Dallas, Texas, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompX International Inc. (NYSE American:  CIX) announced today a $0.03 per share increase in its regular quarterly dividend.  CompX’s board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of ten cents ($0.10) per share on its class A common stock, payable on March 19, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 9, 2020.

CompX is a leading manufacturer of security products and recreational marine components.
