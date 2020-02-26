LAFAYETTE, La., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. Unless otherwise noted, all results are compared with the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018.
Fourth Quarter of 2019 Financial Results – Strong Organic Growth by LHC Group Legacy Home Health and Hospice and Continued Sequential Improvement at Almost Family Locations
Full Year 2019 Financial Results – Another solid year of organic growth, margin expansion and M&A growth setting the stage for a strong 2020
A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial results in this release appears on page 13.
Operational and Strategic Highlights
Commenting on the results, Keith G. Myers, LHC Group’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We maintained a high level of discipline and preparedness throughout 2019 as we readied LHC Group and our 32,000 employees to thrive under PDGM with extensive design, development, piloting, testing and training. With Almost Family, we executed a similar approach and a healthy dose of strategic patience to ensure those locations were operationally sound, quality scores were improved and overall on a solid footing in order to drive more aggressive growth in 2020. While these preparation head winds were heavier in the fourth quarter, we are confident that we are well positioned for success in 2020. We saw the early results from this strategy with over 5% combined organic growth in the fourth quarter and a combined organic growth rate nearly double that amount to date in the first quarter of 2020.”
M&A Strategy – Historic Consolidation Opportunity Expected in 2020 and Beyond Will Expand Current Pipeline of Joint Ventures and Acquisitions
On December 1, 2019, LHC Group and LifePoint Health finalized the expansion of their existing joint venture partnership with the purchase of one home health provider with a location in Wilmington, Ohio and two hospice providers with a location in Sierra Vista, Arizona and Lewiston, Idaho. LHC Group expects annualized revenue from the expansion of this joint venture of approximately $3.6 million.
On December 1, 2019, LHC Group completed the acquisition of a single freestanding home health provider – Life Wellness Home Health – in Las Vegas, Nevada. LHC Group expects annualized revenue from this acquisition of approximately $2.1 million.
On January 1, 2020, LHC Group finalized joint venture purchase and expansion agreements with DFW Home Health (a separate legal entity jointly owned by LHC Group, Texas Health Resources and a subsidiary of Methodist Health System) in Arlington, Texas; with LifePoint Health in Bryant, Arkansas; and with Ochsner Health System in South Louisiana. LHC Group expects annualized revenue from these transactions of approximately $23.8 million.
Myers noted, “We are entering the most significant period of change and consolidation opportunity for the in-home healthcare industry in nearly two decades. Early disruptions from the implementation of PDGM and the elimination of the RAP payment are already evident among the smaller home health agencies, and we expect this highly fragmented market to consolidate among the top providers in 2020 and beyond. Having completed approximately $114 million in acquisitions and joint ventures during 2019 and to date in 2020, the size and quality of our current pipeline and the volume of inbound requests from potential partners indicates we have the potential to deliver on record M&A activity. At the same time, we expect to capture additional market share through organic growth and accelerate our plans for expanding our hospice and home and community-based services across our national footprint.”
Full Year 2020 and First Quarter 2020 Guidance - Earnings Growth at the Midpoint Reflects Strong Organic Growth, Margin Improvement on Recent Acquisitions and the Timing of the New PDGM Care Model Rollout
Full year 2020 net service revenue is expected to be in a range of $2.13 billion to $2.18 billion, earnings per diluted share is expected to be in a range of $4.60 to $4.80, and EBITDA, less non-controlling interest, is expected to be in a range of $230 million to $240 million. This guidance assumes an estimated effective tax rate of approximately 27%, which includes the impact of an excess tax benefit in March 2020 related to the vesting of restricted stock awards.
For the first quarter ending March 31, 2020, net service revenue is expected to be $500 million to $510 million, earnings per diluted share is expected to be in a range of $0.70 to $0.80, and EBITDA, less non-controlling interest, is expected to be in a range of $33 million to $40 million. This guidance assumes an estimated effective tax rate of approximately 21%, which reflects the impact of an excess tax benefit in March 2020 related to the vesting of restricted stock awards.
The Company’s guidance ranges do not take into account the impact of future reimbursement changes, if any, future acquisitions, if made, de novo locations, if opened, location closures, if any, or future legal expenses, if necessary.
Joshua L. Proffitt, LHC Group’s Chief Financial Officer, added, “LHC Group enters 2020 with a number of industry and company-specific tailwinds that complement our competitive differentiators and drive our organic and inorganic growth expectations. Our intense focus on a unique employee and patient-first culture as well as superior clinical quality was at the heart of our preparations for operating under a new model in PDGM, but also enabled us to better pursue the organic and M&A opportunities this new environment is already presenting. As our first quarter and full year guidance suggests, there will be a ramp up throughout the year associated with strong organic growth, margin improvements across the former Almost Family locations and other recent acquisitions and the timing of the new PDGM care model rollout. Our differentiated approach through our joint venture strategy, ACO management business, use of data analytics and payment and clinical innovation have likewise positioned us to deploy our unique assets to benefit from the continued transition to value-based care.”
About LHC Group, Inc.
LHC Group, Inc. is a national provider of in-home healthcare services and innovations, providing high-quality and affordable healthcare services to patients in the privacy and comfort of the home or place of residence. LHC Group’s services cover a wide range of healthcare needs for patients and families dealing with illness, injury, or chronic conditions. The company’s 32,000 employees deliver home health, hospice, home and community based services, and facility-based care in 35 states and the District of Columbia – reaching 60 percent of the U.S. population aged 65 and older. LHC Group is the preferred in-home healthcare partner for 350 leading hospitals around the country. In 2019, the company was named to the inaugural Forbes list of “America’s Best-in-State Employers.”
LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands, except share data)
|As of December 31,
|2019
|2018
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash
|$
|31,672
|$
|49,363
|Receivables:
|Patient accounts receivable
|284,962
|252,592
|Other receivables
|10,832
|6,658
|Amounts due from governmental entities
|—
|830
|Total receivables, net
|295,794
|260,080
|Prepaid income taxes
|9,652
|11,788
|Prepaid expenses
|21,304
|24,775
|Other current assets
|21,852
|20,899
|Total current assets
|380,274
|366,905
|Property, building and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $69,441 and $55,253, respectively
|97,908
|79,563
|Goodwill
|1,219,972
|1,161,717
|Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $16,431 and $15,176, respectively
|305,556
|297,379
|Assets held for sale
|2,500
|2,850
|Operating lease right of use asset
|95,452
|—
|Other assets
|38,633
|20,301
|Total assets
|$
|2,140,295
|$
|1,928,715
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
|$
|83,572
|$
|77,135
|Salaries, wages and benefits payable
|85,631
|84,254
|Self insurance reserves
|31,188
|32,776
|Current operating lease liabilities
|28,701
|—
|Current portion of long-term notes payable
|—
|7,773
|Amounts due to governmental entities
|1,880
|4,174
|Total current liabilities
|230,972
|206,112
|Deferred income taxes
|60,498
|43,306
|Income taxes payable
|3,867
|4,297
|Revolving credit facility
|253,000
|235,000
|Long-term notes payable
|—
|930
|Operating lease payable
|69,556
|—
|Total liabilities
|617,893
|489,645
|Noncontrolling interest-redeemable
|15,151
|14,596
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders’ equity:
|LHC Group, Inc. stockholders’ equity:
|Preferred stock – $0.01 par value: 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding
|—
|—
|Common stock – $0.01 par value: 60,000,000 shares authorized; 36,129,280 and 35,835,348 shares issued, and 30,992,390 and 30,805,919 shares outstanding, respectively
|361
|358
|Treasury stock – 5,136,890 and 5,029,429 shares at cost, respectively
|(60,060
|)
|(49,373
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|949,321
|937,965
|Retained earnings
|523,701
|427,975
|Total LHC Group, Inc. stockholders’ equity
|1,413,323
|1,316,925
|Noncontrolling interest – non-redeemable
|93,928
|107,549
|Total stockholders’ equity
|1,507,251
|1,424,474
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|2,140,295
|$
|1,928,715
LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Amounts in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Net service revenue
|$
|531,315
|$
|509,841
|$
|2,080,241
|$
|1,809,963
|Cost of service revenue
|343,267
|324,539
|1,324,887
|1,156,357
|Gross margin
|188,048
|185,302
|755,354
|653,606
|General and administrative expenses
|155,372
|145,609
|596,006
|537,916
|Other intangible impairment charge
|200
|3,562
|7,734
|4,689
|Operating income
|32,476
|36,131
|151,614
|111,001
|Interest expense
|(2,622
|)
|(3,255
|)
|(11,155
|)
|(9,679
|)
|Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest
|29,854
|32,876
|140,459
|101,322
|Income tax expense
|3,942
|7,568
|26,607
|22,399
|Net income
|25,912
|25,308
|113,852
|78,923
|Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|4,109
|4,756
|18,126
|15,349
|Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.’s common stockholders
|$
|21,803
|$
|20,552
|$
|95,726
|$
|63,574
|Earnings per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.70
|$
|0.67
|$
|3.09
|$
|2.31
|Diluted
|$
|0.70
|$
|0.66
|$
|3.07
|$
|2.29
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|30,978
|30,778
|30,933
|27,498
|Diluted
|31,270
|31,142
|31,210
|27,773
LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in thousands)
|For the Year Ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|Operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|113,852
|$
|78,923
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|18,254
|16,362
|Amortization and impairment of operating lease right of use asset
|33,368
|—
|Stock-based compensation expense
|9,646
|9,358
|Deferred income taxes
|18,400
|19,453
|Loss on disposal of assets
|802
|319
|Impairment of goodwill and other
|7,734
|4,370
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
|Receivables
|(38,907
|)
|(362
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|607
|(10,257
|)
|Prepaid income taxes
|(78
|)
|(2,519
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|(3,082
|)
|(6,577
|)
|Operating lease payable
|(28,062
|)
|—
|Income tax payable
|(431
|)
|511
|Net amounts due to/from governmental entities
|(1,641
|)
|(996
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|130,462
|108,585
|Investing activities:
|Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|(74,293
|)
|7,702
|Purchases of property, building and equipment
|(33,609
|)
|(32,993
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(107,902
|)
|(25,291
|)
|Financing activities:
|Proceeds from line of credit
|267,000
|303,943
|Payments on line of credit
|(249,000
|)
|(319,743
|)
|Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan
|2,066
|1,342
|Payments on debt
|(7,650
|)
|(4,975
|)
|Payments on deferred financing fees
|—
|(1,884
|)
|Noncontrolling interest distributions
|(24,082
|)
|(12,134
|)
|Purchase of additional controlling interest
|(19,663
|)
|(412
|)
|Sale of noncontrolling interest
|756
|4,208
|Withholding taxes paid on stock-based compensation
|(10,687
|)
|(7,125
|)
|Exercise of options
|1,009
|—
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|(40,251
|)
|(36,780
|)
|Change in cash
|(17,691
|)
|46,514
|Cash at beginning of period
|49,363
|2,849
|Cash at end of period
|$
|31,672
|$
|49,363
|Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information
|Interest paid
|$
|11,015
|$
|9,067
|Income taxes paid
|$
|10,109
|$
|5,703
|Non-Cash Operating activity:
|Operating right of use assets in exchange for lease obligations
|$
|129,290
|—
|Non-Cash Investing activity:
|Accrued capital expenditures
|2,729
|3,449
|Consideration transferred for a business combination
|—
|795,412
|Non-Cash Financing activity:
|Purchase of additional controlling interest
|—
|7,705
LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
|Home health
|Hospice
|Home and
community-
based
|Facility-
based
|HCI
|Total
|Net service revenue
|$
|389,506
|$
|58,101
|$
|50,845
|$
|27,418
|$
|5,445
|$
|531,315
|Cost of service revenue
|244,953
|36,324
|38,763
|19,462
|3,765
|343,267
|Gross margin
|144,553
|21,777
|12,082
|7,956
|1,680
|188,048
|General and administrative expenses
|115,161
|16,023
|11,021
|10,348
|2,819
|155,372
|Impairment of intangibles and other
|180
|20
|—
|—
|—
|200
|Operating income (loss)
|29,212
|5,734
|1,061
|(2,392
|)
|(1,139
|)
|32,476
|Interest expense
|(1,843
|)
|(293
|)
|(255
|)
|(154
|)
|(77
|)
|(2,622
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest
|27,369
|5,441
|806
|(2,546
|)
|(1,216
|)
|29,854
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|3,969
|637
|115
|(501
|)
|(278
|)
|3,942
|Net income (loss)
|23,400
|4,804
|691
|(2,045
|)
|(938
|)
|25,912
|Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|3,346
|1,267
|(149
|)
|(344
|)
|(11
|)
|4,109
|Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.’s common stockholders
|$
|20,054
|$
|3,537
|$
|840
|$
|(1,701
|)
|$
|(927
|)
|$
|21,803
|Total assets
|$
|1,486,012
|$
|244,105
|$
|249,524
|$
|91,337
|$
|69,317
|$
|2,140,295
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
|Home health
|Hospice
|Home and
community-
based
|Facility-
based
|HCI
|Total
|Net service revenue
|$
|367,107
|$
|52,976
|$
|52,885
|$
|27,439
|$
|9,434
|$
|509,841
|Cost of service revenue
|225,999
|35,435
|40,329
|17,797
|4,979
|324,539
|Gross margin
|141,108
|17,541
|12,556
|9,642
|4,455
|185,302
|General and administrative expenses
|100,358
|17,798
|11,407
|9,903
|6,143
|145,609
|Impairment of intangibles and other
|1,073
|162
|(10
|)
|200
|2,137
|3,562
|Operating income (loss)
|39,677
|(419
|)
|1,159
|(461
|)
|(3,825
|)
|36,131
|Interest expense
|(2,427
|)
|(415
|)
|(82
|)
|(181
|)
|(150
|)
|(3,255
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest
|37,250
|(834
|)
|1,077
|(642
|)
|(3,975
|)
|32,876
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|8,688
|(141
|)
|370
|(439
|)
|(910
|)
|7,568
|Net income (loss)
|28,562
|(693
|)
|707
|(203
|)
|(3,065
|)
|25,308
|Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|3,873
|548
|(119
|)
|461
|(7
|)
|4,756
|Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.’s common stockholders
|$
|24,689
|$
|(1,241
|)
|$
|826
|$
|(664
|)
|$
|(3,058
|)
|$
|20,552
|Total assets
|$
|1,336,537
|$
|209,680
|$
|236,523
|$
|70,261
|$
|75,714
|$
|1,928,715
LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Amounts in thousands)
|Year Ended December 31, 2019
|Home health
|Hospice
|Home and
community-
based
|Facility-
based
|HCI
|Total
|Net service revenue
|$
|1,503,393
|$
|226,922
|$
|208,455
|$
|111,809
|$
|29,662
|$
|2,080,241
|Cost of service revenue
|939,035
|140,177
|157,817
|73,274
|14,584
|1,324,887
|Gross margin
|564,358
|86,745
|50,638
|38,535
|15,078
|755,354
|General and administrative expenses
|437,276
|61,190
|44,025
|38,358
|15,157
|596,006
|Impairment of intangibles and other
|7,443
|291
|—
|—
|—
|7,734
|Operating income (loss)
|119,639
|25,264
|6,613
|177
|(79
|)
|151,614
|Interest expense
|(7,762
|)
|(1,269
|)
|(1,112
|)
|(678
|)
|(334
|)
|(11,155
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interests
|111,877
|23,995
|5,501
|(501
|)
|(413
|)
|140,459
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|21,147
|4,353
|1,394
|(204
|)
|(83
|)
|26,607
|Net income (loss)
|90,730
|19,642
|4,107
|(297
|)
|(330
|)
|113,852
|Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|14,651
|3,979
|(906
|)
|435
|(33
|)
|18,126
|Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.’s common stockholders
|$
|76,079
|$
|15,663
|$
|5,013
|$
|(732
|)
|$
|(297
|)
|$
|95,726
|Total assets
|$
|1,487,031
|$
|244,265
|$
|249,670
|$
|91,424
|$
|69,361
|$
|2,141,751
|Year Ended December 31, 2018
|Home health
|Hospice
|Home and
community-
based
|Facility-
based
|HCI
|Total
|Net service revenue
|$
|1,291,457
|$
|199,118
|$
|172,501
|$
|113,784
|$
|33,103
|$
|1,809,963
|Cost of service revenue
|802,006
|130,991
|130,660
|76,899
|15,801
|1,156,357
|Gross margin
|489,451
|68,127
|41,841
|36,885
|17,302
|653,606
|General and administrative expenses
|378,124
|60,933
|40,467
|39,638
|18,754
|537,916
|Impairment of intangibles and other
|1,816
|186
|(6
|)
|554
|2,139
|4,689
|Operating income (loss)
|109,511
|7,008
|1,380
|(3,307
|)
|(3,591
|)
|111,001
|Interest expense
|(7,060
|)
|(1,529
|)
|(76
|)
|(545
|)
|(469
|)
|(9,679
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interests
|102,451
|5,479
|1,304
|(3,852
|)
|(4,060
|)
|101,322
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|22,711
|1,227
|420
|(1,136
|)
|(823
|)
|22,399
|Net income (loss)
|79,740
|4,252
|884
|(2,716
|)
|(3,237
|)
|78,923
|Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|13,361
|1,764
|(275
|)
|589
|(90
|)
|15,349
|Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.’s common stockholders
|$
|66,379
|$
|2,488
|$
|1,159
|$
|(3,305
|)
|$
|(3,147
|)
|$
|63,574
|Total assets
|$
|1,336,988
|$
|209,680
|$
|236,072
|$
|70,261
|$
|75,714
|$
|1,928,715
LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECT CONSOLIDATED KEY STATIISTICAL AND FINANCIAL DATA
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|Key Data:
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Home Health Services:
|Locations
|553
|555
|553
|555
|Acquired
|2
|4
|16
|278
|De novo
|—
|—
|4
|—
|Divested/consolidated
|(4
|)
|(18
|)
|(22
|)
|(38
|)
|Total new admissions
|102,940
|92,168
|389,459
|331,839
|Medicare new admissions
|59,664
|56,919
|232,007
|206,077
|Average daily census
|78,380
|75,869
|77,025
|75,946
|Average Medicare daily census
|49,108
|49,858
|49,341
|50,491
|Medicare completed and billed episodes
|96,065
|93,950
|372,816
|338,247
|Average Medicare case mix for completed and billed Medicare episodes
|1.08
|1.11
|1.09
|1.10
|Average reimbursement per completed and billed Medicare episodes
|$
|3,058
|$
|2,991
|$
|3,046
|$
|2,934
|Total visits
|2,581,022
|2,485,083
|10,283,251
|8,957,390
|Total Medicare visits
|1,640,023
|1,659,256
|6,688,321
|6,034,664
|Average visits per completed and billed Medicare episodes
|17.1
|17.7
|17.9
|17.8
|Organic growth excluding Almost Family (1)(2)
|Net revenue
|4.2
|%
|6.6
|%
|6.5
|%
|8.5
|%
|Net Medicare revenue
|3.2
|%
|1.4
|%
|3.4
|%
|4.0
|%
|Total new admissions
|10.3
|%
|7.8
|%
|9.1
|%
|8.2
|%
|Medicare new admissions
|4.2
|%
|3.5
|%
|2.9
|%
|4.8
|%
|Average daily census
|5.2
|%
|2.9
|%
|5.1
|%
|2.9
|%
|Average Medicare daily census
|0.1
|%
|(1.1
|)%
|0.0
|%
|(0.9
|)
|%
|Medicare completed and billed episodes
|2.3
|%
|1.0
|%
|1.3
|%
|1.1
|%
|Hospice Services:
|Locations
|110
|108
|110
|108
|Acquired
|3
|2
|8
|22
|De novo
|—
|—
|—
|1
|Divested/Consolidated
|(1
|)
|(3
|)
|(6
|)
|(6
|)
|Admissions
|4,768
|4,558
|18,515
|17,697
|Average daily census
|4,213
|3,995
|4,062
|3,603
|Patient days
|389,926
|351,742
|1,483,146
|1,314,581
|Average revenue per patient day
|$
|151.82
|$
|152.56
|$
|152.87
|$
|153.64
|Organic growth excluding Almost Family: (1)(2)
|Total new admissions
|4.6
|%
|9.2
|%
|5.6
|%
|7.2
|%
|Home and Community-Based Services:
|Locations (3)
|107
|81
|107
|81
|Acquired
|2
|1
|2
|65
|De novo
|—
|—
|24
|4
|Divested/Consolidated
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Average daily census
|13,896
|14,642
|13,910
|14,392
|Billable hours
|2,111,816
|2,257,127
|8,907,461
|7,259,191
|Revenue per billable hour
|$
|24.96
|$
|23.87
|$
|24.06
|$
|24.17
|Facility-Based Services:
|Long-term Acute Care
|Locations
|13
|12
|13
|12
|Acquired
|1
|—
|1
|—
|Divested/Consolidated
|—
|(1
|)
|—
|(2
|)
|Patient days
|20,313
|18,409
|78,837
|83,889
|Average revenue per patient day
|$
|1,287
|$
|1,359
|$
|1,304
|$
|1,269
|Occupancy rate
|64.7
|%
|64.5
|%
|67.0
|%
|74.1
|%
(1) Organic growth is calculated as the sum of same store plus de novo for the period divided by total from the same period in the prior year.
(2) Almost Family locations remain counted as acquired locations due to continued system integrations, which were completed by the end of 2019.
(3) The number of locations for HCBS has been updated to not only include the physical standalone locations but also the locations that are part of a home health provider.
LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF REVENUE AFTER ADOPTION OF ASU 2014-09
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Revenue
|$
|533,824
|$
|515,638
|$
|2,101,908
|$
|1,835,478
|Less: Implicit price concession (1)
|2,509
|5,796
|21,667
|25,515
|Net service revenue
|$
|531,315
|$
|509,842
|$
|2,080,241
|$
|1,809,963
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO LHC GROUP, INC.
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.’s common stockholders
|$
|21,803
|$
|20,552
|$
|95,726
|$
|63,574
|Add (net of tax):
|AFAM and other acquisition expenses (2)
|5,303
|4,235
|25,766
|23,524
|Closures/relocations/consolidations (3)
|1,108
|7,271
|5,830
|12,070
|Operation realignment and PDGM implementation cost (4)
|5,032
|—
|5,302
|—
|Dispute settlements (5)
|2,671
|—
|2,671
|—
|Provider moratorium impairment (6)
|—
|—
|4,332
|—
|Net tax benefit related to Almost Family acquisition
|—
|—
|—
|(511
|)
|Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.’s common stockholders
|$
|35,917
|$
|32,058
|$
|139,357
|$
|98,657
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME
ATTRIBUTABLE TO LHC GROUP, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.’s common stockholders
|$
|0.70
|$
|0.66
|$
|3.07
|$
|2.29
|Add (net of tax):
|AFAM and other acquisition expenses (2)
|0.17
|0.14
|0.83
|0.85
|Closures/relocations/consolidations (3)
|0.04
|0.23
|0.19
|0.43
|Operation realignment and PDGM implementation cost (4)
|0.16
|—
|0.16
|—
|Dispute settlements (5)
|0.08
|—
|0.08
|—
|Provider moratorium impairment (6)
|—
|—
|0.14
|—
|Net tax benefit related to Almost Family acquisition
|—
|—
|—
|(0.02
|)
|Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.’s common stockholders
|$
|1.15
|$
|1.03
|$
|4.47
|$
|3.55
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.’s common stockholders
|$
|21,803
|$
|20,552
|$
|95,726
|$
|63,574
|Add:
|Income tax expense
|3,942
|7,568
|26,607
|22,399
|Interest expense, net
|2,622
|3,255
|11,156
|9,679
|Depreciation and amortization
|5,442
|4,376
|18,254
|16,362
|Adjustment items (7)
|19,522
|16,092
|60,363
|49,972
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|53,331
|$
|51,843
|$
|212,106
|$
|161,986
|7. Adjustment items (pre-tax):
|Almost Family merger and other acquisition expenses
|7,335
|5,922
|35,640
|33,037
|Closures/relocation/consolidations
|1,532
|10,170
|8,068
|16,935
|Operation realignment and PDGM implementation cost
|6,960
|—
|6,960
|—
|Dispute settlements
|3,695
|—
|3,695
|—
|Provider moratorium impairment
|—
|—
|6,000
|—
|Total adjustments
|$
|19,522
|$
|16,092
|$
|60,363
|$
|49,972
