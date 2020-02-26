Announcement of first patient dosing with EDIT-101 (AGN-151587) expected in 1Q20
Plan to file IND for EDIT-301 for sickle cell disease by end of 2020
Research collaboration with Sandhill Therapeutics accelerates IND-enabling studies for allogeneic healthy donor NK program to treat solid tumors in mid-2020
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a leading genome editing company, today reported business highlights and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019.
“We are entering 2020 with strong momentum and a strategic focus on driving our pipeline of in vivo CRISPR and engineered cell medicines forward with the ultimate vision of developing differentiated, transformational medicines for people living with serious diseases,” said Cynthia Collins, Chief Executive Officer of Editas Medicine. “Our team is making history with the first ever clinical trial of an in vivo CRISPR medicine, advancing our broader pipeline of in vivo CRISPR medicines, and progressing our engineered cell medicines for hemoglobinopathies and cancers. With our recent achievements, I expect our clinical pipeline to yield a robust and sustainable portfolio of differentiated, transformative medicines and ensure the Company’s long-term growth.”
Recent Achievements and Outlook
In Vivo CRISPR Medicines
Engineered Cell Medicines
Corporate
Upcoming Events
Editas Medicine will participate in the following investor events:
Editas Medicine will participate in the following scientific and medical conferences:
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results
Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities at December 31, 2019, were $457.1 million, compared to $332.6 million at September 30, 2019, and $369.0 million at December 31, 2018.
For the three months ended December 31, 2019, net loss was $37.8 million, or $0.74 per share, compared to $25.1 million, or $0.52 per share, for the same period in 2018.
For the full year 2019, net loss was $133.7 million, or $2.68 per share, compared to $110.0 million, or $2.33 per share, for the same period in 2018.
About Editas Medicine
As a leading genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12a (also known as Cpf1) genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.
About the Editas Medicine-Allergan Alliance
In March 2017, Editas Medicine and Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited (Allergan) entered a strategic alliance and option agreement under which Allergan received exclusive access and the option to license up to five of Editas Medicine’s genome editing programs for ocular diseases, including EDIT-101 (AGN-151587). Under the terms of the agreement, Allergan is responsible for development and commercialization of optioned products, subject to Editas Medicine’s option to co-develop and share equally in the profits and losses of two optioned products in the United States. In August 2018, Allergan exercised its option to develop and commercialize EDIT-101 globally for the treatment of LCA10. Additionally, Editas Medicine exercised its option to co-develop and share equally in the profits and losses from EDIT-101 in the United States. Editas Medicine is also eligible to receive development and commercial milestones, as well as royalty payments on a per-program basis. The agreement covers a range of first-in-class ocular programs targeting serious, vision-threatening diseases based on Editas Medicine’s unparalleled CRISPR genome editing platform, including CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12a (also known as Cpf1).
|EDITAS MEDICINE, INC.
|Consolidated Statement of Operations
|(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Collaboration and other research and development revenues
|$
|12,284
|$
|6,119
|$
|20,531
|$
|31,937
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|34,789
|19,195
|96,898
|90,654
|General and administrative
|16,917
|13,177
|64,555
|55,010
|Total operating expenses
|51,706
|32,372
|161,453
|145,664
|Operating loss
|(39,422)
|(26,253)
|(140,922)
|(113,727)
|Other income, net:
|Other income(expense), net
|8
|(3)
|(137)
|328
|Interest income, net
|1,645
|1,202
|7,313
|3,445
|Total other income, net
|1,653
|1,199
|7,176
|3,773
|Net loss
|$
|(37,770)
|$
|(25,054)
|$
|(133,746)
|$
|(109,954)
|Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.74)
|$
|(0.52)
|$
|(2.68)
|$
|(2.33)
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|51,169,242
|48,006,980
|49,983,329
|47,097,735
|EDITAS MEDICINE, INC.
|Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Items
|(amounts in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities
|$
|457,140
|$
|368,955
|Working capital
|403,881
|338,876
|Total assets
|508,885
|420,386
|Deferred revenue, net of current portion
|163,207
|115,614
|Construction financing lease obligation, net of current portion
|-----------
|32,417
|Total stockholders' equity
|262,437
|236,162
