FRISCO, TX, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. ("Comstock" or the "Company") (NYSE: CRK) today reported financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.  On July 16, 2019, Comstock completed the acquisition of Covey Park Energy LLC ("Covey Park"). The Company's annual financial results include the results of operations of Covey Park beginning on July 16, 2019. On August 14, 2018, the Company completed transactions in which entities controlled by Dallas businessman Jerry Jones contributed Bakken Shale properties to the Company in exchange for a controlling interest in the Company (the "Jones Contribution"). The 2019 results and the period from August 14, 2018 through December 31, 2018 reflect the Jones Contribution, while results for the period from January 1, 2018 through August 13, 2018 reflect the historical results of Comstock for that period (the "Predecessor").

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

For the fourth quarter of 2019, Comstock reported net income available to common stockholders of $40.8 million or $0.19 per diluted share. Net income available to common stockholders as adjusted to exclude certain items not related to normal operating activities for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $49.1 million or $0.22 per diluted share. These items included $4.1 million in non-cash interest amortization resulting from adjusting debt assumed in the Covey Park acquisition to fair value; $4.6 million of non-cash accretion resulting from adjusting the preferred stock issued in connection with the Covey Park acquisition to fair value; and $0.4 million in unrealized hedging gains. 

Comstock produced 121.5 billion cubic feet ("Bcf") of natural gas and 576,665 barrels of oil or 125.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent ("Bcfe") in the fourth quarter of 2019. Natural gas production averaged 1,321 million cubic feet ("MMcf") per day, an increase of 293% over natural gas production in the fourth quarter of 2018. The growth in natural gas production was primarily attributable to the acquisition of Covey Park and the successful results from Comstock's Haynesville shale drilling activities in 2019. Oil production in the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased to 6,268 barrels of oil per day from 9,155 barrels per day produced in the fourth quarter of 2018 due primarily to expected production declines from the Bakken Shale properties acquired in the Jones Contribution. 

Comstock's average realized natural gas price in the fourth quarter of 2019, including hedging, decreased to $2.30 per Mcf as compared to $3.28 per Mcf realized in the fourth quarter of 2018.  The Company's average realized oil price in the fourth quarter of 2019, including hedging, decreased to $50.36 per barrel as compared to $54.96 per barrel in the fourth quarter of 2018.  Oil and gas sales were $308.6 million (including realized hedging gains) in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to sales of $147.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. EBITDAX, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, depletion, amortization, exploration expense and other noncash expenses, of $234.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased by 109% over EBITDAX of $112.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.  The Company's operating cash flow generated in the fourth quarter of 2019 of $187.9 million increased 97% over operating cash flow of $95.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2019

For the year ended December 31, 2019, Comstock reported a net income available to common stockholders of $74.5 million or $0.52 per diluted share.  Net income available to common stockholders as adjusted to exclude certain items not related to normal operating activities primarily due to the closing of the Covey Park acquisition for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $122.3 million or $0.77 per diluted share. These items included $31.9 million of advisory and legal fees, severance costs and other change of control payments; $7.1 million in non-cash interest amortization resulting from adjusting debt assumed in the Covey Park acquisition to fair value; $3.5 million of hedging settlements related to July production that were received prior to closing the Covey Park acquisition; $4.6 million of non-cash accretion resulting from adjusting the preferred stock issued in connection with the Covey Park acquisition to fair value; and $0.7 million in unrealized hedging gains. 

Comstock produced 292.8 Bcf of natural gas and 2.7 million barrels of oil or 308.9 Bcfe for the year ended December 31, 2019.  Natural gas production averaged 802 MMcf per day and oil production averaged 7,356 barrels of oil per day.  On a proforma basis, assuming the Covey Park acquisition had been completed on January 1, 2019, oil and natural gas production would have been 7,416 barrels per day and 1,190 MMcf per day, respectively. Comstock's average realized natural gas price after hedging was $2.35 per Mcf and realized oil price after hedging was $49.64 per barrel for the year.  Oil and gas sales for 2019 were $821.4 million (including realized hedging gains and losses), EBITDAX was $613.6 million and operating cash flow generated was $468.3 million.

Drilling Results

Total expenditures in 2019 for drilling and development activities was $510.5 million.  Comstock spent $485.4 million to develop its Haynesville and Bossier shale properties, including $468.5 million on drilling and completing wells and an additional $16.9 million on other development activity.  Comstock drilled 82 (51.1 net) horizontal Haynesville or Bossier shale wells in 2019, which had an average lateral length of approximately 8,100 feet.  Comstock also completed 19 (7.3 net) wells that were drilled in 2018.  Fifty (36.0 net) of the wells drilled in 2019 were also completed in 2019.  The Company currently expects the remaining 32 (15.1 net) wells drilled in 2019 will be completed in 2020, of which 18 (12.6 net) are operated wells. Comstock also spent $25.1 million of development costs on its other properties primarily on completing four (2.2 net) Eagle Ford shale wells during the year. 
     
Since its last operational update, Comstock reported on an additional 20 Haynesville shale wells.  The average initial production rate of these wells was 24 MMcf per day. The wells had completed lateral lengths ranging from 4,337 feet to 10,191 feet, with an average completed lateral length of 6,926 feet.  Each well was tested at initial production rates of 15 to 45 MMcf per day.  Comstock currently has 15 (7.8 net) operated Haynesville shale wells that are in the process of being completed.

2019 Proved Oil & Gas Reserves

Comstock also announced that proved oil and natural gas reserves as of December 31, 2019 were estimated at 5.3 Tcfe of natural gas and 16.7 million barrels of oil, or 5.4 Tcfe as compared to total proved reserves of 2.4 Tcfe as of December 31, 2018. The reserve estimates were determined under the SEC guidelines and were audited by the Company's independent reserve engineering firms. The 5.4 Tcfe of proved reserves at December 31, 2019 were 36% proved developed and 92% were operated by Comstock. The present value, using a 10% discount rate, or the future net cash flows before income taxes of the proved reserves (the "PV-10 Value") was approximately $3.3 billion, using average first of month 2019 prices of $2.58 per Mcf of natural gas and $55.69 per barrel for oil. The PV-10 Value increased 85% from the PV-10 Value in 2018 of $1.8 billion. The natural gas and oil prices used in determining the December 31, 2019 proved reserves estimates were 11% lower for natural gas and 9% lower for oil as compared to prices used at December 31, 2018.

The following table reflects the changes in the proved reserve estimates since the end of 2018:

   Oil
(MMBbls)		  Natural
Gas
(Bcf)		  Total
(Bcfe)		 
Proved Reserves:            
Proved Reserves at December 31, 2018  23.6   2,282.8   2,424.4 
Production  (2.7)  (292.8)  (308.9)
Acquisitions  0.2   3,023.1   3,024.5 
Extensions and discoveries  0.3   315.3   316.8 
Divestitures  (0.1)  (49.5)  (49.9)
Revisions:            
Price  (0.5)  (228.5)  (231.5)
Performance and Other  (4.1)  291.1   266.6 
Proved Reserves at December 31, 2019  16.7   5,341.5   5,442.0 

The significant growth in proved reserves was primarily attributable to acquisitions, including the Covey Park acquisition, which added 3.0 Tcfe to proved reserves. The Company also added 583 Bcfe related to its 2019 drilling activities and to performance and other revisions. Lower oil and natural gas prices reduced proved reserves by 232 Bcfe. Based on the 2019 proved reserve additions, Comstock's "all-in" finding costs were approximately $0.72 per Mcfe excluding price-related revisions ($0.77 per Mcfe including price-related revisions).

2020 Drilling Budget

The Company also announced its current drilling plans for 2020.  Comstock's planned capital expenditures for 2020 total $421.0 million and exclusively focused on the Haynesville/Bossier shale. Comstock is currently planning to operate five drilling rigs in 2020 and will drill 46 (34.3 net) operated horizontal wells and complete the 18 (12.6 net) wells drilled in 2019. 

Other

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein.  Although the Company believes the expectations in such statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Comstock Resources, Inc. is an independent energy company based in Frisco, Texas engaged in oil and gas acquisitions, exploration and development, and its assets are primarily located in Texas, Louisiana and North Dakota.  The Company's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CRK.


COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
OPERATING RESULTS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended December 31,  Twelve Months Ended December 31, 
  2019  2018  2019  August 14, 2018
through
December 31, 2018		  January 1, 2018
through
August 13, 2018		 
                  (Predecessor) 
Natural gas sales $260,206  $107,843  $635,795  $144,236  $147,897 
Oil sales  29,042   45,655   132,894   79,385   18,733 
Total oil and gas sales  289,248   153,498   768,689   223,621   166,630 
Operating expenses:                    
Production taxes  10,449   7,104   29,181   11,155   3,659 
Gathering and transportation  29,957   7,061   71,303   10,511   11,841 
Lease operating  28,835   13,720   87,283   20,736   21,139 
Exploration        241       
Depreciation, depletion and amortization  111,842   36,124   276,526   53,944   68,032 
General and administrative, net  6,484   8,096   29,244   11,399   15,699 
Loss (gain) on sale of oil and gas properties     (57)  25   (155)  35,438 
Total operating expenses  187,567   72,048   493,803   107,590   155,808 
Operating income  101,681   81,450   274,886   116,031   10,822 
Other income (expenses):                    
Gain from derivative financial instruments  19,790   12,480   51,735   10,465   881 
Other income  282   131   622   173   677 
Transaction costs  90      (41,010)     (2,866)
Interest expense  (54,107)  (28,758)  (161,541)  (43,603)  (101,203)
Total other income (expenses)  (33,945)  (16,147)  (150,194)  (32,965)  (102,511)
Income (loss) before income taxes  67,736   65,303   124,692   83,066   (91,689)
Provision for income taxes  (12,620)  (15,004)  (27,803)  (18,944)  (1,065)
Net income (loss)  55,116   50,299   96,889   64,122   (92,754)
Preferred stock dividends and accretion  (14,287)     (22,415)      
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $40,829  $50,299  $74,474  $64,122  $(92,754)
                     
Net income (loss) per share:                    
Basic $0.22  $0.48  $0.52  $0.61  $(6.08)
Diluted $0.19  $0.48  $0.52  $0.61  $(6.08)
Weighted average shares outstanding:                    
Basic  187,280   105,457   142,750   105,453   15,262 
Diluted  284,100   105,457   187,378   105,459   15,262 

                                                                                                                                                                                       

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
OPERATING RESULTS
(In thousands)

  Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 
OPERATING CASH FLOW: 2019  2018 2019  August 14, 2018
through
December 31, 2018		  January 1, 2018
through
August 13,  2018		 
       (Predecessor) 
Net income (loss) $55,116  $50,299 $96,889  $64,122  $(92,754)
Reconciling items:                   
Deferred and non-current income taxes  12,821   25,196  28,026   29,079   1,052 
Depreciation, depletion and amortization  111,842   36,124  276,526   53,944   68,032 
Unrealized loss (gain) from derivative financial instruments  (488)  (18,250) 949   (16,044)  1,961 
Amortization of debt discount, premium and issuance costs  7,068   1,582  16,274   2,404   29,457 
Interest paid in-kind             25,004 
Stock-based compensation  1,661   665  4,020   994   3,912 
Transaction costs  (90)    41,010       
Covey Park July 2019 hedging settlements       4,574       
Loss (gain) on sale of oil and gas properties     (57) 25   (155)  35,438 
Operating cash flow  187,930   95,559  468,293   134,344   72,102 
Transaction costs  90     (41,010)      
Covey Park July 2019 hedging settlements       (4,574)      
(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable  (45,184)  (16,164) 3,220   (61,048)  2,834 
(Increase) decrease in other current assets  2,686   (11,201) 9,823   (12,527)  337 
Increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses  22,909   30,499  15,485   41,533   10,462 
Net cash provided by operating activities $168,431  $98,693 $451,237  $102,302  $85,735 
                    
EBITDAX:                   
Net income (loss) $55,116  $50,299 $96,889  $64,122  $(92,754)
Interest expense  54,107   28,758  161,541   43,603   101,203 
Income taxes  12,620   15,004  27,803   18,944   1,065 
Depreciation, depletion, and amortization  111,842   36,124  276,526   53,944   68,032 
Exploration       241       
Unrealized loss (gain) from derivative financial instruments  (488)  (18,250) 949   (16,044)  1,961 
Stock-based compensation  1,661   665  4,020   994   3,912 
Transaction costs  (90)    41,010      2,866 
Covey Park July 2019 hedging settlements       4,574       
Loss (gain) on sale of oil and gas properties     (57) 25   (155)  35,438 
Total EBITDAX $234,768  $112,543 $613,578  $165,408  $121,723 
                    
  As of December 31,            
BALANCE SHEET: 2019  2018            
Cash and cash equivalents $18,532  $23,193            
Derivative financial instruments  89,192   15,401            
Other current assets  195,849   120,833            
Property and equipment, net  4,008,803   1,667,979            
Other  344,746   360,434            
Total assets $4,657,122  $2,187,840            
                    
Current liabilities $392,376  $206,853            
Derivative financial instruments  4,220               
Long-term debt  2,500,132   1,244,363            
Deferred income taxes  211,772   161,917            
Asset retirement obligation  18,151   5,136            
Other non-current liabilities  7,866               
Preferred stock  379,583               
Stockholders' equity  1,143,022   569,571            
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $4,657,122  $2,187,840            

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
REGIONAL OPERATING RESULTS
(In thousands, except per unit amounts)

   For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 
  Haynesville  Bakken  Eagle Ford  and Other  Total 
Gas production (Mmcf)  115,332   1,529   4,660   121,521 
Oil production (Mbbls)  3   478   96   577 
Total Production (Mmcfe)  115,351   4,394   5,235   124,980 
                 
Natural gas sales $250,671  $(881) $10,416  $260,206 
Natural gas hedging settlements (a)           19,302 
Total natural gas including hedging  250,671   (881)  10,416   279,508 
Oil sales  164   23,419   5,459   29,042 
Oil hedging settlements (a)            
Total oil including hedging  164   23,419   5,459   29,042 
Total oil and gas sales including hedging $250,835  $22,538  $15,875  $308,550 
                 
Average gas price (per Mcf) $2.17  $(0.58) $2.24  $2.14 
Average gas price including hedging (per Mcf)             $2.30 
Average oil price (per barrel) $53.12  $49.03  $56.86  $50.36 
Average oil price including hedging (per barrel)             $50.36 
Average price (per Mcfe) $2.17  $5.13  $3.03  $2.31 
Average price including hedging (per Mcfe)             $2.47 
                 
Production taxes $7,165  $2,650  $634  $10,449 
Gathering and transportation $28,144  $  $1,813  $29,957 
Lease operating $18,639  $4,803  $5,393  $28,835 
                 
Production taxes (per Mcfe) $0.06  $0.60  $0.12  $0.08 
Gathering and transportation (per Mcfe) $0.24  $  $0.35  $0.24 
Lease operating (per Mcfe) $0.17  $1.10  $1.03  $0.23 
                 
Oil and Gas Capital Expenditures:                
Acquisitions $41,828  $  $  $41,828 
Development leasehold  888      2   890 
Development drilling and completion  145,215   2,359   3,386   150,960 
Other development  3,121         3,121 
Total $191,052  $2,359  $3,388  $196,799 

                                                                                               

(a)    Included in gain from derivative financial instruments in operating results.
      


COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
REGIONAL OPERATING RESULTS
(In thousands, except per unit amounts)

   For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 
  Haynesville  Bakken  Eagle Ford  and Other  Total 
Gas production (Mmcf)  27,176   2,583   1,174   30,933 
Oil production (Mbbls)     828   15   843 
Total Production (Mmcfe)  27,176   7,550   1,261   35,987 
                 
Natural gas sales $96,029  $7,447  $4,367  $107,843 
Natural gas hedging settlements (a)           (6,402)
Total natural gas including hedging  96,029   7,447   4,367   101,441 
Oil sales     44,810   845   45,655 
Oil hedging settlements (a)           632 
Total oil including hedging     44,810   845   46,287 
Total oil and gas sales including hedging $96,029  $52,257  $5,212  $147,728 
                 
Average gas price (per Mcf) $3.53  $2.88  $3.72  $3.49 
Average gas price including hedging (per Mcf)             $3.28 
Average oil price (per barrel) $  $54.13  $56.33  $54.21 
Average oil price including hedging (per barrel)             $54.96 
Average price (per Mcfe) $3.53  $6.92  $4.13  $4.27 
Average price including hedging (per Mcfe)             $4.11 
                 
Production taxes $1,976  $5,001  $127  $7,104 
Gathering and transportation $6,722  $  $339  $7,061 
Lease operating $4,130  $5,820  $3,771  $13,721 
                 
Production taxes (per Mcfe) $0.07  $0.66  $0.10  $0.20 
Gathering and transportation (per Mcfe) $0.25  $  $0.27  $0.20 
Lease operating (per Mcfe) $0.15  $0.77  $2.99  $0.37 
                 
Oil and Gas Capital Expenditures:                
Acquisitions $3,108  $  $  $3,108 
Development leasehold  1,240         1,240 
Development drilling and completion  72,962   26,764      99,726 
Other development  5,802         5,802 
Total $83,112  $26,764  $  $109,876 

                                                                                               

(a)    Included in gain from derivative financial instruments in operating results.
      


COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
REGIONAL OPERATING RESULTS
(In thousands, except per unit amounts)

   For the Year Ended December 31, 2019 
  Haynesville  Bakken  Eagle Ford  and Other  Total 
Gas production (Mmcf)  275,832   6,106   10,896   292,834 
Oil production (Mbbls)  6   2,465   214   2,685 
Total Production (Mmcfe)  275,869   20,896   12,179   308,944 
                 
Natural gas sales $609,680  $1,958  $24,157  $635,795 
Natural gas hedging settlements (a)           52,297 
Total natural gas including hedging  609,680   1,958   24,157   688,092 
Oil sales  387   120,633   11,874   132,894 
Oil hedging settlements (a)           387 
Total oil including hedging  387   120,633   11,874   133,281 
Total oil and gas sales including hedging $610,067  $122,591  $36,031  $821,373 
                 
Average gas price (per Mcf) $2.21  $0.32  $2.22  $2.17 
Average gas price including hedging (per Mcf)             $2.35 
Average oil price (per barrel) $62.38  $48.94  $55.49  $49.49 
Average oil price including hedging (per barrel)             $49.64 
Average price (per Mcfe) $2.21  $5.87  $2.96  $2.49 
Average price including hedging (per Mcfe)             $2.66 
                 
Production taxes $14,594  $13,176  $1,411  $29,181 
Gathering and transportation $67,124  $  $4,179  $71,303 
Lease operating $45,381  $23,468  $18,434  $87,283 
                 
Production taxes (per Mcfe) $0.05  $0.63  $0.12  $0.09 
Gathering and transportation (per Mcfe) $0.24  $  $0.34  $0.23 
Lease operating (per Mcfe) $0.17  $1.12  $1.51  $0.29 
                 
Oil and Gas Capital Expenditures:                
Acquisitions $2,097,451  $  $  $2,097,451 
Development leasehold  7,586      17   7,603 
Development drilling and completion  468,513   5,480   19,632   493,625 
Other development  9,339         9,339 
Total $2,582,889  $5,480  $19,649  $2,608,018 

                                                                                               

(a)    Included in gain from derivative financial instruments in operating results.


COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
REGIONAL OPERATING RESULTS
(In thousands, except per unit amounts)

   For the Period August 14, 2018 through December 31, 2018 
  Haynesville  Bakken  Eagle Ford  and Other  Total 
Gas production (Mmcf)  39,413   3,855   1,763   45,031 
Oil production (Mbbls)     1,364   21   1,385 
Total Production (Mmcfe)  39,413   12,037   1,888   53,338 
                 
Natural gas sales $129,024  $8,913  $6,299  $144,236 
Natural gas hedging settlements (a)           (6,211)
Total natural gas including hedging  129,024   8,913   6,299   138,025 
Oil sales     78,050   1,335   79,385 
Oil hedging settlements (a)           632 
Total oil including hedging     78,050   1,335   80,017 
Total oil and gas sales including hedging $129,024  $86,963  $7,634  $218,042 
                 
Average gas price (per Mcf) $3.27  $2.31  $3.57  $3.20 
Average gas price including hedging (per Mcf)             $3.07 
Average oil price (per barrel) $  $57.24  $63.57  $57.34 
Average oil price including hedging (per barrel)             $57.80 
Average price (per Mcfe) $3.27  $7.22  $4.04  $4.19 
Average price including hedging (per Mcfe)             $4.09 
                 
Production taxes $2,752  $8,215  $188  $11,155 
Gathering and transportation $9,953  $  $558  $10,511 
Lease operating $6,118  $9,070  $5,548  $20,736 
                 
Production taxes (per Mcfe) $0.07  $0.68  $0.10  $0.21 
Gathering and transportation (per Mcfe) $0.25  $  $0.30  $0.20 
Lease operating (per Mcfe) $0.16  $0.76  $2.94  $0.38 
                 
Oil and Gas Capital Expenditures:                
Acquisitions $21,013  $  $  $21,013 
Development leasehold  1,715         1,715 
Development drilling and completion  106,366   42,379      148,745 
Other development  13,612         13,612 
Total $142,706  $42,379  $  $185,085 

                                                                                               

(a)    Included in gain from derivative financial instruments in operating results.


COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
REGIONAL OPERATING RESULTS
(In thousands, except per unit amounts)

  For the Period January 1, 2018 through August 13, 2018 (Predecessor) 
  Haynesville  Bakken  Eagle Ford  and Other  Total 
Gas production (Mmcf)  52,021      3,219   55,240 
Oil production (Mbbls)        287   287 
Total Production (Mmcfe)  52,021      4,942   56,963 
                 
Natural gas sales $138,391  $  $9,506  $147,897 
Natural gas hedging settlements (a)           2,842 
Total natural gas including hedging  138,391      9,506   150,739 
Oil sales        18,733   18,733 
Oil hedging settlements (a)            
Total oil including hedging        18,733   18,733 
Total oil and gas sales including hedging $138,391  $  $28,239  $169,472 
                 
Average gas price (per Mcf) $2.66  $  $2.95  $2.68 
Average gas price including hedging (per Mcf)             $2.73 
Average oil price (per barrel) $  $  $65.23  $65.23 
Average oil price including hedging (per barrel)             $65.23 
Average price (per Mcfe) $2.66  $  $5.71  $2.93 
Average price including hedging (per Mcfe)             $2.98 
                 
Production taxes $2,556  $  $1,103  $3,659 
Gathering and transportation $10,728  $  $1,113  $11,841 
Lease operating $7,675  $  $13,464  $21,139 
                 
Production taxes (per Mcfe) $0.05  $  $0.22  $0.06 
Gathering and transportation (per Mcfe) $0.21  $  $0.23  $0.21 
Lease operating (per Mcfe) $0.15  $  $2.72  $0.37 
                 
Oil and Gas Capital Expenditures:                
Acquisitions $39,323  $  $  $39,323 
Development leasehold  2,848         2,848 
Development drilling and completion  90,840         90,840 
Other development  13,205      666   13,871 
Total $146,216  $  $666  $146,882 

                                                                                               

(a)    Included in gain from derivative financial instruments in operating results.


COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
PRO FORMA OPERATING RESULTS
(In thousands, except per unit amounts)

   For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 
  Comstock  Covey Park (b)  Pro Forma Combined 
Gas production (Mmcf)  292,834   141,610   434,444 
Oil production (Mbbls)  2,685   22   2,707 
Total Production (Mmcfe)  308,944   141,742   450,686 
             
Natural gas sales $635,795  $377,368  $1,013,163 
Natural gas hedging settlements (a)  52,297   12,687   64,984 
Total natural gas including hedging  688,092   390,055   1,078,147 
Oil sales  132,894   1,233   134,127 
Oil hedging settlements (a)  387     387 
Total oil including hedging  133,281   1,233   134,514 
Total oil and gas sales including hedging $821,373  $391,288  $1,212,661 
             
Average gas price (per Mcf) $2.17  $2.66  $2.33 
Average gas price including hedging (per Mcf) $2.35  $2.75  $2.48 
Average oil price (per barrel) $49.49  $56.05  $49.55 
Average oil price including hedging (per barrel) $49.64  $56.05  $49.69 
Average price (per Mcfe) $2.49  $2.67  $2.55 
Average price including hedging (per Mcfe) $2.66  $2.76  $2.69 
             
Production taxes $29,181  $8,868  $38,049 
Gathering and transportation $71,303  $35,188  $106,491 
Lease operating $87,283  $37,043  $124,326 
             
Production taxes (per Mcfe) $0.09  $0.06  $0.08 
Gathering and transportation (per Mcfe) $0.23  $0.25  $0.24 
Lease operating (per Mcfe) $0.28  $0.26  $0.28 

                                                                                                                                               

  1. Included in gain from derivative financial instruments in operating results.
  2. Pro forma for an acquisition which completed on March 5, 2019.
     

