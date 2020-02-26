New York, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05865735/?utm_source=GNW



- The adoption of features, like bring your own device (BYOD), are expected to generate growth opportunities for the market, in the years to come.

- Though the internet speed remains a matter of concern for most of the airlines’ inflight entertainment, some airlines have started providing inflight live content streaming for most of the flights with high internet speeds.



Scope of the Report

Inflight entertainment (IFE) refers to the entertainment that is provided to passengers, during a flight. In recent years, IFE has been expanded to include inflight connectivity (IFC) services, such as internet browsing, text messaging, cell phone usage (if permitted), and wireless streaming. Together, they constitute the inflight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) systems.



Key Market Trends

Increase in Retrofits of Cabin Interiors



Currently, the linefit segment has the highest market share, when compared to retrofit. However, it has become important for the airlines to upgrade their aircraft cabins, owing to the advent of new technologies, in order to attract more passengers with the amenities they offer. Technological integration also represents brand value. Hence, the airlines are upgrading and retrofitting their inflight entertainment and connectivity systems with newer ones. This is the main factor that is expected to drive the growth of the retrofit segment during the forecast period. Retrofit is being done on most of the current aircraft, which are already present with the operators. Various airlines, such as IDAIR and Lufthansa, are now installing newer IFEC on their flights as a retrofit option.



Rising Investments in Cabin Interior and Aviation Products by Airlines in Asia-Pacific



At present, North America dominates the inflight entertainment and connectivity market and is currently one of the main markets for IFEC providers. The large number of commercial aircraft in the United States is the main reason for the high market share of North America. However, the market in the region is beginning to saturate, and now the growth is highest in the Asia-Pacific market. The market in the region is evolving, owing to rising investments in cabin interior and other aviation products by the airlines in the region. Hence, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

The market is highly fragmented and about six companies had significant shares in 2018. Currently, Panasonic Corporation, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., and Gogo LLC are some of the key players in the market. Acquisitions of some companies by others and increasing investments in R&D for the development of advanced IFEC systems, like the next-generation Ku- and Ka-band antenna systems for better and faster connectivity, are the main trends in the market. Also, the adoption of initiatives, like bring your own device (BYOD), is expected to enhance passengers’ experience. The companies that provide these IFEC systems are eyeing to work in this regard and go forward through innovation and technological integration.



