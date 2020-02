HOUSTON, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) announced today that Lloyd A. Hajdik, Oil States' Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, and Chris E. Cragg, Oil States' Executive Vice President, Operations, will present at the Raymond James Institutional Investor Conference on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 3:25 p.m. Eastern Time. Oil States’ presentation can be heard via a live webcast. A copy of the slides from Oil States’ presentation will be posted to Oil States’ investor relations website prior to the webcast and can be accessed at www.ir.oilstatesintl.com .



To listen to a live or replay webcast of Oil States’ presentation, please go to the following URL:

http://wsw.com/webcast/rj119/ois

About Oil States

Oil States International, Inc. is a global products and services company predominantly serving the drilling, completion, subsea, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. The Company’s manufactured products include highly engineered capital equipment as well as products consumed in the drilling, well construction and production of oil and natural gas. Oil States is headquartered in Houston, Texas with manufacturing and service facilities strategically located across the globe. Oil States is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “OIS”.

For more information on the Company, please visit Oil States International’s website at http://www.oilstatesintl.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are those that do not state historical facts and are, therefore, inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements included herein are based on current expectations and entail various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the level of supply of and demand for oil and natural gas, fluctuations in the prices therefor and the cyclical nature of the oil and natural gas industry and the other risks associated with the general nature of the energy service industry discussed in the “Business” and “Risk Factors” sections of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, Periodic Reports on Form 8-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update those statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements to reflect future events or developments.

Company Contact:

Lloyd A. Hajdik

Oil States International, Inc.

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

713-652-0582

Patricia Gil

Oil States International, Inc.

Director, Investor Relations

713-470-4860