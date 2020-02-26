Results at High End of Guidance

Strong Cash Flow from Operating Activities

Booked Largest Product Sale Order in Company History in 1Q20

HOUSTON, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) (“Exterran” or the “Company”) today reported fourth quarter financial results.

Three Months Ended Variance December 31, September 30, December 31, (unaudited, in millions) 2019 2019 2018 Sequential Year-over-Year Revenues: Contract operations $ 96.5 $ 96.3 $ 88.2 — % 9 % Aftermarket services 36.9 34.9 32.0 6 % 15 % Product sales 139.3 171.3 211.9 (19 )% (34 )% Total $ 272.7 $ 302.4 $ 332.2 (10 )% (18 )% Gross margin percentage (1): Contract operations 64 % 64 % 70 % (46) bps (597) bps Aftermarket services 25 % 25 % 22 % (56) bps 248 bps Product sales 9 % 11 % 13 % (205) bps (394) bps Total 30 % 29 % 29 % 91 bps 164 bps Product Sales Booking $ 108.8 $ 118.1 $ 158.6 (8 )% (31 )% Contract Operations Backlog $ 1,252.0 $ 1,210.2 $ 1,398.6 3 % (10 )% Product Sales Backlog 278.0 308.5 705.8 (10 )% (61 )%

(1) bps - basis point change in margin



Andrew Way, Exterran’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “2019 proved to be a much more challenging year for the oil and gas industry than many had anticipated. That said, our teams around the globe worked tirelessly to deliver on our key contract operations awards and on the strong backlog we had entering the year. During the fourth quarter, the company did an exceptional job of controlling costs and working capital to deliver net cash from operating activities of $55 million, leading to full year net cash from operating activities of $176 million. Our focus on cash resulted in positive free cash flow for the year, while delivering two large capital intensive contract operations projects. Additionally, orders in the first quarter are already in excess of $400 million providing an encouraging start to 2020.”

During the quarter, we bought back 441,110 shares at an average price of $7.56 per share.

As the company stated in a press release on February 13, 2020, it is close to finalizing its strategic review of its U.S. compression fabrication business. While a formal decision has not been reached, we can communicate that we do not foresee U.S. compression fabrication being a part of our core business going forward. However, we will still partner with U.S. compression equipment providers for U.S. integrated plants and utilize our global footprint to support our international markets.

During the fourth quarter, the company recorded $65.5 million, or $2.00 per share, of non-cash impairment charges primarily related to its decision to monetize certain idle compression assets from its contract operations segment and from its review of options for its U.S. compression business.

Net loss from continuing operations was $80.2 million, or $2.45 per share, on revenue of $272.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. This compares to net loss from continuing operations of $8.3 million, or $0.25 per share, on revenue of $302.4 million for the third quarter of 2019 and net loss from continuing operations of $5.3 million, or $0.15 per share, on revenue of $332.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Net loss was $79.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared to net loss of $9.8 million for the third quarter of 2019 and net income of $14.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. EBITDA, as adjusted, was $47.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared to $50.1 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $51.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Loss before income taxes was $75.2 million as compared to loss before income taxes of $7.8 million for the third quarter of 2019 and income before income taxes of $11.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $37.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared with $37.7 million in the third quarter of 2019 and $44.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Contract Operations Segment

Contract operations revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $96.5 million, relatively flat from third quarter 2019 revenue of $96.3 million and a 9% increase from fourth quarter 2018 revenue of $88.2 million.

Contract operations gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $61.6 million, as compared to gross margin of $61.9 million in the third quarter of 2019 and $61.6 million in fourth quarter of 2018. Gross margin percentage in the fourth quarter of 2019 was 64%, as compared with 64% in the third quarter of 2019 and 70% in the fourth quarter of 2018. Contract operations backlog at the end of 2019 was $1.3 billion, flat when compared to the third quarter 2019.

Revenue and margins were largely unchanged sequentially as we had limited fluctuations in our contract operations projects.

Aftermarket Services Segment

Aftermarket services revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $36.9 million, a 6% increase from third quarter 2019 revenue of $34.9 million and a 15% increase from fourth quarter 2018 revenue of $32.0 million.

Aftermarket services gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $9.1 million, a 3% increase from third quarter 2019 gross margin of $8.8 million and a 28% increase from fourth quarter 2018 gross margin of $7.1 million. Gross margin percentage in the fourth quarter of 2019 was 25%, as compared with 25% in the third quarter of 2019 and 22% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Product Sales Segment

Product sales revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $139.3 million, a 19% decrease from third quarter 2019 revenue of $171.3 million and a 34% decrease from fourth quarter 2018 revenue of $211.9 million.

Product sales gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $12.0 million, a 34% decrease from third quarter 2019 gross margin of $18.3 million and a 55% decrease from fourth quarter 2018 gross margin of $26.6 million. Gross margin percentage in the fourth quarter of 2019 was 9% as compared with 11% in the third quarter of 2019 and 13% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The decline in revenue for product sales sequentially was due to the declining backlog that we have witnessed through the course of 2019 driven by the downturn experienced in the North American market.

Product sales backlog was $278.0 million at December 31, 2019, as compared to $308.5 million at September 30, 2019 and $705.8 million at December 31, 2018. Product sales bookings for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $108.8 million, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 78%. This compares to bookings of $118.1 million for the third quarter of 2019 and bookings of $158.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

About Exterran Corporation

Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) is a global systems and process company offering solutions in the oil, gas, water and power markets. We are a leader in natural gas processing and treatment and compression products and services, providing critical midstream infrastructure solutions to customers throughout the world. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas and operates in approximately 25 countries.

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Information

Gross margin is defined as revenue less cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization expense). Gross margin percentage is defined as gross margin divided by revenue. The Company evaluates the performance of its segments based on gross margin for each segment.

EBITDA, as adjusted, a non-GAAP measure, is defined as net income (loss) excluding income (loss) from discontinued operations (net of tax), cumulative effect of accounting changes (net of tax), income taxes, interest expense (including debt extinguishment costs), depreciation and amortization expense, impairment charges, restructuring and other charges, non-cash gains or losses from foreign currency exchange rate changes recorded on intercompany obligations, expensed acquisition costs and other items. EBITDA, as adjusted, excludes the benefit of the two previously announced sales of our Venezuelan assets.

Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations and diluted adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations per common share, non-GAAP measures, are defined as net income (loss) and earnings per share, excluding the impact of income (loss) from discontinued operations (net of tax), cumulative effect of accounting changes (net of tax), impairment charges (net of tax), restructuring and other charges (net of tax), the benefit of the previously announced sale of our joint ventures’ Venezuelan assets, the effect of income tax adjustments that are outside of the Company’s anticipated effective tax rates and other items.

See tables below for additional information concerning non-GAAP financial information, including a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial information presented in this press release to the most directly comparable financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial information supplements should be read together with, and are not an alternative or substitute for, the Company’s financial results reported in accordance with GAAP. Because non-GAAP financial information is not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release (and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release) other than historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may include words such as “guidance,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “confident,” “may,” “should,” “can have,” “likely,” “future” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. Examples of forward-looking information in this release include, but are not limited to: Exterran’s financial and operational strategies and ability to successfully effect those strategies; Exterran’s expectations regarding future economic and market conditions; Exterran’s financial and operational outlook and ability to fulfill that outlook; demand for Exterran’s products and services and growth opportunities for those products and services; and statements regarding industry activity levels and infrastructure build-out opportunities.

These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and factors, many of which are outside Exterran’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. As a result, any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results. While Exterran believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, it cautions that there are inherent difficulties in predicting certain important factors that could impact the future performance or results of its business. Among the factors that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are: local, regional, national and international economic and political conditions and the impact they may have on Exterran and its customers; Exterran’s reduced profit margins or loss of market share resulting from competition or the introduction of competing technologies by other companies; Exterran’s ability to win profitable new business; changes in international trade relationships including the imposition of trade restrictions or tariffs relating to any materials or products used in the operation of our business; conditions in the oil and gas industry, including a sustained imbalance in the level of supply or demand for oil or natural gas or a sustained low price of oil or natural gas; Exterran’s ability to timely and cost-effectively execute projects; Exterran enhancing or maintaining its asset utilization, particularly with respect to its fleet of compressors and other assets; Exterran’s ability to integrate acquired businesses; employment and workforce factors, including the ability to hire, train and retain key employees; Exterran’s ability to accurately estimate costs and time required under Exterran’s fixed price contracts; liability related to the use of Exterran’s products and services; changes in political or economic conditions in key operating markets, including international markets; changes in current exchange rates, including the risk of currency devaluations by foreign governments, and restrictions on currency repatriation; risks associated with Exterran’s operations, such as equipment defects, equipment malfunctions, environmental discharges, extreme weather and natural disasters; risks associated with cyber-based attacks or network security breaches; any non-performance by third parties of their contractual obligations, including the financial condition of our customers; changes in safety, health, environmental and other regulations, including those related to climate change or water scarcity; and Exterran’s indebtedness and its ability to generate sufficient cash flow, access financial markets at an acceptable cost, fund its operations, capital commitments and other contractual cash obligations, including our debt obligations.

These forward-looking statements are also affected by the risk factors, forward-looking statements and challenges and uncertainties described in Exterran’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission available on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website www.sec.gov . A discussion of these risks is expressly incorporated by reference into this release. Except as required by law, Exterran expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





EXTERRAN CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: Contract operations $ 96,481 $ 96,261 $ 88,165 $ 368,126 $ 360,973 Aftermarket services 36,909 34,893 32,045 129,217 120,676 Product sales 139,299 171,277 211,943 820,097 879,207 272,689 302,431 332,153 1,317,440 1,360,856 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization expense): Contract operations 34,880 34,356 26,613 128,163 122,138 Aftermarket services 27,793 26,079 24,925 95,607 89,666 Product sales 127,296 153,011 185,320 730,448 765,624 Selling, general and administrative 37,524 37,702 44,674 164,314 178,401 Depreciation and amortization 45,888 42,133 31,601 162,557 123,922 Impairments 65,484 2,970 — 74,373 3,858 Restatement related charges (recoveries), net 28 — 42 48 (276 ) Restructuring and other charges 746 1,794 311 8,712 1,997 Interest expense 10,426 10,103 7,430 38,620 29,217 Other (income) expense, net (2,208 ) 2,101 145 (1,829 ) 6,484 347,857 310,249 321,061 1,401,013 1,321,031 Income (loss) before income taxes (75,168 ) (7,818 ) 11,092 (83,573 ) 39,825 Provision for income taxes 5,081 477 16,365 25,290 39,433 Income (loss) from continuing operations (80,249 ) (8,295 ) (5,273 ) (108,863 ) 392 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 412 (1,546 ) 19,346 6,486 24,462 Net income (loss) $ (79,837 ) $ (9,841 ) $ 14,073 $ (102,377 ) $ 24,854 Basic net income (loss) per common share: Income (loss) from continuing operations per common share $ (2.45 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (3.18 ) $ 0.01 Income (loss) from discontinued operations per common share 0.01 (0.04 ) 0.55 0.19 0.67 Net income (loss) per common share $ (2.44 ) $ (0.29 ) $ 0.40 $ (2.99 ) $ 0.68 Diluted net income (loss) per common share: Income (loss) from continuing operations per common share $ (2.45 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (3.18 ) $ 0.01 Income (loss) from discontinued operations per common share 0.01 (0.04 ) 0.55 0.19 0.67 Net income (loss) per common share $ (2.44 ) $ (0.29 ) $ 0.40 $ (2.99 ) $ 0.68 Weighted average common shares outstanding used in net income per common share: Basic 32,714 33,783 35,567 34,283 35,433 Diluted 32,714 33,783 35,567 34,283 35,489





EXTERRAN CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,683 $ 19,300 Restricted cash 19 178 Accounts receivable, net 202,337 248,467 Inventory, net 143,538 150,689 Contract assets 46,537 91,602 Other current assets 22,477 44,234 Current assets associated with discontinued operations 4,332 11,605 Total current assets 435,923 566,075 Property, plant and equipment, net 844,410 901,577 Operating lease right of use assets 26,783 — Deferred income taxes 13,994 11,370 Intangible and other assets, net 93,300 86,371 Long-term assets held for sale 624 — Long-term assets associated with discontinued operations 2,970 1,661 Total assets $ 1,418,004 $ 1,567,054 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable, trade $ 123,444 $ 165,744 Accrued liabilities 104,081 123,335 Contract liabilities 82,854 153,483 Current operating lease liabilities 6,268 — Current liabilities associated with discontinued operations 9,998 14,767 Total current liabilities 326,645 457,329 Long-term debt 443,587 403,810 Deferred income taxes 993 6,005 Long-term contract liabilities 156,262 101,363 Long-term operating lease liabilities 30,958 — Other long-term liabilities 49,263 39,812 Long-term liabilities associated with discontinued operations 758 5,914 Total liabilities 1,008,466 1,014,233 Total stockholders’ equity 409,538 552,821 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,418,004 $ 1,567,054





EXTERRAN CORPORATION UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (In thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: Contract operations $ 96,481 $ 96,261 $ 88,165 $ 368,126 $ 360,973 Aftermarket services 36,909 34,893 32,045 129,217 120,676 Product sales 139,299 171,277 211,943 820,097 879,207 $ 272,689 $ 302,431 $ 332,153 $ 1,317,440 $ 1,360,856 Gross margin: Contract operations $ 61,601 $ 61,905 $ 61,552 $ 239,963 $ 238,835 Aftermarket services 9,116 8,814 7,120 33,610 31,010 Product sales 12,003 18,266 26,623 89,649 113,583 Total $ 82,720 $ 88,985 $ 95,295 $ 363,222 $ 383,428 Gross margin percentage: Contract operations 64 % 64 % 70 % 65 % 66 % Aftermarket services 25 % 25 % 22 % 26 % 26 % Product sales 9 % 11 % 13 % 11 % 13 % Total 30 % 29 % 29 % 28 % 28 % Selling, general and administrative $ 37,524 $ 37,702 $ 44,674 $ 164,314 $ 178,401 % of revenue 14 % 12 % 13 % 12 % 13 % EBITDA, as adjusted $ 47,269 $ 50,066 $ 51,472 $ 200,657 $ 205,498 % of revenue 17 % 17 % 15 % 15 % 15 % Capital expenditures $ 21,156 $ 46,002 $ 62,882 $ 193,274 $ 215,108 Revenue by Geographical Regions: North America $ 128,079 $ 157,010 $ 189,714 $ 705,484 $ 858,934 Latin America 60,875 67,406 68,865 246,290 274,414 Middle East and Africa 70,005 66,601 63,962 319,866 163,093 Asia Pacific 13,730 11,414 9,612 45,800 64,415 Total revenues $ 272,689 $ 302,431 $ 332,153 $ 1,317,440 $ 1,360,856 As of December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Contract Operations Backlog: Contract operations services $ 1,252,001 $ 1,210,187 $ 1,398,644 $ 1,252,001 $ 1,398,644 Product Sales Backlog: Compression equipment $ 160,946 $ 196,144 $ 471,827 $ 160,946 $ 471,827 Processing and treating equipment 69,912 50,176 229,258 69,912 229,258 Production equipment 593 — 2,438 593 2,438 Other product sales 46,501 62,174 2,246 46,501 2,246 Total product sales backlog $ 277,952 $ 308,494 $ 705,769 $ 277,952 $ 705,769





EXTERRAN CORPORATION UNAUDITED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Non-GAAP Financial Information—Reconciliation of Income (loss) before income taxes to Total gross margin: Income (loss) before income taxes $ (75,168 ) $ (7,818 ) $ 11,092 $ (83,573 ) $ 39,825 Selling, general and administrative 37,524 37,702 44,674 164,314 178,401 Depreciation and amortization 45,888 42,133 31,601 162,557 123,922 Impairments 65,484 2,970 — 74,373 3,858 Restatement related charges (recoveries), net 28 — 42 48 (276 ) Restructuring and other charges 746 1,794 311 8,712 1,997 Interest expense 10,426 10,103 7,430 38,620 29,217 Other (income) expense, net (2,208 ) 2,101 145 (1,829 ) 6,484 Total gross margin (1) $ 82,720 $ 88,985 $ 95,295 $ 363,222 $ 383,428 Non-GAAP Financial Information—Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to EBITDA, as adjusted: Net income (loss) $ (79,837 ) $ (9,841 ) $ 14,073 $ (102,377 ) $ 24,854 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (412 ) 1,546 (19,346 ) (6,486 ) (24,462 ) Depreciation and amortization 45,888 42,133 31,601 162,557 123,922 Impairments 65,484 2,970 — 74,373 3,858 Restatement related charges (recoveries), net 28 — 42 48 (276 ) Restructuring and other charges 746 1,794 311 8,712 1,997 Interest expense 10,426 10,103 7,430 38,620 29,217 (Gain) loss on currency exchange rate remeasurement of intercompany balances (135 ) 884 996 (80 ) 5,241 Loss on sale of business — — — — 1,714 Provision for income taxes 5,081 477 16,365 25,290 39,433 EBITDA, as adjusted (2) $ 47,269 $ 50,066 $ 51,472 $ 200,657 $ 205,498 Non-GAAP Financial Information—Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted net loss from continuing operations: Net income (loss) $ (79,837 ) $ (9,841 ) $ 14,073 $ (102,377 ) $ 24,854 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (412 ) 1,546 (19,346 ) (6,486 ) (24,462 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations (80,249 ) (8,295 ) (5,273 ) (108,863 ) 392 Adjustment for items: Impairments 65,484 2,970 — 74,373 3,858 Restatement related charges (recoveries), net 28 — 42 48 (276 ) Restructuring and other charges 746 1,794 311 8,712 1,997 Loss on sale of business — — — — 1,714 Tax impact of adjustments (3) (613 ) (3 ) (87 ) (1,181 ) (733 ) Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations (4) $ (14,604 ) $ (3,534 ) $ (5,007 ) $ (26,911 ) $ 6,952 Diluted income (loss) from continuing operations per common share $ (2.45 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (3.18 ) $ 0.01 Adjustment for items, after-tax, per diluted common share 2.00 0.15 0.01 2.40 0.18 Diluted adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations per common share (4) (5) $ (0.45 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.78 ) $ 0.19



