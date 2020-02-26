SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silk Road Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILK), a company focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact, today reported financial results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2019.



Recent Highlights

Revenue of $18.6 million for the fourth quarter and $63.4 million for the full year of 2019, representing 62% and 83% increases, respectively, over the corresponding periods of 2018

Positive results from the ongoing TransCarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR) Surveillance Project comparing TCAR and transfemoral carotid artery stenting (TF-CAS) published in The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA)

Completed over 8,400 TCAR procedures in the U.S. in 2019 growing the cumulative number of procedures performed to over 16,000 globally

“Throughout 2019, we made important headway on our key initiatives of commercial execution and clinical evidence which continued to drive TCAR interest and adoption leading to revenue growth of more than 80% in 2019,” said Erica Rogers, Chief Executive Officer of Silk Road Medical. “As we look to 2020, we expect continued adoption among physicians as well as further development on our label expansion and pipeline strategies. We have built a strong foundation to support our mission of becoming standard of care and to positively impact patient lives.”

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $18.6 million, an increase of $7.2 million or 62%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase was driven primarily by growing adoption of TCAR across an expanded base of hospital accounts, trained physicians and sales territories.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $13.9 million compared to $7.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased to 75% compared to 68% in the fourth quarter of 2018, driven primarily by leveraging manufacturing overhead costs across a greater number of products sold and higher revenue.

Operating expenses were $21.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $15.1 million in the corresponding prior year period, which represents an increase of 42%. The increase was driven primarily by selling, general and administrative expenses related to growth in our commercial team and marketing efforts as well as costs related to being a public company.

Net loss was $8.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, or a loss of $0.27 per share, as compared to $15.6 million, or a loss of $14.12 per share, in the corresponding period of the prior year.

Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Revenue for the full year 2019 was $63.4 million, an increase of $28.8 million or 83%, compared to 2018. The increase was driven primarily by growing adoption of TCAR across an expanded base of hospital accounts, trained physicians, and sales territories.

Gross profit for the full year 2019 was $47.4 million compared to $23.7 million for 2018. Gross margin for full year 2019 increased to 75% compared to 69% in 2018, driven primarily by leveraging manufacturing overhead costs across a greater number of products sold and higher revenue.

Operating expenses were $75.5 million for the full year 2019, compared to $45.1 million in 2018, which represents an increase of 67%. The increase was driven primarily by selling, general and administrative expenses related to growth in our commercial team and marketing efforts as well as costs related to being a public company.

Net loss was $52.4 million for the full year 2019, or a loss of $2.28 per share, as compared to $37.6 million, or a loss of $39.16 per share, in 2018.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $90.7 million as of December 31, 2019.

2020 Financial Guidance

Silk Road Medical projects revenue for the full year 2020 to range from $92 million to $95 million, which represents 45% to 50% growth over the company’s prior year revenue.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SILK), is a medical device company located in Sunnyvale, California, that is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company’s flagship procedure, TransCarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR), is clinically proven to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. For more information on how Silk Road Medical is delivering brighter patient outcomes through brighter clinical thinking, visit www.silkroadmed.com and connect on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include statements regarding financial guidance, market adoption and expectations for growth. Such statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include risks described in the section entitled Risk Factors and elsewhere in our filing made with the Securities and Exchange Commission in Silk Road’s Form 10-Q filing made with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 13, 2019. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and should not be unduly relied upon. Silk Road Medical disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

SILK ROAD MEDICAL, INC.

Statements of Operations Data and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 18,634 $ 11,470 $ 63,354 $ 34,557 Cost of goods sold 4,721 3,667 15,927 10,874 Gross profit 13,913 7,803 47,427 23,683 Operating expenses: Research and development 3,264 3,390 12,272 10,258 Selling, general and administrative 18,156 11,712 63,220 34,820 Total operating expenses 21,420 15,102 75,492 45,078 Loss from operations (7,507 ) (7,299 ) (28,065 ) (21,395 ) Interest income 441 124 1,656 189 Interest expense (1,217 ) (1,296 ) (4,952 ) (4,361 ) Remeasurement of warrant liability and other income (expense), net (8 ) (7,147 ) (21,054 ) (12,063 ) Net loss (8,291 ) (15,618 ) (52,415 ) (37,630 ) Other comprehensive loss: Unrealized gains on investments, net 2 - 2 - Net change in other comprehensive loss 2 - 2 - Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (8,289 ) $ (15,618 ) $ (52,413 ) $ (37,630 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.27 ) $ (14.12 ) $ (2.28 ) $ (39.16 ) Weighted average common shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 30,989,705 1,106,311 22,956,679 960,882





SILK ROAD MEDICAL, INC.

Balance Sheets Data

(Unaudited, in thousands)

December 31, 2019 2018 (1) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 39,181 $ 24,990 Short-term investments 51,508 - Accounts receivable, net 8,601 6,382 Inventories 10,322 5,744 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,878 1,408 Total current assets 112,490 38,524 Long-term investments 18,224 - Property and equipment, net 2,734 2,880 Restricted cash 310 310 Other non-current assets 3,644 1,029 Total assets $ 137,402 $ 42,743 Liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders' equity (deficit) Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,898 $ 1,252 Accrued liabilities 15,034 9,448 Total current liabilities 16,932 10,700 Long-term debt 44,879 44,201 Redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liability - 16,091 Other liabilities 3,700 1,069 Total liabilities 65,511 72,061 Convertible preferred stock - 105,235 Stockholders’ equity (deficit) Preferred stock, $0.001 par value - - Common stock, $0.001 par value 31 1 Additional paid-in capital 263,384 4,557 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2 - Accumulated deficit (191,526 ) (139,111 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 71,891 (134,553 ) Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 137,402 $ 42,743



