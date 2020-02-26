NEW YORK and MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesoblast Limited (Nasdaq:MESO; ASX:MSB) today reported financial, corporate and operational highlights for the half year ended December 31, 2019.
Mesoblast Chief Executive Dr Silviu Itescu stated: “We are very pleased with the substantial progress made by the Company as we seek US marketing approval for our lead product candidate RYONCIL™ (remestemcel-L) in the treatment of steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease in children. The continued growth in revenues of TEMCELL in Japan is an important indicator for the potential of RYONCIL in the US market. Mesoblast has established a US commercial team to bring RYONCIL to market and we are preparing to launch this product in 2020, if approved.”
Financial Highlights for the First Half FY2020 Compared with First Half FY2019:
Operational and Corporate Highlights for the First Half FY2020:
Major Operational Milestones for the Next 12 Months
Remestemcel-L for SR-aGVHD and Other Rare Diseases
REVASCOR for Advanced and End Stage Heart Failure
MPC-06-ID for Chronic Low Back Pain
Lead Program Updates
Remestemcel-L for Pediatric and Adult Rare Diseases
RYONCIL for Steroid-refractory Acute GVHD in Children
Remestemcel-L for Steroid-refractory Chronic GVHD
REVASCOR for Advanced and End-stage Heart Failure
MPC-06-ID for Chronic Low Back Pain
Financial Results for the Six Months Ended December 31, 2019 (First Half FY2020):
Loss after tax reduced by US$14.0 million to US$30.1 million for the first half FY2020 compared to US$44.1 million for the first half FY2019 as detailed below:
The net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was 5.82 US cents per share for the first half FY2020, compared with 9.08 US cents per share for the first half FY2019.
Financial Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 (second quarter FY2020):
Loss after tax of US$24.6 million remained consistent for the second quarter FY2020 compared with the second quarter FY2019 as detailed below:
The net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was 4.60 US cents per share for the second quarter FY2020, compared with 5.00 US cents per share for the second quarter FY2019.
About Mesoblast
Mesoblast Limited (Nasdaq:MESO; ASX:MSB) is a world leader in developing allogeneic (off-the-shelf) cellular medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary mesenchymal lineage cell therapy technology platform to establish a broad portfolio of commercial products and late-stage product candidates. Mesoblast’s proprietary manufacturing processes yield industrial-scale, cryopreserved, off-the-shelf, cellular medicines. These cell therapies, with defined pharmaceutical release criteria, are planned to be readily available to patients worldwide.
Mesoblast has filed a Biologics License Application to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to seek approval of its product candidate RYONCIL™ (remestemcel-L) for steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease (acute GvHD). Remestemcel-L is also being developed for other rare diseases. Mesoblast is completing Phase 3 trials for its product candidates for advanced heart failure and chronic low back pain. If approved, RYONCIL is expected to be launched in the United States in 2020 for pediatric steroid-refractory acute GVHD. Two products have been commercialized in Japan and Europe by Mesoblast’s licensees, and the Company has established commercial partnerships in Europe and China for certain Phase 3 assets.
Mesoblast has locations in Australia, the United States and Singapore and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (MSB) and on the Nasdaq (MESO). For more information, please see www.mesoblast.com, LinkedIn: Mesoblast Limited and Twitter: @Mesoblast
Forward-Looking Statements
This announcement includes forward-looking statements that relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We make such forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and actual results may differ from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements, and the differences may be material and adverse. Forward- looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about: the initiation, timing, progress and results of Mesoblast’s preclinical and clinical studies, and Mesoblast’s research and development programs; Mesoblast’s ability to advance product candidates into, enroll and successfully complete, clinical studies, including multi-national clinical trials; Mesoblast’s ability to advance its manufacturing capabilities; the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, manufacturing activities and product marketing activities, if any; the commercialization of Mesoblast’s product candidates, if approved; regulatory or public perceptions and market acceptance surrounding the use of stem-cell based therapies; the potential for Mesoblast’s product candidates, if any are approved, to be withdrawn from the market due to patient adverse events or deaths; the potential benefits of strategic collaboration agreements and Mesoblast’s ability to enter into and maintain established strategic collaborations; Mesoblast’s ability to establish and maintain intellectual property on its product candidates and Mesoblast’s ability to successfully defend these in cases of alleged infringement; the scope of protection Mesoblast is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its product candidates and technology; estimates of Mesoblast’s expenses, future revenues, capital requirements and its needs for additional financing; Mesoblast’s financial performance; developments relating to Mesoblast’s competitors and industry; and the pricing and reimbursement of Mesoblast’s product candidates, if approved. You should read this press release together with our risk factors, in our most recently filed reports with the SEC or on our website. Uncertainties and risks that may cause Mesoblast’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those which may be expressed or implied by such statements, and accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any obligations to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
Release authorized by the Chief Executive, as approved by the Board of Directors.
Consolidated Income Statement
|Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Six Months Ended
December 31,
|(in U.S. dollars, in thousands, except per share amount)
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Revenue
|2,206
|1,870
|19,254
|13,507
|Research & development
|(14,154
|)
|(15,488
|)
|(26,543
|)
|(33,975
|)
|Manufacturing commercialization
|(5,145
|)
|(5,401
|)
|(7,843
|)
|(9,717
|)
|Management and administration
|(6,766
|)
|(5,126
|)
|(12,230
|)
|(10,742
|)
|Fair value remeasurement of contingent consideration
|(595
|)
|(11
|)
|(882
|)
|(634
|)
|Other operating income and expenses
|583
|(827
|)
|414
|(978
|)
|Finance costs
|(2,982
|)
|(2,486
|)
|(6,439
|)
|(5,139
|)
|Loss before income tax
|(26,853
|)
|(27,469
|)
|(34,269
|)
|(47,678
|)
|Income tax benefit
|2,269
|2,865
|4,202
|3,575
|Loss attributable to the owners of Mesoblast Limited
|(24,584
|)
|(24,604
|)
|(30,067
|)
|(44,103
|)
|Losses per share from continuing operations attributable to the ordinary equity holders of the Group:
|Cents
|Cents
|Cents
|Cents
|Basic - losses per share
|(4.60
|)
|(5.00
|)
|(5.82
|)
|(9.08
|)
|Diluted - losses per share
|(4.60
|)
|(5.00
|)
|(5.82
|)
|(9.08
|)
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
|Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Six Months Ended
December 31,
|(in U.S. dollars, in thousands)
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Loss for the period
|(24,584
|)
|(24,604
|)
|(30,067
|)
|(44,103
|)
|Other comprehensive (loss)/income
|Items that may be reclassified to profit and loss
|Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
|(280
|)
|108
|(645
|)
|195
|Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
|287
|(160
|)
|(45
|)
|(183
|)
|Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period, net of tax
|7
|(52
|)
|(690
|)
|12
|Total comprehensive losses attributable to the owners of Mesoblast Limited
|(24,577
|)
|(24,656
|)
|(30,757
|)
|(44,091
|)
Consolidated Balance Sheet
|(in U.S. dollars, in thousands)
|As of
December 31,
2019
|As of
June 30,
2019
|Assets
|Current Assets
|Cash & cash equivalents
|81,348
|50,426
|Trade & other receivables
|3,091
|4,060
|Prepayments
|8,868
|8,036
|Total Current Assets
|93,307
|62,522
|Non-Current Assets
|Property, plant and equipment
|1,554
|826
|Right-of-use assets
|8,042
|—
|Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
|1,672
|2,317
|Other non-current assets
|3,324
|3,324
|Intangible assets
|582,338
|583,126
|Total Non-Current Assets
|596,930
|589,593
|Total Assets
|690,237
|652,115
|Liabilities
|Current Liabilities
|Trade and other payables
|19,241
|13,060
|Provisions
|26,097
|7,264
|Borrowings
|18,928
|14,007
|Lease liabilities
|2,691
|—
|Deferred consideration
|10,000
|10,000
|Total Current Liabilities
|76,957
|44,331
|Non-Current Liabilities
|Deferred tax liability
|6,922
|11,124
|Provisions
|30,375
|48,329
|Borrowings
|65,996
|67,279
|Lease liabilities
|6,683
|—
|Deferred consideration
|2,500
|—
|Total Non-Current Liabilities
|112,476
|126,732
|Total Liabilities
|189,433
|171,063
|Net Assets
|500,804
|481,052
|Equity
|Issued Capital
|959,635
|910,405
|Reserves
|42,054
|40,638
|(Accumulated losses)/retained earnings
|(500,885
|)
|(469,991
|)
|Total Equity
|500,804
|481,052
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|Six months ended
December 31,
|(in U.S. dollars, in thousands)
|2019
|2018
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Commercialization revenue received
|3,610
|2,101
|Upfront and milestone payments received
|17,500
|26,409
|Research and development tax incentive received
|1,499
|1,654
|Payments to suppliers and employees (inclusive of goods and services tax)
|(37,119
|)
|(46,186
|)
|Interest received
|413
|293
|Interest and other costs of finance paid
|(2,788
|)
|(1,783
|)
|Income taxes (paid)/refunded
|(3
|)
|(3
|)
|Net cash (outflows) in operating activities
|(16,888
|)
|(17,515
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Investment in fixed assets
|(612
|)
|(112
|)
|Payments for licenses
|(100
|)
|—
|Net cash (outflows) in investing activities
|(712
|)
|(112
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from borrowings
|—
|28,950
|Payments of transaction costs from borrowings
|—
|(1,546
|)
|Proceeds from issue of shares
|51,053
|30,258
|Payments for share issue costs
|(2,164
|)
|(607
|)
|Payment of lease liabilities
|(695
|)
|—
|Net cash inflows by financing activities
|48,194
|57,055
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|30,594
|39,428
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|50,426
|37,763
|FX gains/(losses) on the translation of foreign bank accounts
|328
|(169
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|81,348
|77,022
