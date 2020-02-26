PITTSBURGH, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a global leader in optical communications components and subsystems, today announced the introduction of its high-speed indium phosphide (InP) electro-absorption modulated lasers (EML) for datacenters and the 5G optical access infrastructure.



The upcoming combined demand for 400 Gbps transceivers in intra-datacenters and for 25 Gbps transceivers in fronthaul links to 5G antennas is rapidly driving a technology shift from directly modulated laser (DML) devices, deployed in high volume today, to more advanced EML devices that maintain transmission reach at higher bit rates. II-VI’s EML devices are designed for high reliability and high signal integrity, enabling transceiver modules operating at data rates of 100, 200, 400, and 800 Gbps for high-speed datacenter connectivity and for optical access networks that provide fronthaul, midhaul, and backhaul connectivity to 5G wireless base stations.

“Our highly proprietary electro-absorption modulator monolithically integrated with the laser and designed for non-hermetic packaging differentiates our InP technology,” said Dr. Charlie Roxlo, Vice President, Indium Phosphide Devices Business Unit. “Our world-class and highly reliable InP technology platform is one of the very few in the industry that has been proven with more than one hundred million lasers in the field deployed over the last decades.”

II-VI’s broad portfolio of InP components includes Fabry-Perot lasers, DMLs, and tunable lasers, as well as photodiodes for high-speed receivers and power monitoring. Lasers are available in LAN-WDM and CWDM wavelength plans. II-VI’s EMLs will be generally available in the second half of calendar year 2020.

II-VI at OFC 2020, March 10-12, Booth #3214

II-VI will showcase at OFC 2020 new products that make possible the 5G optical access and transport infrastructure, hyperscale datacenters, and LiDAR. These innovations enable communications networks to instantly ferry information across large distances and allow hyperscale datacenters to rapidly compile and analyze massive amounts of data. These capabilities will help bring to market new high-bandwidth and low-latency applications such as autonomous driving, telemedicine, augmented reality, and artificial intelligence, transforming a broad range of industries as well as our daily lives.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, materials processing, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com .