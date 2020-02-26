SEATTLE, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (“Adaptive Biotechnologies”) (Nasdaq: ADPT), a commercial stage biotechnology company that aims to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

“During 2019, we drove strong topline growth in our commercial products and made critical progress advancing our clinical product pipeline,” said Chad Robins, chief executive officer and co-founder of Adaptive Biotechnologies. “Looking ahead to 2020, we will continue to build our commercial infrastructure while also expanding the R&D resources required for immunoSEQ Dx and our Genentech alliance. We are confident that the scale with which we are able to map immune receptors to clinically relevant antigens will continue to advance the field of immune-driven medicine.”

Recent Highlights

  • Revenue of $24.2 million for the fourth quarter and $85.1 million for the full year of 2019, representing 41% and 53% increases, respectively, over the corresponding periods in 2018
  • Clinical tests for clonoSEQ increased 66% to 3,218 clinical tests in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to the fourth quarter 2018
  • Initiated two additional pharma partnerships with AbbVie and Genentech to measure MRD using the clonoSEQ assay as a clinical trial endpoint to potentially accelerate the development of venetoclax
  • Delivered a data package to Genentech for the company’s first selected T-cell receptor candidate that targets a shared cancer antigen expressed in multiple solid tumors

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Revenue was $24.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, representing a 41% increase from the fourth quarter in the prior year. Sequencing revenue was $13.9 million for the quarter, representing a 33% increase from the fourth quarter in the prior year. Development revenue increased to $10.3 million for the quarter, representing a 53% increase from the fourth quarter in the prior year.

Operating expenses were $48.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $31.3 million in the fourth quarter of the prior year, representing an increase of 54%.

Net loss was $20.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $13.3 million for the same period in 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was a loss of $18.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to a loss of $9.5 million for the fourth quarter of the prior year.

Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Revenue was $85.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, representing a 53% increase from the prior year. Sequencing revenue was $43.5 million in 2019, representing a 32% increase from 2018. Development revenue increased to $41.6 million in 2019, representing an 83% increase from the prior year.

Operating expenses for 2019 were $163.5 million, compared to $105.4 million for 2018, representing an increase of 55%.

Net loss was $68.6 million in 2019, compared to $46.4 million in 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was a loss of $57.5 million for 2019, compared to a loss of $32.6 million in the prior year.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $682.3 million as of December 31, 2019.

2020 Financial Guidance

Management will provide the 2020 revenue outlook on the conference call scheduled to discuss the 2019 financial results.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies (“we” or “our”) is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. We believe the adaptive immune system is nature’s most finely tuned diagnostic and therapeutic for most diseases, but the inability to decode it has prevented the medical community from fully leveraging its capabilities. Our proprietary immune medicine platform reveals and translates the massive genetics of the adaptive immune system with scale, precision and speed to develop products in life sciences research, clinical diagnostics and drug discovery. We have two commercial products, and a robust clinical pipeline to diagnose, monitor and enable the treatment of diseases such as cancer, autoimmune conditions and infectious diseases. Our goal is to develop and commercialize immune-driven clinical products tailored to each individual patient. For more information, please visit adaptivebiotech.com.       

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our ability to develop, commercialize and achieve market acceptance of our current and planned products and services, our research and development efforts, and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position, and plans and objectives for future operations. 

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

This press release includes references to Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net loss adjusted for interest and other income, net, income tax benefit (expense), depreciation and amortization and share-based compensation expenses. We have provided a reconciliation of net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA at the end of this press release.

Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the financial performance of our business and the effectiveness of our business strategies. We present Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry and it facilitates comparisons on a consistent basis across reporting periods. Further, we believe it is helpful in highlighting trends in our operating results because it excludes items that are not indicative of our core operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. We may in the future incur expenses similar to the adjustments in the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA. In particular, we expect to incur meaningful share-based compensation expense in the future. Other limitations include that Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect:

  • all expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
  • changes in our working capital needs;
  • income tax expense (benefit), which may be a necessary element of our costs and ability to operate;
  • the costs of replacing the assets being depreciated and amortized, which will often have to be replaced in the future;
  • the non-cash component of employee compensation expense; and
  • the impact of earnings or charges resulting from matters we consider not to be reflective, on a recurring basis, of our ongoing operations.

In addition, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry or across different industries.

Adaptive Biotechnologies
Condensed Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 
 Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
  2019   2018   2019   2018 
 (unaudited)
Revenue       
Sequencing revenue$13,888  $10,454  $43,519  $32,978 
Development revenue 10,321   6,738   41,552   22,685 
Total revenue 24,209   17,192   85,071   55,663 
Operating expenses       
Cost of revenue 5,951   5,275   22,274   19,668 
Research and development 21,189   11,067   70,705   39,157 
Sales and marketing 12,640   8,071   38,453   24,486 
General and administrative 8,189   6,495   30,332   20,409 
Amortization of intangible assets 428   428   1,698   1,699 
Total operating expenses 48,397   31,336   163,462   105,419 
Loss from operations (24,188)  (14,144)  (78,391)  (49,756)
Interest and other income, net 3,577   873   9,785   3,309 
Net loss (20,611)  (13,271)  (68,606)  (46,447)
Fair value adjustment to Series E-1 convertible
  preferred stock options		    104   (964)  102 
Net loss attributable to common shareholders$(20,611) $(13,167) $(69,570) $(46,345)
Net loss per share attributable to common
  shareholders, basic and diluted		$(0.17) $(1.03) $(1.01) $(3.67)
Weighted-average shares used in computing net
  loss per share attributable to common  
  shareholders, basic and diluted		 124,397,150   12,771,690   69,165,315   12,629,778 
                


 
Adaptive Biotechnologies
Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 

December 31,
  2019   2018 
 (unaudited)
Assets   
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$96,576  $55,030 
Short-term marketable securities 480,290   109,988 
Accounts receivable, net 12,676   4,807 
Inventory 9,069   7,838 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,079   3,055 
Total current assets 612,690   180,718 
Long-term assets   
Property and equipment, net 60,355   19,125 
Long-term marketable securities 105,435    
Restricted cash 2,138   61 
Intangible assets, net 11,928   13,626 
Goodwill 118,972   118,972 
Other assets 784   186 
Total assets$912,302  $332,688 
Liabilities, convertible preferred stock and shareholders’ equity (deficit)   
Current liabilities   
Accounts payable$4,453  $1,793 
Accrued liabilities 4,371   2,562 
Accrued compensation and benefits 8,124   4,641 
Current portion of deferred rent 371   1,109 
Current deferred revenue 60,994   12,695 
Total current liabilities 78,313   22,800 
Long-term liabilities   
Convertible preferred stock warrant liability    336 
Deferred rent liability, less current portion 6,918   6,102 
Financing obligation 36,607    
Deferred revenue, less current portion 219,332   704 
Other long-term liabilities 93    
Total liabilities 341,263   29,942 
Commitments and contingencies   
Convertible preferred stock: $0.0001 par value, no and 93,762,517 shares authorized  
  at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively; no and 92,790,094 shares issued and
  outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively; aggregate liquidation
  preference of $0 and $572,866 at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively		    560,858 
Shareholders’ equity (deficit)   
Preferred stock: $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 and no shares authorized at
  December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively; no shares issued and outstanding  
  at December 31, 2019 and 2018		     
Common stock: $0.0001 par value, 340,000,000 and 131,000,000 shares
  authorized at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively; 125,238,142 and
  12,841,536 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018,
  respectively		 12   1 
Additional paid-in capital 935,834   37,902 
Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss) 671   (107)
Accumulated deficit (365,478)  (295,908)
Total shareholders’ equity (deficit) 571,039   (258,112)
Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and shareholders’ equity (deficit)$912,302  $332,688 
        

Adjusted EBITDA

The following table sets forth a reconciliation between our Adjusted EBITDA and our net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for each of the periods presented (in thousands):

 
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
  2019   2018   2019   2018 
 (unaudited)
Net loss$(20,611) $(13,271) $(68,606) $(46,447)
Interest and other income, net (3,577)  (873)  (9,785)  (3,309)
Income tax (benefit) expense           
Depreciation and amortization expense 2,075   1,593   7,791   6,000 
Share-based compensation expense 3,411   3,046   13,124   11,149 
Adjusted EBITDA$(18,702) $(9,505) $(57,476) $(32,607)
                