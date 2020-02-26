ALMONTE, Ontario, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3 Sixty Risk Solutions Ltd. (“3 Sixty” or the “Company”) (CSE: SAFE) (OTCQB: SAYFF) (FSE: 62P2) today announced that Mr. Carlo Rigillo, Chief Financial Officer, is leaving the Company, effective immediately. Ms. Candice Matthews, CPA, CA will assume the position of Interim Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") along with her current duties as Director of Finance. Ms. Matthews has served as Director of Finance for the company since 2019 and brings a breadth of experience in all aspects of the Company's financial operations.

"The Board and I have full confidence in Ms. Matthews’ ability to lead our finance operations in the short term, and we expect a seamless transition once the new CFO has been recruited in the near future," said Thomas Gerstenecker, Founder and Chief Executive Officer.



About 3 Sixty Risk Solutions Ltd.



3 Sixty Risk Solutions Ltd., operating through its wholly-owned subsidiary, 3 Sixty Secure Corp., is one of Canada's leading security service providers to the cannabis sector, transporting approximately $250 million of product every month. 3 Sixty provides cannabis security consulting, guarding and secure transport security services to more than 600 customers and more than 100 licensed cannabis producers, including some of the world's largest, such as licensed producers owned by Canopy Growth Corporation. 3 Sixty has a staff of over 650 employees and employs a fleet of over 150 vehicles, which management believes provides a combined security footprint to approximately 35 million square feet of patrolled area.



Further Information.



For further information regarding the Company, please contact:



Thomas Gerstenecker, Founder and CEO, 3 Sixty Risk Solutions Ltd.

1 (866) 360-3360

IR@3sixtysecure.com

Forward-Looking Information

