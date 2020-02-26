New York, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Sunroof Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05865737/?utm_source=GNW

Sunroof, as a feature in automobiles, was installed way back in 1932, when Mercedes Benz offered the first car sunroof.



The trend of the sunroof as an optional feature has gradually changed as it is now, a standard feature in most of the premium and luxury cars and in a few mid-segment cars. The first car company to offer sunroof as a standard option was the Nash Motor Company, which installed a sunroof in some of its 1937 models.



Product and material innovations, along with the timely evolution of sunroof technologies, have been helping market growth. To augment the demand for sunroofs, vehicles are now fitted with tinted, or UV-reflective glasses, in order to avoid unwanted heat and sunlight. Companies, like Webasto, comply with the highest safety standards in their advanced headliner safety system. Optional rain sensors and enhanced electronic control systems are some of the improved features installed and appreciated in a sunroof system, currently.



Scope of the Report

The global automotive sunroof market has been segmented by material type, type, vehicle type, and geography.



Key Market Trends

Increased Adoption of Sunroofs in Sports Utility Vehicles



A rise in the adoption of sunroofs in vehicle rooftops, globally, is expected to augment the automotive sunroof market during the forecast period. The rise in the use of sunroofs from the aftermarket also is significantly driving the demand for the automotive sunroof system.



SUVs (Sports Utility Vehicles) are big cars, ideal for rough surfaces and off-road. These cars can accommodate about five to seven people. The automotive sunroof market for SUV includes the scope for the multi-utility vehicle (MUV).



With the traditional markets in Europe and the Americas experiencing a decline in demand after the recent global financial crisis, support to the automotive industry came from developing economies of Asia-Pacific, over the past three years. The impact of the global financial crisis in India and China was relatively mild, and therefore the automotive industry in these countries remained buoyant compared to their western counterparts.



Sport utility vehicles constitute one of the most popular automotive segments due to a wide range of vehicles of unmatched versatility in range, power output, and features. In the United States, SUVs are expected to dominate the light vehicle market by a share of 40% by the end of 2020. It is an appropriate choice for its consumers due to the ability of the vehicle to accommodate big families, carry large amounts of cargo, and handle adverse road conditions. Ford, Toyota, and Chevrolet have been the prominent and leading SUV brands that are affecting the sales of SUV in the global market.



Audi Q3, Audi Q7, Acura RDX, and BMW X3, X5, X6 are some of the popular and new SUV models fitted with panoramic sunroofs are expected to dominate the global SUV market and drive the growth rate of the automotive sunroof in SUVs.



Asia Pacific to Drive the Sunroof Market



China dominated the Asia-Pacific (APAC) market with nearly 61% market share. India, which accounted for 9% market share in 2017, is expected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Automakers and dealerships are rapidly expanding into China’s interior parts; the market is not witnessing any contraction. It is estimated that the automotive sales in China will hit more than 30 million vehicles by 2022. If this target is reached, the Chinese automotive market may outpace North America and Europe, combined.



Webasto, Yachiyo, and Inteva are the major players in the Chinese sunroof industry. Webasto tried to maintain China as its high-priority production site. Over the years, the company focused on establishing new automated plants in China, while upgrading the existing ones. The company also enjoys support from major automotive giants, such as Beijing Benz, BMW, Shanghai GM, Chang’an Ford, Shanghai Volkswagen, and Wuhan Shelong, among others.



India has emerged as an automotive manufacturing hub for the western automotive giants. Large population, shift in preference towards advanced convenience features, higher spending rates on luxury cars are some of the major driving factors for the sunroof market in the country. Over the past five years, the sales of the sedan, luxury and premium cars in the country grew exponentially, opening up the market for the sunroof industry. Unlike in the western world, even C-segment sedans in the country are being introduced with optional sunroof variants.



Growing car customization trends and higher younger population demand for aftermarket sunroof installations are some of the major factors driving the market for sunroofs in these countries.



Competitive Landscape

The global automotive sunroof market is consolidated with just a couple of players, such as Webasto, Inalfa, and Inteva products dominating the market. Due to the high profitability of the market, these major players focus on the acquisition of small regional players for a higher penetration into the regional markets.



Inalfa Roof Systems was the most active sunroof player over the past four years. Inalfa opened new facilities in Shanghai, Cherokee, Poland, Chongqing, and South Korea. The company also extended its Slovakian facility and opened a new technical center in the United States.



Inteva products opened new facilities in Romania and China. The company also relocated a facility to Solingen, Germany. Inteva opened new manufacturing facilities in China and South Korea and acquired ArvinMeritor’s body systems business.



