LAFAYETTE, La., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. Unless otherwise noted, all results are compared with the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018.



Fourth Quarter of 2019 Financial Results – Strong Organic Growth by LHC Group Legacy Home Health and Hospice and Continued Sequential Improvement at Almost Family Locations

Net service revenue increased 4.2% to $531.3 million.

Net income attributable to LHC Group’s common stockholders increased 5.8% to $21.8 million. Earnings per diluted share attributable to LHC Group’s common stockholders increased 6.1% to $0.70, which includes the effect of costs and expenses described within the adjusted results below.

Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group’s common stockholders increased 12.0% to $35.9 million. Adjusted earnings per diluted share attributable to LHC Group’s common stockholders increased 11.7% to $1.15.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 2.9% to $53.3 million.

Adjusted results for the fourth quarter of 2019 exclude transaction and other transition related costs and expenses as well as charges and expenses related to certain closures and relocations, PDGM preparedness, departure of our former President and Chief Operating Officer and certain dispute settlements in the aggregate amount of $14.1 million after tax, or $0.45 per diluted share.

Organic growth in home health admissions was 10.3%, excluding Almost Family locations.

Organic growth in home health revenue was 4.2%, excluding Almost Family locations.

Organic growth in hospice admissions was 4.6%, excluding Almost Family locations.

Organic growth in hospice revenue was 5.0%, excluding Almost Family locations.

Full Year 2019 Financial Results – Another solid year of organic growth, margin expansion and M&A growth setting the stage for a strong 2020

Net service revenue increased 14.9% to $2.08 billion.

Net income attributable to LHC Group’s common stockholders increased 50.5% to $95.7 million. Earnings per diluted share attributable to LHC Group’s common stockholders increased 34.1% to $3.07 per diluted share.

Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group’s common stockholders increased 41.3% to $139.4 million. Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group’s common stockholders per diluted share increased 25.9% to $4.47.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 30.9% to $212.1 million.

Organic growth in home health admissions was 9.1%, excluding Almost Family locations.

Organic growth in home health revenue was 6.5%, excluding Almost Family locations.

Organic growth in hospice admissions was 5.6%, excluding Almost Family locations.

Organic growth in hospice revenue was 6.5%, excluding Almost Family locations.

A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial results in this release appears on page 13.

Operational and Strategic Highlights

Across all of the operations of LHC Group, quality and patient satisfaction scores continue to exceed the national average and outpace industry peers.

97% of LHC Group’s same store locations have CMS Quality Star ratings of four stars or greater when excluding Almost Family locations and other recent acquisitions.

The conversion of all Almost Family locations to LHC Group’s version of Homecare Homebase was completed as scheduled during the fourth quarter.

Combined LHC Group and Almost Family home health same store admission growth was 5.5% in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018, and is on pace for combined home health same store admission growth nearly double that rate in the first quarter of 2020.

During 2019 and to date in 2020, LHC Group acquired 27 home health, 11 hospice, three home and community based services locations and one LTAC hospital in 13 states and the District of Columbia, the majority of which are hospital joint ventures. These acquisitions represent approximately $114.3 million in annualized revenue.

Commenting on the results, Keith G. Myers, LHC Group’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We maintained a high level of discipline and preparedness throughout 2019 as we readied LHC Group and our 32,000 employees to thrive under PDGM with extensive design, development, piloting, testing and training. With Almost Family, we executed a similar approach and a healthy dose of strategic patience to ensure those locations were operationally sound, quality scores were improved and overall on a solid footing in order to drive more aggressive growth in 2020. While these preparation head winds were heavier in the fourth quarter, we are confident that we are well positioned for success in 2020. We saw the early results from this strategy with over 5% combined organic growth in the fourth quarter and a combined organic growth rate nearly double that amount to date in the first quarter of 2020.”

M&A Strategy – Historic Consolidation Opportunity Expected in 2020 and Beyond Will Expand Current Pipeline of Joint Ventures and Acquisitions

On December 1, 2019, LHC Group and LifePoint Health finalized the expansion of their existing joint venture partnership with the purchase of one home health provider with a location in Wilmington, Ohio and two hospice providers with a location in Sierra Vista, Arizona and Lewiston, Idaho. LHC Group expects annualized revenue from the expansion of this joint venture of approximately $3.6 million.

On December 1, 2019, LHC Group completed the acquisition of a single freestanding home health provider – Life Wellness Home Health – in Las Vegas, Nevada. LHC Group expects annualized revenue from this acquisition of approximately $2.1 million.

On January 1, 2020, LHC Group finalized joint venture purchase and expansion agreements with DFW Home Health (a separate legal entity jointly owned by LHC Group, Texas Health Resources and a subsidiary of Methodist Health System) in Arlington, Texas; with LifePoint Health in Bryant, Arkansas; and with Ochsner Health System in South Louisiana. LHC Group expects annualized revenue from these transactions of approximately $23.8 million.

Myers noted, “We are entering the most significant period of change and consolidation opportunity for the in-home healthcare industry in nearly two decades. Early disruptions from the implementation of PDGM and the elimination of the RAP payment are already evident among the smaller home health agencies, and we expect this highly fragmented market to consolidate among the top providers in 2020 and beyond. Having completed approximately $114 million in acquisitions and joint ventures during 2019 and to date in 2020, the size and quality of our current pipeline and the volume of inbound requests from potential partners indicates we have the potential to deliver on record M&A activity. At the same time, we expect to capture additional market share through organic growth and accelerate our plans for expanding our hospice and home and community-based services across our national footprint.”

Full Year 2020 and First Quarter 2020 Guidance - Earnings Growth at the Midpoint Reflects Strong Organic Growth, Margin Improvement on Recent Acquisitions and the Timing of the New PDGM Care Model Rollout

Full year 2020 net service revenue is expected to be in a range of $2.13 billion to $2.18 billion, earnings per diluted share is expected to be in a range of $4.60 to $4.80, and EBITDA, less non-controlling interest, is expected to be in a range of $230 million to $240 million. This guidance assumes an estimated effective tax rate of approximately 27%, which includes the impact of an excess tax benefit in March 2020 related to the vesting of restricted stock awards.

For the first quarter ending March 31, 2020, net service revenue is expected to be $500 million to $510 million, earnings per diluted share is expected to be in a range of $0.70 to $0.80, and EBITDA, less non-controlling interest, is expected to be in a range of $33 million to $40 million. This guidance assumes an estimated effective tax rate of approximately 21%, which reflects the impact of an excess tax benefit in March 2020 related to the vesting of restricted stock awards.

The Company’s guidance ranges do not take into account the impact of future reimbursement changes, if any, future acquisitions, if made, de novo locations, if opened, location closures, if any, or future legal expenses, if necessary.

Joshua L. Proffitt, LHC Group’s Chief Financial Officer, added, “LHC Group enters 2020 with a number of industry and company-specific tailwinds that complement our competitive differentiators and drive our organic and inorganic growth expectations. Our intense focus on a unique employee and patient-first culture as well as superior clinical quality was at the heart of our preparations for operating under a new model in PDGM, but also enabled us to better pursue the organic and M&A opportunities this new environment is already presenting. As our first quarter and full year guidance suggests, there will be a ramp up throughout the year associated with strong organic growth, margin improvements across the former Almost Family locations and other recent acquisitions and the timing of the new PDGM care model rollout. Our differentiated approach through our joint venture strategy, ACO management business, use of data analytics and payment and clinical innovation have likewise positioned us to deploy our unique assets to benefit from the continued transition to value-based care.”

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except share data)

As of December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 31,672 $ 49,363 Receivables: Patient accounts receivable 284,962 252,592 Other receivables 10,832 6,658 Amounts due from governmental entities — 830 Total receivables, net 295,794 260,080 Prepaid income taxes 9,652 11,788 Prepaid expenses 21,304 24,775 Other current assets 21,852 20,899 Total current assets 380,274 366,905 Property, building and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $69,441 and $55,253, respectively 97,908 79,563 Goodwill 1,219,972 1,161,717 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $16,431 and $15,176, respectively 305,556 297,379 Assets held for sale 2,500 2,850 Operating lease right of use asset 95,452 — Other assets 38,633 20,301 Total assets $ 2,140,295 $ 1,928,715 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 83,572 $ 77,135 Salaries, wages and benefits payable 85,631 84,254 Self insurance reserves 31,188 32,776 Current operating lease liabilities 28,701 — Current portion of long-term notes payable — 7,773 Amounts due to governmental entities 1,880 4,174 Total current liabilities 230,972 206,112 Deferred income taxes 60,498 43,306 Income taxes payable 3,867 4,297 Revolving credit facility 253,000 235,000 Long-term notes payable — 930 Operating lease payable 69,556 — Total liabilities 617,893 489,645 Noncontrolling interest-redeemable 15,151 14,596 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: LHC Group, Inc. stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock – $0.01 par value: 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding — — Common stock – $0.01 par value: 60,000,000 shares authorized; 36,129,280 and 35,835,348 shares issued, and 30,992,390 and 30,805,919 shares outstanding, respectively 361 358 Treasury stock – 5,136,890 and 5,029,429 shares at cost, respectively (60,060 ) (49,373 ) Additional paid-in capital 949,321 937,965 Retained earnings 523,701 427,975 Total LHC Group, Inc. stockholders’ equity 1,413,323 1,316,925 Noncontrolling interest – non-redeemable 93,928 107,549 Total stockholders’ equity 1,507,251 1,424,474 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,140,295 $ 1,928,715

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net service revenue $ 531,315 $ 509,841 $ 2,080,241 $ 1,809,963 Cost of service revenue 343,267 324,539 1,324,887 1,156,357 Gross margin 188,048 185,302 755,354 653,606 General and administrative expenses 155,372 145,609 596,006 537,916 Other intangible impairment charge 200 3,562 7,734 4,689 Operating income 32,476 36,131 151,614 111,001 Interest expense (2,622 ) (3,255 ) (11,155 ) (9,679 ) Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 29,854 32,876 140,459 101,322 Income tax expense 3,942 7,568 26,607 22,399 Net income 25,912 25,308 113,852 78,923 Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 4,109 4,756 18,126 15,349 Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.’s common stockholders $ 21,803 $ 20,552 $ 95,726 $ 63,574 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.70 $ 0.67 $ 3.09 $ 2.31 Diluted $ 0.70 $ 0.66 $ 3.07 $ 2.29 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 30,978 30,778 30,933 27,498 Diluted 31,270 31,142 31,210 27,773

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands)

For the Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Operating activities: Net income $ 113,852 $ 78,923 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 18,254 16,362 Amortization and impairment of operating lease right of use asset 33,368 — Stock-based compensation expense 9,646 9,358 Deferred income taxes 18,400 19,453 Loss on disposal of assets 802 319 Impairment of goodwill and other 7,734 4,370 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Receivables (38,907 ) (362 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 607 (10,257 ) Prepaid income taxes (78 ) (2,519 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (3,082 ) (6,577 ) Operating lease payable (28,062 ) — Income tax payable (431 ) 511 Net amounts due to/from governmental entities (1,641 ) (996 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 130,462 108,585 Investing activities: Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (74,293 ) 7,702 Purchases of property, building and equipment (33,609 ) (32,993 ) Net cash used in investing activities (107,902 ) (25,291 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from line of credit 267,000 303,943 Payments on line of credit (249,000 ) (319,743 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 2,066 1,342 Payments on debt (7,650 ) (4,975 ) Payments on deferred financing fees — (1,884 ) Noncontrolling interest distributions (24,082 ) (12,134 ) Purchase of additional controlling interest (19,663 ) (412 ) Sale of noncontrolling interest 756 4,208 Withholding taxes paid on stock-based compensation (10,687 ) (7,125 ) Exercise of options 1,009 — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (40,251 ) (36,780 ) Change in cash (17,691 ) 46,514 Cash at beginning of period 49,363 2,849 Cash at end of period $ 31,672 $ 49,363 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Interest paid $ 11,015 $ 9,067 Income taxes paid $ 10,109 $ 5,703 Non-Cash Operating activity: Operating right of use assets in exchange for lease obligations $ 129,290 — Non-Cash Investing activity: Accrued capital expenditures 2,729 3,449 Consideration transferred for a business combination — 795,412 Non-Cash Financing activity: Purchase of additional controlling interest — 7,705



LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Home health Hospice Home and

community-

based Facility-

based HCI Total Net service revenue $ 389,506 $ 58,101 $ 50,845 $ 27,418 $ 5,445 $ 531,315 Cost of service revenue 244,953 36,324 38,763 19,462 3,765 343,267 Gross margin 144,553 21,777 12,082 7,956 1,680 188,048 General and administrative expenses 115,161 16,023 11,021 10,348 2,819 155,372 Impairment of intangibles and other 180 20 — — — 200 Operating income (loss) 29,212 5,734 1,061 (2,392 ) (1,139 ) 32,476 Interest expense (1,843 ) (293 ) (255 ) (154 ) (77 ) (2,622 ) Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 27,369 5,441 806 (2,546 ) (1,216 ) 29,854 Income tax expense (benefit) 3,969 637 115 (501 ) (278 ) 3,942 Net income (loss) 23,400 4,804 691 (2,045 ) (938 ) 25,912 Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 3,346 1,267 (149 ) (344 ) (11 ) 4,109 Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.’s common stockholders $ 20,054 $ 3,537 $ 840 $ (1,701 ) $ (927 ) $ 21,803 Total assets $ 1,486,012 $ 244,105 $ 249,524 $ 91,337 $ 69,317 $ 2,140,295





Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Home health Hospice Home and

community-

based Facility-

based HCI Total Net service revenue $ 367,107 $ 52,976 $ 52,885 $ 27,439 $ 9,434 $ 509,841 Cost of service revenue 225,999 35,435 40,329 17,797 4,979 324,539 Gross margin 141,108 17,541 12,556 9,642 4,455 185,302 General and administrative expenses 100,358 17,798 11,407 9,903 6,143 145,609 Impairment of intangibles and other 1,073 162 (10 ) 200 2,137 3,562 Operating income (loss) 39,677 (419 ) 1,159 (461 ) (3,825 ) 36,131 Interest expense (2,427 ) (415 ) (82 ) (181 ) (150 ) (3,255 ) Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 37,250 (834 ) 1,077 (642 ) (3,975 ) 32,876 Income tax expense (benefit) 8,688 (141 ) 370 (439 ) (910 ) 7,568 Net income (loss) 28,562 (693 ) 707 (203 ) (3,065 ) 25,308 Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 3,873 548 (119 ) 461 (7 ) 4,756 Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.’s common stockholders $ 24,689 $ (1,241 ) $ 826 $ (664 ) $ (3,058 ) $ 20,552 Total assets $ 1,336,537 $ 209,680 $ 236,523 $ 70,261 $ 75,714 $ 1,928,715

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Amounts in thousands)

Year Ended December 31, 2019 Home health Hospice Home and

community-

based Facility-

based HCI Total Net service revenue $ 1,503,393 $ 226,922 $ 208,455 $ 111,809 $ 29,662 $ 2,080,241 Cost of service revenue 939,035 140,177 157,817 73,274 14,584 1,324,887 Gross margin 564,358 86,745 50,638 38,535 15,078 755,354 General and administrative expenses 437,276 61,190 44,025 38,358 15,157 596,006 Impairment of intangibles and other 7,443 291 — — — 7,734 Operating income (loss) 119,639 25,264 6,613 177 (79 ) 151,614 Interest expense (7,762 ) (1,269 ) (1,112 ) (678 ) (334 ) (11,155 ) Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interests 111,877 23,995 5,501 (501 ) (413 ) 140,459 Income tax expense (benefit) 21,147 4,353 1,394 (204 ) (83 ) 26,607 Net income (loss) 90,730 19,642 4,107 (297 ) (330 ) 113,852 Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 14,651 3,979 (906 ) 435 (33 ) 18,126 Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.’s common stockholders $ 76,079 $ 15,663 $ 5,013 $ (732 ) $ (297 ) $ 95,726 Total assets $ 1,487,031 $ 244,265 $ 249,670 $ 91,424 $ 69,361 $ 2,141,751





Year Ended December 31, 2018 Home health Hospice Home and

community-

based Facility-

based HCI Total Net service revenue $ 1,291,457 $ 199,118 $ 172,501 $ 113,784 $ 33,103 $ 1,809,963 Cost of service revenue 802,006 130,991 130,660 76,899 15,801 1,156,357 Gross margin 489,451 68,127 41,841 36,885 17,302 653,606 General and administrative expenses 378,124 60,933 40,467 39,638 18,754 537,916 Impairment of intangibles and other 1,816 186 (6 ) 554 2,139 4,689 Operating income (loss) 109,511 7,008 1,380 (3,307 ) (3,591 ) 111,001 Interest expense (7,060 ) (1,529 ) (76 ) (545 ) (469 ) (9,679 ) Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interests 102,451 5,479 1,304 (3,852 ) (4,060 ) 101,322 Income tax expense (benefit) 22,711 1,227 420 (1,136 ) (823 ) 22,399 Net income (loss) 79,740 4,252 884 (2,716 ) (3,237 ) 78,923 Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 13,361 1,764 (275 ) 589 (90 ) 15,349 Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.’s common stockholders $ 66,379 $ 2,488 $ 1,159 $ (3,305 ) $ (3,147 ) $ 63,574 Total assets $ 1,336,988 $ 209,680 $ 236,072 $ 70,261 $ 75,714 $ 1,928,715





LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECT CONSOLIDATED KEY STATIISTICAL AND FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, Key Data: 2019 2018 2019 2018 Home Health Services: Locations 553 555 553 555 Acquired 2 4 16 278 De novo — — 4 — Divested/consolidated (4 ) (18 ) (22 ) (38 ) Total new admissions 102,940 92,168 389,459 331,839 Medicare new admissions 59,664 56,919 232,007 206,077 Average daily census 78,380 75,869 77,025 75,946 Average Medicare daily census 49,108 49,858 49,341 50,491 Medicare completed and billed episodes 96,065 93,950 372,816 338,247 Average Medicare case mix for completed and billed Medicare episodes 1.08 1.11 1.09 1.10 Average reimbursement per completed and billed Medicare episodes $ 3,058 $ 2,991 $ 3,046 $ 2,934 Total visits 2,581,022 2,485,083 10,283,251 8,957,390 Total Medicare visits 1,640,023 1,659,256 6,688,321 6,034,664 Average visits per completed and billed Medicare episodes 17.1 17.7 17.9 17.8 Organic growth excluding Almost Family (1)(2) Net revenue 4.2 % 6.6 % 6.5 % 8.5 % Net Medicare revenue 3.2 % 1.4 % 3.4 % 4.0 % Total new admissions 10.3 % 7.8 % 9.1 % 8.2 % Medicare new admissions 4.2 % 3.5 % 2.9 % 4.8 % Average daily census 5.2 % 2.9 % 5.1 % 2.9 % Average Medicare daily census 0.1 % (1.1 )% 0.0 % (0.9 ) % Medicare completed and billed episodes 2.3 % 1.0 % 1.3 % 1.1 % Hospice Services: Locations 110 108 110 108 Acquired 3 2 8 22 De novo — — — 1 Divested/Consolidated (1 ) (3 ) (6 ) (6 ) Admissions 4,768 4,558 18,515 17,697 Average daily census 4,213 3,995 4,062 3,603 Patient days 389,926 351,742 1,483,146 1,314,581 Average revenue per patient day $ 151.82 $ 152.56 $ 152.87 $ 153.64 Organic growth excluding Almost Family: (1)(2) Total new admissions 4.6 % 9.2 % 5.6 % 7.2 % Home and Community-Based Services: Locations (3) 107 81 107 81 Acquired 2 1 2 65 De novo — — 24 4 Divested/Consolidated — — — — Average daily census 13,896 14,642 13,910 14,392 Billable hours 2,111,816 2,257,127 8,907,461 7,259,191 Revenue per billable hour $ 24.96 $ 23.87 $ 24.06 $ 24.17 Facility-Based Services: Long-term Acute Care Locations 13 12 13 12 Acquired 1 — 1 — Divested/Consolidated — (1 ) — (2 ) Patient days 20,313 18,409 78,837 83,889 Average revenue per patient day $ 1,287 $ 1,359 $ 1,304 $ 1,269 Occupancy rate 64.7 % 64.5 % 67.0 % 74.1 %

(1) Organic growth is calculated as the sum of same store plus de novo for the period divided by total from the same period in the prior year.

(2) Almost Family locations remain counted as acquired locations due to continued system integrations, which were completed by the end of 2019.

(3) The number of locations for HCBS has been updated to not only include the physical standalone locations but also the locations that are part of a home health provider.





LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF REVENUE AFTER ADOPTION OF ASU 2014-09

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 533,824 $ 515,638 $ 2,101,908 $ 1,835,478 Less: Implicit price concession (1) 2,509 5,796 21,667 25,515 Net service revenue $ 531,315 $ 509,842 $ 2,080,241 $ 1,809,963

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO LHC GROUP, INC.

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.’s common stockholders $ 21,803 $ 20,552 $ 95,726 $ 63,574 Add (net of tax): AFAM and other acquisition expenses (2) 5,303 4,235 25,766 23,524 Closures/relocations/consolidations (3) 1,108 7,271 5,830 12,070 Operation realignment and PDGM implementation cost (4) 5,032 — 5,302 — Dispute settlements (5) 2,671 — 2,671 — Provider moratorium impairment (6) — — 4,332 — Net tax benefit related to Almost Family acquisition — — — (511 ) Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.’s common stockholders $ 35,917 $ 32,058 $ 139,357 $ 98,657

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME

ATTRIBUTABLE TO LHC GROUP, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.’s common stockholders $ 0.70 $ 0.66 $ 3.07 $ 2.29 Add (net of tax): AFAM and other acquisition expenses (2) 0.17 0.14 0.83 0.85 Closures/relocations/consolidations (3) 0.04 0.23 0.19 0.43 Operation realignment and PDGM implementation cost (4) 0.16 — 0.16 — Dispute settlements (5) 0.08 — 0.08 — Provider moratorium impairment (6) — — 0.14 — Net tax benefit related to Almost Family acquisition — — — (0.02 ) Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.’s common stockholders $ 1.15 $ 1.03 $ 4.47 $ 3.55

Provision for bad debts are classified as implicit price concessions in determining the transaction price of the Company's net service revenue. Transition, integration and Homecare Homebase conversion expenses and other costs associated with the acquisition of Almost Family and other recently announced or completed acquisitions ($7.3 million pre-tax in the three months ended December 31, 2019 and $35.6 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2019). Expenses and impairments associated with the closure or consolidation of 5 locations in the fourth quarter of 2019 along with residual costs and expenses in connection with closures in prior periods ($1.5 million pre-tax in the three months ended December 31, 2019 and $8.1 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2019). Expenses, severance payments and other benefits associated with the separation agreement from the resignation of our former Chief Operating Officer effective December 31, 2019, along with expenses and costs associated with a realignment of our home health divisions and PDGM preparedness, software implementation and training cost ($6.9 million pre-tax in the three months ended December 31, 2019 and in the twelve months ended December 31, 2019). In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company settled disputed contractual payments ($3.7 million pre-tax in the three months ended December 31, 2019 and in the twelve months ended December 31, 2019). During the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, the Company recorded $6.0 million of moratoria impairment as a result of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (“CMS”) action to remove all federal moratoria with regard to Medicare provider enrollment.





RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.’s common stockholders $ 21,803 $ 20,552 $ 95,726 $ 63,574 Add: Income tax expense 3,942 7,568 26,607 22,399 Interest expense, net 2,622 3,255 11,156 9,679 Depreciation and amortization 5,442 4,376 18,254 16,362 Adjustment items (7) 19,522 16,092 60,363 49,972 Adjusted EBITDA $ 53,331 $ 51,843 $ 212,106 $ 161,986





7. Adjustment items (pre-tax): Almost Family merger and other acquisition expenses 7,335 5,922 35,640 33,037 Closures/relocation/consolidations 1,532 10,170 8,068 16,935 Operation realignment and PDGM implementation cost 6,960 — 6,960 — Dispute settlements 3,695 — 3,695 — Provider moratorium impairment — — 6,000 — Total adjustments $ 19,522 $ 16,092 $ 60,363 $ 49,972

