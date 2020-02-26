HOUSTON, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) ("Crown Castle") today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019, updated its full year 2020 Outlook, and announced the restatement of previously-issued financial statements.



(in millions, except per share amounts) Midpoint of

Current Full

Year

2020

Outlook(c) Full Year 2019

Actual(d) Full Year 2018

Actual,

as restated(d) Full Year 2019

to Full Year

2020 Outlook

% Change Full Year 2018

to Full Year

2019 %

Change(d) Site rental revenues $5,360 $5,098 $4,800 +5% +6% Net income (loss) $1,038 $863 $625 +20% +38% Net income (loss) per share—diluted(a) $2.32 $1.80 $1.23 +29% +46% Adjusted EBITDA(b) $3,502 $3,304 $3,095 +6% +7% AFFO(a)(b) $2,595 $2,376 $2,228 +9% +7% AFFO per share(a)(b) $6.12 $5.69 $5.37 +8% +6%

(a) Attributable to CCIC common stockholders.

(b) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Calculations" included herein for further information and reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to net income (loss).

(c) Represents no change from the midpoint of full year 2020 Outlook issued on October 16, 2019 ("Previous 2020 Outlook") other than the impact of the restatement described in "Expected Impact of the Restatement of Previously-Issued Financial Statements."

(d) Results are preliminary and unaudited. See "Expected Impact of the Restatement of Previously-Issued Financial Statements" included herein for more information regarding the Company's restatement.

"In 2019, we experienced our highest level of tower leasing activity in more than a decade as the continued growth in mobile data demand is driving our customers to make significant investments in their existing 4G networks, while they are also positioning their businesses for 5G," stated Jay Brown, Crown Castle’s Chief Executive Officer. "We believe our ability to offer towers, small cells and fiber solutions, which are all integral components of communications networks and are shared among multiple tenants, provides us the best opportunity to generate significant growth while delivering high returns for our shareholders. We believe that the U.S. represents the best market in the world for communications infrastructure ownership, and we are pursuing that compelling opportunity with our comprehensive offering.



"Further, we delivered another strong year of results for full year 2019 despite a noticeable slowdown in activity in the fourth quarter of 2019. We anticipate that this slowdown is temporary in nature and see a return to significant activity in the second half of this year. We believe the industry fundamentals are improving further with the competitive landscape for our existing customers coming into focus, the prospect of new customers looking for access to our tower and fiber infrastructure at scale, and additional wireless spectrum auctions on the horizon. As we look forward to what will likely be another decade-long investment cycle for our customers with the deployment of 5G, I am excited about the opportunity we see for Crown Castle to deliver long-term value to our shareholders while delivering dividend per share growth of 7% to 8% per year."

DISCUSSION OF TOWER INSTALLATION SERVICES REVENUES

In connection with our year-end procedures and after receiving the previously disclosed subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), we engaged in a review internally, and in consultation with our independent auditors, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP ("PwC"), of our accounting policies for our tower installation services. Following that review, we decided with PwC to seek input from the SEC's Office of the Chief Accountant ("OCA") regarding whether a portion of our services revenues should be recognized over the term of the associated lease. The OCA is an office of the SEC that provides guidance to registrants and auditors regarding the application of accounting standards and financial disclosure requirements. The OCA provided advice on the specific revenue recognition question we submitted to them for their review and did not review or address any other aspect of our accounting policies. Our consultation with the OCA was not part of the previously disclosed SEC investigation, which is still ongoing, or the related subpoena, which primarily related to certain of our long-standing capitalization and expense policies for tenant upgrades and installations in our services business.



Our long-standing historical practice with respect to services revenues had been to recognize the entirety of the transaction price from our tower installation services as services revenues upon the completion of the installation services. After consultation with the OCA, we concluded that our historical practice was not acceptable under GAAP. Instead, a portion of the transaction price for our installation services, specifically the amounts associated with permanent improvements recorded as fixed assets, represents a modification to the leases to which the services work is related and, therefore, should be recognized on a ratable basis as site rental revenues over the associated estimated remaining lease term. Cumulatively, over the term of customer lease contracts, we will recognize the same amount of total revenue and total gross margin as our historical practice.



The result of recognizing a portion of the transaction price on a ratable basis will be an increase to site rental revenues and site rental gross margins that offsets, over time, the decreases to services revenues and services gross margins, in both historical and future periods. As a result, the preliminary impact to each of Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and AFFO is a decrease of approximately $100 million for full year 2019 actuals and a decrease of approximately $90 million to our Previous 2020 Outlook. We have provided tables in this release to reconcile the changes. Recognizing a portion of the transaction price on a ratable basis for tower installation services will have no impact on our net cash flows, business operations or expected dividend per share growth.



Due to the identified errors described above, we will restate our financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, and unaudited financial information for the quarterly and year-to-date periods in the year ended December 31, 2018 and for the first three quarters in the year ended December 31, 2019. Restated financial statements and financial information for the periods in question will be reflected in Crown Castle's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 ("2019 10-K"), which Crown Castle expects to file within the prescribed timeline for such report, including any available extension if needed to finalize the consolidated financial statements and disclosures and complete the associated audit work.



Additional information relating to the restatement is provided in the section of this release titled, "Expected Impact of the Restatement of Previously-Issued Financial Statements."

RESULTS FOR THE YEAR

The table below sets forth select preliminary unaudited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019 that reflect the restatement described above.

(in millions, except per share amounts) Full Year

2019

Actual(c)(d) Midpoint of

Previous

2019 Outlook(e) Actual

Compared to

Previous

Outlook Effect of

Restatement(c) Site rental revenues $5,098 $4,965 +$133 +$110 Net income (loss) $863 $926 -$63 -$100 Net income (loss) per share—diluted(a) $1.80 $1.95 -$0.15 -$0.24 Adjusted EBITDA(b) $3,304 $3,408 -$104 -$100 AFFO(a)(b) $2,376 $2,479 -$103 -$100 AFFO per share(a)(b) $5.69 $5.94 -$0.25 -$0.24

(a) Attributable to CCIC common stockholders.

(b) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Calculations" included herein for further information and reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to net income (loss).

(c) Results are preliminary and unaudited. See "Expected Impact of the Restatement of Previously-Issued Financial Statements" included herein for more information regarding the Company's restatement.

(d) Includes restatement of nine months ended September 30, 2019.

(e) As issued on October 16, 2019.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE YEAR

Site rental revenues. Site rental revenues grew approximately 6.2%, or $298 million, from full year 2018 to full year 2019, inclusive of approximately $290 million in Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues and a $9 million increase in straight-lined revenues. The $290 million in Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues represents approximately 6.1% growth, comprised of approximately 9.9% growth from new leasing activity and contracted tenant escalations, net of approximately 3.8% from tenant non-renewals.

Site rental revenues grew approximately 6.2%, or $298 million, from full year 2018 to full year 2019, inclusive of approximately $290 million in Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues and a $9 million increase in straight-lined revenues. The $290 million in Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues represents approximately 6.1% growth, comprised of approximately 9.9% growth from new leasing activity and contracted tenant escalations, net of approximately 3.8% from tenant non-renewals. Capital Expenditures. Capital expenditures during the year were $2.1 billion, comprised of $53 million of land purchases, $117 million of sustaining capital expenditures, $1.9 billion of discretionary capital expenditures and $9 million of integration capital expenditures. The discretionary capital expenditures included approximately $1.4 billion attributable to Fiber and approximately $454 million attributable to Towers.

Capital expenditures during the year were $2.1 billion, comprised of $53 million of land purchases, $117 million of sustaining capital expenditures, $1.9 billion of discretionary capital expenditures and $9 million of integration capital expenditures. The discretionary capital expenditures included approximately $1.4 billion attributable to Fiber and approximately $454 million attributable to Towers. Common stock dividend. During 2019, Crown Castle paid common stock dividends of approximately $1.9 billion in the aggregate, or $4.575 per common share, an increase of approximately 7% on a per share basis compared to the same period a year ago.

"Our solid 2019 results and 2020 Outlook, which remains unchanged with the exception of the impact of the restatement we disclosed today, reflect the strong underlying demand for our communications infrastructure assets and our ability to translate growth in data demand into growth in dividends per share," stated Dan Schlanger, Crown Castle's Chief Financial Officer. "Uncertainty around the outcome of the pending merger between T-Mobile and Sprint led to lower activity levels in the fourth quarter of 2019 that we believe will continue through the first quarter of 2020. However, we expect activity levels across the industry to increase throughout the year and potentially beyond as we believe our customers will accelerate their investments in 5G. As a result, we expect our financial performance in 2020 will be more back-end loaded than we previously expected, particularly for services contribution. Against that backdrop, we are excited about the growth trends across our business and the long-term opportunity in front of Crown Castle as we continue to target 7% to 8% annual growth in dividends per share."

OUTLOOK

This Outlook section contains forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially. Information regarding potential risks which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements herein is set forth below and in Crown Castle's filings with the SEC. As indicated in the footnotes to the table below, the only changes to our Previous 2020 Outlook are a result of the impact of the restatement as described in "Expected Impact of the Restatement of Previously-Issued Financial Statements."

The following table sets forth Crown Castle's current Outlook for full year 2020:

(in millions) Full Year 2020 Site rental revenues $5,337 to $5,382 Site rental cost of operations(a) $1,482 to $1,527 Net income (loss) $998 to $1,078 Adjusted EBITDA(b) $3,479 to $3,524 Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs(c) $691 to $736 FFO(b)(d) $2,449 to $2,494 AFFO(b)(d) $2,572 to $2,617 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 424

(a) Exclusive of depreciation, amortization and accretion.

(b) See reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to net income (loss) and definition included herein.

(c)See reconciliation of "components of current outlook for interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs" herein for a discussion of non-cash interest expense.

(d) Attributable to CCIC common stockholders.

Full Year 2020 Outlook

The table below compares midpoint of the current full year 2020 Outlook and the midpoint of our Previous 2020 Outlook for select metrics.

(in millions, except per share amounts) Midpoint of

Current Full

Year

2020 Outlook Midpoint of

Previous

Full Year

2020 Outlook Current

Compared to

Previous

Outlook Effect of

Restatement(c) Site rental revenues $5,360 $5,219 +$141 +$141 Net income (loss) $1,038 $1,128 -$90 -$90 Net income (loss) per share—diluted(a) $2.32 $2.53 -$0.21 -$0.21 Adjusted EBITDA(b) $3,502 $3,592 -$90 -$90 AFFO(a)(b) $2,595 $2,685 -$90 -$90 AFFO per share(a)(b) $6.12 $6.33 -$0.21 -$0.21

(a) Attributable to CCIC common stockholders.

(b) See reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to net income (loss) and definition included herein.

(c) See "Expected Impact of the Restatement of Previously-Issued Financial Statements" included herein for more information regarding the Company's restatement.

The full year 2020 Outlook assumes the proposed merger between T-Mobile and Sprint closes at the end of the first quarter 2020.

The 2020 Outlook also reflects the impact of the assumed conversion of preferred stock in August 2020. This conversion is expected to increase the diluted weighted average common shares outstanding for 2020 by approximately 6 million and reduce the annual preferred stock dividends paid by approximately $28 million when compared to 2019.

The chart below reconciles the components of expected growth in site rental revenues from 2019 to 2020 of $250 million to $295 million, inclusive of expected Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues during 2020 of $295 million to $335 million.

Chart 1: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/41d94009-0f48-47d0-9fcf-ad26bbdb2697

Chart 1: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/41d94009-0f48-47d0-9fcf-ad26bbdb2697 New leasing activity is expected to contribute $395 million to $425 million to 2020 Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues, consisting of new leasing activity from towers of $170 million to $180 million, small cells of $65 million to $75 million, and fiber solutions of $160 million to $170 million.

The chart below reconciles the components of expected growth in AFFO from 2019 to 2020 of $195 million to $240 million.

Chart 2: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3cd193da-e22b-40b6-b1f1-929b7b54aa2a

Chart 2: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3cd193da-e22b-40b6-b1f1-929b7b54aa2a Additional information is available in Crown Castle's quarterly Supplemental Information Package posted in the Investors section of our website.

EXPECTED IMPACT OF THE RESTATEMENT OF PREVIOUSLY-ISSUED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

As indicated above, we will restate our financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, and unaudited financial information for the quarterly and year-to-date periods in the year ended December 31, 2018 and for the first three quarters in the year ended December 31, 2019. The expected impact of the restatement described above and in the tables in this release is preliminary and unaudited and is subject to change before we file the 2019 10-K. We believe the restatement will not have an impact on our business operations or our net cash flows.



The tables set forth below summarize (1) the estimated effects of the restatement on historical periods and (2) the estimated effects of other adjustments to previously-issued financial statements for years prior to 2019 to correct errors relating exclusively to our Towers segment that were not material, either individually or in the aggregate, on certain of the Company's select financial results for the quarters and years ending December 31, 2019 and 2018, and the years ended December 31, 2017, 2016, and 2015.

(in millions, except per share amounts) Q1 2019(c) Q2 2019(c) Q3 2019(c) Q4 2019(c) Full Year

2019(c) Site rental revenues $24 $26 $29 $31 $110 Services and other revenues $(41) $(55) $(57) $(57) $(210) Net income (loss) $(17) $(29) $(28) $(26) $(100) Net income (loss) per share—diluted(a) $(0.04) $(0.07) $(0.07) $(0.06) $(0.24) Adjusted EBITDA(b) $(17) $(29) $(28) $(26) $(100) AFFO(a)(b) $(17) $(29) $(28) $(26) $(100) AFFO per share(a)(b) $(0.04) $(0.07) $(0.07) $(0.06) $(0.24)





(in millions, except per share amounts) Q1 2018(c) Q2 2018(c) Q3 2018(c) Q4 2018(c) Full Year

2018(c) Site rental revenues $19 $20 $22 $23 $84 Services and other revenues $(33) $(30) $(34) $(36) $(133) Net income (loss) $(13) $(9) $(11) $(13) $(46) Net income (loss) per share—diluted(a) $(0.03) $(0.02) $(0.03) $(0.03) $(0.11) Adjusted EBITDA(b) $(13) $(9) $(11) $(13) $(46) AFFO(a)(b) $(13) $(9) $(11) $(13) $(46) AFFO per share(a)(b) $(0.03) $(0.02) $(0.03) $(0.03) $(0.11)





(in millions, except per share amounts) Full Year

2017(c) Full Year

2016(c) Full Year

2015(c) Site rental revenues $68 $53 $40 Services and other revenues $(166) $(122) $(111) Net income (loss) $(77) $(49) $(68) Net income (loss) per share—diluted(a) $(0.20) $(0.14) $(0.20) Adjusted EBITDA(b) $(77) $(49) $(68) AFFO(a)(b) $(77) $(49) $(68) AFFO per share(a)(b) $(0.20) $(0.14) $(0.20)

(a) Attributable to CCIC common stockholders.

(b) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Calculations" included herein for further information and reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to net income (loss).

(c) Results are preliminary and unaudited. See "Expected Impact of the Restatement of Previously-Issued Financial Statements" included herein for more information regarding the Company's restatement.

Crown Castle has determined that the restatement of its previously issued financial statements as described above indicates the existence of one or more material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting and that its internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures were ineffective as of December 31, 2019. Crown Castle will report the material weakness(es) in its 2019 10-K and intends to create a plan of remediation to address the material weakness(es).

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Crown Castle has scheduled a conference call for Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its fourth quarter 2019 results. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 800-367-2403 and asking for the Crown Castle call (access code 8599522) at least 30 minutes prior to the start time. The conference call may also be accessed live over the Internet at investor.crowncastle.com. Supplemental materials for the call have been posted on the Crown Castle website at investor.crowncastle.com.



A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available from 1:30 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, February 27, 2020, through 1:30 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, and may be accessed by dialing 888-203-1112 and using access code 8599522. An audio archive will also be available on Crown Castle's website at investor.crowncastle.com shortly after the call and will be accessible for approximately 90 days.

ABOUT CROWN CASTLE

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service - bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Calculations

This press release includes presentations of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO"), including per share amounts, Funds from Operations ("FFO"), including per share amounts, and Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues, which are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended as alternative measures of operating results or cash flow from operations (as determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP")).

Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, including other companies in the communications infrastructure sector or other real estate investment trusts ("REITs"). Our definition of FFO is consistent with guidelines from the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts with the exception of the impact of income taxes in periods prior to our REIT conversion in 2014.

In addition to the non-GAAP financial measures used herein, we also provide Segment Site Rental Gross Margin, Segment Services and Other Gross Margin and Segment Operating Profit, which are key measures used by management to evaluate our operating segments. These segment measures are provided pursuant to GAAP requirements related to segment reporting. In addition, we provide the components of certain GAAP measures, such as capital expenditures.

Our non-GAAP financial measures are presented as additional information because management believes these measures are useful indicators of the financial performance of our business. Among other things, management believes that:

Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors or other interested parties in evaluating our financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is the primary measure used by management (1) to evaluate the economic productivity of our operations and (2) for purposes of making decisions about allocating resources to, and assessing the performance of, our operations. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA helps investors or other interested parties meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of our operations (1) from period to period and (2) to our competitors, by removing the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest charges from our outstanding debt) and asset base (primarily depreciation, amortization and accretion) from our financial results. Management also believes Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by investors or other interested parties in the evaluation of the communications infrastructure sector and other REITs to measure financial performance without regard to items such as depreciation, amortization and accretion which can vary depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is similar to the measure of current financial performance generally used in our debt covenant calculations. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered only as a supplement to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our performance.





AFFO, including per share amounts, is useful to investors or other interested parties in evaluating our financial performance. Management believes that AFFO helps investors or other interested parties meaningfully evaluate our financial performance as it includes (1) the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest expense on our outstanding debt and dividends on our preferred stock) and (2) sustaining capital expenditures, and excludes the impact of our (a) asset base (primarily depreciation, amortization and accretion) and (b) certain non-cash items, including straight-lined revenues and expenses related to fixed escalations and rent free periods. GAAP requires rental revenues and expenses related to leases that contain specified rental increases over the life of the lease to be recognized evenly over the life of the lease. In accordance with GAAP, if payment terms call for fixed escalations, or rent free periods, the revenue or expense is recognized on a straight-lined basis over the fixed, non-cancelable term of the contract. Management notes that Crown Castle uses AFFO only as a performance measure. AFFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our performance and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operations or as residual cash flow available for discretionary investment.





FFO, including per share amounts, is useful to investors or other interested parties in evaluating our financial performance. Management believes that FFO may be used by investors or other interested parties as a basis to compare our financial performance with that of other REITs. FFO helps investors or other interested parties meaningfully evaluate financial performance by excluding the impact of our asset base (primarily depreciation, amortization and accretion). FFO is not a key performance indicator used by Crown Castle. FFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our performance and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flow from operations.





Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues is useful to investors or other interested parties in understanding the components of the year-over-year changes in our site rental revenues computed in accordance with GAAP. Management uses the Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues to assess year-over-year growth rates for our rental activities, to evaluate current performance, to capture trends in rental rates, new leasing activities and tenant non-renewals in our core business, as well to forecast future results. Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues is not meant as an alternative measure of revenue and should be considered only as a supplement in understanding and assessing the performance of our site rental revenues computed in accordance with GAAP.

We define our non-GAAP financial measures, segment measures and other calculations as follows:

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus restructuring charges (credits), asset write-down charges, acquisition and integration costs, depreciation, amortization and accretion, amortization of prepaid lease purchase price adjustments, interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs, (gains) losses on retirement of long-term obligations, net (gain) loss on interest rate swaps, (gains) losses on foreign currency swaps, impairment of available-for-sale securities, interest income, other (income) expense, (benefit) provision for income taxes, cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle, (income) loss from discontinued operations and stock-based compensation expense.

Adjusted Funds from Operations. We define Adjusted Funds from Operations as FFO before straight-lined revenue, straight-lined expense, stock-based compensation expense, non-cash portion of tax provision, non-real estate related depreciation, amortization and accretion, amortization of non-cash interest expense, other (income) expense, (gains) losses on retirement of long-term obligations, net (gain) loss on interest rate swaps, (gains) losses on foreign currency swaps, acquisition and integration costs, and adjustments for noncontrolling interests, and less sustaining capital expenditures.

AFFO per share. We define AFFO per share as AFFO divided by diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding.

Funds from Operations. We define Funds from Operations as net income plus real estate related depreciation, amortization and accretion and asset write-down charges, less noncontrolling interest and cash paid for preferred stock dividends, and is a measure of funds from operations attributable to CCIC common stockholders.

FFO per share. We define FFO per share as FFO divided by the diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding.

Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues. We define the Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues as the sum of the change in GAAP site rental revenues related to (1) new leasing activity, including revenues from the construction of small cells and the impact of prepaid rent, (2) escalators and less (3) non-renewals of tenant contracts.

Segment Measures

Segment Site Rental Gross Margin. We define Segment Site Rental Gross Margin as segment site rental revenues less segment site rental cost of operations, excluding stock-based compensation expense and prepaid lease purchase price adjustments recorded in consolidated site rental cost of operations.

Segment Services and Other Gross Margin. We define Segment Services and Other Gross Margin as segment services and other revenues less segment services and other cost of operations, excluding stock-based compensation expense recorded in consolidated services and other cost of operations.

Segment Operating Profit. We define Segment Operating Profit as segment site rental gross margin plus segment services and other gross margin, less selling, general and administrative expenses attributable to the respective segment.

All of these measurements of profit or loss are exclusive of depreciation, amortization and accretion, which are shown separately. Additionally, certain costs are shared across segments and are reflected in our segment measures through allocations that management believes to be reasonable.

Other Calculations

﻿Discretionary capital expenditures. We define discretionary capital expenditures as those capital expenditures made with respect to activities which we believe exhibit sufficient potential to enhance long-term stockholder value. They primarily consist of expansion or development of communications infrastructure (including capital expenditures related to (1) enhancing communications infrastructure in order to add new tenants for the first time or support subsequent tenant equipment augmentations: or (2) modifying the structure of a communications infrastructure asset to accommodate additional tenants). and construction of new communications infrastructure. Discretionary capital expenditures also include purchases of land interests (which primarily relates to land assets under towers as we seek to manage our interests in the land beneath our towers). certain technology-related investments necessary to support and scale future customer demand for our communications infrastructure. and other capital projects.

Integration capital expenditures. We define integration capital expenditures as those capital expenditures made as a result of integrating acquired companies into our business.



Sustaining capital expenditures. We define sustaining capital expenditures as those capital expenditures not otherwise categorized as either discretionary or integration capital expenditures, such as (1) maintenance capital expenditures on our communications infrastructure assets that enable our tenants' ongoing quiet enjoyment of the communications infrastructure and (2) ordinary corporate capital expenditures.

The tables set forth on the following pages reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures used herein to comparable GAAP financial measures. The components in these tables may not sum to the total due to rounding.

The expected impacts of the restatement described above and in the tables below are preliminary and unaudited and are subject to change before we file the 2019 10-K. The tables set forth below reflect (1) the estimated effects of the restatement and (2) the estimated effects of other adjustments to previously-issued financial statements for years prior to 2019 to correct errors related exclusively to our Towers segment that were not material, individually or in the aggregate, on certain of the Company's select financial results for the quarters and years ending December 31, 2019 and 2018, and the years ended December 31, 2017, 2016, and 2015.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Calculations to Comparable GAAP Financial Measures:

Reconciliation of Historical Adjusted EBITDA:

For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 (in millions) (As Restated) (As Restated) Net income (loss) $ 208 $ 200 $ 863 $ 625 Adjustments to increase (decrease) net income (loss): Asset write-down charges 6 8 19 26 Acquisition and integration costs 3 9 13 27 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 398 390 1,574 1,528 Amortization of prepaid lease purchase price adjustments 5 5 20 20 Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs(a) 173 164 683 642 (Gains) losses on retirement of long-term obligations — — 2 106 Interest income (1 ) (2 ) (6 ) (5 ) Other (income) expense (7 ) (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) (Benefit) provision for income taxes 6 5 21 19 Stock-based compensation expense 27 25 116 108 Adjusted EBITDA(b)(c) $ 818 $ 803 $ 3,304 $ 3,095





For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2017 December 31, 2016 December 31, 2015 (in millions) (As Restated) (As Restated) (As Restated) Net income (loss) $ 368 $ 308 $ 1,456 Adjustments to increase (decrease) net income (loss): Income (loss) from discontinued operations — — (999 ) Asset write-down charges 17 34 33 Acquisition and integration costs 61 17 16 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 1,242 1,109 1,036 Amortization of prepaid lease purchase price adjustments 20 21 21 Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs(a) 591 515 527 (Gains) losses on retirement of long-term obligations 4 52 4 Interest income (19 ) (1 ) (2 ) Other (income) expense (1 ) 9 (57 ) (Benefit) provision for income taxes 26 17 (51 ) Stock-based compensation expense 96 97 67 Adjusted EBITDA(b)(c) $ 2,405 $ 2,179 $ 2,051

See the reconciliation of "components of historical interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs" herein for a discussion of non-cash interest expense. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Calculations" herein for a discussion of our definition of Adjusted EBITDA. The above reconciliation excludes line items included in our definition which are not applicable for the periods shown.

Reconciliation of Current Outlook for Adjusted EBITDA:

Full Year 2020 (in millions) Outlook Net income (loss) $ 998 to $ 1,078 Adjustments to increase (decrease) net income (loss): Asset write-down charges $ 20 to $ 30 Acquisition and integration costs $ 7 to $ 17 Depreciation, amortization and accretion $ 1,503 to $ 1,598 Amortization of prepaid lease purchase price adjustments $ 18 to $ 20 Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs(a) $ 691 to $ 736 (Gains) losses on retirement of long-term obligations $ 0 to $ 0 Interest income $ (7 ) to $ (3 ) Other (income) expense $ (1 ) to $ 1 (Benefit) provision for income taxes $ 16 to $ 24 Stock-based compensation expense $ 126 to $ 130 Adjusted EBITDA(b)(c) $ 3,479 to $ 3,524

See the reconciliation of "components of historical interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs" herein for a discussion of non-cash interest expense. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Calculations" herein for a discussion of our definition of Adjusted EBITDA. The above reconciliation excludes line items included in our definition which are not applicable for the periods shown.

Reconciliation of Historical FFO and AFFO:

For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended (in millions) December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 (As Restated) (As Restated) Net income (loss) $ 208 $ 200 $ 863 $ 625 Real estate related depreciation, amortization and accretion 384 375 1,519 1,472 Asset write-down charges 6 8 19 26 Dividends/distributions on preferred stock (28 ) (28 ) (113 ) (113 ) FFO(a)(b)(c)(d) $ 570 $ 555 $ 2,288 $ 2,009 Weighted-average common shares outstanding—diluted(e) 418 417 418 415 FFO per share(a)(b)(c)(d)(e) $ 1.36 $ 1.33 $ 5.47 $ 4.84 FFO (from above) $ 570 $ 555 $ 2,288 $ 2,009 Adjustments to increase (decrease) FFO: Straight-lined revenue (18 ) (20 ) (80 ) (72 ) Straight-lined expense 23 21 93 90 Stock-based compensation expense 27 25 116 108 Non-cash portion of tax provision 3 3 5 2 Non-real estate related depreciation, amortization and accretion 14 15 55 56 Amortization of non-cash interest expense — 2 1 7 Other (income) expense (7 ) (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) (Gains) losses on retirement of long-term obligations — — 2 106 Acquisition and integration costs 3 9 13 27 Sustaining capital expenditures (36 ) (30 ) (117 ) (105 ) AFFO(a)(b)(c)(d) $ 578 $ 578 $ 2,376 $ 2,228 Weighted-average common shares outstanding—diluted(e) 418 417 418 415 AFFO per share(a)(b)(c)(d)(e) $ 1.38 $ 1.39 $ 5.69 $ 5.37

See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Calculations" herein for a discussion of our definitions of FFO, including per share amounts, and AFFO, including per share amounts. FFO and AFFO are reduced by cash paid for preferred stock dividends during the period in which they are paid. Attributable to CCIC common stockholders. The above reconciliation excludes line items included in our definition which are not applicable for the periods shown. For all periods presented, the diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding does not include any assumed conversion of preferred stock in the share count.

Reconciliation of Historical FFO and AFFO:

For the Twelve Months Ended (in millions) December 31, 2017 December 31, 2016 December 31, 2015 (As Restated) Net income (loss)(a) $ 368 $ 308 $ 457 Real estate related depreciation, amortization and accretion 1,211 1,082 1,018 Asset write-down charges 17 34 33 Dividends/distributions on preferred stock (30 ) (44 ) (44 ) FFO(b)(c)(d)(e) $ 1,566 $ 1,381 $ 1,465 Weighted-average common shares outstanding—diluted(f) 383 341 334 FFO per share(b)(c)(d)(e)(f) $ 4.09 $ 4.05 $ 4.39 FFO (from above) $ 1,566 $ 1,381 $ 1,465 Adjustments to increase (decrease) FFO: Straight-lined revenue — (47 ) (111 ) Straight-lined expense 93 94 99 Stock-based compensation expense 96 97 67 Non-cash portion of tax provision 9 7 (64 ) Non-real estate related depreciation, amortization and accretion 31 26 18 Amortization of non-cash interest expense 9 14 37 Other (income) expense (1 ) 9 (57 ) (Gains) losses on retirement of long-term obligations 4 52 4 Acquisition and integration costs 61 17 16 Sustaining capital expenditures (85 ) (90 ) (105 ) AFFO(b)(c)(d)(e) $ 1,783 $ 1,561 $ 1,369 Weighted-average common shares outstanding—diluted(f) 383 341 334 AFFO per share(b)(c)(d)(e)(f) $ 4.65 $ 4.58 $ 4.10

Exclusive of income (loss) from discontinued operations and related noncontrolling interest of $1.0 billion for the twelve months ended December 31, 2015. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Calculations" herein for a discussion of our definitions of FFO, including per share amounts, and AFFO, including per share amounts. FFO and AFFO are reduced by cash paid for preferred stock dividends during the period in which they are paid. Attributable to CCIC common stockholders. The above reconciliation excludes line items included in our definition which are not applicable for the periods shown. For all periods presented, the diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding does not include any assumed conversion of preferred stock in the share count.

Reconciliation of Current Outlook for FFO and AFFO:

Full Year 2020 (in millions) Outlook Net income (loss) $ 998 to $ 1,078 Real estate related depreciation, amortization and accretion $ 1,454 to $ 1,534 Asset write-down charges $ 20 to $ 30 Dividends/distributions on preferred stock $ (85 ) to $ (85 ) FFO(a)(b)(c)(d) $ 2,449 to $ 2,494 Weighted-average common shares outstanding—diluted(e) 424 FFO per share(a)(b)(c)(d)(e) $ 5.77 to $ 5.88 FFO (from above) $ 2,449 to $ 2,494 Adjustments to increase (decrease) FFO: Straight-lined revenue $ (53 ) to $ (33 ) Straight-lined expense $ 70 to $ 90 Stock-based compensation expense $ 126 to $ 130 Non-cash portion of tax provision $ (6 ) to $ 9 Non-real estate related depreciation, amortization and accretion $ 49 to $ 64 Amortization of non-cash interest expense $ (4 ) to $ 6 Other (income) expense $ (1 ) to $ 1 (Gains) losses on retirement of long-term obligations $ 0 to $ 0 Acquisition and integration costs $ 7 to $ 17 Sustaining capital expenditures $ (123 ) to $ (103 ) AFFO(a)(b)(c)(d) $ 2,572 to $ 2,617 Weighted-average common shares outstanding—diluted(e) 424 AFFO per share(a)(b)(c)(d)(e) $ 6.06 to $ 6.17

See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Calculations" herein for a discussion of our definitions of FFO, including per share amounts, and AFFO, including per share amounts. FFO and AFFO are reduced by cash paid for preferred stock dividends during the period in which they are paid. Attributable to CCIC common stockholders. The above reconciliation excludes line items included in our definition which are not applicable for the periods shown. The assumption for diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding for full year 2020 Outlook is based on the diluted common shares outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and is inclusive of the assumed conversion of preferred stock in August 2020, which we expect to result in (1) an increase in the diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding by approximately 6 million shares and (2) a reduction in the amount of annual preferred stock dividends paid by approximately $28 million when compared to full year 2019.

For Comparative Purposes - Reconciliation of Previous Outlook for Adjusted EBITDA:

Previously Issued Previously Issued Full Year 2019 Full Year 2020 (in millions) Outlook Outlook Net income (loss) $ 896 to $ 956 $ 1,088 to $ 1,168 Adjustments to increase (decrease) net income (loss): Asset write-down charges $ 23 to $ 33 $ 20 to $ 30 Acquisition and integration costs $ 11 to $ 21 $ 7 to $ 17 Depreciation, amortization and accretion $ 1,576 to $ 1,611 $ 1,503 to $ 1,598 Amortization of prepaid lease purchase price adjustments $ 19 to $ 21 $ 18 to $ 20 Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs $ 674 to $ 704 $ 691 to $ 736 (Gains) losses on retirement of long-term obligations $ 2 to $ 2 $ 0 to $ 0 Interest income $ (8 ) to $ (4 ) $ (7 ) to $ (3 ) Other (income) expense $ 2 to $ 4 $ (1 ) to $ 1 (Benefit) provision for income taxes $ 16 to $ 24 $ 16 to $ 24 Stock-based compensation expense $ 112 to $ 120 $ 126 to $ 130 Adjusted EBITDA(a)(b) $ 3,393 to $ 3,423 $ 3,569 to $ 3,614

See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Calculations" herein for a discussion of our definition of Adjusted EBITDA. The above reconciliation excludes line items included in our definition which are not applicable for the periods shown.





For Comparative Purposes - Reconciliation of Previous Outlook for FFO and AFFO:

Previously Issued Previously Issued Full Year 2019 Full Year 2020 (in millions) Outlook Outlook Net income (loss) $ 896 to $ 956 $ 1,088 to $ 1,168 Real estate related depreciation, amortization and accretion $ 1,528 to $ 1,548 $ 1,454 to $ 1,534 Asset write-down charges $ 23 to $ 33 $ 20 to $ 30 Dividends/distributions on preferred stock $ (113 ) to $ (113 ) $ (85 ) to $ (85 ) FFO(a)(b)(c)(d) $ 2,363 to $ 2,393 $ 2,539 to $ 2,584 Weighted-average common shares outstanding—diluted(e) 418 424 FFO per share(a)(b)(c)(d)(e) $ 5.66 to $ 5.73 $ 5.99 to $ 6.09 FFO (from above) $ 2,363 to $ 2,393 $ 2,539 to $ 2,584 Adjustments to increase (decrease) FFO: Straight-lined revenue $ (74 ) to $ (54 ) $ (53 ) to $ (33 ) Straight-lined expense $ 81 to $ 101 $ 70 to $ 90 Stock-based compensation expense $ 112 to $ 120 $ 126 to $ 130 Non-cash portion of tax provision $ (6 ) to $ 9 $ (6 ) to $ 9 Non-real estate related depreciation, amortization and accretion $ 48 to $ 63 $ 49 to $ 64 Amortization of non-cash interest expense $ (5 ) to $ 5 $ (4 ) to $ 6 Other (income) expense $ 2 to $ 4 $ (1 ) to $ 1 (Gains) losses on retirement of long-term obligations $ 2 to $ 2 $ 0 to $ 0 Acquisition and integration costs $ 11 to $ 21 $ 7 to $ 17 Sustaining capital expenditures $ (136 ) to $ (106 ) $ (123 ) to $ (103 ) AFFO(a)(b)(c)(d) $ 2,464 to $ 2,494 $ 2,662 to $ 2,707 Weighted-average common shares outstanding—diluted(e) 418 424 AFFO per share(a)(b)(c)(d)(e) $ 5.90 to $ 5.97 $ 6.28 to $ 6.38

See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Calculations" herein for a discussion of our definitions of FFO, including per share amounts, and AFFO, including per share amounts. FFO and AFFO are reduced by cash paid for preferred stock dividends during the period in which they are paid. Attributable to CCIC common stockholders. The above reconciliation excludes line items included in our definition which are not applicable for the periods shown. The assumption for diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding for full year 2020 Outlook is based on the diluted common shares outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and is inclusive of the assumed conversion of preferred stock in August 2020, which we expect to result in (1) an increase in the diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding by approximately 6 million shares and (2) a reduction in the amount of annual preferred stock dividends paid by approximately $28 million when compared to full year 2019.

The components of changes in site rental revenues for the quarters ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 are as follows:

Three Months Ended December 31, (dollars in millions) 2019 2018 (As Restated) Components of changes in site rental revenues(a): Prior year site rental revenues exclusive of straight-lined revenues associated with fixed escalators(b)(c) $1,212 $1,067 New leasing activity(b)(c) 100 64 Escalators 22 21 Non-renewals (51) (22) Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues(d) 71 63 Straight-lined revenues associated with fixed escalators 18 20 Acquisitions(e) — 82 Other — — Total GAAP site rental revenues $1,301 $1,232 Year-over-year changes in revenue: Reported GAAP site rental revenues 5.6% Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues(d)(f) 5.9%

Additional information regarding Crown Castle's site rental revenues, including projected revenue from tenant licenses, straight-lined revenues and prepaid rent is available in Crown Castle's quarterly Supplemental Information Package posted in the Investors section of its website. Includes revenues from amortization of prepaid rent in accordance with GAAP. Includes revenues from the construction of new small cell nodes, exclusive of straight-lined revenues related to fixed escalators. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Calculations" herein. Represents the contribution from recent acquisitions. The financial impact of recent acquisitions is excluded from Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues until the one-year anniversary of the acquisition. Calculated as the percentage change from prior year site rental revenues, exclusive of straight-lined revenues associated with fixed escalations, compared to Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues for the current period.

The components of the changes in site rental revenues for the years ending December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2020 are forecasted as follows:

(dollars in millions) Full Year 2019 Full Year 2020 Outlook Components of changes in site rental revenues(a): Prior year site rental revenues exclusive of straight-lined revenues associated with fixed escalators(b)(c) $4,727 $5,017 New leasing activity(b)(c) 385 395-425 Escalators 86 90-100 Non-renewals (181) (195)-(175) Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues(d) 290 295-335 Straight-lined revenues associated with fixed escalators 81 33-53 Acquisitions(e) — — Other — — Total GAAP site rental revenues $5,098 $5,337-$5,382 Year-over-year changes in revenue: Reported GAAP site rental revenues(f) 6.2% 5.1% Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues(d)(f)(g) 6.1% 6.3%

Additional information regarding Crown Castle's site rental revenues, including projected revenue from tenant licenses, straight-lined revenues and prepaid rent is available in Crown Castle's quarterly Supplemental Information Package posted in the Investors section of its website. Includes revenues from amortization of prepaid rent in accordance with GAAP. Includes revenues from the construction of new small cell nodes, exclusive of straight-lined revenues related to fixed escalators. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Calculations" herein. Represents the contribution from recent acquisitions. The financial impact of recent acquisitions is excluded from Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues until the one-year anniversary of the acquisition. Calculated based on midpoint of full year 2020 Outlook. Calculated as the percentage change from prior year site rental revenues, exclusive of straight-lined revenues associated with fixed escalations, compared to Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues for the current period.

Components of Historical Interest Expense and Amortization of Deferred Financing Costs:

For the Three Months Ended (in millions) December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Interest expense on debt obligations $ 173 $ 162 Amortization of deferred financing costs and adjustments on long-term debt, net 5 5 Other, net (5 ) (3 ) Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs $ 173 $ 164

Components of Current Outlook for Interest Expense and Amortization of Deferred Financing Costs:

Full Year 2020 (in millions) Outlook Interest expense on debt obligations $ 703 to $ 723 Amortization of deferred financing costs and adjustments on long-term debt, net $ 20 to $ 25 Other, net $ (24 ) to $ (19 ) Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs $ 691 to $ 736

Debt balances and maturity dates as of December 31, 2019 are as follows:

(in millions) Face Value Final Maturity Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 338 3.849% Secured Notes 1,000 Apr. 2023 Secured Notes, Series 2009-1, Class A-2(a) 68 Aug. 2029 Tower Revenue Notes, Series 2015-1(b) 300 May 2042 Tower Revenue Notes, Series 2018-1(b) 250 July 2043 Tower Revenue Notes, Series 2015-2(b) 700 May 2045 Tower Revenue Notes, Series 2018-2(b) 750 July 2048 Finance leases and other obligations 226 Various Total secured debt $ 3,294 2016 Revolver 525 June 2024 2016 Term Loan A 2,312 June 2024 Commercial Paper Notes(c) 155 Various 3.400% Senior Notes 850 Feb. 2021 2.250% Senior Notes 700 Sept. 2021 4.875% Senior Notes 850 Apr. 2022 5.250% Senior Notes 1,650 Jan. 2023 3.150% Senior Notes 750 July 2023 3.200% Senior Notes 750 Sept. 2024 4.450% Senior Notes 900 Feb. 2026 3.700% Senior Notes 750 June 2026 4.000% Senior Notes 500 Mar. 2027 3.650% Senior Notes 1,000 Sept. 2027 3.800% Senior Notes 1,000 Feb. 2028 4.300% Senior Notes 600 Feb. 2029 3.100% Senior Notes 550 Nov. 2029 4.750% Senior Notes 350 May 2047 5.200% Senior Notes 400 Feb. 2049 4.000% Senior Notes 350 Nov. 2049 Total unsecured debt $ 14,942 Total net debt $ 17,898

The Senior Secured Notes, 2009-1, Class A-2 principal amortizes during the period beginning in September 2019 and ending in August 2029. The Senior Secured Tower Revenue Notes, Series 2015-1 and 2015-2 have anticipated repayment dates in 2022 and 2025, respectively. The Senior Secured Tower Revenue Notes, Series 2018-1 and 2018-2 have anticipated repayment dates in 2023 and 2028, respectively. The maturities of the Commercial Paper Notes, when outstanding, may vary but may not exceed 397 days from the date of issue.

Net Debt to Last Quarter Annualized Adjusted EBITDA is computed as follows:

(dollars in millions) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Total face value of debt $ 18,236 Ending cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 338 Total Net Debt $ 17,898 Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2019 $ 818 Last quarter annualized Adjusted EBITDA 3,272 Net Debt to Last Quarter Annualized Adjusted EBITDA 5.5 x

Components of Capital Expenditures:

For the Three Months Ended (in millions) December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Towers Fiber Other Total Towers Fiber Other Total Discretionary: Purchases of land interests $ 11 $ — $ — $ 11 $ 18 $ — $ — $ 18 Communications infrastructure construction and improvements 119 353 — 472 98 349 — 447 Sustaining 12 12 12 36 8 15 7 30 Integration — — 2 2 — — 5 5 Total $ 142 $ 365 $ 14 $ 521 $ 124 $ 364 $ 11 $ 500

Note: See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Calculations" herein for further discussion of our components of capital expenditures.

Cautionary Language Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information that are based on our management's current expectations. Such statements include our Outlook and plans, projections, and estimates regarding (1) potential benefits, growth, returns, opportunities and tenant and shareholder value which may be derived from our business, assets, investments, acquisitions and dividends, (2) our strategy, business model and capabilities and the strength of our business, (3) industry fundamentals and driving factors for improvements in such fundamentals, (4) our customers' investment, including investment cycles, in network improvements and the trends driving such improvements, (5) our long-term prospects and the trends impacting our business (including growth in mobile data demand), (6) preliminary restatement of financial results, our restatement plans and the expected impact of such restatement, (7) management's intent to report in the 2019 10-K and create a remediation plan to address the material weakness(es) in Crown Castle's internal controls over financial reporting and its ineffective disclosure controls and procedures, (8) leasing environment and activity, including (a) timing and temporary nature of the leasing activity slowdown and our expectation for rebound in leasing activity and (b) growth in leasing activity and the contribution to our financial or operating results therefrom, (9) opportunities we see to deliver long-term value and dividend per share growth, (10) the status of the SEC investigation, (11) our dividends and our dividend (including on a per share basis) growth rate, including its driving factors, and targets, (12) our portfolio of assets, including demand therefor, strategic position thereof and opportunities created thereby, (13) assumed conversion of preferred stock and the impact therefrom, (14) expected timing for the closing of the proposed merger between T-Mobile and Sprint, (15) amount of total revenue and total gross margin we expect to recognize cumulatively over the associated estimated remaining lease term, (16) timing of filing of the 2019 10-K, (17) cash flows, including growth thereof, (18) tenant non-renewals, including the impact and timing thereof, (19) capital expenditures, including sustaining and discretionary capital expenditures, and the timing thereof, (20) straight-line adjustments, (21) site rental revenues and estimated growth thereof, (22) site rental cost of operations, (23) net income (loss) (including on a per share basis) and estimated growth thereof, (24) Adjusted EBITDA, including the impact of the timing of certain components thereof and estimated growth thereof, (25) expenses, including interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs, (26) FFO (including on a per share basis) and estimated growth thereof, (27) AFFO (including on a per share basis) and estimated growth thereof and corresponding driving factors, (28) Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues and its components, including contributions therefrom, (29) our weighted-average common shares outstanding (including on a diluted basis) and estimated growth thereof, (30) services contribution, including the timing thereof, (31) Segment Site Rental Gross Margin, (32) Segment Services and Other Gross Margin, (33) Segment Operating Profit and (34) the utility of certain financial measures, including non-GAAP financial measures. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions prevailing market conditions and the following:

Our business depends on the demand for our communications infrastructure, driven primarily by demand for data, and we may be adversely affected by any slowdown in such demand. Additionally, a reduction in the amount or change in the mix of network investment by our tenants may materially and adversely affect our business (including reducing demand for our communications infrastructure or services).

A substantial portion of our revenues is derived from a small number of tenants, and the loss, consolidation or financial instability of any of such tenants may materially decrease revenues or reduce demand for our communications infrastructure and services.

The expansion or development of our business, including through acquisitions, increased product offerings or other strategic growth opportunities, may cause disruptions in our business, which may have an adverse effect on our business, operations or financial results.

Our Fiber segment has expanded rapidly, and the Fiber business model contains certain differences from our Towers business model, resulting in different operational risks. If we do not successfully operate our Fiber business model or identify or manage the related operational risks, such operations may produce results that are lower than anticipated.

Failure to timely and efficiently execute on our construction projects could adversely affect our business.

Our substantial level of indebtedness could adversely affect our ability to react to changes in our business, and the terms of our debt instruments and our 6.875% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock limit our ability to take a number of actions that our management might otherwise believe to be in our best interests. In addition, if we fail to comply with our covenants, our debt could be accelerated.

We have a substantial amount of indebtedness. In the event we do not repay or refinance such indebtedness, we could face substantial liquidity issues and might be required to issue equity securities or securities convertible into equity securities, or sell some of our assets to meet our debt payment obligations.

Sales or issuances of a substantial number of shares of our common stock or securities convertible into shares of our common stock may adversely affect the market price of our common stock.

As a result of competition in our industry, we may find it more difficult to negotiate favorable rates on our new or renewing tenant contracts.

New technologies may reduce demand for our communications infrastructure or negatively impact our revenues.

If we fail to retain rights to our communications infrastructure, including the land interests under our towers and the right-of-way and other agreements related to our small cells and fiber, our business may be adversely affected.

Our services business has historically experienced significant volatility in demand, which reduces the predictability of our results.

New wireless technologies may not deploy or be adopted by tenants as rapidly or in the manner projected.

If we fail to comply with laws or regulations which regulate our business and which may change at any time, we may be fined or even lose our right to conduct some of our business.

If radio frequency emissions from wireless handsets or equipment on our communications infrastructure are demonstrated to cause negative health effects, potential future claims could adversely affect our operations, costs or revenues.

Certain provisions of our restated certificate of incorporation, amended and restated by-laws and operative agreements, and domestic and international competition laws may make it more difficult for a third party to acquire control of us or for us to acquire control of a third party, even if such a change in control would be beneficial to our stockholders.

We may be vulnerable to security breaches or other unforeseen events that could adversely affect our operations, business, and reputation.

We have concluded that certain of our previously-issued consolidated financial statements should not be relied upon and we have restated such previously-issued consolidated financial statements, which may result in loss of investor confidence, negative impact on our stock price, shareholder litigation, and certain other risks.

We identified one or more material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting. If we are unable to remediate such material weakness(es), or if we experience additional material weaknesses or other deficiencies in the future or otherwise fail to maintain an effective system of internal controls, we may not be able to accurately and timely report our financial results, in which case our business may be harmed, investors may lose confidence in the accuracy and completeness of our financial reports, and the stock price may decline.

Future dividend payments to our stockholders will reduce the availability of our cash on hand available to fund future discretionary investments, and may result in a need to incur indebtedness or issue equity securities to fund growth opportunities. In such event, the then current economic, credit market or equity market conditions will impact the availability or cost of such financing, which may hinder our ability to grow our per share results of operations.

Remaining qualified to be taxed as a REIT involves highly technical and complex provisions of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code. Failure to remain qualified as a REIT would result in our inability to deduct dividends to stockholders when computing our taxable income, which would reduce our available cash.

If we fail to pay scheduled dividends on our 6.875% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (prior to the automatic conversion in August 2020), in cash, common stock, or any combination of cash and common stock, we will be prohibited from paying dividends on our common stock, which may jeopardize our status as a REIT.

Complying with REIT requirements, including the 90% distribution requirement, may limit our flexibility or cause us to forgo otherwise attractive opportunities, including certain discretionary investments and potential financing alternatives.

REIT related ownership limitations and transfer restrictions may prevent or restrict certain transfers of our capital stock.

Should one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected. More information about potential risk factors which could affect our results is included in our filings with the SEC. Our filings with the SEC are available through the SEC website at www.sec.gov or through our investor relations website at investor.crowncastle.com. We use our investor relations website to disclose information about us that may be deemed to be material. We encourage investors, the media and others interested in us to visit our investor relations website from time to time to review up-to-date information or to sign up for e-mail alerts to be notified when new or updated information is posted on the site.

As used in this release, the term "including," and any variation thereof, means "including without limitation."

CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in millions, except par values)





December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 (As Restated) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 196 $ 277 Restricted cash 137 131 Receivables, net 596 501 Prepaid expenses(a) 107 172 Other current assets 168 148 Total current assets 1,204 1,229 Deferred site rental receivables 1,424 1,366 Property and equipment, net 14,689 13,676 Operating lease right-of-use assets(a) 6,133 — Goodwill 10,078 10,078 Other intangible assets, net(a) 4,836 5,516 Long-term prepaid rent and other assets, net(a) 116 920 Total assets $ 38,480 $ 32,785 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 334 $ 313 Accrued interest 169 148 Deferred revenues 661 591 Other accrued liabilities(a) 361 351 Current maturities of debt and other obligations 100 107 Current portion of operating lease liabilities(a) 299 — Total current liabilities 1,924 1,510 Debt and other long-term obligations 18,021 16,575 Operating lease liabilities(a) 5,511 — Other long-term liabilities(a) 2,526 3,123 Total liabilities 27,982 21,208 Commitments and contingencies CCIC stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value; 600 shares authorized; shares issued and outstanding: December 31, 2019—416 and December 31, 2018—415 4 4 6.875% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series A, $0.01 par value; 20 shares authorized; shares issued and outstanding: December 31, 2019—2 and December 31, 2018—2; aggregate liquidation value: December 31, 2019—$1,650 and December 31, 2018—$1,650 — — Additional paid-in capital 17,855 17,767 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (5 ) (5 ) Dividends/distributions in excess of earnings (7,356 ) (6,189 ) Total equity 10,498 11,577 Total liabilities and equity $ 38,480 $ 32,785

Effective January 1, 2019, we adopted new guidance on the recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosure of leases. The new guidance requires lessees to recognize a lease liability, initially measured at the present value of the lease payments for all leases, and a corresponding right-of-use asset. The accounting for lessors remained largely unchanged from previous guidance. As a result of the new guidance for leases, on the effective date, certain amounts related to our lessee arrangements that were previously reported separately have been de-recognized and reclassified into "Operating lease right-of-use assets" on the condensed consolidated balance sheet as of December 31, 2019.

CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in millions, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (As Restated) (As Restated) Net revenues: Site rental $ 1,301 $ 1,232 $ 5,098 $ 4,800 Services and other 128 174 675 574 Net revenues 1,429 1,406 5,773 5,374 Operating expenses: Costs of operations (exclusive of depreciation, amortization and accretion): Site rental 367 353 1,462 1,410 Services and other 119 135 529 434 Selling, general and administrative 157 145 614 563 Asset write-down charges 6 8 19 26 Acquisition and integration costs 3 9 13 27 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 398 390 1,574 1,528 Total operating expenses 1,050 1,040 4,211 3,988 Operating income (loss) 379 366 1,562 1,386 Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs (173 ) (164 ) (683 ) (642 ) Gains (losses) on retirement of long-term obligations — — (2 ) (106 ) Interest income 1 2 6 5 Other income (expense) 7 1 1 1 Income (loss) before income taxes 214 205 884 644 Benefit (provision) for income taxes (6 ) (5 ) (21 ) (19 ) Net income (loss) 208 200 863 625 Dividends/distributions on preferred stock (28 ) (28 ) (113 ) (113 ) Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders $ 180 $ 172 $ 750 $ 512 Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders, per common share: Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders, basic $ 0.43 $ 0.41 $ 1.80 $ 1.24 Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders, diluted $ 0.43 $ 0.41 $ 1.80 $ 1.23 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 416 415 416 413 Diluted 418 417 418 415





CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(In millions of dollars)





Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 (As Restated) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 863 $ 625 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities: Depreciation, amortization and accretion 1,574 1,528 (Gains) losses on retirement of long-term obligations 2 106 Amortization of deferred financing costs and other non-cash interest 1 7 Stock-based compensation expense 117 103 Asset write-down charges 19 26 Deferred income tax (benefit) provision 2 2 Other non-cash adjustments, net (2 ) 2 Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions: Increase (decrease) in liabilities 291 322 Decrease (increase) in assets (167 ) (219 ) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 2,700 2,502 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (2,059 ) (1,741 ) Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (17 ) (42 ) Other investing activities, net (7 ) (12 ) Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (2,083 ) (1,795 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 1,894 2,742 Principal payments on debt and other long-term obligations (86 ) (105 ) Purchases and redemptions of long-term debt (12 ) (2,346 ) Borrowings under revolving credit facility 2,110 1,820 Payments under revolving credit facility (2,660 ) (1,725 ) Net borrowings (repayments) under commercial paper program 155 — Payments for financing costs (24 ) (31 ) Net proceeds from issuance of common stock — 841 Purchases of common stock (44 ) (34 ) Dividends/distributions paid on common stock (1,912 ) (1,782 ) Dividends/distributions paid on preferred stock (113 ) (113 ) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (692 ) (733 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (75 ) (26 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash — (1 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 413 440 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 338 $ 413 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid 661 619 Income taxes paid 16 17





CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP.

SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS (UNAUDITED)

(In millions of dollars)





SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 (As Restated) Towers Fiber Other Consolidated Total Towers Fiber Other Consolidated Total Segment site rental revenues $ 864 $ 437 $ 1,301 $ 821 $ 411 $ 1,232 Segment services and other revenues 122 6 128 166 8 174 Segment revenues 986 443 1,429 987 419 1,406 Segment site rental cost of operations 217 141 358 207 138 345 Segment services and other cost of operations 114 3 117 127 5 132 Segment cost of operations(a)(b) 331 144 475 334 143 477 Segment site rental gross margin(c) 647 296 943 614 273 887 Segment services and other gross margin(c) 8 3 11 39 3 42 Segment selling, general and administrative expenses(b) 23 48 71 29 47 76 Segment operating profit(c) 632 251 883 624 229 853 Other selling, general and administrative expenses(b) $ 65 65 $ 50 50 Stock-based compensation expense 27 27 25 25 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 398 398 390 390 Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs 173 173 164 164 Other (income) expenses to reconcile to income (loss) before income taxes(d) 6 6 19 19 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 214 $ 205

Exclusive of depreciation, amortization and accretion shown separately. Segment cost of operations excludes (1) stock-based compensation expense of $6 million for both of the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, and (2) prepaid lease purchase price adjustments of $5 million for both of the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. Selling, general and administrative expenses exclude stock-based compensation expense of $21 million and $19 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Calculations" herein for a discussion of our definitions of segment site rental gross margin, segment services and other gross margin and segment operating profit. See condensed consolidated statement of operations for further information.

SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 (As Restated) Towers Fiber Other Consolidated Total Towers Fiber Other Consolidated Total Segment site rental revenues $ 3,394 $ 1,704 $ 5,098 $ 3,200 $ 1,600 $ 4,800 Segment services and other revenues 658 17 675 558 16 574 Segment revenues 4,052 1,721 5,773 3,758 1,616 5,374 Segment site rental cost of operations 864 559 1,423 848 525 1,373 Segment services and other cost of operations 511 11 522 415 11 426 Segment cost of operations(a)(b) 1,375 570 1,945 1,263 536 1,799 Segment site rental gross margin(c) 2,530 1,145 3,675 2,352 1,075 3,427 Segment services and other gross margin(c) 147 6 153 143 5 148 Segment selling, general and administrative expenses(b) 96 195 291 110 179 289 Segment operating profit(c) 2,581 956 3,537 2,385 901 3,286 Other selling, general and administrative expenses(b) $ 233 233 $ 191 191 Stock-based compensation expense 116 116 108 108 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 1,574 1,574 1,528 1,528 Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs 683 683 642 642 Other (income) expenses to reconcile to income (loss) before income taxes(d) 47 47 173 173 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 884 $ 644

Exclusive of depreciation, amortization and accretion shown separately. Segment cost of operations excludes (1) stock-based compensation expense of $26 million and $25 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and (2) prepaid lease purchase price adjustments of $20 million for both of the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. Selling, general and administrative expenses exclude stock-based compensation expense of $90 million and $83 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Calculations" herein for a discussion of our definitions of segment site rental gross margin, segment services and other gross margin and segment operating profit. See condensed consolidated statement of operations for further information.

Expected Impact of Restatement on Previously-Issued Financial Statements

As a result of the identified errors described above, we will restate our financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, and unaudited financial information for the quarterly and year-to-date periods in the year ended December 31, 2018 and for the first three quarters in the year ended December 31, 2019. We refer to the adjustments to correct the historical errors as "Restatement Adjustments."

In addition to the Restatement Adjustments, we have also made other adjustments to the financial statements referenced above to correct errors which were not material, individually or in the aggregate, to our consolidated financial statements. All such immaterial adjustments relate exclusively to our Towers segment. Collectively, we refer to the Restatement Adjustments and immaterial adjustments as "Historical Adjustments."

We will also restate selected historical consolidated financial and other data for the years ended December 31, 2016 and 2015 to reflect the impact of the Historical Adjustments. Restated financial statements and selected historical consolidated financial and other data for such periods will be reflected in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, which we expect to file within the prescribed timeline for such report, including any available extension if needed to finalize the consolidated financial statements and disclosures and complete the associated audit work.

Preliminary Restatement of Previously-Issued Annual Financial Statements

This section summarizes the expected unaudited effects of the Company's restatement to certain of its previously-issued annual financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2017 and 2018. "As Reported" amounts represent amounts as previously reported on the Company’s respective Annual Reports on Form 10-K. The following tables also reflect the expected unaudited impact of the Historical Adjustments, where applicable, on each annual period below.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

December 31, 2018 As Reported Restatement Adjustments Other Adjustments As Restated LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Deferred revenues $ 498 $ 93 $ — $ 591 Total current liabilities 1,417 93 — 1,510 Other long-term liabilities 2,759 364 — 3,123 Total liabilities 20,751 457 — 21,208 Dividends/distributions in excess of earnings (5,732 ) (457 ) — (6,189 ) Total equity 12,034 (457 ) — 11,577 Total liabilities and equity $ 32,785 $ — $ — $ 32,785

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

Year Ended December 31, 2018 As Reported Restatement Adjustments Other Adjustments As Restated Net revenues: Site rental $ 4,716 $ 84 $ — $ 4,800 Services and other 707 (130 ) (3 ) 574 Net revenues 5,423 (46 ) (3 ) 5,374 Operating expenses: Costs of operations(a): Services and other 437 — (3 ) 434 Total operating expenses 3,991 — (3 ) 3,988 Operating income (loss) 1,432 (46 ) — 1,386 Income (loss) before income taxes 690 (46 ) — 644 Net income (loss) 671 (46 ) — 625 Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders $ 558 $ (46 ) $ — $ 512 Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders, per common share: Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders - basic $ 1.35 $ (0.11 ) $ — $ 1.24 Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders - diluted $ 1.34 $ (0.11 ) $ — $ 1.23





Year Ended December 31, 2017 As Reported Restatement Adjustments Other Adjustments As Restated Net revenues: Site rental $ 3,669 $ 68 $ — $ 3,737 Services and other 687 (135 ) (31 ) 521 Net revenues 4,356 (67 ) (31 ) 4,258 Operating expenses: Costs of operations(a): Services and other 420 — (21 ) 399 Total operating expenses 3,310 — (21 ) 3,289 Operating income (loss) 1,046 (67 ) (10 ) 969 Income (loss) before income taxes 471 (67 ) (10 ) 394 Net income (loss) 445 (67 ) (10 ) 368 Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders $ 387 $ (67 ) $ (10 ) $ 310 Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders, per common share: Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders - basic $ 1.01 $ (0.17 ) $ (0.03 ) $ 0.81 Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders - diluted $ 1.01 $ (0.17 ) $ (0.03 ) $ 0.81

(a) Exclusive of depreciation, amortization and accretion shown separately.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Year Ended December 31, 2018 As Reported Restatement Adjustments Other Adjustments As Restated Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 671 $ (46 ) $ — $ 625 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities: Increase (decrease) in liabilities 276 46 — 322 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 2,502 — — 2,502 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (26 ) — — (26 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 440 — — 440 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 413 $ — $ — $ 413





Year Ended December 31, 2017 As Reported Restatement Adjustments Other Adjustments As Restated Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 445 $ (67 ) $ (10 ) $ 368 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities: Increase (decrease) in liabilities 176 67 — 243 Decrease (increase) in assets 45 — 10 55 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 2,043 — — 2,043 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (258 ) — — (258 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 697 — — 697 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 440 $ — $ — $ 440

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Equity

December 31, 2016 As Reported Restatement Adjustments Other Adjustments As Restated Dividends/distributions in excess of earnings $ (3,379 ) $ (344 ) $ 10 $ (3,713 ) Total stockholders' equity $ 7,557 $ (344 ) $ 10 $ 7,223 December 31, 2017 As Reported Restatement Adjustments Other Adjustments As Restated Dividends/distributions in excess of earnings $ (4,505 ) $ (411 ) $ — $ (4,916 ) Total stockholders' equity $ 12,339 $ (411 ) $ — $ 11,928 December 31, 2018 As Reported Restatement Adjustments Other Adjustments As Restated Dividends/distributions in excess of earnings $ (5,732 ) $ (457 ) $ — $ (6,189 ) Total stockholders' equity $ 12,034 $ (457 ) $ — $ 11,577

Preliminary Restatement of Previously-Issued Interim Unaudited Quarterly Financial Information

The following tables represent the Company’s expected impact to previously issued unaudited quarterly financial information for each of the applicable interim periods during the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and twelve months ended December 31, 2018. The amounts previously issued were derived from the Company’s respective Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and, for the fourth quarter of 2018, from its 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K. The following tables also reflect the expected unaudited impact of the Historical Adjustments, where applicable, on each interim period below.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 (As Restated) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 182 $ 288 $ 245 Restricted cash 138 136 158 Receivables, net 667 591 545 Prepaid expenses 99 111 85 Other current assets 167 168 160 Total current assets 1,253 1,294 1,193 Deferred site rental receivables 1,413 1,391 1,373 Property and equipment, net 14,416 14,151 13,883 Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,112 6,053 5,969 Goodwill 10,078 10,078 10,078 Other intangible assets, net 4,968 5,074 5,178 Long-term prepaid rent and other assets, net 104 106 104 Total assets $ 38,344 $ 38,147 $ 37,778 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 368 $ 337 $ 311 Accrued interest 110 166 107 Deferred revenues 642 611 602 Other accrued liabilities 335 305 262 Current maturities of debt and other obligations 100 98 96 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 296 289 287 Total current liabilities 1,851 1,806 1,665 Debt and other long-term obligations 17,750 17,471 17,120 Operating lease liabilities 5,480 5,427 5,338 Other long-term liabilities 2,469 2,423 2,383 Total liabilities 27,550 27,127 26,506 Commitments and contingencies CCIC stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value 4 4 4 6.875% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series A, $0.01 par value — — — Additional paid-in capital 17,829 17,801 17,769 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (5 ) (5 ) (5 ) Dividends/distributions in excess of earnings (7,034 ) (6,780 ) (6,496 ) Total equity 10,794 11,020 11,272 Total liabilities and equity $ 38,344 $ 38,147 $ 37,778





September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 (As Restated) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 323 $ 206 $ 220 Restricted cash 125 125 120 Receivables, net 471 455 402 Prepaid expenses 182 197 175 Other current assets 148 181 157 Total current assets 1,249 1,164 1,074 Deferred site rental receivables 1,357 1,303 1,304 Property and equipment, net 13,433 13,218 13,051 Goodwill 10,074 10,075 10,075 Other intangible assets, net 5,620 5,729 5,854 Long-term prepaid rent and other assets, net 911 885 892 Total assets $ 32,644 $ 32,374 $ 32,250 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 302 $ 272 $ 248 Accrued interest 101 154 104 Deferred revenues 572 558 543 Other accrued liabilities 306 272 240 Current maturities of debt and other obligations 111 112 130 Total current liabilities 1,392 1,368 1,265 Debt and other long-term obligations 16,313 15,844 15,616 Other long-term liabilities 3,088 3,029 2,961 Total liabilities 20,793 20,241 19,842 Commitments and contingencies CCIC stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value 4 4 4 6.875% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series A, $0.01 par value — — — Additional paid-in capital 17,743 17,711 17,690 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (5 ) (5 ) (4 ) Dividends/distributions in excess of earnings (5,891 ) (5,577 ) (5,282 ) Total equity 11,851 12,133 12,408 Total liabilities and equity $ 32,644 $ 32,374 $ 32,250

The following tables illustrate the estimated Historical Adjustments, where applicable, on the Company’s condensed consolidated balance sheet for each period presented. Only line items impacted by the Historical Adjustments are presented, and as such, components will not sum to totals.

September 30, 2019 As Reported Restatement Adjustments Other Adjustments As Restated LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Deferred revenues $ 525 $ 117 $ — $ 642 Total current liabilities 1,734 117 — 1,851 Other long-term liabilities 2,055 414 2,469 Total liabilities 27,019 531 — 27,550 CCIC stockholders' equity: Dividends/distributions in excess of earnings (6,503 ) (531 ) — (7,034 ) Total equity 11,325 (531 ) — 10,794 Total liabilities and equity $ 38,344 $ — $ — $ 38,344





June 30, 2019 As Reported Restatement Adjustments Other Adjustments As Restated LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Deferred revenues $ 503 $ 108 $ — $ 611 Total current liabilities 1,698 108 — 1,806 Other long-term liabilities 2,028 395 — 2,423 Total liabilities 26,624 503 — 27,127 CCIC stockholders' equity: Dividends/distributions in excess of earnings (6,277 ) (503 ) — (6,780 ) Total equity 11,523 (503 ) — 11,020 Total liabilities and equity $ 38,147 $ — $ — $ 38,147





March 31, 2019 As Reported Restatement Adjustments Other Adjustments As Restated LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Deferred revenues $ 502 $ 100 $ — $ 602 Total current liabilities 1,565 100 — 1,665 Other long-term liabilities 2,009 374 — 2,383 Total liabilities 26,032 474 — 26,506 CCIC stockholders' equity: Dividends/distributions in excess of earnings (6,022 ) (474 ) — (6,496 ) Total equity 11,746 (474 ) — 11,272 Total liabilities and equity $ 37,778 $ — $ — $ 37,778





September 30, 2018 As Reported Restatement Adjustments Other Adjustments As Restated LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Deferred revenues $ 484 $ 88 $ — $ 572 Total current liabilities 1,304 88 — 1,392 Other long-term liabilities 2,732 356 — 3,088 Total liabilities 20,349 444 — 20,793 CCIC stockholders' equity: Dividends/distributions in excess of earnings (5,447 ) (444 ) — (5,891 ) Total equity 12,295 (444 ) — 11,851 Total liabilities and equity $ 32,644 $ — $ — $ 32,644





June 30, 2018 As Reported Restatement Adjustments Other Adjustments As Restated LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Deferred revenues $ 476 $ 82 $ — $ 558 Total current liabilities 1,286 82 — 1,368 Other long-term liabilities 2,678 351 — 3,029 Total liabilities 19,808 433 — 20,241 CCIC stockholders' equity: Dividends/distributions in excess of earnings (5,144 ) (433 ) — (5,577 ) Total equity 12,566 (433 ) — 12,133 Total liabilities and equity $ 32,374 $ — $ — $ 32,374





March 31, 2018 As Reported Restatement Adjustments Other Adjustments As Restated LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Deferred revenues $ 465 $ 78 $ — $ 543 Total current liabilities 1,187 78 — 1,265 Other long-term liabilities 2,615 346 — 2,961 Total liabilities 19,418 424 — 19,842 CCIC stockholders' equity: Dividends/distributions in excess of earnings (4,858 ) (424 ) — (5,282 ) Total equity 12,832 (424 ) — 12,408 Total liabilities and equity $ 32,250 $ — $ — $ 32,250

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Three Months Ended (As Restated) Net revenues: Site rental $ 1,289 $ 3,797 $ 1,264 $ 2,507 $ 1,243 Services and other 197 547 185 351 166 Net revenues 1,486 4,344 1,449 2,858 1,409 Operating expenses: Costs of operations(a): Site rental 369 1,095 365 726 361 Services and other 147 410 138 263 125 Selling, general and administrative 150 457 155 307 152 Asset write-down charges 2 13 6 12 6 Acquisition and integration costs 4 10 2 6 4 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 389 1,176 393 787 394 Total operating expenses 1,061 3,161 1,059 2,101 1,042 Operating income (loss) 425 1,183 390 757 367 Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs (173 ) (510 ) (169 ) (337 ) (168 ) Gains (losses) on retirement of long-term obligations — (2 ) (1 ) (2 ) (1 ) Interest income 2 5 1 3 2 Other income (expense) (5 ) (6 ) — (1 ) (1 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 249 670 221 420 199 Benefit (provision) for income taxes (5 ) (15 ) (4 ) (10 ) (6 ) Net income (loss) 244 655 217 410 193 Dividends/distributions on preferred stock (28 ) (85 ) (28 ) (57 ) (28 ) Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders $ 216 $ 570 $ 189 $ 353 $ 165 Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders, per common share: Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders - basic $ 0.52 $ 1.37 $ 0.45 $ 0.85 $ 0.40 Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders - diluted $ 0.52 $ 1.36 $ 0.45 $ 0.85 $ 0.40 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 416 416 416 415 415 Diluted 418 418 418 417 417

Exclusive of depreciation, amortization and accretion shown separately.

December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Three Months Ended (As Restated) Net revenues: Site rental $ 1,232 $ 1,206 $ 3,568 $ 1,189 $ 2,362 $ 1,172 Services and other 174 157 400 131 244 113 Net revenues 1,406 1,363 3,968 1,320 2,606 1,285 Operating expenses: Costs of operations(a): Site rental 353 355 1,057 355 702 347 Services and other 135 118 301 98 183 85 Selling, general and administrative 145 145 418 138 273 134 Asset write-down charges 8 8 18 6 9 3 Acquisition and integration costs 9 4 18 8 14 6 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 390 385 1,138 379 753 374 Total operating expenses 1,040 1,015 2,950 984 1,934 949 Operating income (loss) 366 348 1,018 336 672 336 Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs (164 ) (160 ) (478 ) (158 ) (318 ) (160 ) Gains (losses) on retirement of long-term obligations — (32 ) (106 ) (3 ) (74 ) (71 ) Interest income 2 1 4 1 2 1 Other income (expense) 1 1 — — (1 ) (1 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 205 158 438 176 281 105 Benefit (provision) for income taxes (5 ) (5 ) (13 ) (5 ) (9 ) (4 ) Net income (loss) 200 153 425 171 272 101 Dividends/distributions on preferred stock (28 ) (28 ) (85 ) (28 ) (57 ) (28 ) Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders $ 172 $ 125 $ 340 $ 143 $ 215 $ 73 Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders, per common share: Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders - basic $ 0.41 $ 0.30 $ 0.82 $ 0.34 $ 0.52 $ 0.18 Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders - diluted $ 0.41 $ 0.30 $ 0.82 $ 0.34 $ 0.52 $ 0.18 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 415 415 413 415 412 409 Diluted 417 416 414 416 413 410

Exclusive of depreciation, amortization and accretion shown separately.

The following tables illustrate the estimated Historical Adjustments, where applicable, on the Company’s condensed consolidated statement of operations and comprehensive income (loss) for each period presented. Only line items impacted by the Historical Adjustments are presented, and as such, components will not sum to totals.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 As Reported Restatement Adjustments Other Adjustments As Restated Net revenues: Site rental $ 3,718 $ 79 $ — $ 3,797 Services and other 700 (153 ) — 547 Net revenues 4,418 (74 ) — 4,344 Operating income (loss) 1,257 (74 ) — 1,183 Income (loss) before income taxes 744 (74 ) — 670 Net income (loss) 729 (74 ) — 655 Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders $ 644 $ (74 ) $ — $ 570 Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders, per common share: Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders - basic $ 1.55 $ (0.18 ) $ — $ 1.37 Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders - diluted $ 1.54 $ (0.18 ) $ — $ 1.36





Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 As Reported Restatement Adjustments Other Adjustments As Restated Net revenues: Site rental $ 1,260 $ 29 $ — $ 1,289 Services and other 254 (57 ) — 197 Net revenues 1,514 (28 ) — 1,486 Operating income (loss) 453 (28 ) — 425 Income (loss) before income taxes 277 (28 ) — 249 Net income (loss) 272 (28 ) — 244 Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders $ 244 $ (28 ) $ — $ 216 Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders, per common share: Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders - basic $ 0.59 $ (0.07 ) $ — $ 0.52 Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders - diluted $ 0.58 $ (0.06 ) $ — $ 0.52

(a) Exclusive of depreciation, amortization and accretion shown separately.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 As Reported Restatement Adjustments Other Adjustments As Restated Net revenues: Site rental $ 2,457 $ 50 $ — $ 2,507 Services and other 447 (96 ) — 351 Net revenues 2,904 (46 ) — 2,858 Operating income (loss) 803 (46 ) — 757 Income (loss) before income taxes 466 (46 ) — 420 Net income (loss) 456 (46 ) — 410 Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders $ 399 $ (46 ) $ — $ 353 Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders, per common share: Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders - basic $ 0.96 $ (0.11 ) $ — $ 0.85 Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders - diluted $ 0.95 $ (0.10 ) $ — $ 0.85





Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 As Reported Restatement Adjustments Other Adjustments As Restated Net revenues: Site rental $ 1,238 $ 26 $ — $ 1,264 Services and other 240 (55 ) — 185 Net revenues 1,478 (29 ) — 1,449 Operating income (loss) 419 (29 ) — 390 Income (loss) before income taxes 250 (29 ) — 221 Net income (loss) 246 (29 ) — 217 Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders $ 218 $ (29 ) $ — $ 189 Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders, per common share: Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders - basic $ 0.52 $ (0.07 ) $ — $ 0.45 Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders - diluted $ 0.52 $ (0.07 ) $ — $ 0.45





Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 As Reported Restatement Adjustments Other Adjustments As Restated Net revenues: Site rental $ 1,219 $ 24 $ — $ 1,243 Services and other 207 (41 ) — 166 Net revenues 1,426 (17 ) — 1,409 Operating income (loss) 384 (17 ) — 367 Income (loss) before income taxes 216 (17 ) — 199 Net income (loss) 210 (17 ) — 193 Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders $ 182 $ (17 ) $ — $ 165 Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders, per common share: Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders - basic $ 0.44 $ (0.04 ) $ — $ 0.40 Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders - diluted $ 0.44 $ (0.04 ) $ — $ 0.40

(a) Exclusive of depreciation, amortization and accretion shown separately.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 As Reported Restatement Adjustments Other Adjustments As Restated Net revenues: Site rental $ 1,209 $ 23 $ — $ 1,232 Services and other 210 (36 ) — 174 Net revenues 1,419 (13 ) — 1,406 Operating income (loss) 379 (13 ) — 366 Income (loss) before income taxes 218 (13 ) — 205 Net income (loss) 213 (13 ) — 200 Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders $ 185 $ (13 ) $ — $ 172 Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders, per common share: Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders - basic $ 0.45 $ (0.04 ) $ — $ 0.41 Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders - diluted $ 0.44 $ (0.03 ) $ — $ 0.41





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 As Reported Restatement Adjustments Other Adjustments As Restated Net revenues: Site rental $ 3,507 $ 61 $ — $ 3,568 Services and other 497 (94 ) (3 ) 400 Net revenues 4,004 (33 ) (3 ) 3,968 Operating expenses: Costs of operations(a): Services and other 304 — (3 ) 301 Total operating expenses 2,953 — (3 ) 2,950 Operating income (loss) 1,051 (33 ) — 1,018 Income (loss) before income taxes 471 (33 ) — 438 Net income (loss) 458 (33 ) — 425 Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders $ 373 $ (33 ) $ — $ 340 Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders, per common share: Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders - basic $ 0.90 $ (0.08 ) $ — $ 0.82 Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders - diluted $ 0.90 $ (0.08 ) $ — $ 0.82

(a) Exclusive of depreciation, amortization and accretion shown separately.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 As Reported Restatement Adjustments Other Adjustments As Restated Net revenues: Site rental $ 1,184 $ 22 $ — $ 1,206 Services and other 191 (33 ) (1 ) 157 Net revenues 1,375 (11 ) (1 ) 1,363 Operating expenses: Costs of operations(a): Services and other 119 — (1 ) 118 Total operating expenses 1,016 — (1 ) 1,015 Operating income (loss) 359 (11 ) — 348 Income (loss) before income taxes 169 (11 ) — 158 Net income (loss) 164 (11 ) — 153 Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders $ 136 $ (11 ) $ — $ 125 Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders, per common share: Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders - basic $ 0.33 $ (0.03 ) $ — $ 0.30 Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders - diluted $ 0.33 $ (0.03 ) $ — $ 0.30





Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 As Reported Restatement Adjustments Other Adjustments As Restated Net revenues: Site rental $ 2,323 $ 39 $ — $ 2,362 Services and other 307 (61 ) (2 ) 244 Net revenues 2,630 (22 ) (2 ) 2,606 Operating expenses: Costs of operations(a): Services and other 185 — (2 ) 183 Total operating expenses 1,936 — (2 ) 1,934 Operating income (loss) 694 (22 ) — 672 Income (loss) before income taxes 303 (22 ) — 281 Net income (loss) 294 (22 ) — 272 Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders $ 237 $ (22 ) $ — $ 215 Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders, per common share: Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders - basic $ 0.58 $ (0.06 ) $ — $ 0.52 Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders - diluted $ 0.57 $ (0.05 ) $ — $ 0.52

(a) Exclusive of depreciation, amortization and accretion shown separately.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 As Reported Restatement Adjustments Other Adjustments As Restated Net revenues: Site rental $ 1,169 $ 20 $ — $ 1,189 Services and other 161 (29 ) (1 ) 131 Net revenues 1,330 (9 ) (1 ) 1,320 Operating expenses: Costs of operations(a): Services and other 99 — (1 ) 98 Total operating expenses 985 — (1 ) 984 Operating income (loss) 345 (9 ) — 336 Income (loss) before income taxes 185 (9 ) — 176 Net income (loss) 180 (9 ) — 171 Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders $ 152 $ (9 ) $ — $ 143 Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders, per common share: Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders - basic $ 0.37 $ (0.03 ) $ — $ 0.34 Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders - diluted $ 0.36 $ (0.02 ) $ — $ 0.34





Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 As Reported Restatement Adjustments Other Adjustments As Restated Net revenues: Site rental $ 1,153 $ 19 $ — $ 1,172 Services and other 146 (32 ) (1 ) 113 Net revenues 1,299 (13 ) (1 ) 1,285 Operating expenses: Costs of operations(a): Services and other 86 — (1 ) 85 Total operating expenses 950 — (1 ) 949 Operating income (loss) 349 (13 ) — 336 Income (loss) before income taxes 118 (13 ) — 105 Net income (loss) 114 (13 ) — 101 Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders $ 86 $ (13 ) $ — $ 73 Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders, per common share: Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders - basic $ 0.21 $ (0.03 ) $ — $ 0.18 Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders - diluted $ 0.21 $ (0.03 ) $ — $ 0.18

Exclusive of depreciation, amortization and accretion shown separately.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 Nine Months Ended Six Months Ended Three Months Ended (As Restated) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 655 $ 410 $ 193 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities: Depreciation, amortization and accretion 1,176 787 394 (Gains) losses on retirement of long-term obligations 2 2 1 Amortization of deferred financing costs and other non-cash interest 1 1 1 Stock-based compensation expense 91 62 29 Asset write-down charges 13 12 6 Deferred income tax (benefit) provision 2 1 1 Other non-cash adjustments, net 4 3 2 Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions: Increase (decrease) in liabilities 175 100 (53 ) Decrease (increase) in assets (228 ) (151 ) (62 ) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 1,891 1,227 512 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (1,538 ) (998 ) (480 ) Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (15 ) (13 ) (10 ) Other investing activities, net 3 1 1 Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (1,550 ) (1,010 ) (489 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 1,895 995 996 Principal payments on debt and other long-term obligations (59 ) (36 ) (25 ) Purchases and redemptions of long-term debt (12 ) (12 ) (12 ) Borrowings under revolving credit facility 1,585 1,195 710 Payments under revolving credit facility (2,270 ) (1,785 ) (1,140 ) Net issuances (repayments) under commercial paper program — 500 — Payments for financing costs (24 ) (14 ) (10 ) Purchases of common stock (44 ) (43 ) (42 ) Dividends/distributions paid on common stock (1,415 ) (944 ) (477 ) Dividends/distributions paid on preferred stock (85 ) (57 ) (28 ) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (429 ) (201 ) (28 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (88 ) 16 (5 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash — — — Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 413 413 413 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 325 $ 429 $ 408





September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 Nine Months Ended Six Months Ended Three Months Ended (As Restated) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 425 $ 272 $ 101 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities: Depreciation, amortization and accretion 1,138 753 374 (Gains) losses on retirement of long-term obligations 106 74 71 Amortization of deferred financing costs and other non-cash interest 5 4 2 Stock-based compensation expense 79 47 23 Asset write-down charges 18 9 3 Deferred income tax (benefit) provision 2 1 1 Other non-cash adjustments, net 2 1 2 Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions: Increase (decrease) in liabilities 177 100 (77 ) Decrease (increase) in assets (177 ) (150 ) (48 ) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 1,775 1,111 452 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (1,241 ) (763 ) (370 ) Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (26 ) (18 ) (14 ) Other investing activities, net (14 ) 3 — Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (1,281 ) (778 ) (384 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 2,743 1,743 1,743 Principal payments on debt and other long-term obligations (76 ) (47 ) (32 ) Purchases and redemptions of long-term debt (2,346 ) (1,318 ) (1,318 ) Borrowings under revolving credit facility 1,290 485 170 Payments under revolving credit facility (1,465 ) (1,150 ) (1,050 ) Payments for financing costs (33 ) (20 ) (15 ) Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 841 841 843 Purchases of common stock (34 ) (34 ) (33 ) Dividends/distributions paid on common stock (1,315 ) (879 ) (443 ) Dividends/distributions paid on preferred stock (85 ) (57 ) (28 ) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (480 ) (436 ) (163 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 14 (103 ) (95 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1 ) (1 ) — Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 440 440 440 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 453 $ 336 $ 345

The following tables illustrate the estimated Historical Adjustments, where applicable, on the Company’s condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for each period. Only line items impacted by the Historical Adjustments are presented, and as such, components will not sum to totals.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 As Reported Restatement Adjustments Other Adjustments As Restated Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 729 $ (74 ) $ — $ 655 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities: Increase (decrease) in liabilities 101 74 — 175 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 1,891 — — 1,891 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (88 ) — — (88 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 413 — 413 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 325 $ — $ — $ 325





Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 As Reported Restatement Adjustments Other Adjustments As Restated Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 456 $ (46 ) $ — $ 410 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities: Increase (decrease) in liabilities 54 46 — 100 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 1,227 — — 1,227 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 16 — — 16 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 413 — 413 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 429 $ — $ — $ 429





Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 As Reported Restatement Adjustments Other Adjustments As Restated Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 210 $ (17 ) $ — $ 193 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities: Increase (decrease) in liabilities (70 ) 17 — (53 ) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 512 — — 512 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (5 ) — — (5 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 413 — 413 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 408 $ — $ — $ 408





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 As Reported Restatement Adjustments Other Adjustments As Restated Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 458 $ (33 ) $ — $ 425 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities: Increase (decrease) in liabilities 144 33 — 177 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 1,775 — — 1,775 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 14 — — 14 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 440 — 440 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 453 $ — $ — $ 453





Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 As Reported Restatement Adjustments Other Adjustments As Restated Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 294 $ (22 ) $ — $ 272 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities: Increase (decrease) in liabilities 78 22 — 100 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 1,111 — — 1,111 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (103 ) — — (103 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 440 — 440 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 336 $ — $ — $ 336





Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 As Reported Restatement Adjustments Other Adjustments As Restated Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 114 $ (13 ) $ — $ 101 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities: Increase (decrease) in liabilities (90 ) 13 — (77 ) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 452 — — 452 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (95 ) — — (95 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 440 — 440 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 345 $ — $ — $ 345

Impact of Restatement on Selected Financial Data

Years Ended December 31, (In millions of dollars, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 As Restated Statement of Operations Data(a)(c): Net revenues: Site rental $ 5,098 $ 4,800 $ 3,737 $ 3,286 $ 3,058 Services and other 675 574 521 566 534 Net revenues 5,773 5,374 4,258 3,852 3,592 Operating expenses: Costs of operations(b): Site rental 1,462 1,410 1,144 1,024 964 Services and other 529 434 399 397 355 Total costs of operations 1,991 1,844 1,543 1,421 1,319 Selling, general and administrative 614 563 426 371 310 Asset write-down charges 19 26 17 34 33 Acquisition and integration costs 13 27 61 17 16 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 1,574 1,528 1,242 1,109 1,036 Operating income (loss) 1,562 1,386 969 900 878 Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs (683 ) (642 ) (591 ) (515 ) (527 ) Gains (losses) on retirement of long-term obligations (2 ) (106 ) (4 ) (52 ) (4 ) Interest income 6 5 19 1 2 Other income (expense) 1 1 1 (9 ) 57 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 884 644 394 325 406 Benefit (provision) for income taxes (21 ) (19 ) (26 ) (17 ) 51 Income (loss) from continuing operations 863 625 368 308 457 Discontinued operations: Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax — — — — 20 Net gain (loss) from disposal of discontinued operations, net of tax — — — — 979 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax — — — — 999 Net income (loss) 863 625 368 308 1,456 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interest — — — — 3 Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC stockholders 863 625 368 308 1,453 Dividends/distributions on preferred stock (113 ) (113 ) (58 ) (33 ) (44 ) Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders $ 750 $ 512 $ 310 $ 275 $ 1,409 Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to CCIC common stockholders, per common share - basic $ 1.80 $ 1.24 $ 0.81 $ 0.81 $ 1.24 Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to CCIC common stockholders, per common share - diluted $ 1.80 $ 1.23 $ 0.81 $ 0.81 $ 1.24 Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions): Basic 416 413 382 340 333 Diluted 418 415 383 341 334





Other Data(a)(c): Summary cash flow information: Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities $ 2,700 $ 2,502 $ 2,043 $ 1,787 $ 1,790 Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (2,083 ) (1,795 ) (10,493 ) (1,429 ) (1,956 ) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (692 ) (733 ) 8,192 (89 ) (952 ) Balance Sheet Data (at period end)(a)(c): Cash and cash equivalents $ 196 $ 277 $ 314 $ 568 $ 179 Property and equipment, net 14,689 13,676 12,933 9,805 9,580 Total assets 38,480 32,785 32,229 22,685 21,937 Total debt and other long-term obligations 18,121 16,682 16,159 12,171 12,150 Total CCIC stockholders' equity 10,498 11,577 11,928 7,223 6,805

Inclusive of the impact of acquisitions. Exclusive of depreciation, amortization and accretion, which are shown separately. Amounts reflect the impact of all applicable adopted accounting pronouncements during the periods presented.

Contacts:

Dan Schlanger, CFO

Ben Lowe, VP & Treasurer

Crown Castle International Corp.

