NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GfK, a trusted leader in market research, in collaboration with TVB, the not-for-profit trade association for local broadcast television, today announced preliminary results from the 2020 Media Comparisons Study. Key findings indicate American consumers spend more time with television than all other ad-supported media platforms. The study also revealed that consumers overwhelmingly trust local broadcast TV news over any other source.
The 2020 Media Comparisons Study, conducted by GfK, is a key industry resource for multi-media usage and effectiveness. The study looks at how individuals consume ad-supported media – both traditional and digital. It explores reach, time spent, and the role each medium plays in motivating consumers to learn more about a product or service – and what ultimately affects their purchase decisions. Results additionally reveal where people get their daily news from and which sources they feel are most trustworthy.
The results confirm television’s advantages as an advertising medium across various demographics and product categories. Local broadcast TV, both on-air and digital, when compared to other media, maintained its position as the top medium for consumers. Other findings include:
“Competition for consumers’ attention grows by the day, and yet television continues to stand tall as the medium with which people choose to spend most of their available time, as this year’s Media Comparisons study indicates yet again,” said Steve Lanzano, President and CEO of TVB. “That continued dominance translates to dependable clout for advertisers across the marketing landscape. And at a time when accusations of ‘fake news’ fly from all corners of the media and social ecosystem, local TV in particular remains far and away the most trusted medium and source of information. That has a lot to do with TV’s greater influence in consumer purchase decisions. Which marketer wouldn’t want that power behind them?”
