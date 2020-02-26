MARKHAM, Ontario, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Institute of Steel Construction (CISC) is pleased with the U.S. International Trade Commission’s (USITC) ruling, finding imported fabricated structural steel (FSS) from Canada poses no threat or harm to the US Domestic Industry. As a result, antidumping duties will be lifted on imports from Canada.



The detailed findings can be found at: https://www.usitc.gov/press_room/news_release/2020/er0225ll1387.htm

“We are pleased with the decision,” says Ed Whalen, President & CEO of the CISC. “The Canadian steel industry have maintained all along that they were participating fairly in the US market and this decision has corroborated their claims.”

It is expected the USITC will release its written determination on March 16th, 2020.

BACKGROUND

The Canadian steel industry has been under investigation by the DOC and USITC for the past year as part of an active anti-dumping and subsidy trade case on imports of FSS from Canada, Mexico and China, launched by the American Institute of Steel Construction (AISC) on February 4, 2019. The U.S. International Trade Commission then proceeded with their investigation to see whether the U.S. industry was being materially injured or threatened with material injury, from these three countries.

ABOUT CISC

The Canadian Institute of Steel Construction (CISC) is Canada’s voice for the steel construction industry, providing leadership in sustainable design, advocacy, construction, efficiency, quality and innovation. The CISC’s efforts aim to advance the use and benefits of steel, increase Canadian market share, as well as advocate for a diverse community made up of manufacturers, fabricators, service centres, erectors, consultants, detailers, industry suppliers, owners and developers.

The Canadian steel construction sector is a vibrant $5 billion industry, which employs over 130,000 people in its supply chain.