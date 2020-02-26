Results at High End of Guidance
Strong Cash Flow from Operating Activities
Booked Largest Product Sale Order in Company History in 1Q20

HOUSTON, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) (“Exterran” or the “Company”) today reported fourth quarter financial results.

  Three Months Ended Variance
  December 31, September 30, December 31,    
(unaudited, in millions) 2019 2019 2018 Sequential Year-over-Year
Revenues:          
Contract operations $96.5  $96.3  $88.2  % 9%
Aftermarket services 36.9  34.9  32.0  6% 15%
Product sales 139.3  171.3  211.9  (19)% (34)%
Total $272.7  $302.4  $332.2  (10)% (18)%
           
Gross margin percentage (1):          
Contract operations 64% 64% 70% (46) bps (597) bps
Aftermarket services 25% 25% 22% (56) bps 248 bps
Product sales 9% 11% 13% (205) bps (394) bps
Total 30% 29% 29% 91 bps 164 bps
           
Product Sales Booking $108.8  $118.1  $158.6  (8)% (31)%
           
Contract Operations Backlog $1,252.0  $1,210.2  $1,398.6  3% (10)%
Product Sales Backlog 278.0  308.5  705.8  (10)% (61)%

(1)   bps - basis point change in margin

Andrew Way, Exterran’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “2019 proved to be a much more challenging year for the oil and gas industry than many had anticipated. That said, our teams around the globe worked tirelessly to deliver on our key contract operations awards and on the strong backlog we had entering the year. During the fourth quarter, the company did an exceptional job of controlling costs and working capital to deliver net cash from operating activities of $55 million, leading to full year net cash from operating activities of $176 million. Our focus on cash resulted in positive free cash flow for the year, while delivering two large capital intensive contract operations projects. Additionally, orders in the first quarter are already in excess of $400 million providing an encouraging start to 2020.”

During the quarter, we bought back 441,110 shares at an average price of $7.56 per share.

As the company stated in a press release on February 13, 2020, it is close to finalizing its strategic review of its U.S. compression fabrication business. While a formal decision has not been reached, we can communicate that we do not foresee U.S. compression fabrication being a part of our core business going forward. However, we will still partner with U.S. compression equipment providers for U.S. integrated plants and utilize our global footprint to support our international markets.

During the fourth quarter, the company recorded $65.5 million, or $2.00 per share, of non-cash impairment charges primarily related to its decision to monetize certain idle compression assets from its contract operations segment and from its review of options for its U.S. compression business.

Net loss from continuing operations was $80.2 million, or $2.45 per share, on revenue of $272.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. This compares to net loss from continuing operations of $8.3 million, or $0.25 per share, on revenue of $302.4 million for the third quarter of 2019 and net loss from continuing operations of $5.3 million, or $0.15 per share, on revenue of $332.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Net loss was $79.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared to net loss of $9.8 million for the third quarter of 2019 and net income of $14.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. EBITDA, as adjusted, was $47.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared to $50.1 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $51.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Loss before income taxes was $75.2 million as compared to loss before income taxes of $7.8 million for the third quarter of 2019 and income before income taxes of $11.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $37.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared with $37.7 million in the third quarter of 2019 and $44.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Contract Operations Segment
Contract operations revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $96.5 million, relatively flat from third quarter 2019 revenue of $96.3 million and a 9% increase from fourth quarter 2018 revenue of $88.2 million.

Contract operations gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $61.6 million, as compared to gross margin of $61.9 million in the third quarter of 2019 and $61.6 million in fourth quarter of 2018. Gross margin percentage in the fourth quarter of 2019 was 64%, as compared with 64% in the third quarter of 2019 and 70% in the fourth quarter of 2018. Contract operations backlog at the end of 2019 was $1.3 billion, flat when compared to the third quarter 2019.

Revenue and margins were largely unchanged sequentially as we had limited fluctuations in our contract operations projects.

Aftermarket Services Segment
Aftermarket services revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $36.9 million, a 6% increase from third quarter 2019 revenue of $34.9 million and a 15% increase from fourth quarter 2018 revenue of $32.0 million.

Aftermarket services gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $9.1 million, a 3% increase from third quarter 2019 gross margin of $8.8 million and a 28% increase from fourth quarter 2018 gross margin of $7.1 million. Gross margin percentage in the fourth quarter of 2019 was 25%, as compared with 25% in the third quarter of 2019 and 22% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Product Sales Segment
Product sales revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $139.3 million, a 19% decrease from third quarter 2019 revenue of $171.3 million and a 34% decrease from fourth quarter 2018 revenue of $211.9 million.

Product sales gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $12.0 million, a 34% decrease from third quarter 2019 gross margin of $18.3 million and a 55% decrease from fourth quarter 2018 gross margin of $26.6 million. Gross margin percentage in the fourth quarter of 2019 was 9% as compared with 11% in the third quarter of 2019 and 13% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The decline in revenue for product sales sequentially was due to the declining backlog that we have witnessed through the course of 2019 driven by the downturn experienced in the North American market.

Product sales backlog was $278.0 million at December 31, 2019, as compared to $308.5 million at September 30, 2019 and $705.8 million at December 31, 2018. Product sales bookings for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $108.8 million, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 78%. This compares to bookings of $118.1 million for the third quarter of 2019 and bookings of $158.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Information
Gross margin is defined as revenue less cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization expense). Gross margin percentage is defined as gross margin divided by revenue. The Company evaluates the performance of its segments based on gross margin for each segment.

EBITDA, as adjusted, a non-GAAP measure, is defined as net income (loss) excluding income (loss) from discontinued operations (net of tax), cumulative effect of accounting changes (net of tax), income taxes, interest expense (including debt extinguishment costs), depreciation and amortization expense, impairment charges, restructuring and other charges, non-cash gains or losses from foreign currency exchange rate changes recorded on intercompany obligations, expensed acquisition costs and other items. EBITDA, as adjusted, excludes the benefit of the two previously announced sales of our Venezuelan assets.

Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations and diluted adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations per common share, non-GAAP measures, are defined as net income (loss) and earnings per share, excluding the impact of income (loss) from discontinued operations (net of tax), cumulative effect of accounting changes (net of tax), impairment charges (net of tax), restructuring and other charges (net of tax), the benefit of the previously announced sale of our joint ventures’ Venezuelan assets, the effect of income tax adjustments that are outside of the Company’s anticipated effective tax rates and other items.

See tables below for additional information concerning non-GAAP financial information, including a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial information presented in this press release to the most directly comparable financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial information supplements should be read together with, and are not an alternative or substitute for, the Company’s financial results reported in accordance with GAAP. Because non-GAAP financial information is not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Forward-Looking Statements
All statements in this release (and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release) other than historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may include words such as “guidance,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “confident,” “may,” “should,” “can have,” “likely,” “future” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. Examples of forward-looking information in this release include, but are not limited to: Exterran’s financial and operational strategies and ability to successfully effect those strategies; Exterran’s expectations regarding future economic and market conditions; Exterran’s financial and operational outlook and ability to fulfill that outlook; demand for Exterran’s products and services and growth opportunities for those products and services; and statements regarding industry activity levels and infrastructure build-out opportunities.

These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and factors, many of which are outside Exterran’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. As a result, any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results. While Exterran believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, it cautions that there are inherent difficulties in predicting certain important factors that could impact the future performance or results of its business. Among the factors that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are: local, regional, national and international economic and political conditions and the impact they may have on Exterran and its customers; Exterran’s reduced profit margins or loss of market share resulting from competition or the introduction of competing technologies by other companies; Exterran’s ability to win profitable new business; changes in international trade relationships including the imposition of trade restrictions or tariffs relating to any materials or products used in the operation of our business; conditions in the oil and gas industry, including a sustained imbalance in the level of supply or demand for oil or natural gas or a sustained low price of oil or natural gas; Exterran’s ability to timely and cost-effectively execute projects; Exterran enhancing or maintaining its asset utilization, particularly with respect to its fleet of compressors and other assets; Exterran’s ability to integrate acquired businesses; employment and workforce factors, including the ability to hire, train and retain key employees; Exterran’s ability to accurately estimate costs and time required under Exterran’s fixed price contracts; liability related to the use of Exterran’s products and services; changes in political or economic conditions in key operating markets, including international markets; changes in current exchange rates, including the risk of currency devaluations by foreign governments, and restrictions on currency repatriation; risks associated with Exterran’s operations, such as equipment defects, equipment malfunctions, environmental discharges, extreme weather and natural disasters; risks associated with cyber-based attacks or network security breaches; any non-performance by third parties of their contractual obligations, including the financial condition of our customers; changes in safety, health, environmental and other regulations, including those related to climate change or water scarcity; and Exterran’s indebtedness and its ability to generate sufficient cash flow, access financial markets at an acceptable cost, fund its operations, capital commitments and other contractual cash obligations, including our debt obligations.

These forward-looking statements are also affected by the risk factors, forward-looking statements and challenges and uncertainties described in Exterran’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission available on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website www.sec.gov. A discussion of these risks is expressly incorporated by reference into this release. Except as required by law, Exterran expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


EXTERRAN CORPORATION
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
           
  Three Months Ended Years Ended
  December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31,
  2019 2019 2018 2019 2018
Revenues:          
Contract operations $96,481  $96,261  $88,165  $368,126  $360,973 
Aftermarket services 36,909  34,893  32,045  129,217  120,676 
Product sales 139,299  171,277  211,943  820,097  879,207 
  272,689  302,431  332,153  1,317,440  1,360,856 
Costs and expenses:          
Cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization expense):          
Contract operations 34,880  34,356  26,613  128,163  122,138 
Aftermarket services 27,793  26,079  24,925  95,607  89,666 
Product sales 127,296  153,011  185,320  730,448  765,624 
Selling, general and administrative 37,524  37,702  44,674  164,314  178,401 
Depreciation and amortization 45,888  42,133  31,601  162,557  123,922 
Impairments 65,484  2,970    74,373  3,858 
Restatement related charges (recoveries), net 28    42  48  (276)
Restructuring and other charges 746  1,794  311  8,712  1,997 
Interest expense 10,426  10,103  7,430  38,620  29,217 
Other (income) expense, net (2,208) 2,101  145  (1,829) 6,484 
  347,857  310,249  321,061  1,401,013  1,321,031 
Income (loss) before income taxes (75,168) (7,818) 11,092  (83,573) 39,825 
Provision for income taxes 5,081  477  16,365  25,290  39,433 
Income (loss) from continuing operations (80,249) (8,295) (5,273) (108,863) 392 
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 412  (1,546) 19,346  6,486  24,462 
Net income (loss) $(79,837) $(9,841) $14,073  $(102,377) $24,854 
           
Basic net income (loss) per common share:          
Income (loss) from continuing operations per common share $(2.45) $(0.25) $(0.15) $(3.18) $0.01 
Income (loss) from discontinued operations per common share 0.01  (0.04) 0.55  0.19  0.67 
Net income (loss) per common share $(2.44) $(0.29) $0.40  $(2.99) $0.68 
           
Diluted net income (loss) per common share:          
Income (loss) from continuing operations per common share $(2.45) $(0.25) $(0.15) $(3.18) $0.01 
Income (loss) from discontinued operations per common share 0.01  (0.04) 0.55  0.19  0.67 
Net income (loss) per common share $(2.44) $(0.29) $0.40  $(2.99) $0.68 
           
Weighted average common shares outstanding used in net income per common share:          
Basic 32,714  33,783  35,567  34,283  35,433 
Diluted 32,714  33,783  35,567  34,283  35,489 


EXTERRAN CORPORATION
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
    
 December 31,
 2019 2018
ASSETS   
    
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$16,683  $19,300 
Restricted cash19  178 
Accounts receivable, net202,337  248,467 
Inventory, net143,538  150,689 
Contract assets46,537  91,602 
Other current assets22,477  44,234 
Current assets associated with discontinued operations4,332  11,605 
Total current assets435,923  566,075 
Property, plant and equipment, net844,410  901,577 
Operating lease right of use assets26,783   
Deferred income taxes13,994  11,370 
Intangible and other assets, net93,300  86,371 
Long-term assets held for sale624   
Long-term assets associated with discontinued operations2,970  1,661 
Total assets$1,418,004  $1,567,054 
    
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   
    
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable, trade$123,444  $165,744 
Accrued liabilities104,081  123,335 
Contract liabilities82,854  153,483 
Current operating lease liabilities6,268   
Current liabilities associated with discontinued operations9,998  14,767 
Total current liabilities326,645  457,329 
Long-term debt443,587  403,810 
Deferred income taxes993  6,005 
Long-term contract liabilities156,262  101,363 
Long-term operating lease liabilities30,958   
Other long-term liabilities49,263  39,812 
Long-term liabilities associated with discontinued operations758  5,914 
Total liabilities1,008,466  1,014,233 
Total stockholders’ equity409,538  552,821 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$1,418,004  $1,567,054 


EXTERRAN CORPORATION
UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
(In thousands, except percentages)
           
  Three Months Ended Years Ended
  December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31,
  2019 2019 2018 2019 2018
Revenues:          
Contract operations $96,481  $96,261  $88,165  $368,126  $360,973 
Aftermarket services 36,909  34,893  32,045  129,217  120,676 
Product sales 139,299  171,277  211,943  820,097  879,207 
  $272,689  $302,431  $332,153  $1,317,440  $1,360,856 
           
Gross margin:          
Contract operations $61,601  $61,905  $61,552  $239,963  $238,835 
Aftermarket services 9,116  8,814  7,120  33,610  31,010 
Product sales 12,003  18,266  26,623  89,649  113,583 
Total $82,720  $88,985  $95,295  $363,222  $383,428 
           
Gross margin percentage:          
Contract operations 64% 64% 70% 65% 66%
Aftermarket services 25% 25% 22% 26% 26%
Product sales 9% 11% 13% 11% 13%
Total 30% 29% 29% 28% 28%
           
Selling, general and administrative $37,524  $37,702  $44,674  $164,314  $178,401 
% of revenue 14% 12% 13% 12% 13%
           
EBITDA, as adjusted $47,269  $50,066  $51,472  $200,657  $205,498 
% of revenue 17% 17% 15% 15% 15%
           
Capital expenditures $21,156  $46,002  $62,882  $193,274  $215,108 
           
Revenue by Geographical Regions:          
North America $128,079  $157,010  $189,714  $705,484  $858,934 
Latin America 60,875  67,406  68,865  246,290  274,414 
Middle East and Africa 70,005  66,601  63,962  319,866  163,093 
Asia Pacific 13,730  11,414  9,612  45,800  64,415 
Total revenues $272,689  $302,431  $332,153  $1,317,440  $1,360,856 
           
  As of
  December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31,
  2019 2019 2018 2019 2018
Contract Operations Backlog:          
Contract operations services $1,252,001  $1,210,187  $1,398,644  $1,252,001  $1,398,644 
           
Product Sales Backlog:          
Compression equipment $160,946  $196,144  $471,827  $160,946  $471,827 
Processing and treating equipment 69,912  50,176  229,258  69,912  229,258 
Production equipment 593    2,438  593  2,438 
Other product sales 46,501  62,174  2,246  46,501  2,246 
Total product sales backlog $277,952  $308,494  $705,769  $277,952  $705,769 


EXTERRAN CORPORATION
UNAUDITED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
           
  Three Months Ended Years Ended
  December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31,
  2019 2019 2018 2019 2018
Non-GAAP Financial Information—Reconciliation of Income (loss) before income taxes to Total gross margin:          
Income (loss) before income taxes $(75,168) $(7,818) $11,092  $(83,573) $39,825 
Selling, general and administrative 37,524  37,702  44,674  164,314  178,401 
Depreciation and amortization 45,888  42,133  31,601  162,557  123,922 
Impairments 65,484  2,970    74,373  3,858 
Restatement related charges (recoveries), net 28    42  48  (276)
Restructuring and other charges 746  1,794  311  8,712  1,997 
Interest expense 10,426  10,103  7,430  38,620  29,217 
Other (income) expense, net (2,208) 2,101  145  (1,829) 6,484 
Total gross margin (1) $82,720  $88,985  $95,295  $363,222  $383,428 
           
Non-GAAP Financial Information—Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to EBITDA, as adjusted:          
Net income (loss) $(79,837) $(9,841) $14,073  $(102,377) $24,854 
(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (412) 1,546  (19,346) (6,486) (24,462)
Depreciation and amortization 45,888  42,133  31,601  162,557  123,922 
Impairments 65,484  2,970    74,373  3,858 
Restatement related charges (recoveries), net 28    42  48  (276)
Restructuring and other charges 746  1,794  311  8,712  1,997 
Interest expense 10,426  10,103  7,430  38,620  29,217 
(Gain) loss on currency exchange rate remeasurement of intercompany balances (135) 884  996  (80) 5,241 
Loss on sale of business         1,714 
Provision for income taxes 5,081  477  16,365  25,290  39,433 
EBITDA, as adjusted (2) $47,269  $50,066  $51,472  $200,657  $205,498 
           
Non-GAAP Financial Information—Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted net loss from continuing operations:          
Net income (loss) $(79,837) $(9,841) $14,073  $(102,377) $24,854 
(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (412) 1,546  (19,346) (6,486) (24,462)
Income (loss) from continuing operations (80,249) (8,295) (5,273) (108,863) 392 
Adjustment for items:          
Impairments 65,484  2,970    74,373  3,858 
Restatement related charges (recoveries), net 28    42  48  (276)
Restructuring and other charges 746  1,794  311  8,712  1,997 
Loss on sale of business         1,714 
Tax impact of adjustments (3) (613) (3) (87) (1,181) (733)
Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations (4) $(14,604) $(3,534) $(5,007) $(26,911) $6,952 
           
Diluted income (loss) from continuing operations per common share $(2.45) $(0.25) $(0.15) $(3.18) $0.01 
Adjustment for items, after-tax, per diluted common share 2.00  0.15  0.01  2.40  0.18 
Diluted adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations per common share (4) (5) $(0.45) $(0.10) $(0.14) $(0.78) $0.19 


(1) Management evaluates the performance of each of the Company’s segments based on gross margin. Total gross margin, a non-GAAP measure, is included as a supplemental disclosure because it is a primary measure used by our management to evaluate the results of revenue and cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization expense), which are key components of our operations. Management believes total gross margin is important supplemental information for investors because it focuses on the current performance of our operations and excludes the impact of the prior historical costs of the assets acquired or constructed that are utilized in those operations, the indirect costs associated with our SG&A activities, the impact of our financing methods, restatement related charges (recoveries), restructuring and other charges and income taxes. In addition, the inclusion of depreciation and amortization expense may not accurately reflect the costs required to maintain and replenish the operational usage of our assets and therefore may not portray the costs from current operating activity.
 
(2) Management believes EBITDA, as adjusted, is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management, investors and others to evaluate and compare our core operating results from period to period by removing the impact of our capital structure (interest expense from outstanding debt), asset base (depreciation and amortization), our subsidiaries’ capital structure (non-cash gains or losses from foreign currency exchange rate changes on intercompany obligations), tax consequences, impairment charges, restatement related charges (recoveries), restructuring and other charges, expensed acquisition costs and other items. Management uses EBITDA, as adjusted, as supplemental measures to review current period operating performance, comparability measures and performance measures for period to period comparisons. In addition, the Company's compensation committee has used EBITDA, as adjusted, in evaluating the performance of the Company and management and in evaluating certain components of executive compensation, including performance-based annual incentive programs.
 
(3) The tax impacts of adjustments were based on the Company’s statutory tax rates applicable to each item in the appropriate taxing jurisdictions. Using statutory tax rates for presentation of the non-GAAP measures allows a consistent basis for investors to understand financial performance of the Company across historical periods. The overall effective tax rate on adjustments was impacted by the inability to recognize tax benefits from charges in jurisdictions that are in cumulative loss positions.
 
(4) Management believes adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations and diluted adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations per common share provides useful information to investors because it allows management, investors and others to evaluate and compare our core operating results from period to period by removing the impact of impairment charges, restructuring and other charges, restatement related charges (recoveries), expensed acquisition costs and other items not appropriately reflective of our core business.
 
(5) Diluted adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations per common share, was computed using the two-class method to determine the net income (loss) per share for each class of common stock and participating security (certain of our restricted stock and restricted stock units) according to participation rights in undistributed earnings.