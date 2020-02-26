TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Gold Corporation (“Origin Gold” or the “Company”) (TSXV: OIC) is pleased to announce that Jaime Lalinde has been appointed as the chief executive officer and president of the Company and Algimantas Didziulis has been appointed to the Company’s board of directors, each appointment to be effective immediately.



Mr. Jaime Lalinde is a former vice president of private banking at Citibank N.A. Mr. Lalinde spent 20 years in the banking industry, working for Chase Bank and Citibank where he was team leader and country manager for the Mexican and Colombian jurisdictions. Mr. Lalinde received a B.A. at Bogota's University of Los Andes and obtained Masters’ Degrees in philosophy and political science at the University of Illinois. Mr. Lalinde was the founder and President of La Esperanza Mining and helped found Muisca Resources, Roble Energy and Fura Gems.

Mr. Algimantas Didziulis is the former Colombian Country Manager for TransCanada Pipelines and Enbridge and he is currently active as an investor, board member and business advisor to various companies.

The appointments of Mr. Lalinde and Mr. Didziulis follow Jean Depatie’s resignation as a director of the Company and Réjean Gosselin’s resignation as chief executive officer and president of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Gosselin remains a director of the Company and has agreed to remain with Origin Gold as a special advisor to the board and Mr. Lalinde. The board and management of the Company express their gratitude to Mr. Depatie for his efforts and extensive contributions and wish him well in his future endeavours.

About Origin Gold

Origin is a mineral exploration company with its exploration activities focused in Colombia.

For additional information, please contact:

Jaime Lalinde

President and CEO

jaimelalinde@gmail.com

www.origingoldcorp.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the appointments and resignations of management and directors of the Company. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.