Big Bear Lake, CA, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Bear Lake, California - Local filmmakers Gabriel Horn and Michael P. Hanson will present the 1st annual Big Bear Film Summit, taking place at the Big Bear Performing Arts Center on June 12-14, highlighting 50 independent U.S. and international features and short films, as well as 20 bands performing live music

Big Bear has been Hollywood’s backlot for over 100 years, having supplied the stunning forested mountain backdrop for more than 400 motion pictures. From “The Last Of The Mohicans” (1920) and David O. Selznick's “Gone With The Wind” (1939), to dozens of Disney classic films, including “Old Yeller” (1957) and “The Parent Trap” (1961), Big Bear Film Summit aims to educate and encourage the entertainment industry to bring more film production to the Big Bear Valley region. Local filmmakers Gabriel Horn (CEO/Co-President) and Michael P. Hanson (Executive Director/Co-President) are proud to bring the Big Bear Film Summit to the Big Bear Performing Arts Center June 12-14, 2020, with a commemorative tribute to the films shot in Big Bear, as well as a film and screenplay competition and live music performances over the three day festival and industry conference.

The festival screens short and feature-length films in both showcase and competition settings, hosts panel discussions on issues in contemporary filmmaking, and invites the artists to interact with the audience at a number of social events.

Film competition categories include: Documentary, animated and narrative features and shorts, screenplay, and music videos. A uniquely carved wooden Big Bear Film Summit award will be presented to the winners at an awards luncheon on the final day of the festival.

Film and screenplay submissions are now open at https://filmfreeway.com/BigBearFilmSummit

“The goal of BBFS is to insure that domestic and international artists, producers, and film directors attend the festival and participate in discussions about their work and about the art of filmmaking, and that they are given the opportunity to see what our region has to offer, in the hope that they will return to make subsequent films here benefiting from a new proposed regional film incentive program” said Executive Director Michael P. Hanson.

“The Big Bear Film Summit celebrates the art of independent cinema and will provide a sustainable annual offseason tourism event in a rural area that enjoys significant local community involvement. All visitors who attend the festival will be encouraged to engage in the creative process by participating in seminars, events and workshops running in parallel to the festival screenings” said CEO Gabriel Horn.

Big Bear Film Summit recently received a generous grant from Visit Big Bear, the destination marketing organization for Big Bear Lake, California. Visit Big Bear CEO, Darien Schaefer said, “We are very excited for this opportunity to support an event which not only promotes the arts but also showcases Big Bear Lake’s rich film history.”

More details about the event can be found at www.bigbearfilmsummit.com, and on the event’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram channels, including festival sponsorship opportunities and event ticket packages.

About BBFS: The Big Bear Film Summit was founded in 2020 by local Big Bear Lake, California, residents Gabriel Horn and Michael P. Hanson. The Summit and festival works to encourage artistic production in and around Big Bear Lake while celebrating cinema and music through screenings, concerts, workshops and educational programs, culminating in an annual three day festival. The Big Bear Film Summit is in process to become an independent non-profit organization with 501c3 status committed to celebrating the art of independent cinema and music.

Gabriel Horn CEO/Co-President Big Bear Film Summit bigbearfilmsummit@gmail.com