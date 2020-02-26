New York, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Data Visualization Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05865733/?utm_source=GNW





- Growth in big data, multi-device access to visualization (mobile, desktop, web, etc.), customized reports for specific roles, ongoing training for business users, and constantly changing optimizing dashboards.

- The increasing adoption of data visualization in small and medium enterprises is expected to fuel the growth of the data visualization market.

- Factors, such as the shortage of skills and budget and the lack of technical skills for report creation, are hindering the growth of the data visualization market.



Scope of the Report

Data visualization represents a wide range of business applications. Visualizing data is a concept that is used in different terms and technologies, including dashboards, infographics, scorecards, analytics, big data, and business intelligence. Data Visualization helps extract a meaningful report from the diverse and rapidly increasing volumes of business data. Many users believe that the usage of big data by data visualization helps in better decision making.



Key Market Trends

Retail to Witness Significant Growth



- The retail sector is witnessing a huge growth in the amount of data being generated from various channels, such as social sites, blogs, and apps. Most of the unstructured data produced is left unused, which if utilized, may provide valuable information.

- The incorporation of the Internet of Things (IoT) in the retail sector has increased over the past few years, through the increased utilization of devices, such as RFID and sensors.

- Additionally, retailers across the globe have been focusing on enhancing their connectivity, communication solutions, and devices which is generating a huge amount of big data. This is further analyzed to study the pattern and purchasing behavior of a consumer which in turn is expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period.



North America to Hold Significant Share



- North America is expected to hold significant share as it has the United States which is a prominent market for data visualization. The US data visualization market is witnessing healthy growth, due to the increasing amount of data being generated in small- and medium-scale firms.

- Data visualization applications in North America are driven by factors, such as growth in big data and the need for analytics in the retail sector.

- An increasing need to track data from various sources and compiling it into various data representations, in order to make important business decisions, can be observed in North America, as this region is a major market for technology-based solutions.



Competitive Landscape

The data visualization market is moderately competitive. The players in the market are innovating in providing strategic solutions to increase their market presence and customer base. This is enabling them to secure new contracts and tap new markets.



- January 2019 - Tableau expands data prep capabilities with Tableau Prep Conductor, a product, which enables organizations to schedule and manage self-service data preparation. Tableau Prep Conductor is part of a new subscription offering called “Tableau Data Management Add-On”. This helps the customers to ensure that governed and timely data is available and ready for analysis.

- January 2018 - Tableau launched Hyper, new data engine technology included within Tableau 10.5. With Hyper’s ability to slice and dice massive volumes of data in seconds, customers can see up to 5X faster query speed and up to 3X faster extract creation speed.



