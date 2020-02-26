EDINBURG, Va., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (“Shentel”) (Nasdaq: SHEN) announced fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial and operating results.



2019 Highlights



Earnings per share increased 18.3% to $1.10.

Consolidated normalized free cash flow grew 7.9% to a record $139.2 million.

Record Wireless postpaid gross and net additions of 235,953 and 49,018, respectively.

Broadband revenues, Adjusted OIBDA and Operating Income grew 5.9%, 4.9% and 2.2%, respectively, from 2018.

Completed upgrades to DOCSIS 3.1 in our cable markets enabling broadband speeds up to 1 Gbps and completed wireless network growth-related capital investments in recently acquired markets.

Launched Fiber to the Home ("FTTH") service branded Glo Fiber in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

"We are pleased with the progress we made in 2019 in executing our strategic plan. Our recently completed investments in our cable and wireless networks have already begun to produce positive returns with our cable broadband penetration growing from 37.4% to 40.6% in 2019 and our Wireless business achieving a record year of postpaid gross and net additions," said President and CEO, Christopher E. French. "In addition, we launched our new fiber edge-out strategy, Glo Fiber, and acquired valuable mid-band spectrum in our region for our planned fixed wireless broadband launch later this year. We expect these investments will drive long-term growth in our Broadband business for the next several years and we are well positioned financially and operationally to continue the positive momentum in 2020."

Shentel's fourth-quarter earnings conference call will be webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 27, 2020. The webcast and related materials will be available on Shentel’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.shentel.com/ .

Consolidated Full Year 2019 Results

Revenue grew $3.1 million, or 0.5%, year over year to $633.9 million in 2019 driven primarily by Broadband revenue growth of $10.8 million partially offset by Wireless revenue decline of $7.1 million. The Wireless segment recognized $12.0 million in lower travel revenue in 2019 compared to 2018 due to the ongoing dispute with Sprint over resetting the travel fee.





Adjusted OIBDA decreased $3.7 million to $260.9 million in 2019 from $264.6 million in 2018 due to the $12 million travel revenue decline in the Wireless segment partially offset by growth of $3.9 million in Broadband, $3.6 million in the core Wireless business, excluding the impact from travel, and $0.6 million in Towers.





Operating income increased 4.1% in 2019 to $97.0 million from $93.2 million in 2018.





Earnings per diluted share grew 18.3% to $1.10 from $0.93 per diluted share in 2018.

Wireless

Wireless revenue decreased $7.1 million in 2019 to $443.4 million compared with $450.5 million in 2018. The decrease was attributable to the aforementioned $12 million decline in travel revenue partially offset by $3.2 million increase in postpaid and prepaid revenue from approximately 6% growth in subscribers and $1.6 million increase in roaming and MVNO revenues.





Wireless operating expenses in 2019 were $354.8 million, compared with $362.5 million in 2018, a year over year decrease of $7.6 million, primarily due to a $9.3 million decline in depreciation and amortization expense as certain assets acquired from nTelos became fully depreciated, $4.3 million decline in line costs from lower backhaul rates, a $2.0 million decline in operational taxes, $1.8 million decline in advertising costs and $0.7 million decline in retail store rents, partially offset by a $10.5 million increase in tower rents from a combination of an increase of 107 cell sites and higher tower rents rates from 2018.





Wireless Adjusted OIBDA in 2019 was $204.7 million, compared with $213.1 million in 2018.





Wireless operating income in 2019 was $88.5 million, compared with $88.0 million in 2018.

Broadband

Broadband revenue grew $10.8 million or 5.9% to $193.9 million in 2019 compared with $183.1 million in 2018. The increase was primarily attributable to a $10.1 million or 8.2% growth in Residential and SMB revenue, $3.3 million or 13.4% growth in Fiber enterprise and wholesale revenue partially offset by $3.2 million or 12.3% decline in RLEC revenue.





Broadband operating expenses increased approximately $9.9 million, or 7.0%, to $151.4 million in 2019, compared with 2018, primarily due to $2.9 million of operating expenses incurred in the launch of Glo Fiber, $3.0 million in higher depreciation and amortization expense, $1.6 million in increased cost of service due to the expansion of our network footprint and higher programming and retransmission fees, $1.5 million in payroll increases and $0.8 million in higher advertising and commissions.





Broadband Adjusted OIBDA in 2019 grew 4.9% to $83.8 million, compared with $79.9 million in 2018.





Broadband operating income in 2019 was $42.5 million, compared with $41.6 million in 2018.

Tower

Tower revenue in 2019 was $13.0 million, representing a year over year increase of 6.5% compared with $12.2 million in 2018. The increase was due to a 10.1% increase in tenants and a 2.5% increase in the lease rate.





Tower operating expenses in 2019 were $7.1 million, compared with $7.4 million for 2018. The decline was due to lower depreciation and amortization expense.





Tower Adjusted OIBDA grew 8.6% to $7.9 million, compared with $7.3 million in 2018.





Tower operating income in 2019 was $5.9 million, compared with $4.8 million in 2018.

Consolidated Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $161.0 million compared with $161.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, as Broadband and Tower segments growth of $3.8 million and $0.7 million were offset by $4.5 million in lower Sprint travel revenue resulting from the ongoing dispute with Sprint over resetting the travel fee.





Adjusted OIBDA in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $63.5 million compared with $69.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 due to a decline in the Wireless segment.





Operating income in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $22.9 million compared with $27.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.





Net income in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $13.5 million or $0.27 per diluted share compared with net income of $14.9 million or $0.30 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Wireless

Shentel served 844,194 wireless postpaid subscribers at December 31, 2019, representing an increase of 6.2% compared with 795,176 subscribers as of December 31, 2018. Fourth quarter 2019 postpaid gross adds increased 31.8% to 71,830, net adds increased 115.6% to 20,777. Postpaid phone net adds more than doubled to 8,654 and postpaid phone churn increased 12 basis points to 1.88% compared to fourth quarter 2018. At December 31, 2019, phones represented 87.8% of the postpaid base.





Shentel served 274,012 wireless prepaid subscribers at December 31, 2019, representing an increase of 5.9% compared with 258,704 subscribers as of December 31, 2018. Fourth quarter 2019 prepaid gross adds, net adds and churn were consistent with the fourth quarter 2018.





Wireless revenue decreased $3.5 million, to $112.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with the fourth quarter of 2018. Sprint travel revenue declined $4.5 million due to the continuing dispute over resetting the travel fee partially offset by $1.2 million of higher equipment revenue due to higher postpaid gross adds.





Wireless operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2019 were $91.5 million compared to $90.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase was due to $3.0 million in higher tower rents and maintenance due to an increase of 107 cell sites in our network, $1.6 million in higher equipment cost of goods sold due to higher gross adds offset by $0.8 million in lower property taxes, and $3.0 million in lower depreciation and amortization as certain assets acquired from nTelos became fully depreciated.





Wireless Adjusted OIBDA in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $48.7 million, compared with $55.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.





Wireless Operating Income in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $20.9 million, compared to $25.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Broadband

Total Revenue Generating Units ("RGUs") as of December 31, 2019 were 191,227, representing an increase of 1.5% which includes the addition of approximately 4,800 RGUs obtained through the Big Sandy acquisition and 177 RGUs from the late October launch of Glo Fiber. Glo Fiber ended the year with approximately 1,723 homes passed representing 7.4% penetration. Cable broadband penetration grew from 37.4% to 40.6% and broadband churn declined 19 basis points to 1.64%.





Broadband revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019 grew $3.8 million or 8.2% to $49.8 million compared with $46.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, primarily driven by $2.8 million increase in Residential and SMB revenue and $1.1 million increase in Fiber enterprise and wholesale revenue.





Broadband operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2019 were $40.5 million compared to $36.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to $1.1 million of expenses incurred with the launch of Glo Fiber and a $2.1 million increase in depreciation expense due to the expansion of our network.





Broadband Adjusted OIBDA in the fourth quarter of 2019 grew 10.0% to $21.4 million, compared with $19.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.





Broadband Operating income in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $9.4 million, compared to $9.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Tower

Total towers and tenants were 225 and 404 as of December 31, 2019 as compared to 208 and 367, respectively, as of December 31, 2018.





Tower revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019 grew 22.2% to $3.8 million, compared with $3.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.





Tower operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2019 were $1.3 million, compared with $2.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The decline was due to lower depreciation and amortization expense.





Tower Adjusted OIBDA in the fourth quarter of 2019 grew 21.3% to $2.3 million, compared with $1.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.





Tower operating income in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $2.4 million, compared to $1.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Other Information

Capital expenditures were $138.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared with $136.6 million in 2018. The $2.2 million increase in capital expenditures due primarily to Broadband segment's $19.0 million investment in Glo Fiber and fixed wireless, partially offset by lower wireless and tower capital expenditures.





The Company declared and paid a cash dividend of $13.9 million, or $0.29 per share, in the fourth quarter 2019.





During the fourth quarter of 2019, we repurchased and retired 200,410 shares of our outstanding common stock in the open market purchases, pursuant to the previously-announced share repurchase program, for a total of $7.2 million. As of December 31, 2019, approximately $72.8 million remained available to repurchase shares under the share repurchase program.





Outstanding debt at December 31, 2019 totaled $720.1 million, net of unamortized loan costs, compared to $770.2 million as of December 31, 2018. As of December 31, 2019, the Company had liquidity of approximately $176.7 million, including $75.0 million of revolving line of credit availability.

Free cash flow, normalized free cash flow and Adjusted OIBDA are non-GAAP financial measures that are not determined in accordance with US generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures are provided in this press release after the consolidated financial statements.

SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue: Service revenue and other $ 140,941 $ 142,637 $ 565,063 $ 562,456 Equipment revenue 20,056 18,847 68,843 68,398 Total revenue 160,997 161,484 633,906 630,854 Operating expenses: Cost of services 49,574 47,660 198,753 194,022 Cost of goods sold 19,578 17,952 65,914 63,959 Selling, general and administrative 29,470 27,105 112,540 113,222 Depreciation and amortization 39,495 41,773 159,653 166,405 Total operating expenses 138,117 134,490 536,860 537,608 Operating income 22,880 26,994 97,046 93,246 Other income (expense): Interest expense (6,487 ) (7,663 ) (29,468 ) (34,847 ) Other (101 ) 831 3,461 3,713 Income before income taxes 16,292 20,162 71,039 62,112 Income tax expense 2,771 5,310 16,104 15,517 Net income $ 13,521 $ 14,852 $ 54,935 $ 46,595 Net income per share, basic and diluted: Basic net income per share $ 0.27 $ 0.31 $ 1.10 $ 0.94 Diluted net income per share $ 0.27 $ 0.30 $ 1.10 $ 0.93 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 49,762 49,587 49,811 49,542 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 50,067 50,112 50,101 50,063





SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Cash and cash equivalents $ 101,651 $ 85,086 Other current assets 137,380 125,116 Total current assets 239,031 210,202 Investments 12,388 10,788 Property, plant and equipment, net 700,114 701,359 Intangible assets, net 314,147 366,029 Goodwill 149,070 146,497 Operating lease right-of-use assets 392,589 — Deferred charges and other assets, net 53,352 49,891 Total assets $ 1,860,691 $ 1,484,766 Total current liabilities 147,336 $ 88,539 Long-term debt, less current maturities 688,464 749,624 Other liabilities 555,469 204,356 Total shareholders’ equity 469,422 442,247 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,860,691 $ 1,484,766





SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)





Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 54,935 $ 46,595 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 139,543 142,111 Amortization of intangible assets 20,535 24,294 Accretion of asset retirement obligations 1,478 1,045 Bad debt expense 1,743 1,983 Stock based compensation expense, net of amount capitalized 3,817 4,959 Deferred income taxes 11,644 6,208 Other adjustments (1,489 ) 553 Changes in assets and liabilities 26,939 37,899 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 259,145 $ 265,647 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (138,792 ) (136,641 ) Cash disbursed for acquisitions (10,000 ) (52,000 ) Cash disbursed for FCC spectrum licenses (16,742 ) — Proceeds from sale of assets and other 200 841 Net cash used in investing activities $ (165,334 ) $ (187,800 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payments on long-term debt (53,197 ) (51,264 ) Dividends paid, net of dividends reinvested (13,943 ) (12,866 ) Repurchase of common stock (7,231 ) — Proceeds from revolving credit facility borrowings — 15,000 Principal payments on revolving credit facility — (15,000 ) Taxes paid for equity award issuances (2,911 ) (3,245 ) Payments for debt issuance costs — (3,971 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 36 — Net cash used in financing activities $ (77,246 ) $ (71,346 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 16,565 $ 6,501 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 85,086 78,585 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 101,651 $ 85,086



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted OIBDA

Adjusted OIBDA represents Operating income before depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation and certain other items of revenue, expense, gain or loss not reflective of our operating performance, which may or may not be recurring in nature.

Adjusted OIBDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that we use to evaluate our operating performance in comparison to our competitors. Management believes that analysts and investors use Adjusted OIBDA as a supplemental measure of operating performance to facilitate comparisons with other telecommunications companies. This measure isolates and evaluates operating performance by excluding the cost of financing (e.g., interest expense), as well as the non-cash depreciation and amortization of past capital investments, non-cash share-based compensation expense, and certain other items of revenue, expense, gain or loss not reflective of our operating performance, which may or may not be recurring in nature.

Adjusted OIBDA has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, net income or any other measure of financial performance reported in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”).

The following tables reconcile Adjusted OIBDA to operating income, which we consider to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:

Year Ended December 31, 2019 (in thousands) Wireless Broadband Tower Corporate Consolidated Operating income $ 88,541 $ 42,521 $ 5,899 $ (39,915 ) $ 97,046 Depreciation 96,094 40,831 2,025 593 139,543 Amortization of intangible assets 20,062 473 — — 20,535 OIBDA 204,697 83,825 7,924 (39,322 ) 257,124 Share-based compensation expense — — — 3,817 3,817 Adjusted OIBDA $ 204,697 $ 83,825 $ 7,924 $ (35,505 ) $ 260,941





Year Ended December 31, 2018 (in thousands) Wireless Broadband Tower Corporate Consolidated Operating income $ 88,004 $ 41,620 $ 4,843 $ (41,221 ) $ 93,246 Depreciation 100,950 38,140 2,454 567 142,111 Amortization of intangible assets 24,117 177 — — 24,294 OIBDA 213,071 79,937 7,297 (40,654 ) 259,651 Share-based compensation expense — — — 4,959 4,959 Adjusted OIBDA $ 213,071 $ 79,937 $ 7,297 $ (35,695 ) $ 264,610





Quarter ended December 31, 2019 (in thousands) Wireless Broadband Tower Corporate Consolidated Operating income $ 20,908 $ 9,371 $ 2,439 $ (9,838 ) $ 22,880 Depreciation 23,110 11,842 (113 ) 201 35,040 Amortization of intangible assets 4,714 166 — — 4,880 OIBDA 48,732 21,379 2,326 (9,637 ) 62,800 Share-based compensation expense — — — 659 659 Adjusted OIBDA $ 48,732 $ 21,379 $ 2,326 $ (8,978 ) $ 63,459





Quarter Ended December 31, 2018 (in thousands) Wireless Broadband Tower Corporate Consolidated Operating income $ 24,957 $ 9,487 $ 1,023 $ (8,473 ) $ 26,994 Depreciation 25,154 9,898 894 163 36,109 Amortization of intangible assets 5,620 44 — — 5,664 OIBDA 55,731 19,429 1,917 (8,310 ) 68,767 Share-based compensation expense — — — 381 381 Adjusted OIBDA $ 55,731 $ 19,429 $ 1,917 $ (7,929 ) $ 69,148





Segment Results

Year ended December 31, 2019

(in thousands) Wireless Broadband Tower Corporate & Eliminations Consolidated External revenue Postpaid $ 302,031 $ — $ — — $ 302,031 Prepaid 53,540 — — — 53,540 Tower lease — — 6,964 — 6,964 Cable, residential and SMB — 134,187 — — 134,187 Fiber, enterprise and wholesale — 20,187 — — 20,187 Rural local exchange carrier — 21,074 — — 21,074 Travel, installation, and other 20,160 6,920 — — 27,080 Service revenue and other 375,731 182,368 6,964 — 565,063 Equipment 67,659 1,184 — — 68,843 Total external 443,390 183,552 6,964 — 633,906 Revenue from other segments — 10,392 6,020 (16,412 ) — Total revenue 443,390 193,944 12,984 (16,412 ) 633,906 Operating expenses Cost of services 131,745 76,674 3,894 (13,560 ) 198,753 Cost of goods sold 65,148 766 — — 65,914 Selling, general and administrative 42,225 32,679 1,166 36,470 112,540 Depreciation and amortization 115,731 41,304 2,025 593 159,653 Total operating expenses 354,849 151,423 7,085 23,503 536,860 Operating income (loss) $ 88,541 $ 42,521 $ 5,899 $ (39,915 ) $ 97,046





Year ended December 31, 2018

(in thousands) Wireless Broadband Tower Corporate & Eliminations Consolidated External revenue Postpaid $ 300,775 $ — $ — $ — $ 300,775 Prepaid 51,602 — — — 51,602 Tower lease — — 7,180 — 7,180 Cable, residential and SMB — 124,072 — — 124,072 Fiber, enterprise and wholesale — 18,218 — — 18,218 Rural local exchange carrier — 23,485 — — 23,485 Travel, installation, and other 30,572 6,552 — — 37,124 Service revenue and other 382,949 172,327 7,180 — 562,456 Equipment 67,510 888 — — 68,398 Total external 450,459 173,215 7,180 — 630,854 Revenue from other segments — 9,905 5,016 (14,921 ) — Total revenue 450,459 183,120 12,196 (14,921 ) 630,854 Operating expenses Cost of services 127,045 75,066 4,121 (12,210 ) 194,022 Cost of goods sold 63,583 376 — — 63,959 Selling, general and administrative 46,760 27,741 778 37,943 113,222 Depreciation and amortization 125,067 38,317 2,454 567 166,405 Total operating expenses 362,455 141,500 7,353 26,300 537,608 Operating income (loss) $ 88,004 $ 41,620 $ 4,843 $ (41,221 ) $ 93,246





Quarter ended December 31, 2019

(in thousands) Wireless Broadband Tower Corporate & Eliminations Consolidated External revenue Postpaid $ 75,623 $ — $ — — $ 75,623 Prepaid 13,115 — — — 13,115 Tower lease — — 1,598 — 1,598 Cable, residential and SMB — 34,484 — — 34,484 Fiber, enterprise and wholesale — 5,276 — — 5,276 Rural local exchange carrier — 5,175 — — 5,175 Travel, installation, and other 3,779 1,891 — — 5,670 Service revenue and other 92,517 46,826 1,598 — 140,941 Equipment 19,845 211 — — 20,056 Total external 112,362 47,037 1,598 — 160,997 Revenue from other segments — 2,795 2,190 (4,985 ) — Total revenue 112,362 49,832 3,788 (4,985 ) 160,997 Operating expenses Cost of services 33,452 19,271 1,102 (4,251 ) 49,574 Cost of goods sold 19,408 170 — — 19,578 Selling, general and administrative 11,195 9,012 360 8,903 29,470 Depreciation and amortization 27,399 12,008 (113 ) 201 39,495 Total operating expenses 91,454 40,461 1,349 4,853 138,117 Operating income (loss) $ 20,908 $ 9,371 $ 2,439 $ (9,838 ) $ 22,880





Quarter ended December 31, 2018

(in thousands) Wireless Broadband Tower Corporate & Eliminations Consolidated External revenue Postpaid $ 75,970 $ — $ — $ — $ 75,970 Prepaid 13,341 — — — 13,341 Tower lease — — 1,830 — 1,830 Cable, residential and SMB — 31,676 — — 31,676 Fiber, enterprise and wholesale — 4,589 — — 4,589 Rural local exchange carrier — 5,528 — — 5,528 Travel, installation, and other 7,937 1,766 — — 9,703 Service revenue and other 97,248 43,559 1,830 — 142,637 Equipment 18,651 196 — — 18,847 Total external 115,899 43,755 1,830 — 161,484 Revenue from other segments — 2,302 1,270 (3,572 ) — Total revenue 115,899 46,057 3,100 (3,572 ) 161,484 Operating expenses Cost of services 30,555 18,891 1,119 (2,905 ) 47,660 Cost of goods sold 17,833 119 — — 17,952 Selling, general and administrative 11,780 7,618 64 7,643 27,105 Depreciation and amortization 30,774 9,942 894 163 41,773 Total operating expenses 90,942 36,570 2,077 4,901 134,490 Operating income (loss) $ 24,957 $ 9,487 $ 1,023 $ (8,473 ) $ 26,994





Supplemental Information

Wireless Operating Statistics

The following tables indicate selected operating statistics of Wireless, including Sprint subscribers, as of the dates shown:

December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 (2) Retail PCS total subscribers - postpaid 844,194 795,176 Retail PCS phone subscribers 740,958 723,455 Retail PCS connected device subscribers 103,236 71,721 Retail PCS subscribers - prepaid 274,012 258,704 PCS market POPS (000) (1) 7,227 7,023 PCS covered POP (000) (1) 6,324 6,109 Macro base stations (cell sites) 1,960 1,853





Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, Postpaid: 2019 2018 2019 2018 (2) Gross PCS total subscriber additions 71,830 54,517 235,953 190,334 Gross PCS phone additions 50,188 42,114 174,237 156,601 Gross PCS connected device additions 21,642 12,403 61,716 33,733 Net PCS total subscriber additions 20,777 9,639 49,018 20,236 Net PCS phone additions 8,654 4,179 19,846 12,310 Net PCS connected device additions 12,123 5,460 29,172 7,926 PCS monthly retail total churn % 2.05 % 1.90 % 1.92 % 1.82 % PCS monthly phone churn % 1.88 % 1.76 % 1.77 % 1.69 % PCS monthly connected device churn % 3.30 % 3.40 % 3.21 % 3.35 % Prepaid: Gross PCS subscriber additions 39,352 38,225 152,098 150,662 Net PCS subscriber additions 2,461 3,242 15,308 17,191 PCS monthly retail churn % 4.52 % 4.56 % 4.26 % 4.45 %

___________________________

(1) "POPS" refers to the estimated population of a given geographic area. Market POPS are those within a market area which we are authorized to serve under our Sprint PCS affiliate agreements, and Covered POPS are those covered by our network. The data source for POPS is U.S. census data. Historical periods previously referred to other third party population data and have been recast to refer to U.S. census data. (2) Acquired the Richmond Expansion Area on February 1, 2018 with market POPs of 1,082,000 and covered POPs of 602,000. 2018 net adds results exclude 38,343 postpaid and 15,691 prepaid subscribers acquired.

Broadband Operating Statistics

December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Broadband homes passed (1) 208,298 201,633 Broadband customer relationships (2) 100,890 95,328 Video: RGUs (3) 53,673 58,672 Penetration (4) 25.8 % 29.1 % Digital video penetration (5) 95.0 % 78.8 % Broadband: RGUs (3) 84,045 75,389 Penetration (4) 40.3 % 37.4 % Voice: RGUs (3) 31,380 29,474 Penetration (4) 16.2 % 15.9 % Total Cable and Glo Fiber RGUs 169,098 163,535 RLEC homes passed 25,846 26,782 RLEC customer relationships (2) 10,306 11,226 RLEC RGUs: Data RLEC 7,797 9,104 Penetration (4) 30.2 % 34.0 % Voice RLEC 14,332 15,698 Penetration (4) 55.5 % 58.6 % Total RLEC RGUs 22,129 24,802 Total RGUs 191,227 188,337 Fiber route miles 6,139 5,641 Total fiber miles (6) 320,444 300,200

___________________________

(1) Homes and businesses are considered passed (“homes passed”) if we can connect them to our distribution system without further extending the transmission lines. Homes passed is an estimate based upon the best available information. Homes passed have access to video, broadband and voice services. (2) Customer relationships represent the number of billed customers who receive at least one of our services. (3) As of September 30, 2019, the Company revised its methodology for counting RGUs associated with hotels, multiple dwelling units ("MDUs") and certain commercial customers. We now count each dwelling or unit of service as a separate RGU. Prior year information has been recast to reflect our revised methodology. Previously we counted RGUs on an equivalent basis consistent with carriage fee practices. (4) Penetration is calculated by dividing the number of users by the number of homes passed or available homes, as appropriate. (5) Digital video penetration is calculated by dividing the number of digital video users by total video users. Digital video users are video customers who receive any level of video service via digital transmission. A dwelling with one or more digital set-top boxes or digital adapters counts as one digital video user. (6) Total fiber miles are measured by taking the number of fiber strands in a cable and multiplying that number by the route distance. For example, a 10 mile route with 144 fiber strands would equal 1,440 fiber miles.

Tower Operating Statistics

December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Towers owned 225 208 Tenants (1) 404 367 Average tenants per tower 1.8 1.8

___________________________

(1) Includes 201 and 174 intercompany tenants for our Wireless segment as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures Normalized Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 65,686 $ 76,847 $ 259,145 $ 265,647 Less: Capital expenditures (1) (22,988 ) (44,332 ) (119,954 ) (136,641 Normalized free cash flow 42,698 32,515 139,191 129,006 Glo Fiber and Fixed Wireless capital expenditures (8,766 ) — (18,838 ) — Free cash flow $ 33,932 $ 32,515 $ 120,353 $ 129,006

(1) Excludes capital expenditures for the development of Glo Fiber and Fixed Wireless.

Free cash flow and normalized free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our cash flows. Free cash flow is calculated by subtracting capital expenditures from net cash provided by operating activities. Normalized free cash flow is calculated by subtracting capital expenditures, excluding spending on the development of Glo Fiber and Fixed Wireless services, from net cash provided by operating activities. We believe they are more conservative measures of our cash flow since purchases of fixed assets are necessary for ongoing operations and expansion. Free cash flow and normalized free cash flow are utilized by our management, investors and analysts to evaluate cash available that may be used to pay scheduled principal payments on our debt obligations and provide further investment in the business.