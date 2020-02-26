FOURTH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR:



Revenue of $231.3 million, up 47%, including $70.2 million for two months of NRC

Base Business growth of 5%; Event Business growth of 12%, excluding NRC

Field and Industrial Services revenue down 3%, excluding NRC, offset by margin expansion

Net loss of $3.5 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, includes $15.9 million of business development and integration expenses, net of tax

Adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.38

Adjusted EBITDA of $46.2 million, up 40%

NRC contributed adjusted EBITDA of approximately $8.5 million

Recognized $2.1 million of business interruption proceeds associated with our Grand View, Idaho facility

FULL YEAR HIGHLIGHTS COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR:

Revenue of $685.5 million, up 21%, including $70.2 million for two months of NRC

Base Business growth of 8%; Event Business growth of 19%, excluding NRC

Field and Industrial Services revenue growth of 6%, excluding NRC

Net income of $33.1 million, or $1.40 per diluted share, includes $22.0 million of business development and integration expenses, net of tax

Adjusted earnings per diluted share of $1.96, including approximately $0.12 per diluted share (or $2.8 million, after tax) for intangible asset amortization related to the NRC acquisition

Adjusted EBITDA of $149.4 million, up 19%

2020 BUSINESS OUTLOOK:

Adjusted EBITDA expected to range from $230 million to $250 million

Adjusted diluted earnings per share expected to range from $1.65 to $2.12

Capital expenditures expected to range from $90 million to $95 million

Adjusted free cash flow expected to range from $81 million to $106 million

BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: ECOL) (“US Ecology” or “the Company”) today reported total revenue of $231.3 million and a net loss of $3.5 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Adjusted earnings per diluted share, as defined in Exhibit A of this release, was $0.38 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2019, down 37% from the quarter ended December 31, 2018. On November 1, 2019, US Ecology completed its acquisition of NRC Group Holdings, Inc. (“NRC”) and fourth quarter 2019 and full year results presented include two months of NRC operations.

“The legacy US Ecology business ended the year on a strong note, showing growth across multiple verticals and business lines,” commented Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Feeler. “Our base business grew 5% during the quarter, in line with our expectations, while our Event Business increased by 12% over the fourth quarter last year. Revenue for the FIS business, excluding NRC, was down 3% in the fourth quarter driven by continued softness in the total waste management and industrial services business lines. Margin expansion, however, more than offset these headwinds. Results for NRC during our first two months of ownership came in below our expectations driven by continued softness in the energy waste disposal services business and a slower than expected fourth quarter.”

As a result of our acquisition of NRC on November 1, 2019, we have updated our two business segments to reflect the addition of NRC as follows:

Environmental Services (“ES”) - This segment includes the NRC energy waste disposal services business (formerly known as Sprint Energy) as well as US Ecology’s legacy treatment and disposal facilities. It provides diversified waste services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at Company-owned or operated landfill, wastewater and other treatment facilities. Field & Industrial Services (“FIS”) - This segment includes the remainder of the NRC business, excluding the energy waste disposal services as described above, as well as the legacy US Ecology field and industrial services business. It provides waste packaging, collection and total waste management solutions at customer sites and through our 10-day transfer facilities as well as emergency response and spill cleanup services, standby services, on-site management, waste characterization, transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste. This segment also provides specialty services such as high-pressure and chemical cleaning, centrifuge and materials processing, tank cleaning, decontamination, remediation and other services to commercial and industrial facilities and government entities.

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 of $231.3 million was up 47% from $157.5 million in the same quarter last year. Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 includes $70.2 million from NRC for our two months of ownership. Revenue for the ES segment was $125.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, up 16% from $108.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Revenue for the FIS segment was $105.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, up 113% from $49.5 million in the same period of 2018.

NRC contributed $12.5 million to ES segment revenue in 2019 for our two months of ownership. Excluding the NRC contribution, ES segment revenue increased 5%, attributable to 8% growth in treatment and disposal (“T&D”) revenue, partially offset by a 5% decrease in transportation revenue compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

FIS segment revenue benefitted from a $57.7 million contribution from NRC. Excluding NRC, FIS segment revenue declined approximately 3% in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease was primarily the result of lower industrial services and total waste management service revenue, partially offset by increased revenue in our remediation, small quantity generation and emergency response service lines.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $68.5 million, up 50% from $45.7 million in the same quarter last year. Gross profit for the ES segment was $50.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and included $3.8 million from NRC, up from $39.2 million in the same quarter of 2018. T&D gross margin for the ES segment was 45% for the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding NRC, T&D gross margin for the ES segment was 47% in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with 43% in the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase was partially attributable to $2.1 million in business interruption insurance recoveries recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019 related to the incident at our Grand View, Idaho facility in the fourth quarter of 2018. Gross profit for the FIS segment in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $17.6 million and included $10.2 million from NRC. Excluding NRC, our FIS segment gross profit grew 15% over the $6.5 million of gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2018. FIS segment gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 17%, 16% excluding NRC, compared to 13% in the fourth quarter of 2018 driven primarily by a more favorable service mix.

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $63.4 million compared with $25.3 million in the same quarter last year. The increase was primarily due to $19.5 million in business development and integration expenses, the majority of which related to the NRC acquisition, and $15.6 million of NRC SG&A for the two months of ownership. The remaining increase is primarily due to higher incentive compensation and labor costs in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $5.0 million compared to $20.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The operating income decline reflects the $19.5 million of business development and integration costs as well as operating losses from NRC in the two months of our ownership.

Net interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $7.7 million, up from $3.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 primarily resulting from the NRC acquisition, which resulted in increased debt levels.

The Company’s consolidated effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2019 was approximately 27.3% when excluding the impact of business development and integration expenses associated with the NRC acquisition that are partially non-deductible, compared to 23.0% in the fourth quarter of 2018. Additionally, in the fourth quarter of 2018 our effective income tax rate was lower as a result of the implementation of tax planning strategies and associated one-time tax benefits.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $3.5 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to net income of $13.7 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2018. A significant portion of the decrease in net income and diluted earnings per share compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 relates to increased business development and integration expenses. Adjusted earnings per diluted share was $0.38 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2019 and reflects the dilutive effect of the additional shares issued in conjunction with the NRC acquisition on November 1, 2019. This compares to $0.60 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $46.2 million, up 40% from $33.1 million in the same period last year.

Reconciliations of earnings per diluted share to adjusted earnings per diluted share and net income to adjusted EBITDA are attached as Exhibit A to this release.

2019 RESULTS

Total revenue for 2019 grew 21% to $685.5 million compared to $565.9 million in 2018. Revenue for 2019 includes $70.2 million from NRC for our two months of ownership. ES segment revenue was $453.1 million for 2019 compared to $400.7 million in 2018. The increase in ES segment revenue includes $12.5 million of revenue from NRC operations for our two months of ownership in 2019. Excluding NRC operations, ES revenues increased 10% in 2019 driven by a 12% increase in treatment and disposal (“T&D”) revenue as well as a 1% increase in transportation revenue compared to 2018.

FIS segment revenue was $232.4 million in 2019, up from $165.3 million in 2018. The increase in FIS segment revenue includes $57.7 million from the NRC acquisition. Excluding NRC, FIS segment revenue increased 6% in 2019 compared to 2018 driven by higher transportation and logistics revenues, growth in our emergency response business line and higher revenue from our Small Quantity Generation business line. These increases were partially offset by lower revenue from our total waste management and industrial services business lines.

Gross profit for 2019 was $209.8 million, up 23% from $170.1 million last year. Gross profit for the ES segment was $174.8 million and included $3.8 million from NRC, up from $147.5 million in 2018. T&D gross margin for the ES segment was 44% for 2019 compared to 42% in 2018. Excluding NRC, T&D gross margin for the ES segment was 45% in 2019. ES gross profit for 2019 includes $7.0 million in business interruption insurance recoveries for lost profits related to hurricane damage at our Robstown, Texas facility in 2017 and the incident at our Grand View, Idaho facility in the fourth quarter of 2018.

FIS segment gross profit was $35.0 million in 2019 and included $10.2 million from NRC. This compares to gross profit of $22.6 million in 2018, representing year-over-year improvement of 10% when excluding NRC. FIS segment gross margin was 14% in both 2019 and 2018, excluding NRC.

SG&A expense for 2019 was $141.1 million compared with $92.3 million in 2018. The increase was primarily due to $26.2 million in business development and integration expenses, the majority of which related to the NRC acquisition, and $15.6 million of NRC SG&A expenses for our ownership period. The remaining increase related to higher incentive compensation and labor costs in 2019 compared to 2018.

Operating income was $68.7 million for 2019, down 7% from $74.1 million in 2018. Operating income was negatively impacted by business development and integration costs from the NRC acquisition in 2019. Operating income for 2018 was unfavorably impacted by a $3.7 million non-cash goodwill and intangible asset impairment charge.

Net interest expense for 2019 was $18.6 million, up from $11.9 million in 2018 reflecting higher debt levels primarily resulting from the NRC acquisition.

The Company’s consolidated effective income tax rate for 2019 was approximately 27.3% when excluding the impact of business development and integration expenses that are partially non-deductible, compared to 23.5% in 2018,. Additionally, in 2018 our effective income tax rate was lower resulting from the implementation of tax planning strategies and associated one-time tax benefits.

Net income was $33.1 million, or $1.40 per diluted share, in 2019 compared to $49.6 million, or $2.25 per diluted share, in 2018. Adjusted earnings per diluted share was $1.96 for 2019 compared to $2.27 for 2018. Adjusted EBITDA was $149.4 million in 2019, up 19% from $125.1 million in 2018. Adjusted earnings per diluted share for 2019 includes approximately $0.12 per diluted share or ($2.8 million, after tax) for intangible asset amortization related to the NRC acquisition.

Reconciliations of earnings per diluted share to adjusted earnings per diluted share and net income to adjusted EBITDA are attached as Exhibit A to this release.

2020 OUTLOOK

“2019 saw continued momentum in our business fundamentals and strong execution on our short and long-term initiatives, leading to solid financial results and operational performance,” commented Feeler. “Our success came on the heels of the challenges our organization faced as we entered 2019 with our Grand View facility nonoperational after the tragic event at the end of 2018.”

“Looking out to 2020, we see continued momentum in our core legacy US Ecology business contributing to strong expected financial performance and growth in revenue and adjusted EBITDA. In our Environmental Services segment, we look for continued Base Business growth in a range of 3 - 5 percent. Our Event Business pipeline also looks strong, with solid projects that we expect will replace completed 2019 projects and lead to single-digit growth in this revenue stream. Our Field and Industrial services segment is expected to produce solid growth, driven by our Small Quantity Generation service line where we will be implementing new contracts that were secured in 2019 in our retail and lab pack business.”

“Further, we expect to benefit from additional growth opportunities from the NRC acquisition as a result of NRC’s leading emergency and spill response, standby response, industrial services and waste management services and providing key landfill disposal, wastewater treatment services and other field services to the upstream energy markets. We continue to be excited about the synergistic opportunities of bringing these two great companies together and the ability to generate accretive adjusted free cash flow in 2020,” Feeler concluded.

Based on current business conditions, management expects 2020 revenue to range from $1.05 billion to $1.15 billion. The NRC business is expected to contribute approximately $445 million of revenue at the midpoint of our revenue range. Revenue for the ES segment is expected to be between $537 million and $588 million and FIS segment revenue is expected to be between $513 million and $562 million.

Management expects adjusted EBITDA to range from $230 million to $250 million in 2020, with NRC expected to contribute $91.0 million of adjusted EBITDA at the midpoint of our guidance range and including approximately $7.2 million of net synergies. Adjusted earnings per diluted share is expected to range from $1.65 to $2.12 and reflects approximately $0.53 per diluted share (approximately $16.7 million, net of tax) of amortization of intangible assets related to the NRC acquisition. Cash earnings per diluted share is expected to range from $2.45 to $2.92 in 2020.

We anticipate our consolidated effective tax rate for 2019 to be between 27% and 28%.

The following table reconciles our projected net income to our adjusted EBITDA guidance range:

For the Year Ending December 31, 2020 (in thousands) Low High Net Income $ 48,597 $ 63,283 Income tax expense 17,586 22,900 Interest expense 33,600 33,600 Interest income (2 ) (2 ) Other income (342 ) (342 ) Depreciation and amortization of plant and equipment 80,155 80,155 Amortization of intangible assets 34,420 34,420 Accretion and non-cash adjustments of closure & post-closure obligations 4,279 4,279 Business Development & Integration Expense 5,500 5,500 Stock-based compensation 6,207 6,207 Adjusted EBITDA $ 230,000 $ 250,000

The following table reconciles our projected earnings per diluted share to projected adjusted earnings per diluted share and to cash earnings per diluted share:



For the Year Ending December 31, 2020 Low High Earnings per diluted share $ 1.53 $ 2.00 Adjustments: Plus: Business development & integration expenses 0.12 0.12 As Adjusted $ 1.65 $ 2.12 Plus: projected amortization of Intangible assets 0.80 0.80 Projected cash earnings per diluted share $ 2.45 $ 2.92 Shares used in earnings per diluted share calculation 31,700 31,700

Our adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share guidance excludes foreign currency translation gains or losses.



2019 capital spending is estimated to range from $90 million to $95 million. This amount includes approximately $7.4 million of capital spending we plan to incur in rebuilding the treatment building at our Grand View location, much of which has already been recovered through insurance in 2019.

Factoring in the above guidance, we anticipate strong adjusted free cash flow generation of approximately $81 million to $106 million in 2020 compared to $47.5 million in 2019. Adjusted free cash flow excludes business development and integration expenses, capital spending for the Grand View, Idaho facility rebuild and synergy related capital expenditures. The definition of adjusted free cash flow and a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to adjusted free cash flow is included in Exhibit A of this release.

DIVIDEND



On January 2, 2020, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per common share for stockholders of record on January 17, 2020. The $5.7 million dividend was paid on January 24, 2020.

US ECOLOGY, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue Environmental Services $ 125,719 $ 108,050 $ 453,107 $ 400,678 Field & Industrial Services 105,549 49,491 232,402 165,250 Total 231,268 157,541 685,509 565,928 Gross profit Environmental Services 50,828 39,194 174,827 147,475 Field & Industrial Services 17,642 6,481 35,007 22,619 Total 68,470 45,675 209,834 170,094 Selling, general & administrative expenses Environmental Services 7,923 5,616 19,671 22,542 Field & Industrial Services 12,895 3,272 23,774 10,742 Corporate 42,622 16,415 97,678 59,056 Total 63,440 25,303 141,123 92,340 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges Environmental Services - - - 3,666 Operating income 5,030 20,372 68,711 74,088 Other income (expense): Interest income 38 118 605 215 Interest expense (7,730 ) (3,348 ) (19,239 ) (12,130 ) Foreign currency gain (loss) (120 ) 511 (733 ) 55 Other 113 137 455 2,630 Total other expense (7,699 ) (2,582 ) (18,912 ) (9,230 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (2,669 ) 17,790 49,799 64,858 Income tax expense 795 4,085 16,659 15,263 Net income (loss) $ (3,464 ) $ 13,705 $ 33,140 $ 49,595 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.12 ) $ 0.64 $ 1.41 $ 2.27 Diluted $ (0.12 ) $ 0.62 $ 1.40 $ 2.25 Shares used in earnings (loss) per share calculation: Basic 27,916 21,957 23,521 21,888 Diluted 27,916 22,109 23,749 22,047 Dividends paid per share $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.72 $ 0.72





US ECOLOGY, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited) December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 41,281 $ 31,969 Receivables, net 255,310 144,690 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 25,136 10,938 Income tax receivable 11,244 7,071 Total current assets 332,971 194,668 Property and equipment, net 478,768 258,443 Operating lease assets 57,396 - Restricted cash and investments 5,069 4,941 Intangible assets, net 574,902 279,666 Goodwill 766,980 207,177 Other assets 15,158 3,003 Total assets $ 2,231,244 $ 947,898 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 46,906 $ 17,754 Deferred revenue 14,788 10,451 Accrued liabilities 65,869 35,524 Accrued salaries and benefits 29,653 16,732 Income tax payable 726 505 Current portion of long-term debt 3,359 - Current portion of closure and post-closure obligations 2,152 2,266 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 17,317 - Total current liabilities 180,770 83,232 Long-term debt 765,842 364,000 Long-term closure and post-closure obligations 84,231 76,097 Long-term operating lease liabilities 39,954 - Other long-term liabilities 20,722 2,146 Deferred income taxes, net 128,345 63,206 Total liabilities 1,219,864 588,681 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 315 220 Additional paid-in capital 816,345 183,834 Retained earnings 206,574 189,324 Treasury stock - (370 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,854 ) (13,791 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,011,380 359,217 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,231,244 $ 947,898





US ECOLOGY, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) For the Year Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 Cash Flows From Operating Activities: Net income $ 33,140 $ 49,595 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 41,423 29,207 Amortization of intangible assets 15,491 9,645 Accretion of closure and post-closure obligations 4,388 3,707 Property and equipment impairment charges 25 - Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges - 3,666 Unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss (666 ) 1,211 Deferred income taxes 6,601 5,906 Share-based compensation expense 5,544 4,366 Share-based payment of business development and integration expenses 3,717 - Unrecognized tax benefits (238 ) 485 Net loss on disposition of assets 426 370 Gain on insurance proceeds from damaged property and equipment (12,366 ) (347 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration 349 - Amortization of debt discount 27 - Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,007 810 Changes in assets and liabilities (net of effects of business acquisition): Receivables (9,357 ) (32,301 ) Income tax receivable (4,163 ) (7,072 ) Other assets (2,163 ) (1,187 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (10,706 ) 14,301 Deferred revenue 967 2,059 Accrued salaries and benefits 8,326 2,476 Income tax payable (244 ) (3,512 ) Closure and post-closure obligations (1,912 ) (1,900 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 79,616 81,485 Cash Flows From Investing Activities: Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (399,599 ) (108,382 ) Purchases of property and equipment (58,100 ) (40,757 ) Insurance proceeds from damaged property and equipment 12,714 - Minority interest investment (7,870 ) - Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1,182 493 Payment of acquired contingent consideration liabilities (4,000 ) - Purchases of restricted investments (1,197 ) (1,023 ) Proceeds from sale of restricted investments 1,145 910 Net cash used in investing activities (455,725 ) (148,759 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities: Proceeds from long-term debt 491,875 87,000 Payments on long-term debt (80,000 ) - Payments on short-term borrowings (77,997 ) - Proceeds from short-term borrowings 77,997 - Dividends paid (15,890 ) (15,804 ) Deferred financing costs paid (9,416 ) - Payment of equipment financing obligations (1,539 ) (448 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 319 2,427 Other (915 ) (314 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 384,434 72,861 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash 1,062 (1,633 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 9,387 3,954 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 32,753 28,799 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 42,140 $ 32,753





EXHIBIT A

Non-GAAP Results and Reconciliations

US Ecology reports adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings per diluted share results and adjusted free cash flow, which are non-GAAP financial measures, as a complement to results provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”) and believes that such information provides analysts, stockholders, and other users information to better understand the Company’s operating performance. Because adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings per diluted share and adjusted free cash flow are not measurements determined in accordance with GAAP and are thus susceptible to varying calculations they may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Items excluded from adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings per diluted share and adjusted free cash flow are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance.

Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings per diluted share and adjusted free cash flow should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to, or substitute for, net income, cash flows generated by operations, investing or financing activities, or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance or liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings per diluted share and adjusted free cash flow have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or a substitute for analyzing our results as reported under GAAP. Some of the limitations are:

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our interest expense, or the requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our income tax expenses or the cash requirements to pay our taxes;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

Although depreciation and amortization charges are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash requirements for such replacements;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our business development and integration expenses, which may vary significantly quarter to quarter;

Adjusted earnings per diluted share does not reflect property insurance recoveries;

Adjusted free cash flow does not reflect business development and integration expenses, which may vary significantly quarter to quarter;

Adjusted free cash flow does not reflect capital expenditures associated with the rebuild of our Grand View, Idaho facility which are expected to be recovered through insurance proceeds;

Adjusted free cash flow does not reflect capital expenditures associated with synergy driven initiatives; and

Adjusted free cash flow does not reflect capital expenditures associated with discretionary growth projects.

Adjusted EBITDA

The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest expense, interest income, income tax expense/benefit, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation, accretion of closure and post-closure liabilities, foreign currency gain/loss, non-cash impairment charges, property insurance recoveries, business development and integration expenses and other income/expense.

The following reconciliation itemizes the differences between reported net income and adjusted EBITDA for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018:

(in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net Income $ (3,464 ) $ 13,705 $ 33,140 $ 49,595 Income tax expense 795 4,085 16,659 15,263 Interest expense 7,730 3,348 19,239 12,130 Interest income (38 ) (118 ) (605 ) (215 ) Foreign currency loss (gain) 120 (511 ) 733 (55 ) Other income (113 ) (137 ) (455 ) (2,630 ) Property and equipment impairment charges - - 25 - Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges - - - 3,666 Depreciation and amortization of plant and equipment 14,767 8,216 41,423 29,207 Amortization of intangible assets 6,891 2,720 15,491 9,645 Share-based compensation 1,831 1,094 5,544 4,366 Accretion and non-cash adjustments of closure & post-closure obligations 991 465 4,388 3,707 Property insurance recoveries (2,715 ) (347 ) (12,366 ) (347 ) Business development and integration expenses(1) 19,454 530 26,150 748 Adjusted EBITDA $ 46,249 $ 33,050 $ 149,366 $ 125,080

(1) In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company modified the calculation of adjusted EBITDA to adjust for business development and integration expenses. In previous quarters, adjusted EBITDA did not adjust for business development and integration expense and the Company disclosed pro forma adjusted EBITDA which did adjust for business development and integration expenses. The calculation of adjusted EBITDA has been updated for all periods presented to adjust for business development and integration expenses, resulting in a $530,000 increase in adjusted EBITDA from what was previously reported for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and an increase of $748,000 in adjusted EBITDA from what was previously reported for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share

The Company defines adjusted earnings per diluted share as net income adjusted for the after-tax impact of the non-cash impairment charges, the after-tax impact of the gain on the issuance of a property easement, the impact of discrete income tax adjustments, the after-tax impact of property insurance recoveries, the after-tax impact of business development costs, and non-cash foreign currency translation gains or losses, divided by the number of diluted shares used in the earnings per share calculation.

Impairment charges excluded from the earnings per diluted share calculation are related to the Company’s assessment of goodwill and intangible assets associated with its mobile recycling business in 2019 and airport recovery business in 2018. The property easement gain relates to the issuance of an easement on a small portion of owned land at an operating facility which should not hinder our future use. The discrete income tax adjustments relate to the implementation of tax planning strategies that resulted in one-time favorable adjustments to prior year income tax returns. Business development costs relate to expenses incurred to evaluate businesses for potential acquisition or costs related to closing and integrating successfully acquired businesses and transaction expenses. The foreign currency translation gains or losses excluded from the earnings per diluted share calculation are related to intercompany loans between our Canadian subsidiaries and the U.S. parent which have been established as part of our tax and treasury management strategy. These intercompany loans are payable in Canadian dollars (“CAD”) requiring us to revalue the outstanding loan balance through our consolidated income statement based on the CAD/United States currency movements from period to period.

We believe excluding the non-cash impairment charges, the discrete income tax adjustments, the gain on issuance of a property easement, the after-tax impact of business development costs, and non-cash foreign currency translation gains or losses provides meaningful information to investors regarding the operational and financial performance of the Company.

The following reconciliation itemizes the differences between reported net income and earnings per diluted share to adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018:

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Income

before

income taxes Income tax

expense Net income per share Income

before

income taxes Income tax

expense Net income per share As Reported $ (2,669 ) $ (795 ) $ (3,464 ) $ (0.12 ) $ 17,790 $ (4,085 ) $ 13,705 $ 0.62 Adjustments: Plus: Business development and integration expenses 19,454 (3,576 ) 15,878 0.57 530 (143 ) 387 0.02 Less: Property insurance recoveries (2,715 ) 733 (1,982 ) (0.07 ) - - - - Less: Discrete income tax adjustments - - - - - (442 ) (442 ) (0.02 ) Foreign currency loss (gain) (2) 120 (32 ) 88 - (511 ) 117 (394 ) (0.02 ) As Adjusted $ 14,190 $ (3,670 ) $ 10,520 $ 0.38 $ 17,809 $ (4,553 ) $ 13,256 $ 0.60 Shares used in earnings per diluted share calculation 27,916 22,109 (in thousands, except per share data) Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Income

before

income taxes Income tax

expense Net income per share Income

before

income taxes Income tax

expense Net income per share As Reported $ 49,799 $ (16,659 ) $ 33,140 $ 1.40 $ 64,858 $ (15,263 ) $ 49,595 $ 2.25 Adjustments: Less: Property insurance recoveries (12,366 ) 3,339 (9,027 ) (0.38 ) - - - - Plus: Business development and integration expenses 26,150 (4,192 ) 21,958 0.92 748 (202 ) 546 0.03 Plus: Property and equipment impairment charges 25 - 25 - - - - - Plus: Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges - - - - 3,666 - 3,666 0.17 Less: TX land easement gain - - - - (1,990 ) 512 (1,478 ) (0.07 ) Less: Discrete income tax adjustments - - - - - (2,146 ) (2,146 ) (0.10 ) Foreign currency loss (gain) (2) 733 (198 ) 535 0.02 (55 ) 13 (42 ) (0.01 ) As Adjusted $ 64,341 $ (17,710 ) $ 46,631 $ 1.96 $ 67,227 $ (17,086 ) $ 50,141 $ 2.27 Shares used in earnings per diluted share calculation 23,749 22,047

(2) In the first quarter of 2019, the Company conformed the amount of the foreign currency gains or losses included in the calculation of adjusted earnings per diluted share with the amount of the foreign currency gains or losses included in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA. In previous quarters, only non-cash translation gains or losses were included in the calculation of adjusted earnings per diluted share while total foreign currency gains or losses were included in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA. The calculation of adjusted earnings per diluted share has been updated for all periods presented to include total foreign currency losses, resulting in a $0.05 decrease in adjusted earnings per diluted share from what was previously reported for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and a $0.05 decrease in adjusted earnings per diluted share from what was previously reported for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

The Company defines adjusted free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property plant and equipment, plus business development and integration expenses, plus purchases of property and equipment for the Grand View, Idaho facility rebuild, plus synergy related capital expenditures, plus proceeds from sale of property and equipment.

The following reconciliation itemizes the differences between reported net cash from operating activities to adjusted free cash flow for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 and for our guidance range for the year ended December 31, 2020:

Year Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2019 2018 Adjusted Free Cash Flow Reconciliation Net cash provided by operating activities $ 79,616 $ 81,485 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (58,100 ) (40,757 ) Plus: Business development and integration expenses, net of tax 21,958 546 Plus: Purchases of property and equipment for the Idaho facility rebuild 2,796 - Plus: Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1,182 493 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 47,452 $ 41,767 Year Ended December 31, 2020 (in thousands) Low End of Guidance High End of Guidance Adjusted Free Cash Flow Reconciliation Net cash provided by operating activities $ 155,000 $ 175,000 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (95,000 ) (90,000 ) Plus: Business development and integration expenses, net of tax 4,050 4,050 Plus: Purchases of property and equipment for the Idaho facility rebuild 7,400 7,400 Plus: Synergy related capital expenditures 9,500 9,500 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 80,950 $ 105,950