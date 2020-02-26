SEATTLE, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (“Adaptive Biotechnologies”) (Nasdaq: ADPT), a commercial stage biotechnology company that aims to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

“During 2019, we drove strong topline growth in our commercial products and made critical progress advancing our clinical product pipeline,” said Chad Robins, chief executive officer and co-founder of Adaptive Biotechnologies. “Looking ahead to 2020, we will continue to build our commercial infrastructure while also expanding the R&D resources required for immunoSEQ Dx and our Genentech alliance. We are confident that the scale with which we are able to map immune receptors to clinically relevant antigens will continue to advance the field of immune-driven medicine.”

Recent Highlights

Revenue of $24.2 million for the fourth quarter and $85.1 million for the full year of 2019, representing 41% and 53% increases, respectively, over the corresponding periods in 2018

Clinical tests for clonoSEQ increased 66% to 3,218 clinical tests in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to the fourth quarter 2018

Initiated two additional pharma partnerships with AbbVie and Genentech to measure MRD using the clonoSEQ assay as a clinical trial endpoint to potentially accelerate the development of venetoclax

Delivered a data package to Genentech for the company’s first selected T-cell receptor candidate that targets a shared cancer antigen expressed in multiple solid tumors

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Revenue was $24.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, representing a 41% increase from the fourth quarter in the prior year. Sequencing revenue was $13.9 million for the quarter, representing a 33% increase from the fourth quarter in the prior year. Development revenue increased to $10.3 million for the quarter, representing a 53% increase from the fourth quarter in the prior year.

Operating expenses were $48.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $31.3 million in the fourth quarter of the prior year, representing an increase of 54%.

Net loss was $20.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $13.3 million for the same period in 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was a loss of $18.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to a loss of $9.5 million for the fourth quarter of the prior year.

Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Revenue was $85.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, representing a 53% increase from the prior year. Sequencing revenue was $43.5 million in 2019, representing a 32% increase from 2018. Development revenue increased to $41.6 million in 2019, representing an 83% increase from the prior year.

Operating expenses for 2019 were $163.5 million, compared to $105.4 million for 2018, representing an increase of 55%.

Net loss was $68.6 million in 2019, compared to $46.4 million in 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was a loss of $57.5 million for 2019, compared to a loss of $32.6 million in the prior year.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $682.3 million as of December 31, 2019.

2020 Financial Guidance

Management will provide the 2020 revenue outlook on the conference call scheduled to discuss the 2019 financial results.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies ("we" or "our") is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. We believe the adaptive immune system is nature's most finely tuned diagnostic and therapeutic for most diseases, but the inability to decode it has prevented the medical community from fully leveraging its capabilities. Our proprietary immune medicine platform reveals and translates the massive genetics of the adaptive immune system with scale, precision and speed to develop products in life sciences research, clinical diagnostics and drug discovery. We have two commercial products, and a robust clinical pipeline to diagnose, monitor and enable the treatment of diseases such as cancer, autoimmune conditions and infectious diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our ability to develop, commercialize and achieve market acceptance of our current and planned products and services, our research and development efforts, and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position, and plans and objectives for future operations.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

This press release includes references to Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net loss adjusted for interest and other income, net, income tax benefit (expense), depreciation and amortization and share-based compensation expenses. We have provided a reconciliation of net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA at the end of this press release.

Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the financial performance of our business and the effectiveness of our business strategies. We present Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry and it facilitates comparisons on a consistent basis across reporting periods. Further, we believe it is helpful in highlighting trends in our operating results because it excludes items that are not indicative of our core operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. We may in the future incur expenses similar to the adjustments in the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA. In particular, we expect to incur meaningful share-based compensation expense in the future. Other limitations include that Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect:

all expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

changes in our working capital needs;

income tax expense (benefit), which may be a necessary element of our costs and ability to operate;

the costs of replacing the assets being depreciated and amortized, which will often have to be replaced in the future;

the non-cash component of employee compensation expense; and

the impact of earnings or charges resulting from matters we consider not to be reflective, on a recurring basis, of our ongoing operations.

In addition, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry or across different industries.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Condensed Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) Revenue Sequencing revenue $ 13,888 $ 10,454 $ 43,519 $ 32,978 Development revenue 10,321 6,738 41,552 22,685 Total revenue 24,209 17,192 85,071 55,663 Operating expenses Cost of revenue 5,951 5,275 22,274 19,668 Research and development 21,189 11,067 70,705 39,157 Sales and marketing 12,640 8,071 38,453 24,486 General and administrative 8,189 6,495 30,332 20,409 Amortization of intangible assets 428 428 1,698 1,699 Total operating expenses 48,397 31,336 163,462 105,419 Loss from operations (24,188 ) (14,144 ) (78,391 ) (49,756 ) Interest and other income, net 3,577 873 9,785 3,309 Net loss (20,611 ) (13,271 ) (68,606 ) (46,447 ) Fair value adjustment to Series E-1 convertible

preferred stock options — 104 (964 ) 102 Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (20,611 ) $ (13,167 ) $ (69,570 ) $ (46,345 ) Net loss per share attributable to common

shareholders, basic and diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (1.03 ) $ (1.01 ) $ (3.67 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net

loss per share attributable to common

shareholders, basic and diluted 124,397,150 12,771,690 69,165,315 12,629,778





Adaptive Biotechnologies Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

December 31, 2019 2018 (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 96,576 $ 55,030 Short-term marketable securities 480,290 109,988 Accounts receivable, net 12,676 4,807 Inventory 9,069 7,838 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,079 3,055 Total current assets 612,690 180,718 Long-term assets Property and equipment, net 60,355 19,125 Long-term marketable securities 105,435 — Restricted cash 2,138 61 Intangible assets, net 11,928 13,626 Goodwill 118,972 118,972 Other assets 784 186 Total assets $ 912,302 $ 332,688 Liabilities, convertible preferred stock and shareholders’ equity (deficit) Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 4,453 $ 1,793 Accrued liabilities 4,371 2,562 Accrued compensation and benefits 8,124 4,641 Current portion of deferred rent 371 1,109 Current deferred revenue 60,994 12,695 Total current liabilities 78,313 22,800 Long-term liabilities Convertible preferred stock warrant liability — 336 Deferred rent liability, less current portion 6,918 6,102 Financing obligation 36,607 — Deferred revenue, less current portion 219,332 704 Other long-term liabilities 93 — Total liabilities 341,263 29,942 Commitments and contingencies Convertible preferred stock: $0.0001 par value, no and 93,762,517 shares authorized

at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively; no and 92,790,094 shares issued and

outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively; aggregate liquidation

preference of $0 and $572,866 at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively — 560,858 Shareholders’ equity (deficit) Preferred stock: $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 and no shares authorized at

December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively; no shares issued and outstanding

at December 31, 2019 and 2018 — — Common stock: $0.0001 par value, 340,000,000 and 131,000,000 shares

authorized at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively; 125,238,142 and

12,841,536 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018,

respectively 12 1 Additional paid-in capital 935,834 37,902 Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss) 671 (107 ) Accumulated deficit (365,478 ) (295,908 ) Total shareholders’ equity (deficit) 571,039 (258,112 ) Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and shareholders’ equity (deficit) $ 912,302 $ 332,688

Adjusted EBITDA

The following table sets forth a reconciliation between our Adjusted EBITDA and our net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for each of the periods presented (in thousands):