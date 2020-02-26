OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) today announced it will be participating in investor meetings at the 2020 Credit Suisse Energy Summit on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.



Materials used at the conference will be available on the Investors page of Green Plains’ website at http://investor.gpreinc.com/events.cfm, beginning at 8:30 a.m. EST (7:30 a.m. CST) on March 4, 2020.

