
|)
|(9,131
|)
|(1,814
|)
|(5,331
|)
|(5,249
|)
|(12,394
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|(1,143
|)
|(584
|)
|(511
|)
|(2,238
|)
|(460
|)
|(1,351
|)
|(1,278
|)
|(3,089
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(2,316
|)
|$
|(1,799
|)
|$
|(2,778
|)
|$
|(6,893
|)
|$
|(1,354
|)
|$
|(3,980
|)
|$
|(3,971
|)
|$
|(9,305
|)
|Ratios to net premiums earned:
|Net loss ratio
|74.3
|%
|NCM
|NCM
|82.8
|%
|72.3
|%
|NCM
|180.5
|%
|79.4
|%
|Net expense ratio
|37.1
|%
|39.3
|%
|36.4
|%
|38.9
|%
|Combined ratio
|111.4
|%
|122.1
|%
|108.7
|%
|118.3
|%
FEDNAT HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
Statements of Operations and Operating Metrics by Line of Business (continued)
(Unaudited)
|Year Ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|Homeowners
|Automobile
|Other
|Consolidated
|Homeowners
|Automobile
|Other
|Consolidated
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Revenues:
|Gross premiums written
|$
|594,341
|$
|(1
|)
|$
|16,268
|$
|610,608
|$
|539,689
|$
|8,603
|$
|19,472
|$
|567,764
|Gross premiums earned
|565,566
|26
|16,742
|582,334
|539,692
|18,402
|21,926
|580,020
|Ceded premiums
|(203,383
|)
|(20
|)
|(15,279
|)
|(218,682
|)
|(197,445
|)
|(13,744
|)
|(13,574
|)
|(224,763
|)
|Net premiums earned
|362,183
|6
|1,463
|363,652
|342,247
|4,658
|8,352
|355,257
|Net investment income
|—
|—
|15,901
|15,901
|—
|—
|12,460
|12,460
|Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses)
|—
|—
|7,084
|7,084
|—
|—
|(4,144
|)
|(4,144
|)
|Direct written policy fees
|9,915
|3
|282
|10,200
|8,484
|4,322
|560
|13,366
|Other income
|15,202
|19
|2,903
|18,124
|14,021
|1,148
|3,985
|19,154
|Total revenues
|387,300
|28
|27,633
|414,961
|364,752
|10,128
|21,213
|396,093
|Costs and expenses:
|Losses and loss adjustment expenses
|257,297
|5,128
|10,655
|273,080
|206,062
|11,617
|10,737
|228,416
|Commissions and other underwriting expenses
|104,071
|51
|3,067
|107,189
|111,103
|5,751
|4,255
|121,109
|General and administrative expenses
|18,818
|200
|4,185
|23,203
|18,079
|325
|3,779
|22,183
|Interest expense
|—
|—
|10,776
|10,776
|100
|—
|4,077
|4,177
|Total costs and expenses
|380,186
|5,379
|28,683
|414,248
|335,344
|17,693
|22,848
|375,885
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|7,114
|(5,351
|)
|(1,050
|)
|713
|29,408
|(7,565
|)
|(1,635
|)
|20,208
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|1,449
|(1,311
|)
|(436
|)
|(298
|)
|7,451
|(1,917
|)
|(36
|)
|5,498
|Net income (loss)
|5,665
|(4,040
|)
|(614
|)
|1,011
|21,957
|(5,648
|)
|(1,599
|)
|14,710
|Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(218
|)
|—
|—
|(218
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to FNHC shareholders
|$
|5,665
|$
|(4,040
|)
|$
|(614
|)
|$
|1,011
|$
|22,175
|$
|(5,648
|)
|$
|(1,599
|)
|$
|14,928
|Ratios to net premiums earned:
|Net loss ratio
|71.0
|%
|NCM
|NCM
|75.1
|%
|60.2
|%
|249.4
|%
|128.6
|%
|64.3
|%
|Net expense ratio
|34.0
|%
|35.9
|%
|37.8
|%
|40.3
|%
|Combined ratio
|105.0
|%
|111.0
|%
|98.0
|%
|104.6
|%
FEDNAT HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|As of or For the Three Months Ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|Homeowners
|Automobile
|Other
|Consolidated
|Homeowners
|Automobile
|Other
|Consolidated
|Revenue
|Total revenues
|$
|102,615
|$
|1
|$
|6,371
|$
|108,987
|$
|95,357
|$
|289
|$
|796
|$
|96,442
|Less:
|Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses)
|—
|—
|2,034
|2,034
|—
|—
|(5,060
|)
|(5,060
|)
|Adjusted operating revenues
|$
|102,615
|$
|1
|$
|4,337
|$
|106,953
|$
|95,357
|$
|289
|$
|5,856
|$
|101,502
|Net Income (Loss)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(2,316
|)
|$
|(1,799
|)
|$
|(2,778
|)
|$
|(6,893
|)
|$
|(1,354
|)
|$
|(3,980
|)
|$
|(3,971
|)
|$
|(9,305
|)
|Less:
|Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses)
|—
|—
|1,535
|1,535
|—
|—
|(3,778
|)
|(3,778
|)
|Acquisition and other costs
|—
|—
|(493
|)
|(493
|)
|(305
|)
|(1
|)
|(284
|)
|(590
|)
|Amortization of identifiable intangibles
|(10
|)
|—
|—
|(10
|)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Adjusted operating income (loss)
|$
|(2,306
|)
|$
|(1,799
|)
|$
|(3,820
|)
|$
|(7,925
|)
|$
|(1,049
|)
|$
|(3,979
|)
|$
|91
|$
|(4,937
|)
|Income tax rate assumed for reconciling items above
|24.52
|%
|24.52
|%
|24.52
|%
|24.52
|%
|25.35
|%
|25.35
|%
|25.35
|%
|25.35
|%
|Per Common Share
|Book value
|$
|17.25
|$
|16.84
|Less:
|AOCI
|0.71
|(0.29
|)
|Book value, excluding AOCI
|$
|16.54
|$
|17.13
FEDNAT HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|As of or For the Year Ended
|2019
|2018
|Homeowners
|Automobile
|Other
|Consolidated
|Homeowners
|Automobile
|Other
|Consolidated
|Revenue
|Total revenues
|$
|387,300
|$
|28
|$
|27,633
|$
|414,961
|$
|364,752
|$
|10,128
|$
|21,213
|$
|396,093
|Less:
|Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses)
|—
|—
|7,084
|7,084
|—
|—
|(4,144
|)
|(4,144
|)
|Adjusted operating revenues
|$
|387,300
|$
|28
|$
|20,549
|$
|407,877
|$
|364,752
|$
|10,128
|$
|25,357
|$
|400,237
|Net Income (Loss)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|5,665
|$
|(4,040
|)
|$
|(614
|)
|$
|1,011
|$
|22,175
|$
|(5,648
|)
|$
|(1,599
|)
|$
|14,928
|Less:
|Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses)
|—
|—
|5,347
|5,347
|—
|—
|(3,094
|)
|(3,094
|)
|Acquisition and other costs
|(237
|)
|(5
|)
|(1,025
|)
|(1,267
|)
|(1,488
|)
|(70
|)
|(410
|)
|(1,968
|)
|Amortization of identifiable intangibles
|(10
|)
|—
|—
|(10
|)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt
|—
|—
|(2,698
|)
|(2,698
|)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Adjusted operating income (loss)
|$
|5,912
|$
|(4,035
|)
|$
|(2,238
|)
|$
|(361
|)
|$
|23,663
|$
|(5,578
|)
|$
|1,905
|$
|19,990
|Income tax rate assumed for reconciling items above
|24.52
|%
|24.52
|%
|24.52
|%
|24.52
|%
|25.35
|%
|25.35
|%
|25.35
|%
|25.35
|%
|Per Common Share
|Book value
|$
|17.25
|$
|16.84
|Less:
|AOCI
|0.71
|(0.29
|)
|Book value, excluding AOCI
|$
|16.54
|$
|17.13
