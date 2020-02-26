NEWMARKET, Ontario, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (the “Company”), announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2019 results after market close on Tuesday March 10, 2020. The release will be followed by a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday March 11, 2020 at 9:00 am ET.

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:

DATE:Wednesday March 11, 2020
TIME:9:00 am ET
DIAL-IN NUMBER:1-800-319-4610 or 416-915-3239
CONFERENCE ID:55506
WEBCAST LINK:http://www.gowebcasting.com/10508

Please connect approximately 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call to ensure participation.

Chris Bitsakakis, President or Gren Schoch, CEO at 905-751-1188.

