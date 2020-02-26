-Net Income Per Diluted Share Attributable to Whitestone REIT of $0.37 for the Fourth Quarter and $0.57 for the Full Year-

-Grew Same Store Net Operating Income (“NOI”) by 4.7% for the Fourth Quarter Compared to the Same Period in 2018, and 2.4% for the Full Year 2019-

-Provides 2020 Guidance-

HOUSTON, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) (“Whitestone” or the “Company”) today announced its operating and financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. Whitestone is a pure-play community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality “e-commerce resistant” neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone’s optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the respective communities which are not readily available online.

All per share amounts are on a diluted per common share and operating partnership (“OP”) unit basis unless stated otherwise.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Operating and Financial Highlights:

Full Year 2019 funds from operations (“FFO”), as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”), was $0.90 per share compared to $0.94 in 2018;

Fourth Quarter Funds from Operations Core (“FFO Core”) was $0.26 per share compared to $0.27 per share in the prior year quarter;

Full Year FFO Core was $1.06 per share compared to $1.16 per share in 2018;

Rental rates on new and renewal leases signed in 2019 increased 9.6% and 10.2%, respectively, on a GAAP basis;

Annualized Base Rent per leased square foot grew to $19.77 from $19.35;

Acquired Las Colinas Village in Irving, Texas for $34.8 Million;

The sale of three properties owned through an investment in Pillarstone REIT Operating Partnership, L.P. ("Pillarstone OP") in the fourth quarter of 2019; and

Net Debt to EBITDA, adjusted improved to 8.6 times from 8.7 times in the fourth quarter of 2018.

“We continued to show strong underlying fundamentals in 2019 as we grew same store NOI by 4.7% in the fourth quarter and 2.4% for the full year,” commented Jim Mastandrea, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Whitestone REIT. “We also made significant progress increasing rental rates, realizing significant income from equity investment as a result of gains on Pillarstone OP asset dispositions, scaling our G&A and making progress on our capital structure.”

Mr. Mastandrea concluded, “We are pleased with our acquisition of Las Colinas Village in Irving, Texas in the fourth quarter, and look forward to growing the portfolio and cashflow in the years ahead. Our high-quality properties in high growth markets coupled with our ‘e-commerce resistant’, service-based business model, will continue to result in long-term value creation for all our stakeholders. This is evidenced in our long term, industry-leading Total Shareholder Returns, which rank us number one of the U.S. public shopping center REITs over a three-year timeframe, and number two over a five-year timeframe.”

Financial Results

Reconciliations of Net Income Attributable to Whitestone REIT to FFO and FFO Core are included herein.

The Company reported Net Income attributable to Whitestone REIT of $15.8 million, or $0.37 per share for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $8.5 million, or $0.21 per share for the same period in 2018. For the year, Net Income attributable to Whitestone REIT was $23.7 million, or $0.57 per share, for 2019 compared to $21.4 million or $0.52 per share for 2018.

FFO was $8.9 million, or $0.21 per share for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $9.5 million, or $0.23 per share for the same period in 2018. For the year, FFO was $38.0 million, or $0.90 per share in 2019, compared to $39.4 million, or $0.94 per share in 2018.

FFO Core was $11.1 million, or $0.26 per share in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $11.4 million, or $0.27 per share in the same period of 2018. For the year, FFO Core was $44.9 million, or $1.06 per share compared to $48.8 million or $1.16 per share in 2018.

Operating Results

For the periods ending December 31, 2019, the Company’s operating highlights were as follows:

Q4-2019 YTD 2019 Occupancy: Wholly Owned Properties 90.3% 90.3% Same Store Property Net Operating Income Growth(1) 4.7% 2.4% Rental Rate Growth - Total (GAAP Basis): 14.4% 10.1% New Leases 50.0% 9.6% Renewal Leases 13.3% 10.2% Leasing Transactions: Number of New Leases 21 109 New Leases - Annualized Revenue (millions) $4.7 $28.2 Number of Renewal Leases 55 208 Renewal Leases - Annualized Revenue (millions) $22.7 $59.8

(1) Excludes straight-line rent, amortization of above/below market rates and lease termination fees in both periods.

Real Estate Portfolio Update

Community Centered PropertiesTM Portfolio Statistics:

As of December 31, 2019, Whitestone wholly owned 58 Community Centered PropertiesTM with 5.0 million square feet of gross leasable area ("GLA"). Five of the 58 Community Centered PropertiesTM are land parcels held for future development. The portfolio is comprised of 30 properties in Texas, 27 in Arizona and one in Illinois. Whitestone’s Retail Community Centered PropertiesTM are located in Austin (4), San Antonio (3), Chicago (1), Dallas-Fort Worth (8), Houston (15) and the greater Phoenix metropolitan area (27). In addition to being business friendly, these are six of the top markets in the country in terms of size, economic strength and population growth. 2017 estimates show the projected 5-year population growth rates for both Austin and Dallas-Fort Worth to be 9.7%, San Antonio to be 8.6%, Houston to be 8.0%, and Phoenix to be 6.6% (1). The Company’s retail properties in these markets are generally located on the best retail corners embedded in affluent communities. The Company also owns an 81.4% equity interest in and manages eight properties containing 0.9 million square feet of GLA through its investment in Pillarstone OP.

At the end of the fourth quarter, the Company’s diversified tenant base was comprised of approximately 1,400 tenants, with the largest tenant accounting for only 2.9% of annualized base rental revenues. Lease terms range from less than one year for smaller tenants to over 15 years for larger tenants. Whitestone’s leases generally include minimum monthly lease payments and tenant reimbursements for payment of taxes, insurance and maintenance, and typically exclude restrictive lease clauses.

Acquisition Activity and Disposition Activity:

In December 2019, the Company acquired Las Colinas Village, a Community Centered Property,® for $34.8 million in cash and net prorations. Las Colinas, a 104,919 square foot property, was 86% leased at the time of purchase.

In October 2019, Pillarstone OP, through an indirect wholly owned subsidiary, Whitestone Industrial-Office, LLC, sold a portfolio of three properties in Houston, Texas to an unaffiliated third party for $39.7 million in cash. The Company owns 81.4% of Pillarstone OP, accounts for its ownership under the equity method and which includes a gain on the sale of $13.8 million in the fourth quarter in equity in earnings of real estate partnership. Pillarstone OP used the net proceeds, after customary closing deductions, to pay off mortgage debt, and distributed approximately $11 million to Whitestone inclusive of repayment of debt.

(1) Source: Claritas, as of April 2017.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Reflecting the Company’s acquisition and disposition activity during the year and selective development and redevelopment, undepreciated real estate assets grew $47.7 million to $1.1 billion at December 31, 2019.

At December 31, 2019, 50 of the Company’s wholly owned 58 properties were unencumbered by mortgage debt, with an undepreciated cost basis of $802.5 million. At December 31, 2019, the Company had total real estate debt, net of cash of $630.4 million, of which approximately 85% was subject to fixed interest rates. The Company’s weighted average interest rate on all fixed rate debt as of the end of the fourth quarter was 4.1% and the weighted average remaining term was 5.3 years.

At fourth quarter end, Whitestone had $15.5 million of cash available on its balance sheet and $140.5 million of available capacity under its credit facility.

Dividend

On December 18, 2019, the Company declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.285 per common share and OP unit for the first quarter of 2020, to be paid in three equal installments of $0.095 in January, February, and March of 2020.

2020 Guidance

The Company’s outlook for 2020 is as follows:

2020 Guidance Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT (per share) $0.20 - $0.24 NAREIT FFO (per share) $0.87 - $0.91 FFO Core $1.05 - $1.09 Same Store NOI growth(2) 1.0% - 3.0%

The following table outlines the key factors impacting 2020 FFO and FFO Core ranges, and accounts for the difference from the Company's 2019 reported FFO and FFO Core:

FFO FFO Core Low High Low High Actual - 2019 $0.90 $0.90 $1.06 $1.06 Increased share count (0.04) (0.04) (0.05) (0.05) 2019 Acquisitions 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 2019 Dispositions (0.02) (0.02) (0.02) (0.02) Same Store NOI growth(2) 0.02 0.06 0.02 0.06 Interest Expense (Rate) (0.01) (0.01) (0.01) (0.01) Early Debt Extinguishment Cost (0.03) (0.03) — — Guidance - 2020 $0.87 $0.91 $1.05 $1.09

(2) Reported on a GAAP basis, inclusive of lease termination fees, straight line rent and amortization of above/below market rents for both periods.

Note: Guidance reflects management’s view of current and future market conditions, as well as the earnings impact of events referenced in our earnings release and supplemental data package. This guidance does not include the operational or capital impact of any future unannounced acquisition, disposition, development or redevelopment activity. Estimates involve numerous assumptions such as rental income, interest rates, tenant default, occupancy rates, expenses and numerous other factors. Not all of the factors are determinable at this time and actual results may vary from the projected results and may be above or below the range indicated. We will update our guidance as needed to reflect the earnings impact of acquisitions, dispositions, development and redevelopment and changes to numerous other assumptions and factors.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES - 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

(per diluted common share and OP unit) Projected Range Full Year 2020 Low High Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT $0.20 $0.24 Adjustments to reconcile net income to FFO: Depreciation and amortization of real assets 0.63 0.63 Depreciation and amortization of real estate partnership (pro rata) 0.04 0.04 FFO (NAREIT) $0.87 $0.91 Adjustments to reconcile FFO to FFO Core: Non cash share based compensation expense 0.15 0.15 Early debt extinguishment costs of real estate partnership (pro rata) 0.03 0.03 FFO Core $1.05 $1.09 Same Store NOI Growth (3) 1.0% 3.0% Occupancy (Average) 90.5% 92.0% Average interest rate on all debt 4.2% 4.2% Weighted average shares and OP units (in thousands) 44,468 44,468

(3) Inclusive of lease termination fees, straight line rent and amortization of above/below market rents.

Supplemental Financial Information

Supplemental materials and details regarding Whitestone's results of operations, communities and tenants are available on the Company's website at www.whitestonereit.com .

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "e-commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone’s optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located. Whitestone's properties are primarily located in business-friendly Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, which are among the fastest growing U.S. population centers with highly educated workforces, high household incomes and strong job growth. For additional information, visit www.whitestonereit.com .

Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share data) December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Real estate assets, at cost Property $ 1,099,955 $ 1,052,238 Accumulated depreciation (137,933 ) (113,300 ) Total real estate assets 962,022 938,938 Investment in real estate partnership 34,097 26,236 Cash and cash equivalents 15,530 13,658 Restricted cash 113 128 Escrows and acquisition deposits 8,388 8,211 Accrued rents and accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 22,854 21,642 Receivable due from related party 477 394 Financed receivable due from related party — 5,661 Unamortized lease commissions, legal fees and loan costs 8,960 6,698 Prepaid expenses and other assets(1) 3,819 7,306 Total assets $ 1,056,260 $ 1,028,872 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Notes payable $ 644,699 $ 618,205 Accounts payable and accrued expenses(2) 39,336 33,729 Payable due to related party 307 58 Tenants' security deposits 6,617 6,130 Dividends and distributions payable 12,203 11,600 Total liabilities 703,162 669,722 Commitments and contingencies: — — Equity: Preferred shares, $0.001 par value per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 — — Common shares, $0.001 par value per share; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 41,492,117 and 39,778,029 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 41 39 Additional paid-in capital 554,816 527,662 Accumulated deficit (204,049 ) (181,361 ) Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss) (5,491 ) 4,116 Total Whitestone REIT shareholders' equity 345,317 350,456 Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary 7,781 8,694 Total equity 353,098 359,150 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,056,260 $ 1,028,872 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 (1) Operating lease right of use assets (net) (related to adoption of Topic 842) $ 1,328 N/A (2) Operating lease liabilities (related to adoption of Topic 842) $ 1,331 N/A





Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data)

Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Revenues Rental(1) $ 117,014 $ 117,464 Management, transaction, and other fees 2,237 2,399 Total revenues 119,251 119,863 Operating expenses Depreciation and amortization 26,740 25,679 Operating and maintenance 20,611 21,069 Real estate taxes 16,293 16,362 General and administrative(2) 21,661 23,281 Total operating expenses 85,305 86,391 Other expenses (income) Interest expense 26,285 25,177 Gain on sale of properties (853 ) (4,629 ) Loss on sale or disposal of assets 215 82 Interest, dividend and other investment income (659 ) (1,055 ) Total other expense 24,988 19,575 Income before equity investments in real estate partnerships and income tax 8,958 13,897 Equity in earnings of real estate partnership 15,076 8,431 Provision for income tax (400 ) (347 ) Profit sharing expense — — Income from continuing operations 23,634 21,981 Gain on sale of property from discontinued operations 594 — Income from discontinued operations 594 — Net income 24,228 21,981 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 545 550 Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT $ 23,683 $ 21,431 Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Basic Earnings Per Share: Income from continuing operations attributable to Whitestone REIT, excluding amounts attributable to unvested restricted shares $ 0.57 $ 0.54 Income from discontinued operations attributable to Whitestone REIT 0.02 — Net income attributable to common shareholders, excluding amounts attributable to unvested restricted shares $ 0.59 $ 0.54 Diluted Earnings Per Share: Income from continuing operations attributable to Whitestone REIT, excluding amounts attributable to unvested restricted shares $ 0.56 $ 0.52 Income from discontinued operations attributable to Whitestone REIT 0.01 — Net income attributable to common shareholders, excluding amounts attributable to unvested restricted shares $ 0.57 $ 0.52 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 40,184 39,274 Diluted 41,462 40,612 Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Net income $ 24,228 $ 21,981 Other comprehensive gain (loss) Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedging activities (9,828 ) 1,192 Unrealized gain on available-for-sale marketable securities — 18 Comprehensive income 14,400 23,191 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 545 550 Less: Comprehensive gain (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (221 ) 30 Comprehensive income attributable to Whitestone REIT $ 14,076 $ 22,611 Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 (1) Rental Rental revenues $ 86,750 $ 86,644 Recoveries 31,748 30,820 Bad debt (1,484 ) N/A Total rental $ 117,014 $ 117,464 (2) Bad debt included in operating and maintenance expenses prior to adoption of Topic 842 N/A $ 1,391





Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues Rental(1) $ 29,487 $ 29,253 $ 117,014 $ 117,464 Management, transaction, and other fees 613 648 2,237 2,399 Total revenues 30,100 29,901 119,251 119,863 Operating expenses Depreciation and amortization 6,875 6,635 26,740 25,679 Operating and maintenance 5,851 5,744 20,611 21,069 Real estate taxes 3,819 4,102 16,293 16,362 General and administrative(2) 5,147 5,294 21,661 23,281 Total operating expenses 21,692 21,775 85,305 86,391 Other expenses (income) Interest expense 6,547 6,472 26,285 25,177 Gain on sale of properties (816 ) — (853 ) (4,629 ) (Gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets 63 (175 ) 215 82 Interest, dividend and other investment income (109 ) (263 ) (659 ) (1,055 ) Total other expense 5,685 6,034 24,988 19,575 Income before equity investments in real estate partnerships and income tax 2,723 2,092 8,958 13,897 Equity in earnings of real estate partnership 13,596 6,669 15,076 8,431 Provision for income tax (76 ) (87 ) (400 ) (347 ) Income from continuing operations 16,243 8,674 23,634 21,981 Gain (loss) on sale of property from discontinued operations (107 ) — 594 — Income (loss) from discontinued operations (107 ) — 594 — Net income 16,136 8,674 24,228 21,981 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 360 217 545 550 Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT $ 15,776 $ 8,457 $ 23,683 $ 21,431 Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Basic Earnings Per Share: Income from continuing operations attributable to Whitestone REIT, excluding amounts attributable to unvested restricted shares $ 0.39 $ 0.21 $ 0.57 $ 0.54 Income from discontinued operations attributable to Whitestone REIT — — 0.02 — Net income attributable to common shareholders, excluding amounts attributable to unvested restricted shares $ 0.39 $ 0.21 $ 0.59 $ 0.54 Diluted Earnings Per Share: Income from continuing operations attributable to Whitestone REIT, excluding amounts attributable to unvested restricted shares $ 0.38 $ 0.21 $ 0.56 $ 0.52 Income from discontinued operations attributable to Whitestone REIT (0.01 ) — 0.01 — Net income attributable to common shareholders, excluding amounts attributable to unvested restricted shares $ 0.37 $ 0.21 $ 0.57 $ 0.52 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 40,614 39,493 40,184 39,274 Diluted 42,090 40,822 41,462 40,612 Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Net income $ 16,136 $ 8,674 $ 24,228 $ 21,981 Other comprehensive gain (loss) Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedging activities 1,912 (2,971 ) (9,828 ) 1,192 Unrealized gain on available-for-sale marketable securities — — — 18 Comprehensive income 18,048 5,703 14,400 23,191 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 360 217 545 550 Less: Comprehensive gain (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 43 (74 ) (221 ) 30 Comprehensive income attributable to Whitestone REIT $ 17,645 $ 5,560 $ 14,076 $ 22,611 Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (1) Rental Rental revenues $ 21,998 $ 21,626 $ 86,750 $ 86,644 Recoveries 8,047 7,627 31,748 30,820 Bad debt (558 ) N/A (1,484 ) N/A Total rental $ 29,487 $ 29,253 $ 117,014 $ 117,464 (2) Bad debt included in operating and maintenance expenses prior to adoption of Topic 842 N/A $ 421 N/A $ 1,391





Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income from continuing operations $ 23,634 $ 21,981 Net income from discontinued operations 594 — Net income 24,228 21,981 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 26,740 25,679 Amortization of deferred loan costs 1,095 1,092 Loss on sale of marketable securities — 20 Gain on sale or disposal of assets and properties (638 ) (4,547 ) Bad debt 1,484 1,391 Share-based compensation 6,483 6,741 Equity in earnings of real estate partnership (15,076 ) (8,431 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Escrows and acquisition deposits (177 ) (295 ) Accrued rents and accounts receivable (2,998 ) (1,893 ) Receivable due from (to) related party (83 ) 610 Distributions from real estate partnership 6,926 1,324 Unamortized lease commissions, legal fees and loan costs (1,824 ) (1,676 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (4,163 ) 1,175 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 5,609 (2,429 ) Payable due to (from) related party 249 (1,621 ) Tenants' security deposits 487 436 Net cash provided by operating activities 47,748 39,557 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions of real estate (34,804 ) — Additions to real estate (13,243 ) (11,638 ) Proceeds from sales of properties — 12,574 Proceeds from financed receivable due from related party 5,661 9,812 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities — 30 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (42,386 ) 10,778 Net cash provided by investing activities of discontinued operations 594 — Cash flows from financing activities: Distributions paid to common shareholders (45,627 ) (44,944 ) Distributions paid to OP unit holders (1,055 ) (1,155 ) Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net of offering costs 21,244 — Payments of exchange offer costs (120 ) (126 ) Proceeds from bonds payable 100,000 — Net proceeds from (payments to) credit facility (66,700 ) 9,000 Repayments of notes payable (8,095 ) (2,543 ) Payments of loan origination costs (2,970 ) (30 ) Repurchase of common shares (776 ) (1,961 ) Net cash used in financing activities (4,099 ) (41,759 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,857 8,576 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 13,786 5,210 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period (1) $ 15,643 $ 13,786 (1) For a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, see supplemental disclosures below. Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Supplemental Disclosures (in thousands)

Year Ended December 31,

2019 2018 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 25,360 $ 24,610 Cash paid for taxes $ 396 $ 304 Non cash investing and financing activities: Disposal of fully depreciated real estate $ 234 $ 937 Financed insurance premiums $ 1,238 $ 1,273 Value of shares issued under dividend reinvestment plan $ 137 $ 133 Value of common shares exchanged for OP units $ 186 $ 1,546 Change in fair value of available-for-sale securities $ — $ 18 Change in fair value of cash flow hedge $ (9,828 ) $ 1,192 Reallocation of ownership percentage between parent and subsidiary $ — $ 15 Property received as termination fee $ — $ 250 December 31, 2019 2018 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,530 $ 13,658 Restricted cash 113 128 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 15,643 $ 13,786





Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(in thousands, except per share and per unit data)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, FFO (NAREIT) AND FFO CORE 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT $ 15,776 $ 8,457 $ 23,683 $ 21,431 Adjustments to reconcile to FFO: Depreciation and amortization of real estate 6,811 6,565 26,468 25,401 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets of real estate partnership (pro rata) 441 776 2,362 2,903 Gain on disposal of assets and properties of continuing operations, net (753 ) (174 ) (638 ) (4,547 ) (Gain) loss on sale of assets and properties of discontinued operations, net 107 — (594 ) — Gain on sale or disposal of properties or assets of real estate partnership (pro rata) (13,820 ) (6,350 ) (13,800 ) (6,340 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 360 217 545 550 FFO (NAREIT) 8,922 9,491 38,026 39,398 Adjustments to reconcile to FFO Core: Share-based compensation expense 1,713 1,864 6,483 6,758 Proxy contest professional fees — — — 2,534 Early debt extinguishment costs of real estate partnership 426 88 426 88 FFO Core $ 11,061 $ 11,443 $ 44,935 $ 48,778 FFO PER SHARE AND OP UNIT CALCULATION Numerator: FFO $ 8,922 $ 9,491 $ 38,026 $ 39,398 Distributions paid on unvested restricted common shares — (76 ) (41 ) (301 ) FFO excluding amounts attributable to unvested restricted common shares $ 8,922 $ 9,415 $ 37,985 $ 39,097 FFO Core excluding amounts attributable to unvested restricted common shares $ 11,061 $ 11,367 $ 44,894 $ 48,477 Denominator: Weighted average number of total common shares - basic 40,614 39,493 40,184 39,274 Weighted average number of total noncontrolling OP units - basic 922 929 924 1,011 Weighted average number of total common shares and noncontrolling OP units - basic 41,536 40,422 41,108 40,285 Effect of dilutive securities: Unvested restricted shares 1,476 1,329 1,278 1,338 Weighted average number of total common shares and noncontrolling OP units - diluted 43,012 41,751 42,386 41,623 FFO per common share and OP unit - basic $ 0.21 $ 0.23 $ 0.92 $ 0.97 FFO per common share and OP unit - diluted $ 0.21 $ 0.23 $ 0.90 $ 0.94 FFO Core per common share and OP unit - basic $ 0.27 $ 0.28 $ 1.09 $ 1.20 FFO Core per common share and OP unit - diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.27 $ 1.06 $ 1.16 Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(continued)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, PROPERTY NET OPERATING INCOME 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT $ 15,776 $ 8,457 $ 23,683 $ 21,431 General and administrative expenses 5,147 5,294 21,661 23,281 Depreciation and amortization 6,875 6,635 26,740 25,679 Equity in earnings of real estate partnership (13,596 ) (6,669 ) (15,076 ) (8,431 ) Interest expense 6,547 6,472 26,285 25,177 Interest, dividend and other investment income (109 ) (263 ) (659 ) (1,055 ) Provision for income taxes 76 87 400 347 Gain on sale of assets and properties of continuing operations, net (816 ) — (853 ) (4,629 ) Loss (gain) on sale of assets and properties of discontinued operations, net 107 — (594 ) — Management fee, net of related expenses 22 (59 ) (42 ) (208 ) Loss (gain) on disposal of assets and properties of continuing operations, net 63 (175 ) 215 82 NOI of real estate partnership (pro rata) 1,121 1,840 6,273 7,725 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 360 217 545 550 NOI 21,573 21,836 88,578 89,949 Non-Same Store NOI (267 ) (22 ) (155 ) (487 ) NOI of real estate partnership (pro rata) (1,121 ) (1,840 ) (6,273 ) (7,725 ) NOI less Non-Same Store NOI and NOI of real estate partnership (pro rata) 20,185 19,974 82,150 81,737 Same Store straight line rent adjustments (192 ) (624 ) (1,110 ) (2,125 ) Same Store amortization of above/below market rents (72 ) (216 ) (761 ) (1,018 ) Same Store lease termination fees (176 ) (271 ) (576 ) (729 ) Same Store NOI $ 19,745 $ 18,863 $ 79,703 $ 77,865 Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAX, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT $ 15,776 $ 8,457 $ 23,683 $ 21,431 Depreciation and amortization 6,875 6,635 26,740 25,679 Equity in earnings of real estate partnership (13,596 ) (6,669 ) (15,076 ) (8,431 ) Interest expense 6,547 6,472 26,285 25,177 Provision for income taxes 76 87 400 347 Gain on sale of assets and properties of continuing operations, net (816 ) — (853 ) (4,629 ) Loss (gain) on sale of assets and properties of discontinued operations, net 107 — (594 ) — Management fee, net of related expenses 22 (59 ) (42 ) (208 ) Loss (gain) on disposal of assets and properties of continuing operations, net 63 (175 ) 215 82 EBITDA adjustments for real estate partnership 1,039 1,771 5,939 7,463 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 360 217 545 550 EBITDA $ 16,453 $ 16,736 $ 67,242 $ 67,461





Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Projected Range Full Year 2020 Prior Guidance Low High Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT $ 0.20 $ 0.24 Adjustments to reconcile net income to FFO: Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets 0.63 0.63 Depreciation and amortization of real estate partnership (pro rata) 0.04 0.04 Funds from Operations (NAREIT) $ 0.87 $ 0.91 Adjustments to reconcile FFO to FFO Core: Non cash share based compensation expense 0.15 0.15 Early debt extinguishment costs of real estate partnership (pro rata) 0.03 0.03 Funds from Operations Core $ 1.05 $ 1.09 Same Store NOI Growth 1.0 % 3.0 % Occupancy 90.5 % 92.0 % Average interest rate on all debt 4.2 % 4.2 % Weighted average shares and OP units 44,468 44,468



