VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLOK Technologies Inc. ("BLOK Tech" or the "Company") (CSE: BLK) (OTC: BLPFF) (FRANKFURT:2AD) announces today the appointment of David C. Greenway as President and CEO of the Company. The Company also announces the appointment of Mr. Philip Kwong to the Board of Directors.



The Company wishes to announce the resignation of Mr. James Hyland as a Director and Interim President & Chief Executive Officer of BLOK Tech effective immediately. The Board and Management of BLOK Tech thank and express their gratitude to Mr. Hyland for his efforts and contributions to the Company and wish him well in his future endeavors.

David C. Greenway

Mr. Greenway brings more than two decades of experience in managing, financing, and developing growth strategies for various TSX Venture Exchange and CSE listed companies, including involvement in acquisitions, business valuations and investor relations. His key expertise lies in the management and development of junior public resource companies, especially in the mining, and oil and gas sector. He has held directorships, senior management and business development positions including his roles with Bam Bam Resources Corp., Stamper Oil & Gas Corp, Veritas Pharma Inc., Chief Consolidated Gold Mines, SNS Silver Corp, Moneta Resources Inc., Sterling Mining Company and his board position in Mountain View Conservation Centre. Mr. Greenway attended University in Bournemouth, England where he studied Accounting and Finance.

Philip Kwong

Philip Kwong has managed and founded numerous private enterprises since 2010. He has worked across a variety of emerging industries which include mobile technology and creating multi-vendor mobile digital marketplaces. A diagnosis of multiple sclerosis in his early twenties subsequently launched his career in the cannabis sector.

Mr. Kwong is founder and CEO of 3 Carbon Extractions Inc., a company based in Vancouver, BC, Canada, that has created an industry solution for compliant and safe extraction solutions. Through 3 Carbon, he has entered into an exclusive Canadian market agreement with US company, ExtractionTek Solutions, based in Denver, Colorado.

About BLOK Technologies Inc.

BLOK Technologies Inc. is a public company that invests in and develops companies in the blockchain and emerging technology sectors. The Company’s approach is to provide capital, technology and management expertise to the companies it develops. BLOK Tech’s current portfolio includes Greenstream and VR Eyes Technology Corp. Greenstream is a technology platform designed to effectively manage value transfer, supply chain integrity and identity verification in complex and highly regulated industries. VR Eyes Technology Corp. is a new innovative company that is researching and developing technology for eye care and is focused on products that make detecting eye functions more convenient for the day to day user. The Company systematically identifies early-stage technologies with potential to disrupt and innovate within their industry and invests the necessary resources to ensure the success of their projects.

