-Net Income Per Diluted Share Attributable to Whitestone REIT of $0.37 for the Fourth Quarter and $0.57 for the Full Year-
-Grew Same Store Net Operating Income (“NOI”) by 4.7% for the Fourth Quarter Compared to the Same Period in 2018, and 2.4% for the Full Year 2019-
-Provides 2020 Guidance-

HOUSTON, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) (“Whitestone” or the “Company”) today announced its operating and financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. Whitestone is a pure-play community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality “e-commerce resistant” neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone’s optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the respective communities which are not readily available online.

All per share amounts are on a diluted per common share and operating partnership (“OP”) unit basis unless stated otherwise.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Operating and Financial Highlights:

  • Full Year 2019 funds from operations (“FFO”), as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”), was $0.90 per share compared to $0.94 in 2018;
  • Fourth Quarter Funds from Operations Core (“FFO Core”) was $0.26 per share compared to $0.27 per share in the prior year quarter;
  • Full Year FFO Core was $1.06 per share compared to $1.16 per share in 2018;
  • Rental rates on new and renewal leases signed in 2019 increased 9.6% and 10.2%, respectively, on a GAAP basis;
  • Annualized Base Rent per leased square foot grew to $19.77 from $19.35;
  • Acquired Las Colinas Village in Irving, Texas for $34.8 Million;
  • The sale of three properties owned through an investment in Pillarstone REIT Operating Partnership, L.P. ("Pillarstone OP") in the fourth quarter of 2019; and
  • Net Debt to EBITDA, adjusted improved to 8.6 times from 8.7 times in the fourth quarter of 2018.

“We continued to show strong underlying fundamentals in 2019 as we grew same store NOI by 4.7% in the fourth quarter and 2.4% for the full year,” commented Jim Mastandrea, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Whitestone REIT. “We also made significant progress increasing rental rates, realizing significant income from equity investment as a result of gains on Pillarstone OP asset dispositions, scaling our G&A and making progress on our capital structure.”

Mr. Mastandrea concluded, “We are pleased with our acquisition of Las Colinas Village in Irving, Texas in the fourth quarter, and look forward to growing the portfolio and cashflow in the years ahead. Our high-quality properties in high growth markets coupled with our ‘e-commerce resistant’, service-based business model, will continue to result in long-term value creation for all our stakeholders. This is evidenced in our long term, industry-leading Total Shareholder Returns, which rank us number one of the U.S. public shopping center REITs over a three-year timeframe, and number two over a five-year timeframe.”

Financial Results
Reconciliations of Net Income Attributable to Whitestone REIT to FFO and FFO Core are included herein.

The Company reported Net Income attributable to Whitestone REIT of $15.8 million, or $0.37 per share for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $8.5 million, or $0.21 per share for the same period in 2018. For the year, Net Income attributable to Whitestone REIT was $23.7 million, or $0.57 per share, for 2019 compared to $21.4 million or $0.52 per share for 2018.

FFO was $8.9 million, or $0.21 per share for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $9.5 million, or $0.23 per share for the same period in 2018. For the year, FFO was $38.0 million, or $0.90 per share in 2019, compared to $39.4 million, or $0.94 per share in 2018.

FFO Core was $11.1 million, or $0.26 per share in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $11.4 million, or $0.27 per share in the same period of 2018. For the year, FFO Core was $44.9 million, or $1.06 per share compared to $48.8 million or $1.16 per share in 2018.

Operating Results

For the periods ending December 31, 2019, the Company’s operating highlights were as follows:

 Q4-2019YTD 2019
Occupancy:  
Wholly Owned Properties90.3%90.3%
Same Store Property Net Operating Income Growth(1)4.7%2.4%
Rental Rate Growth - Total (GAAP Basis):14.4%10.1%
New Leases50.0%9.6%
Renewal Leases13.3%10.2%
   
Leasing Transactions:  
Number of New Leases21109
New Leases - Annualized Revenue (millions)$4.7$28.2
Number of Renewal Leases55208
Renewal Leases - Annualized Revenue (millions)$22.7$59.8

(1) Excludes straight-line rent, amortization of above/below market rates and lease termination fees in both periods.

Real Estate Portfolio Update

Community Centered PropertiesTM Portfolio Statistics:

As of December 31, 2019, Whitestone wholly owned 58 Community Centered PropertiesTM with 5.0 million square feet of gross leasable area ("GLA"). Five of the 58 Community Centered PropertiesTM are land parcels held for future development. The portfolio is comprised of 30 properties in Texas, 27 in Arizona and one in Illinois. Whitestone’s Retail Community Centered PropertiesTM are located in Austin (4), San Antonio (3), Chicago (1), Dallas-Fort Worth (8), Houston (15) and the greater Phoenix metropolitan area (27). In addition to being business friendly, these are six of the top markets in the country in terms of size, economic strength and population growth. 2017 estimates show the projected 5-year population growth rates for both Austin and Dallas-Fort Worth to be 9.7%, San Antonio to be 8.6%, Houston to be 8.0%, and Phoenix to be 6.6% (1). The Company’s retail properties in these markets are generally located on the best retail corners embedded in affluent communities. The Company also owns an 81.4% equity interest in and manages eight properties containing 0.9 million square feet of GLA through its investment in Pillarstone OP.

At the end of the fourth quarter, the Company’s diversified tenant base was comprised of approximately 1,400 tenants, with the largest tenant accounting for only 2.9% of annualized base rental revenues. Lease terms range from less than one year for smaller tenants to over 15 years for larger tenants. Whitestone’s leases generally include minimum monthly lease payments and tenant reimbursements for payment of taxes, insurance and maintenance, and typically exclude restrictive lease clauses.

Acquisition Activity and Disposition Activity:

In December 2019, the Company acquired Las Colinas Village, a Community Centered Property,® for $34.8 million in cash and net prorations. Las Colinas, a 104,919 square foot property, was 86% leased at the time of purchase.

In October 2019, Pillarstone OP, through an indirect wholly owned subsidiary, Whitestone Industrial-Office, LLC, sold a portfolio of three properties in Houston, Texas to an unaffiliated third party for $39.7 million in cash. The Company owns 81.4% of Pillarstone OP, accounts for its ownership under the equity method and which includes a gain on the sale of $13.8 million in the fourth quarter in equity in earnings of real estate partnership. Pillarstone OP used the net proceeds, after customary closing deductions, to pay off mortgage debt, and distributed approximately $11 million to Whitestone inclusive of repayment of debt.

(1) Source: Claritas, as of April 2017.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Reflecting the Company’s acquisition and disposition activity during the year and selective development and redevelopment, undepreciated real estate assets grew $47.7 million to $1.1 billion at December 31, 2019.

At December 31, 2019, 50 of the Company’s wholly owned 58 properties were unencumbered by mortgage debt, with an undepreciated cost basis of $802.5 million. At December 31, 2019, the Company had total real estate debt, net of cash of $630.4 million, of which approximately 85% was subject to fixed interest rates. The Company’s weighted average interest rate on all fixed rate debt as of the end of the fourth quarter was 4.1% and the weighted average remaining term was 5.3 years.

At fourth quarter end, Whitestone had $15.5 million of cash available on its balance sheet and $140.5 million of available capacity under its credit facility.

Dividend

On December 18, 2019, the Company declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.285 per common share and OP unit for the first quarter of 2020, to be paid in three equal installments of $0.095 in January, February, and March of 2020.

2020 Guidance

The Company’s outlook for 2020 is as follows:

 2020 Guidance
Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT (per share)$0.20 - $0.24
NAREIT FFO (per share)$0.87 - $0.91
FFO Core$1.05 - $1.09
Same Store NOI growth(2)1.0% - 3.0%

The following table outlines the key factors impacting 2020 FFO and FFO Core ranges, and accounts for the difference from the Company's 2019 reported FFO and FFO Core:

 FFOFFO Core
 LowHighLowHigh
Actual - 2019$0.90$0.90$1.06$1.06
Increased share count(0.04)(0.04)(0.05)(0.05)
2019 Acquisitions0.050.050.050.05
2019 Dispositions(0.02)(0.02)(0.02)(0.02)
Same Store NOI growth(2)0.020.060.020.06
Interest Expense (Rate)(0.01)(0.01)(0.01)(0.01)
Early Debt Extinguishment Cost(0.03)(0.03)
Guidance - 2020$0.87$0.91$1.05$1.09

(2) Reported on a GAAP basis, inclusive of lease termination fees, straight line rent and amortization of above/below market rents for both periods.

Note: Guidance reflects management’s view of current and future market conditions, as well as the earnings impact of events referenced in our earnings release and supplemental data package. This guidance does not include the operational or capital impact of any future unannounced acquisition, disposition, development or redevelopment activity. Estimates involve numerous assumptions such as rental income, interest rates, tenant default, occupancy rates, expenses and numerous other factors. Not all of the factors are determinable at this time and actual results may vary from the projected results and may be above or below the range indicated. We will update our guidance as needed to reflect the earnings impact of acquisitions, dispositions, development and redevelopment and changes to numerous other assumptions and factors.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES - 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE
(per diluted common share and OP unit)
 Projected Range
 Full Year 2020
 LowHigh
Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT$0.20$0.24
   
Adjustments to reconcile net income to FFO:  
Depreciation and amortization of real assets0.630.63
Depreciation and amortization of real estate partnership (pro rata)0.040.04
FFO (NAREIT)$0.87$0.91
   
Adjustments to reconcile FFO to FFO Core:  
Non cash share based compensation expense0.150.15
Early debt extinguishment costs of real estate partnership (pro rata)0.030.03
FFO Core$1.05$1.09
   
Same Store NOI Growth (3)1.0%3.0%
Occupancy (Average)90.5%92.0%
Average interest rate on all debt4.2%4.2%
Weighted average shares and OP units (in thousands)44,46844,468

(3) Inclusive of lease termination fees, straight line rent and amortization of above/below market rents.

Supplemental Financial Information

Supplemental materials and details regarding Whitestone's results of operations, communities and tenants are available on the Company's website at www.whitestonereit.com.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "e-commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone’s optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located. Whitestone's properties are primarily located in business-friendly Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, which are among the fastest growing U.S. population centers with highly educated workforces, high household incomes and strong job growth. For additional information, visit www.whitestonereit.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains supplemental financial measures that are not calculated pursuant to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) including EBITDA, FFO, FFO Core, and NOI. Following are explanations and reconciliations of these metrics to their most comparable GAAP metric.

EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization: Management believes that EBITDA is an appropriate supplemental measure of operating performance to net income attributable to the Company. The Company defines EBITDA as operating revenues (rental and other revenues) less property and related expenses (property operation and maintenance and real estate taxes), adjustments for unconsolidated real estate partnership and general and administrative expenses. Management believes that EBITDA provides useful information to the investment community about the Company's operating performance when compared to other REITs since EBITDA is generally recognized as a standard measure. However, EBITDA should not be viewed as a measure of the Company's overall financial performance since it does not reflect depreciation and amortization, involuntary conversion, interest expense, provision for income taxes, gain or loss on sale or disposition of assets and the level of capital expenditures and leasing costs necessary to maintain the operating performance of the Company's properties. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating EBITDA and, accordingly, the Company's EBITDA may not be comparable to other REITs.

FFO: Funds From Operations: Management believes that FFO is a useful measure of the Company's operating performance. The Company computes FFO as defined by NAREIT, which states that FFO should represent net income available to common shareholders (computed in accordance with GAAP) excluding gains or losses from sales of operating assets or assets of unconsolidated real estate partnership, impairment charges and extraordinary items, plus depreciation and amortization of operating properties, including the Company's share of unconsolidated real estate joint ventures and partnerships. FFO does not represent cash flows from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income as an indication of the Company's performance or to cash flow from operations as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions and service debt.

Management considers FFO a useful additional measure of performance for an equity REIT because it facilitates an understanding of the operating performance of its properties without giving effect to real estate depreciation and amortization, which assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, management believes that FFO provides a more meaningful and accurate indication of the Company's performance and useful information for the investment community to compare Whitestone to other REITs since FFO is generally recognized as the industry standard for reporting the operations of REITs.

Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating FFO, and accordingly, the Company's FFO may not be comparable to other REITs. The Company presents FFO per diluted share calculations that are based on the outstanding dilutive common shares plus the outstanding OP units for the periods presented.

FFO Core: Funds From Operations Core: Management believes that the computation of FFO in accordance with NAREIT's definition includes certain non-cash and non-comparable items that affect the Company's period-over-period performance. These items include, but are not limited to, legal settlements, proxy contest fees, debt extension costs, non-cash share-based compensation expense and rent support agreement payments received from sellers on acquired assets. In addition, the Company believes that FFO Core is a useful supplemental measure for the investing community to use in comparing the Company to other REITs as many REITs provide some form of adjusted or modified FFO. However, other REITs may use different adjustments, and the Company's FFO Core may not be comparable to the adjusted or modified FFO of other REITs.

NOI: Net Operating Income: Management believes that NOI is a useful measure of the Company's property operating performance. The Company defines NOI as operating revenues (rental and other revenues) less property and related expenses (property operation and maintenance and real estate taxes). Because NOI excludes general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, involuntary conversion, interest expense, interest income, provision for income taxes, gain or loss on sale or disposition of assets, pro rata share of NOI of unconsolidated entities and capital expenditures and leasing costs, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, reflects the revenues and expenses directly associated with owning and operating commercial real estate properties and the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs, providing perspective not immediately apparent from net income. The Company uses NOI to evaluate its operating performance since NOI allows the Company to evaluate the impact of factors, such as occupancy levels, lease structure, lease rates and tenant base, have on the Company's results, margins and returns. In addition, management believes that NOI provides useful information to the investment community about the Company's property and operating performance when compared to other REITs since NOI is generally recognized as a standard measure of property performance in the real estate industry. However, NOI should not be viewed as a measure of the Company's overall financial performance since it does not reflect general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, involuntary conversion, interest expense, interest income, provision for income taxes, gain or loss on sale or disposition of assets, and the level of capital expenditures and leasing costs necessary to maintain the operating performance of the Company's properties. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating NOI, and accordingly, the Company's NOI may not be comparable to that of other REITs.

Same Store NOI: Management believes that Same Store NOI is a useful measure of the Company’s property operating performance because it includes only the properties that have been owned for the entire period being compared, and that it is used frequently used by the investment community. Same Store NOI assists in eliminating differences in NOI due to the acquisition or disposition of properties during the period being presented, providing a more consistent measure of the Company’s performance. The Company defines Same Store NOI as operating revenues (rental and other revenues, excluding straight line rent adjustments, amortization of above/below market rents, and lease termination fees) less property and related expenses (property operation and maintenance and real estate taxes), Non-Same Store NOI, and NOI of our investment in Pillarstone OP (pro rata). We define “Non-Same Stores” as properties that have been acquired since the beginning of the period being compared and properties that have been sold, but not classified as discontinued operations. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating Same Store NOI, and accordingly, the Company's Same Store NOI may not be comparable to that of other REITs.

Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share data)
   
  December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018
     
ASSETS
Real estate assets, at cost    
Property $1,099,955  $1,052,238 
Accumulated depreciation  (137,933)  (113,300)
Total real estate assets  962,022   938,938 
Investment in real estate partnership  34,097   26,236 
Cash and cash equivalents  15,530   13,658 
Restricted cash  113   128 
Escrows and acquisition deposits  8,388   8,211 
Accrued rents and accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts  22,854   21,642 
Receivable due from related party  477   394 
Financed receivable due from related party     5,661 
Unamortized lease commissions, legal fees and loan costs  8,960   6,698 
Prepaid expenses and other assets(1)  3,819   7,306 
Total assets $1,056,260  $1,028,872 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Liabilities:    
Notes payable $644,699  $618,205 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses(2)  39,336   33,729 
Payable due to related party  307   58 
Tenants' security deposits  6,617   6,130 
Dividends and distributions payable  12,203   11,600 
Total liabilities  703,162   669,722 
Commitments and contingencies:      
Equity:    
Preferred shares, $0.001 par value per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018      
Common shares, $0.001 par value per share; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 41,492,117 and 39,778,029 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively  41   39 
Additional paid-in capital  554,816   527,662 
Accumulated deficit  (204,049)  (181,361)
Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss)  (5,491)  4,116 
Total Whitestone REIT shareholders' equity  345,317   350,456 
Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary  7,781   8,694 
Total equity  353,098   359,150 
Total liabilities and equity $1,056,260  $1,028,872 
     
     
  December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018
(1) Operating lease right of use assets (net) (related to adoption of Topic 842) $1,328   N/A 
(2) Operating lease liabilities (related to adoption of Topic 842) $1,331   N/A 
     


   
Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(in thousands, except per share data)
       
       
  Year Ended December 31,
  2019 2018
       
Revenues      
Rental(1) $117,014  $117,464 
Management, transaction, and other fees 2,237  2,399 
Total revenues 119,251  119,863 
       
Operating expenses      
Depreciation and amortization 26,740  25,679 
Operating and maintenance 20,611  21,069 
Real estate taxes 16,293  16,362 
General and administrative(2) 21,661  23,281 
Total operating expenses 85,305  86,391 
       
Other expenses (income)      
Interest expense 26,285  25,177 
Gain on sale of properties (853) (4,629)
Loss on sale or disposal of assets 215  82 
Interest, dividend and other investment income (659) (1,055)
Total other expense 24,988  19,575 
       
Income before equity investments in real estate partnerships and income tax 8,958  13,897 
       
Equity in earnings of real estate partnership 15,076  8,431 
Provision for income tax (400) (347)
Profit sharing expense    
Income from continuing operations 23,634  21,981 
       
Gain on sale of property from discontinued operations 594   
Income from discontinued operations 594   
       
Net income 24,228  21,981 
       
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 545  550 
       
Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT $23,683  $21,431 
       
     
     
  Year Ended December 31,
  2019 2018
       
Basic Earnings Per Share:      
Income from continuing operations attributable to Whitestone REIT, excluding amounts attributable to unvested restricted shares $0.57  $0.54 
Income from discontinued operations attributable to Whitestone REIT 0.02   
Net income attributable to common shareholders, excluding amounts attributable to unvested restricted shares $0.59  $0.54 
Diluted Earnings Per Share:      
Income from continuing operations attributable to Whitestone REIT, excluding amounts attributable to unvested restricted shares $0.56  $0.52 
Income from discontinued operations attributable to Whitestone REIT 0.01   
Net income attributable to common shareholders, excluding amounts attributable to unvested restricted shares $0.57  $0.52 
       
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:      
Basic 40,184  39,274 
Diluted 41,462  40,612 
       
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income      
       
Net income $24,228  $21,981 
       
Other comprehensive gain (loss)      
       
Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedging activities (9,828) 1,192 
Unrealized gain on available-for-sale marketable securities   18 
       
Comprehensive income 14,400  23,191 
       
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 545  550 
Less: Comprehensive gain (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (221) 30 
       
Comprehensive income attributable to Whitestone REIT $14,076  $22,611 
       
  Year Ended December 31,
  2019 2018
(1) Rental      
Rental revenues $86,750  $86,644 
Recoveries 31,748  30,820 
Bad debt (1,484) N/A 
Total rental $117,014  $117,464 
       
(2) Bad debt included in operating and maintenance expenses prior to adoption of Topic 842 N/A  $1,391 
       


                 
Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(in thousands)
                 
  Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
  2019 2018 2019 2018
Revenues        
Rental(1) $29,487  $29,253  $117,014  $117,464 
Management, transaction, and other fees  613   648   2,237   2,399 
Total revenues  30,100   29,901   119,251   119,863 
         
Operating expenses        
Depreciation and amortization  6,875   6,635   26,740   25,679 
Operating and maintenance  5,851   5,744   20,611   21,069 
Real estate taxes  3,819   4,102   16,293   16,362 
General and administrative(2)  5,147   5,294   21,661   23,281 
Total operating expenses  21,692   21,775   85,305   86,391 
         
Other expenses (income)        
Interest expense  6,547   6,472   26,285   25,177 
Gain on sale of properties  (816)     (853)  (4,629)
(Gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets  63   (175)  215   82 
Interest, dividend and other investment income  (109)  (263)  (659)  (1,055)
Total other expense  5,685   6,034   24,988   19,575 
         
Income before equity investments in real estate partnerships and income tax  2,723   2,092   8,958   13,897 
         
Equity in earnings of real estate partnership  13,596   6,669   15,076   8,431 
Provision for income tax  (76)  (87)  (400)  (347)
Income from continuing operations  16,243   8,674   23,634   21,981 
         
Gain (loss) on sale of property from discontinued operations  (107)     594    
Income (loss) from discontinued operations  (107)     594    
         
Net income  16,136   8,674   24,228   21,981 
         
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests  360   217   545   550 
         
Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT $15,776  $8,457  $23,683  $21,431 
         
Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(in thousands, except per share data)
     
  Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
  2019 2018 2019 2018
Basic Earnings Per Share:        
Income from continuing operations attributable to Whitestone REIT, excluding amounts attributable to unvested restricted shares $0.39  $0.21  $0.57  $0.54 
Income from discontinued operations attributable to Whitestone REIT        0.02    
Net income attributable to common shareholders, excluding amounts attributable to unvested restricted shares $0.39  $0.21  $0.59  $0.54 
Diluted Earnings Per Share:        
Income from continuing operations attributable to Whitestone REIT, excluding amounts attributable to unvested restricted shares $0.38  $0.21  $0.56  $0.52 
Income from discontinued operations attributable to Whitestone REIT  (0.01)     0.01    
Net income attributable to common shareholders, excluding amounts attributable to unvested restricted shares $0.37  $0.21  $0.57  $0.52 
         
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:        
Basic  40,614   39,493   40,184   39,274 
Diluted  42,090   40,822   41,462   40,612 
         
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income        
         
Net income $16,136  $8,674  $24,228  $21,981 
         
Other comprehensive gain (loss)        
         
Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedging activities  1,912   (2,971)  (9,828)  1,192 
Unrealized gain on available-for-sale marketable securities           18 
         
Comprehensive income  18,048   5,703   14,400   23,191 
         
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests  360   217   545   550 
Less: Comprehensive gain (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests  43   (74)  (221)  30 
         
Comprehensive income attributable to Whitestone REIT $17,645  $5,560  $14,076  $22,611 
         
Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(in thousands)
                 
  Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
  2019 2018 2019 2018
         
(1) Rental        
Rental revenues $21,998  $21,626  $86,750  $86,644 
Recoveries  8,047   7,627   31,748   30,820 
Bad debt  (558)  N/A   (1,484)  N/A 
Total rental $29,487  $29,253  $117,014  $117,464 
         
(2) Bad debt included in operating and maintenance expenses prior to adoption of Topic 842  N/A  $421   N/A  $1,391 
         


     
Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
     
  Year Ended December 31,
  2019 2018
Cash flows from operating activities:    
Net income from continuing operations $23,634  $21,981 
Net income from discontinued operations  594    
Net income  24,228   21,981 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:    
Depreciation and amortization  26,740   25,679 
Amortization of deferred loan costs  1,095   1,092 
Loss on sale of marketable securities     20 
Gain on sale or disposal of assets and properties  (638)  (4,547)
Bad debt  1,484   1,391 
Share-based compensation  6,483   6,741 
Equity in earnings of real estate partnership  (15,076)  (8,431)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:    
Escrows and acquisition deposits  (177)  (295)
Accrued rents and accounts receivable  (2,998)  (1,893)
Receivable due from (to) related party  (83)  610 
Distributions from real estate partnership  6,926   1,324 
Unamortized lease commissions, legal fees and loan costs  (1,824)  (1,676)
Prepaid expenses and other assets  (4,163)  1,175 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  5,609   (2,429)
Payable due to (from) related party  249   (1,621)
Tenants' security deposits  487   436 
Net cash provided by operating activities  47,748   39,557 
Cash flows from investing activities:    
Acquisitions of real estate  (34,804)   
Additions to real estate  (13,243)  (11,638)
Proceeds from sales of properties     12,574 
Proceeds from financed receivable due from related party  5,661   9,812 
Proceeds from sales of marketable securities     30 
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities  (42,386)  10,778 
Net cash provided by investing activities of discontinued operations  594    
Cash flows from financing activities:    
Distributions paid to common shareholders  (45,627)  (44,944)
Distributions paid to OP unit holders  (1,055)  (1,155)
Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net of offering costs  21,244    
Payments of exchange offer costs  (120)  (126)
Proceeds from bonds payable  100,000    
Net proceeds from (payments to) credit facility  (66,700)  9,000 
Repayments of notes payable  (8,095)  (2,543)
Payments of loan origination costs  (2,970)  (30)
Repurchase of common shares  (776)  (1,961)
Net cash used in financing activities  (4,099)  (41,759)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash  1,857   8,576 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period  13,786   5,210 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period (1) $15,643  $13,786 
     
(1) For a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, see supplemental disclosures below.
     
Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Supplemental Disclosures (in thousands)
 
  Year Ended December 31,
  2019 2018
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:    
Cash paid for interest $25,360  $24,610 
Cash paid for taxes $396  $304 
Non cash investing and financing activities:    
Disposal of fully depreciated real estate $234  $937 
Financed insurance premiums $1,238  $1,273 
Value of shares issued under dividend reinvestment plan $137  $133 
Value of common shares exchanged for OP units $186  $1,546 
Change in fair value of available-for-sale securities $  $18 
Change in fair value of cash flow hedge $(9,828) $1,192 
Reallocation of ownership percentage between parent and subsidiary $  $15 
Property received as termination fee $  $250 
     
  December 31,
  2019 2018
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash    
Cash and cash equivalents $15,530  $13,658 
Restricted cash  113   128 
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $15,643  $13,786 
     


             
Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
(in thousands, except per share and per unit data)
             
             
         
  Three Months Ended Year Ended
  December 31, December 31,
FFO (NAREIT) AND FFO CORE 2019 2018 2019 2018
Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT $15,776  $8,457  $23,683  $21,431 
Adjustments to reconcile to FFO:        
Depreciation and amortization of real estate  6,811   6,565   26,468   25,401 
Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets of real estate partnership (pro rata)  441   776   2,362   2,903 
Gain on disposal of assets and properties of continuing operations, net  (753)  (174)  (638)  (4,547)
(Gain) loss on sale of assets and properties of discontinued operations, net  107      (594)   
Gain on sale or disposal of properties or assets of real estate partnership (pro rata)  (13,820)  (6,350)  (13,800)  (6,340)
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests  360   217   545   550 
FFO (NAREIT)  8,922   9,491   38,026   39,398 
Adjustments to reconcile to FFO Core:        
Share-based compensation expense  1,713   1,864   6,483   6,758 
Proxy contest professional fees           2,534 
Early debt extinguishment costs of real estate partnership  426   88   426   88 
FFO Core $11,061  $11,443  $44,935  $48,778 
         
FFO PER SHARE AND OP UNIT CALCULATION        
Numerator:        
FFO $8,922  $9,491  $38,026  $39,398 
Distributions paid on unvested restricted common shares     (76)  (41)  (301)
FFO excluding amounts attributable to unvested restricted common shares $8,922  $9,415  $37,985  $39,097 
FFO Core excluding amounts attributable to unvested restricted common shares $11,061  $11,367  $44,894  $48,477 
Denominator:        
Weighted average number of total common shares - basic  40,614   39,493   40,184   39,274 
Weighted average number of total noncontrolling OP units - basic  922   929   924   1,011 
Weighted average number of total common shares and noncontrolling OP units - basic  41,536   40,422   41,108   40,285 
         
Effect of dilutive securities:        
Unvested restricted shares  1,476   1,329   1,278   1,338 
Weighted average number of total common shares and noncontrolling OP units - diluted  43,012   41,751   42,386   41,623 
         
FFO per common share and OP unit - basic $0.21  $0.23  $0.92  $0.97 
FFO per common share and OP unit - diluted $0.21  $0.23  $0.90  $0.94 
         
FFO Core per common share and OP unit - basic $0.27  $0.28  $1.09  $1.20 
FFO Core per common share and OP unit - diluted $0.26  $0.27  $1.06  $1.16 
         
Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
(continued)
(in thousands)
                 
  Three Months Ended Year Ended
  December 31, December 31,
PROPERTY NET OPERATING INCOME 2019 2018 2019 2018
Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT $15,776  $8,457  $23,683  $21,431 
General and administrative expenses  5,147   5,294   21,661   23,281 
Depreciation and amortization  6,875   6,635   26,740   25,679 
Equity in earnings of real estate partnership  (13,596)  (6,669)  (15,076)  (8,431)
Interest expense  6,547   6,472   26,285   25,177 
Interest, dividend and other investment income  (109)  (263)  (659)  (1,055)
Provision for income taxes  76   87   400   347 
Gain on sale of assets and properties of continuing operations, net  (816)     (853)  (4,629)
Loss (gain) on sale of assets and properties of discontinued operations, net  107      (594)   
Management fee, net of related expenses  22   (59)  (42)  (208)
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets and properties of continuing operations, net  63   (175)  215   82 
NOI of real estate partnership (pro rata)  1,121   1,840   6,273   7,725 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests  360   217   545   550 
NOI  21,573   21,836   88,578   89,949 
Non-Same Store NOI  (267)  (22)  (155)  (487)
NOI of real estate partnership (pro rata)  (1,121)  (1,840)  (6,273)  (7,725)
NOI less Non-Same Store NOI and NOI of real estate partnership (pro rata)  20,185   19,974   82,150   81,737 
Same Store straight line rent adjustments  (192)  (624)  (1,110)  (2,125)
Same Store amortization of above/below market rents  (72)  (216)  (761)  (1,018)
Same Store lease termination fees  (176)  (271)  (576)  (729)
Same Store NOI $19,745  $18,863  $79,703  $77,865 
         
         
  Three Months Ended Year Ended
  December 31, December 31,
EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAX, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION 2019 2018 2019 2018
         
Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT $15,776  $8,457  $23,683  $21,431 
Depreciation and amortization  6,875   6,635   26,740   25,679 
Equity in earnings of real estate partnership  (13,596)  (6,669)  (15,076)  (8,431)
Interest expense  6,547   6,472   26,285   25,177 
Provision for income taxes  76   87   400   347 
Gain on sale of assets and properties of continuing operations, net  (816)     (853)  (4,629)
Loss (gain) on sale of assets and properties of discontinued operations, net  107      (594)   
Management fee, net of related expenses  22   (59)  (42)  (208)
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets and properties of continuing operations, net  63   (175)  215   82 
EBITDA adjustments for real estate partnership  1,039   1,771   5,939   7,463 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests  360   217   545   550 
EBITDA $16,453  $16,736  $67,242  $67,461 
         


     
Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries
2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE
         
  Projected Range
  Full Year 2020
  Prior Guidance  
  Low High
Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT $0.20  $0.24 
     
Adjustments to reconcile net income to FFO:    
Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets  0.63   0.63 
Depreciation and amortization of real estate partnership (pro rata)  0.04   0.04 
Funds from Operations (NAREIT) $0.87  $0.91 
     
Adjustments to reconcile FFO to FFO Core:    
Non cash share based compensation expense  0.15   0.15 
Early debt extinguishment costs of real estate partnership (pro rata)  0.03   0.03 
Funds from Operations Core $1.05  $1.09 
     
Same Store NOI Growth  1.0%  3.0%
Occupancy  90.5%  92.0%
Average interest rate on all debt  4.2%  4.2%
Weighted average shares and OP units  44,468   44,468 
     