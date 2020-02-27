Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to latest report “Wireless Bluetooth Headphones Market by Product (Earbuds, Headphones), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Regional Outlook, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026”, by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of Bluetooth headphones will cross $120 Billion by 2026.

The wireless Bluetooth headphones market growth is attributed to technological advancements in wireless Bluetooth headphones. Wireless Bluetooth headphones are rapidly adopted due to ease of listening, comfort, and convenience they offer to the consumers. Market players are investing heftily in R&D activities to improve several technological capabilities such as high-quality sound and noise cancellation. This enhances the listening experience of the consumers, propelling industry growth.

The wireless Bluetooth earbuds segment will expand at 10% CAGR through 2026 impelled by increasing penetration of smartphones across the globe. Headphones & smartphone manufacturers are developing earbuds with high-quality listening experience, longer stand-by, and music playtime. Smart functionalities, such as gesture recognition and voice assistance in the earbuds, are also gaining popularity among consumers.

Growth in the headphones segment is attributed to features offered by wireless types of headphones such as noise cancellation and connectivity features. In addition, the ease of convenience and comfort offered by these devices have surged wireless Bluetooth headphones market demand. Market players are gaining lesser profitability owing to decline in prices and the availability of numerous headphone variants from several manufacturers.

The online channel segment is expected to witness a rapid surge till 2026 as consumers increasingly embrace mobile shopping apps for better product recommendations and the ability to shop 24/7. In addition, greater variety and selection of products listed on e-commerce websites compared to brick and mortar stores has accelerated the growth of the online sales channel. The non-availability of premium wireless Bluetooth headphones in physical stores is also causing consumers to transition towards online websites, which often provide free shipping and better prices compared to in-store discounts.

Asia Pacific wireless Bluetooth headphones market is predicted to witness over 10% growth during the forecast period due to rise in the sale of smartphones, tablets, and laptops across the region. The regional market is specifically driven by the presence of a high population coupled with a rise in disposable income in economies including China, India, Japan, and South Korea. In addition, the growing demand for Bluetooth headphones from offshoring centers in India and the Philippines will augment market growth.

The global wireless Bluetooth headphones industry is highly competitive with the presence of prominent players holding a major market share. Several technology partners are partnering with online retailers and offering products at low prices to gain market share. Branding strategies are helping vendors to enter and capture untapped markets. Companies also offer a wide range of products to their customers.

Some major findings of the wireless Bluetooth headphones market report include:

The continuous use of smartphones for multimedia consumption, internet calling services, live streaming, and OTT apps is driving the uptake of wireless Bluetooth headphone .

. Several component suppliers focus on technological innovations, high-end design, and product differentiation to enhance the features of the final product. A decline in cost and enhancement in the quality of the product has improved loyalty amongst consumers.

Expansion in the manufacturing abilities and increasing consumption in the emerging economies have transformed the earphones & headphones industry.

Wired technology can hinder free movement and obstruct operations; hence, customers are shifting toward wireless equipment. Noise-canceling headphones are gaining customer attention as they provide noise elimination and wide usage across various verticals.

Enhancement in product features and decline in prices are expected to increase the adoption of wireless Bluetooth earbuds among users. Market players are launching earbuds with enhanced product features and at competitive prices to improve their market share.

Some of the major enterprises operating in the wireless Bluetooth headphones market include Apple, Inc., Bang and Olufsen A/S, Beats Electronics LLC., Beyerdynamic GmbH & Co. KG, Bose Corporation, Bowers & Wilkins Group Ltd., Harman International Industries, Inc., Jabra Corporation, LG Electronics, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Motorola Solutions, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V, Sennheiser Electronic, Skullcandy, Inc., and Sony Corporation.

